Here, Take Another Hit Of This, Then Sell Some More Aimmune

Once again investors have smoked the strong stuff and sold Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) to levels that underprice its true value and potential. More patient - read thoughtful - investors should find these valuations compelling and an excellent entry point. Aimmune has fallen significantly below its recent secondary offering price of $32 and is currently trading at $27.79 at the time of this writing. The explanation for the current low price is not company-specific, i.e., nothing fundamental has changed for the company, at least certainly not for the worse. More likely, computer algorithmic trading and hedge fund sector rotation have taken their toll on Aimmune’s price, as it has for other companies in this sector. Aimmune has fallen about 13% since the pricing of their secondary on February 21, 2018, while AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) has fallen about 37% during this same time frame. DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) has fallen about 31%.

An explanation for the weakness in this sector can be summed up in a statement made by a twitchy analyst on CNBC a few months ago, who said he was shorting the biotech sector because “There’s nothing going on.” Also, at the end of the second quarter, some fund managers were loath to show that they owned biotech when the usual and well-known tech stocks were on a tear. So, at the end of the second quarter, a number of funds were getting stocks like Aimmune off their sheets and replacing them with tech stocks in the hopes of not losing clients. (Given what’s happened to Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and the tech stocks recently, one can see the foolishness of this age-old strategy.)

While Aimmune has fallen less than its cousins, it still represents a much better buy than those related stocks precisely because of its compelling phase 3 data and its commensurate excellent FDA prospects, and also because of some new facts that have not been analyzed by the investing community. The notion that “Nothing is going on” could not be further from the truth when it comes to Aimmune. Although the company and analysts have been quiet lately, there’s a lot going on behind the scenes.

Founding CEO Steve Dilly, who led the company brilliantly from a start-up to its current status as the leader in the peanut allergy space, has, as planned, turned over the reins to Jayson Dallas, who has expertise and a track record of successful new product launches at Novartis (NYSE:NVS), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), Genentech and more recently, served as the chief commercial officer and executive vice president of Ultragenyx, a Novato, CA-based rare and ultra-rare disease company. His command in developing and marketing new drug products will serve Aimmune well as it hits the ground running after product launches in the United States and then in Europe. And his propinquity to the European pharma landscape is a key new ingredient in the company’s future financial prospects, as we shall see later.

But it is important for investors who may be discouraged by the summer action of the stock to understand that the relatively light summer daily volume that has contributed to price depreciation whenever an institutional seller rotates out of the sector does not imply that Aimmune’s bright future is in any way jeopardized. An example of this kind of rotation selling happened on June 21st, when an institutional seller who was getting out overwhelmed the light-volume buyers with approximately 1 million shares on the sell side and dropped the stock from around 30.50 to around 27.50 in one session.

Eric Bjerkholt, Chief Financial Officer of Aimmune, said, “We are doing exactly what we said we were going to do. Everything is on track in terms of our timeline.” “Everything is going really well.”

And while we’re on the subject of light daily volume, I would like to point out that there has been a build of short interest in the stock since the beginning of the year, from about 2.55 million shares held short to about 5.88 million shares held short in the latest Nasdaq short interest report. Couple that build with the lower average daily volume and the report is screaming “Short squeeze coming, danger, danger!” With the lower daily volume we are seeing this summer, it would take a whopping 21.4 days to cover those shorts. In my 37 years trading as a member of the Pacific Stock Exchange and now as a private investor, I have found the short interest numbers to be a reliable contrary indicator that suggests that any positive catalyst in the form of good news will extend and exaggerate the up move. And catalysts aplenty will soon be upon Aimmune.

I wrote correctly about this as it applied to Kite Pharma in February 2017, before the stock made its move from the mid-$40s to its acquisition at around $179. For the shorts, there was blood in the streets. I pointed out in that article that a bet against Kite was a poor bet without mathematical or economic justification. It was an out an out bad gamble that Kite would fail to get FDA approval even though all the indicators implored that an FDA approval was likely. If you’re going to bet on an unlikely downside outcome, it usually pays to limit your risk with cheap - or even expensive - put purchases rather than short stock where the risk is unlimited. It’s a lesson that few professionals heeded, and they paid dearly.

I tend to myopically focus on only a few stocks to trade at any one time. That’s my orientation to the market, and has been ever since I was an options market maker at The Pacific Stock Exchange starting in 1982, where I was responsible for making two-sided markets in the equity options of only the stocks in my trading pit. Back in the old days you just had to show up to make money. You didn’t even have to know what a company did and you could still make a killing. You could just focus on the theoretical values of the option prices and trade accordingly. Those days are long gone. Today, if you don’t know your company inside out, you won’t get an edge over the computers and day traders. But having that deep knowledge gives one significant advantage over 90% of the people trading an issue. Recently, I almost exclusively traded Kite until its takeover, and now I am focused on Aimmune. I don’t mean to imply that they are similar technologies. But the stocks have comparable upside potential and they exhibit similar trading patterns. I am comfortable that Aimmune will follow in roughly the same pattern as Kite. A similar situation to Kite back in February 2017 now exists with Aimmune. Like Kite in February 2017, Aimmune is out of favor with many professional investors. Or, another way of stating this is, Aimmune is approximately 90% owned by institutional investors, and they’re already long and most of them are sitting tight.

But the stock is not yet attracting a significant number of new investors at a time when it’s never been more attractive. Like Kite, the company has Fast Track and Breakthrough Therapy status - which doesn’t guarantee FDA approval, but it sure as hell makes it more likely. The company will most likely request Priority Review with the FDA when it files its BLA. Like Kite, the communication lines with the FDA are ongoing and constructive. Like Kite, short interest is high. Like Kite, the product addresses an unmet medical need. Like Kite in February 2017, Aimmune is entering an active period where a lot of positive catalysts could propel the stock higher. And like Kite, Aimmune could easily generate acquisition interest.

Now, on to new significant new developments for Aimmune that have not been paid attention to by the investing public and that have not been factored into its stock price.

Everyone assumes that the AR101 BLA submission that will be filed with the FDA by year end will include an on-label application for 4-17-year-olds. That is the patient population most referred to in the phase 3 PALISADES data and in many of the presentations that executives at Aimmune have given over the past year. But in Steve Dilly’s last road show before retirement, he made mention of the fact that the BLA submission may include college age kids as well. This important statement has not circulated among investors or been picked up by analysts.

It is in this population, according to Bjerkholt, that, “What we found in PALISADES is that there was no age difference amongst the patients that concluded the trial, so everybody across all age groups, about 85%, successfully tolerated 600mg. That’s point one. Point two, is that we know that some of the more serious events tend to happen in the teenage and early twenty years.” This is most likely because college age kids are no longer under the supervision of their parents, and they engage in more risky behavior. There is also the possibility that there is a biological reason, i.e., hormonal changes, which may make a teen more susceptible to serious adverse events. It is for these reasons that Aimmune is having a discussion with the FDA to include college age kids on the original label. The company believes the data supports this augmentation. In addition, the very well-informed Laura Hansen, head of investor relations, mentions that at any rate the data supports “that when a patient turns 18, there’s no reason to discontinue AR101.”

Although the company has not made public its internal revenue model projections that include the potential addition to revenue that an expanded label implies, it doesn’t take a genius to understand that adding the 18-24-year-old peanut allergy susceptible adolescents is a significant revenue boost. Nearly half the peanut allergy susceptible patient population in the United States is over age 18. The company is guarded about talking specifics here, as this topic is still speculative, but my own analysis suggests at least a 20-25% increase in annual revenue from this active age group.

The FDA has three possibilities in the way it handles this new change. It could recommend against the change in ongoing discussions with the company. It could give the go-ahead in discussions, in which case Aimmune would have a reportable answer in the fall. Or, it could recommend that the BLA submission include the new age group, in which case the FDA decision in early 2019 would include the added patients. Although the company may hit the ground running in 2019 with higher expected revenue, the stock has not factored this in.

Another underappreciated revelation that has gone unreported until now is that Aimmune may seek a partner for manufacture and/or distribution in the European Union. Although the company is completely prepared to go it alone in the EU, “In parallel, we are exploring whether it makes sense to do so with a partner,” Bjerkholt noted. The possibilities here include:

Going it alone in Europe. Handing it over to a partner. Going it alone at first and then handing it over to a partner.

There is a lot to be decided here, such as would Aimmune turn over just AR101 to a partner, or all of CODIT, the wholly owned technology that will have applications beyond peanut allergy? And what form would a partnership take - a licensing agreement, or an equity investment from the partner? None of this has been decided yet, but it is important to realize that, according to Mr. Bjerkholt, “This is something we are actively exploring.” And it is this EU partnership issue that plays into one of new CEO Jayson Dallas’s strengths. His history with Big Pharma companies with a European base or a large European presence, like Novartis, Roche, and Pfizer, should make the search for a partner a more seamless endeavor.

Ok, are you thinking what I’m thinking? Of course you are. A logical extension of a partnership arrangement is that it could take the form of, or lead to, an acquisition. If a large pharma company takes enough of an interest to manufacture and/or distribute in Europe, it may want to own the whole company.

Since the PALISADES data has been released, I have thought that large pharma companies must certainly have their eyes on Aimmune. It is an obvious target for a range of reasons. For a pharma company to be able to deliver to an unmet medical need and have the exclusive rights to serve a patient population for a lengthy period of time - perhaps without any competitor! - is a strong attractor. Plus, Aimmune’s technology input costs are not expensive relative to biotech’s oncology offerings. So prices can remain low, payer issues will be minimal, and profit margins will remain healthy. (I have written previously about a potential Aimmune acquisition here.) The current low stock price could also serve as a catalyst for an aggressive pharma company to make an early and inexpensive acquisition before FDA approval. History, however, shows that drug company acquisitions often happen after FDA approvals, and acquiring companies often pay higher prices for more certainty. Last year’s acquisition of Kite by Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) is a shining example.

Another potential acquirer is Nestle Health Science. Its stated goals include developing scientific methods to improve health through nutrition. Food allergy is one of its areas of focus. Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) has a 15% stake in Aimmune and a two-year collaboration agreement that expires in November. Its interest in Aimmune is strong enough to have a seat on the company’s Board of Directors filled by Greg Behar, CEO of Nestle Health Science. Once the collaboration agreement expires, Nestle has some options. It could end their collaboration and sell its holdings, which I and Aimmune executives think is highly unlikely. Nestle has invested time, money, and know-how, and selling now would barely be profitable. It makes no sense. Nestle could boost its stake, serving as a catalyst for a higher stock price and speculation that more is to come. It could sit tight, waiting for either Aimmune on its own or an acquirer to bring a healthy return on its investment. Or, Nestle might decide to acquire the company in its entirety. Truth be told, until recently I didn’t think Nestle was the most likely candidate to acquire a prescription-based drug company. Nestle has more experience owning consumer products. But ironically, it was in conversations I’ve had with executives at Aimmune that they convinced me my reservations about Nestle may be incorrect. If executives think a Nestle acquisition is possible, who am I to overrule them?

One issue that has resolved itself in Aimmune’s favor since this author started writing this article is that AnaptysBio, which some (incorrectly) thought threatened Aimmune’s pole position in peanut allergy, just announced that it will not pursue a phase 2b study with its lead monoclonal antibody candidate, ANB020, for the treatment of peanut allergy. As I have written before, the data suggested an inferior efficacy compared to AR101, and AnaptysBio realized the ongoing costs associated with further trials couldn’t be justified.

For the monoclonal antibody adherents among us, remember that Aimmune will be participating by year end, combining AR101 in a joint study with Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody, Dupixent. So, if anybody is going to own the monoclonal antibody space for peanut allergy, it’s going to be Aimmune, not AnaptysBio.

And topically, Roche just announced that it received Breakthrough Therapy Status for its monoclonal antibody, Xolair, for the treatment of food allergies, both as a standalone treatment and in combination with oral immunotherapy. For those of you who think this is an immediate threat to Aimmune's pole position, think again. Like AnaptysBio's ANB020, many trials have to be run, which is a multi-year process even with breakthrough therapy status. Secondly, cost issues could make it less attractive than AR101. A one-month supply could cost $541-2,706, depending on dosage. Finally, Roche makes clear in its announcement that it expects to combine its treatment with oral immunotherapy. Guess who? Yeah, you're catching on, Aimmune would be that company. Remember, Aimmune is not locked into a deal with Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) and Dupixent. Aimmune's treatment is available to Roche in a collaboration.

Going forward into the last half of the year and leading up to the BLA submission, it will become harder to make the case that Aimmune should be trading in the low price band it has occupied since February. The company has a really full calendar this fall with many road shows and healthcare conferences scheduled, new data will be coming out, the BLA filing is coming, there will be an IND for Aimmune’s egg program, and the new study with Regeneron’s Dupixent in conjunction with AR101 will commence. Odds are brokerage firms are going to be re-recommending the stock with higher price targets (the current average price target among analysts who cover Aimmune is around 60).

I want to stress here that I could be wrong about Aimmune. With clinical-stage biotech companies, volatility and unpredictability come with the territory. The risk associated with Aimmune is that the FDA does not approve its BLA submission. Another risk is that eventually, years from now, a monoclonal antibody could supplant the company's oral immunotherapy as a first course of treatment. I believe the future for Aimmune is exceedingly bright, but caveat emptor!

It has never been clearer that Aimmune owns the peanut allergy space outright. The stock price does not yet reflect this. Selling Aimmune long now is a poor decision. To be short Aimmune as the summer comes to an end is a fool’s game. There is no economic or mathematical justification for being short the stock unless you think that the FDA is not going to give Aimmune an approval. This is always possible, but it’s a lousy bet. Even if you give a “No” from the FDA a 50% probability (which is way too high a percentage), the payoff is too small compared to the risk of being short if the FDA gives the expected approval. In other words, the upside potential is much greater than the downside. I used the same logic and said the same thing in February 2017 regarding Kite Pharma.

Here, have another hit of this, and then sell some more Aimmune.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AIMT, ANAB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Position includes stock and options