Is Mondelēz The Sweet Deal You Are Waiting For?

Everything factored in, you get what you pay for.

You all know Mondelēz International (Mondelez) (MDLZ). Whether it’s from its cookies or its innovative growth plans on the market, chances are, you already had a taste of its doing. With revenues coming mostly from its chocolates and cookies, Mondelez is a massive player in the snack industry, thinking outside the box to cope with its mature market. With a continuously growing dividend in the past years, Mondelez is not a snack you want to skip on.

Source: Mondelez Website – Corporate Factsheet

Understanding the Business

Mondelez is a snack manufacturer, one of the biggest in the industry, owning 7 well-known brands. The company thrives on its cookies and chocolates that make up around 71% of its annual sales. Closing $1 billion annual sales last year with each of those brands and well on its way to make it happen again in 2018, Mondelez now employs more than 80,000 workers.

The company counts on a worldwide diversification, from which in 2017, 38% of its sales came from Europe, 26% from North America and the rest spread out between AMEA and Latin America. From an investor perspective, Mondelez is at the top of its game being the #1 in cookies and candies selling and #2 in chocolate and gum in the whole world.

A peek on its latest quarter

On July 25, Mondelez reported strong numbers for its Q2 end:

Net revenues increased 2.1%

Operating income margin at 7.9%, a decrease of 270 bp.

Diluted EPS of $0.22, a decrease of 31% and Adjusted EPS or $0.56, increase of 15%

18% increase of the quarterly cash dividend, now at $0.26/share

On those numbers, here’s what the CEO, Dirk Van de Put, had to say:

We posted solid top-line results with good performance across all regions. We remain focused on executing against our plans and will share the results of our strategic review with investors in September.”

Growth Vectors

Source: YCharts

MDLZ did well in emerging markets in Q2, backing its will to develop and solidify its position in this geographic region. The company also reported a 41.6% increase in its gross profit margin, driven by favorable currency movements and hedging activities. MDLZ also wiped some unfortunate incidents such as malware and shipment timing due to strikes in South America.

The company also repurchased around $650 million of its common stock, in addition to paying a $300 million in cash dividends. The latest dividend declared on July 25 is $0.26 per share, bringing its 2018 year to date total cash dividend to $0.70. This could be a result of improved efficiency coming from its investments to upgrade its facilities.

In addition to those facts, MDLZ raised its global economic outlook for 2018. We’re talking about Organic Net Revenue growth increase of 1% versus its initial forecast, an adjusted operating income margin of 17% and an adjusted EPS growth based on its currency stability. The company also expects a near $3 billion FCF, which could potentially be of use if an opportunity was to come up in the market. Being in a matured and consolidated market, having those options can’t hurt.

Dividend Growth Perspective

MDLZ shows a good record of dividend distribution. Don’t stress the 2013's dip too much as it is related to the spin-off of Kraft Foods Inc. in late 2012.

Source: YCharts

The 2012 spin-off of Kraft Foods Group surely hit the dividend payout in the following years as well as the dividend yield. Looking at the dividend yield can be alarming, which is why you need to look at MDLZ in a global overview. Stock price continued to increase at a steady pace, dividend distributed almost retrieved its old days' glory from pre-2012 and yield is slowly climbing its way back up as Mondelez's position strengthens in the market.

Source: YCharts

Having a closer look at the dividend payout ratios, both the payout and cash payout ratios remain close to one another. While the payout ratio fluctuated in the past few years, we can easily attribute those fluctuations to the investments towards the facilities upgrades. While MDLZ shows a payout ratio of around 38% in 2018, an investor should be aware that the company wants to keep options open for any upcoming opportunities.

Potential Downsides

Thriving on the success of its products, Mondelez’s worst fear resides in the commodities prices. Cocoa and sugar prices can quickly escalate, giving Mondelez’s margins a hard time to generate this so-needed cash. As resources deprivation concerns are slowly on the rise, this major risk needs to be factored in.

In addition, as mentioned earlier, MDLZ works in a matured market. This said market is wide and contains lots of potentials. Players competing against Mondelez, such as Hershey (NYSE:HSY), Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY), Unilever (NYSE:UN), and others, are always on the rise and won’t miss on taking advantage of opportunities that come up. Additional pressure on the profit margins is certainly not the best scenario for MDLZ.

Valuation

MDLZ shares saw a healthy increase in price in the last few years. As mentioned earlier, the company has several growth vectors from which it can gain in the near future, but looking at the P/E ratio, one can wonder if it’s too late to get on board with the metric showing nearly 18.

Source: YCharts

To better represent this metric, I have run a dividend discount model calculation for MDLZ. The model takes a healthy 6.50% dividend growth rate, with a 9% discount rate, as the company is showing solid results within its geographic and product diversification.

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $0.88 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 8.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 6.50% Enter Discount Rate: 9.00% Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 8.00% 9.00% 10.00% 20% Premium $85.54 $51.07 $36.31 10% Premium $78.41 $46.81 $33.28 Intrinsic Value $71.28 $42.56 $30.25 10% Discount $64.15 $38.30 $27.23 20% Discount $57.02 $34.04 $24.20

Please read the Dividend Discount Model limitations to fully understand my calculations.

Interestingly enough, MDLZ is bullseye in the DDM model. Meaning the stock is fairly valued as of today. If an investor’s goal is to get capital gains over the following weeks or months, this may not be the right choice. But again, if an investor is considering adding a stock that provides a good income, the good record of dividend distribution may be enough to be added to the list.

Final Thought

MDLZ is a major player in its industry. Providing strong performance and innovative products to further consolidate its shares in the market. Investors should keep in mind that the industry is at a mature stage, which won’t provide a whole lot of growth opportunities in the nearest future.

We established that the stock is fairly valued in the current market, which is why an investor could be willing to take on this stock for the foreseeable sake of his income investment portfolio. Overall, I found the dynamic of the company to be quite sweet, reflecting well on its financial metrics.

