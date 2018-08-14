Chanticleer Holdings (BURG) CEO Michael Pruitt on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Chanticleer Holdings (NASDAQ:BURG) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 13, 2018 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Jason Assad - Head of IR

Michael Pruitt - Chairman, President and CEO

Mark Roberson - COO

Analysts

Michael Grondahl - Northland Securities

Mark Smith - Oak Ridge Financials

Welcome to the Chanticleer Holdings Second Quarter 2018 Conference Call.

Jason Assad

Good afternoon and welcome to Chanticleer Holdings' second quarter 2018 conference call. With us today are Mike Pruitt, Chanticleer's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Mark Roberson, Chanticleer's Chief Operating Officer.

Finally this conference call is being webcast. The webcast link along with today's PR is available on the Investor Relations section of our website at www.chanticleerholdings.com.

With that, I'd like to now turn the call over to Chanticleer's CEO, Mike Pruitt. Mike?

With that, I’d like to now turn the call over to Chanticleer’s CEO, Mike Pruitt. Mike?

Michael Pruitt

Thanks, Jason and thanks everyone for joining us this afternoon for our second quarter 2018 conference call. As disclosed in previous corporate communications, I believe because of the ground work laid in 2017, 2018 has the potential to be a transformable year for our company having successfully reached what we viewed as a clear inflection point.

I’m pleased that today’s second quarter results are consistent with those previous expectations and statements. Revenue trends strengthen across our brands over the past few months, excluding close locations revenue increased 9.9% for the first half of the year, and 11.7% for the second quarter. As a result of operational initiatives implemented in prior period, our operating and overhead expenses improved resulting in positive adjusted EBITDA for the quarter and the first half of the year.

Restaurant EBITDA increased 7.6% to $2.2 million for the first half and 4.3% to $1.2 million for the second quarter, while adjusted EBITDA more than doubled to $2.2 million for the first half and increased 6.1% to $0.3 million for the second quarter. Both the growth in efficiencies are now experiencing remain the results of our previously announced decision to focus on the U.S. Better Burger business.

While we continue to make progress on that front, we also continue to evaluate divestiture of our non-core burger assets. This includes closing underperforming locations and leveraging our smaller, stronger brand footprint, with industry leading operating margins offer by both our Little Big Burger and our Burgers Grilled Right brands.

Our Little Big Burger brand is a highly unique and scalable model, with strong store level profits ranking in the top of our industry. We are leveraging both to plan and its growth through capitalizing on an opportunistic franchising and partner model, one that is capital light and provides strong financial returns.

New corporate locations opened in Oregon last year, continued to perform above expectations, with most new stores generating approximately 20% EBITDA margin, return on investments in those stores as we previously reported is ranging from 40% to 60%. We continue to fill an already robust pipeline of company and franchise opportunities, which we anticipate driving our industry growth going forward, expecting to open 8 to 12 new stores annually, with upside to those expectations as new franchisees come online.

Additionally, we have begun making distributions on our two EB-5 finance Portland, Little Big Burger stores, which has attracted additional investor interest both for Little Big Burger and BGR location. We remain pleased with the continuing progress of our national rollout of both our Little Big Burger and Burger Grilled Right brand.

As of today, we have 16 Little Big Burger stores, and we expect to add an additional six new locations throughout the balance of the year. With our current pipeline, remaining JV locations and new potential franchise partners, we remain confident that our Little Big Burger unit count will nearly double year-over-year.

In just last month, we opened Multnomah Village in Portland, and our franchise partner opened the first Little Big Burger in Austin. As we speak, there are six more Little Big Burger locations underway and slated to open in the second half of the year. We’re especially looking forward to the expected September opening of our Little Big Burger in Cornelius North Carolina, with NASCAR Superstar Denny Hamlin. The agreement with Denny also includes an option for an additional nine potential future locations. We look forward to working with him towards an expand -- on expanding the Little Big Burger footprint, as well as co-marketing the brand. We also look forward to soon opening our first unit in Seattle.

Our Burgers Grilled Right brand is currently celebrating its 10 year anniversary since being found it in Bethesda, Maryland in 2008. The brand has been name, Best Burger and Fries in Washington DC by numerous local and national publications including the editorial staff of MSM.com’s Business Insider.

Currently BGR brand has 23 locations, 10 are company owned, 10 are U.S. franchises and two international franchise locations. Knowing that most businesses never reach this noble milestone, we believe our continuing success is a testimonial to our core positioning, which includes consistently providing our loyal customer base with high quality cooked items at family friendly prices, as well as giving back and supporting our local communities. To commemorate the occasion today as we speak BGR is contributing 10% of all area sales to the Navy Marine Corps Relief Society.

We expect company growth will continue to be filled by favorable economics of both the LBB and BGR Better Burger Brand and again multiple mutually beneficial joint ventures that encompass multi-location agreement.

I’d like to now give a brief overview, updating the year-to-date and recent progress of both our Better Burger brand, Little Big Burger and Burger Grilled Right. Year-to-date we have opened Little Big Burger, Santiago, its first and second store, followed by Austin Texas and Multnomah Oregon last week. We also opened Burgers Grilled Right at Catholic University and Bloomfield New Jersey. We also repurchases the Burgers Grilled Right at Annapolis location, launched online ordering, updated all of its social media presence in marketing, as well as reimaged Burgers Grilled Right Bethesda and Tyson's Corner.

We currently have six stores under construction, those include Little Big Burger, Lake Oswego in Portland, Capitol Hill in Seattle, Wallingford in Seattle, Cornelius and Rea Farms in Charlotte and Burgers Grilled Right in Western Virginia. Currently Little Big Burger, Green Lake Seattle is awaiting construction permit. We currently have three stores in the LOI/lease pending stages include one in Portland for Little Big Burger and a couple of additional units in Santiago, for Little Big Burger.

On the franchising front, our burger brands continue to complemented by a marketing launch that include engaging a broker network to supplement our corporate efforts to market for new franchise partners for both LBB and BGR. We expect this external restores to provide fuel for future growth. While our primary focus on the Better Burger category continues to yield encouraging results, it is also worth noting that our Hooters location continued to perform strongly, all experiencing year-over-year same store growth.

We believe these assets continue to accrue unrecognized value for our shareholders. I can again tell you that both our management team and our Board of Directors continue to believe there exist a disconnect between the fundamental value of our assets and our current share price. And for this reason that both board member Larry Spitcaufsky and I participated in April's above market financing price of 350, led by a multiple institutional investors, which resulted in significantly strengthening our balance sheet and positioning the company to complete construction of Little Big Burger locations currently underway.

Along with focusing on the continued improvement of the company's fundamentals, I assure you that we will continue to focus on proactively communicating our value proposition to investors in an effort to earn a valuation multiple more correlated to our peers in the space. Towards that end, we are pleased to have two analysts initiate covers on us during the quarter.

In closing, I want to personally say thank you to our financial partners both joint venture and franchise that will allow us to double our Little Big Burger Locations and continue BGR on a successful path. I also want to thank our approximately 1,000 employees across our entire brand portfolio for their continuing support and commitment to our collective success. We are clearly optimistic about the future and we'll continue to work diligently on your behalf.

That concludes my prepared remarks. With that, I would like to now turn the call over to Mark, our COO for a brief overview of our 2018 second quarter financial results. And immediately after, we will open up for Q&A.

Mark Roberson

Thanks, Mike and good afternoon, everyone. With that, we'll jump right into the numbers for the quarter. For the quarter revenues decreased 3.4% to $10.4 million and 1.1% to $20.4 million for the half. The reduction in the quarter and the half was directly due to the closure of underperforming stores last year, as well as early this year. If you exclude the closed stores, revenues actually increased 9.9% for the quarter and 11.7% for the half with added revenue from the new burger stores or with increased delivery business and stronger same store sales in our Hooters business.

The Burger group saw restaurant revenue decline 3.6% to $5.7 million for the quarter and 1.8% to $10.9 million for the half. New stores that were opened over the past year contributed approximately $600,000 in new incremental revenue for the quarter and $1.3 million for the half. That growth however was offset by $700,000 and $1.4 million reduction in revenue from the closed locations in those periods.

Same store sales, which is defined as those locations that are opened and in the same store base for at least 18 months decreased 2% for the group. American Burger decreased 3%, Little Big Burger was even and BGR was down 2.6% for the quarter. For the half, same store sales decreased 1.5% for the Burger Group overall, with American Burger decreasing 2%, Little Big burger up 1% and BGR down 3% for the half.

Within BGR it’s worthy of note that if you exclude two locations that were underperforming, the BGR group was actually up 1% for the quarter instead of down. So the other stores performed up excluding those two.

In the Hooters business, revenue increased 8.8% for the quarter to $3.5 million and 13.2% to $7 million for the half, with all three regions driving strong comps. In the U.S. was up 6.9% for the quarter and 10% for the half. In the United Kingdom we were up 12% for the quarter and 19% for the half. And South Africa was up 8.6% for the quarter and 13% for the half. The increases in the UK and South Africa were a combination of factors including traffic, pricing as well as stronger currency. In the U.S., the increase was largely attributable to increased delivery business, which has really taken off over the past six months.

In the Just Fresh business, revenue was down 20.6% for the quarter and 21.4% for the half, with close locations as well as lower in-store traffic in those locations. The reduction in traffic however was offset by stronger delivery in catering and overall same store sales comps came in at negative 3% for the quarter and negative 7% for the half.

Franchise revenue was relatively unchanged at just over $100,000 for the quarter and increased 17.8% to $216,000 for the half. We’re in the early stages of launching the Little Big Burger franchising and are receiving additional state approvals, which will allow us to begin marketing more broadly in the future.

Currently, we have two Little Big Burger franchise locations open in San Diego. And as we just discussed, Austin opened in July, just after the end of the quarter. For BGR, we have 12 franchise locations, revenue from franchise operations also benefited $40,000 in the half from the new accounting revenue recognition rules, which require the deferrals upfront fees over the term of the franchise agreements in the future.

Looking forward, we expect to open six additional company stores in the second half. Contribution from those new stores to 2018 and 2019 revenue and earnings will depend on the timing of the opening and the performance of each of those locations. Our current expectation is that three of the six will open in Q3 and the other three would be in late Q4.

Cost of restaurant sales improved to 33.2% for the quarter and 33.3% for the half, which is up from around 34% in both periods of last year. For both the quarter and the half, COGS improved at all our brands as compared with prior year, with the exception of our Hooters business where cost did increase due to distribution changes in the U.S. late last year. Looking ahead, we expect overall cost of sales to be relatively stable around the 33% mark overall, as beef prices and overall unit input cost appear to be reasonably stable in the current periods and looking ahead.

Operating expenses decreased to 55.4% for the quarter and 56.3% for the half. Operating expenses were improved largely due to the closure of the underperforming locations in the prior periods. Those locations held higher rent and occupancy cost in our target levels and were also higher than our ongoing locations. Operating expenses also improved as a percent of revenue, as the new Little Big Burger and BGR locations which are opening had lower personnel, as well as occupancy cost than our other brands.

General and administrative expenses was relatively stable at 10.8% for the quarter and 11.4% for the half. G&A is at historically low levels as a result of the initiatives to integrate, streamline and reorganize back office locations and regional overhead following the acquisitions. Three years ago, for reference G&A was north of 20% of revenue, it’s been cut in half. Looking ahead, we expect G&A to remain in the 10% to 12% range going forward as we scale the business.

Overall, bottom line improved as a result of the restructuring, cost cutting and closures of underperforming locations than prior years, combined with the beginning -- with the opening of new stores in the current year beginning to contribute.

Non-GAAP restaurant EBITDA increased 4.3% to $1.2 million for the quarter and 7.6% to $2.2 million for the first half. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA increased 6.1% to $0.3 million for the quarter and more than doubled to $0.2 million for the half.

Net loss improved 51.2% to $0.8 million for the second quarter and improved 3.7% to $3.6 million for the half. On a per share basis, the net loss improved 72.2% to $0.23 per share for the quarter and 37.9% to $1.02 per share for the half.

In April, as Mike mentioned, we completed a $1.4 million equity raise to provide capital for operations and store construction. As a result, our cash balance is much stronger at the end of the quarter and we’re continuing to focus on strengthening our balance sheet to improve liquidity and financial flexibility, as we accelerate store growth.

As discussed on previous calls, we’re primarily focused on growing the U.S. Burger business. We are exploring the divestiture of our non-burger assets to unlock value, allow greater focus on operational efficiency and to reduce our debt obligations. Looking ahead in the second half of 2018, our focus is squarely on getting these next six stores opened and contributing as fast as possible, selectively ramping up the LBB franchising efforts, potentially divesting in monetizing noncore assets and most important strengthening the balance sheet.

Michael Grondahl

Thanks, guys and congrats on the quarter. The six Little Big Burger that you're planning on opening up by year-end, what's your rough guess of the timing?

Michael Pruitt

Well, as I think as Mark said three in Q3, three in Q4. So, the ones that are the closest to opening is the one as we said in the prepared remarks with Denny Hamlin open in September. And we believe Wallingford in Seattle is on a somewhat similar timeframe based on the construction updates we're getting weekly from the contractor. And then right behind that with the Rae Farms, Charlotte and the Capitol Hill in Seattle and Lake Oswego in Portland. So it's pretty much as we laid out three in Q3, three in Q4.

Michael Grondahl

God it, okay.

Mark Roberson

And Mike, follow on, certainly we have one that’s probably targeted towards the tail end of Q4 certainly not as a realm of possibility that that could push into the first quarter of 2019, but certainly wouldn't expect it to, but once we get into December holidays that’s certainly possible. But our best estimate right now is three and three. We feel pretty comfortable with that.

Michael Grondahl

Got it. And how many restaurants, did you close in the last year? Just trying to think about sort of the revenues loss, I think you said $700,000 of revenue in the quarter was lost due to closings and $1.4 million for year-to-date as of the end of June. Can you just repeat that?

Mark Roberson

Yes, that’s right. Over the past year we’ve closed two Just Fresh locations, three BGR locations and two American Burger locations.

Michael Pruitt

And one Hooters in [indiscernible]. And one Hooters in down South [ph] of Port Elizabeth.

Michael Grondahl

Got it. And then the adjusted EBITDA number, we look at it about $250,000 to $260,000 positive. How do we think about that sort of sequentially in the next couple quarters? Is that a new base to think about that you can grow off of or is that going to continue to be lumpy for a while?

Mark Roberson

It’s, obviously there’s a minor amount of seasonality that occurs, the Q2, Q3 are generally our strongest revenue quarters, particularly in the Burger business in the Northwest in particular. So we do see a little bit of strength coming into Q2 that continues into Q3. As we get into the holidays and colder weather, we see a little pullback in some of those stores in end of Q4, and particularly the first part of Q1.

So minor seasonality Q1 is always our heaviest G&A quarter, it is a little bit that you have to bake into Q1 that doesn’t recur in Q2, Q3 and Q4 from an audit year-end proxy statement those sort of public company expenses it tend to hit Q1 disproportionately. But all that said, overall, there’s going to be some variation and deviation quarter-to-quarter. But that is a base that you should be able to more or less build off of and then model out new store openings on top of that.

Michael Pruitt

One of the things, we just hinted on the call. But certainly what’s encouraging is the new store that we just opened up in Portland in a new area of town; it’s really performed at least this first week, admirably. I mean, it was the actual number one store in the system. So we'd hope, as we build and start learning at least with the stores that we know we're opening in Pacific Northwest it gives us every reason to feel very confident about their success.

Michael Grondahl

Great. Thanks, guys. I'll jump back in the queue.

Mark Roberson

Thanks, Mike.

Mark Smith

Hi, guys. Just a couple of things for me, first it looks like you guys have solid improvements in restaurant level margins. Mark or Mike, can you dig anymore into kind of what you're seeing within the horizon on food cost, labor expense. I know you talked about some of the improvements coming from closures of some of the other restaurants, is there anything else going on that helping you see some of those improvements. And is there anything that you see on the horizon maybe starts to help more or hurt some of those margins?

Mark Roberson

I think on the cost to good side, we are seeing some favorable in beef pricing. We expect we'd model that out to be pretty stable through the rest of the year, but it does appear that there is some favorability on input pricing there, that we hope will continue, but as a conservative forecast, I would forecast that out pretty flat with where we are. As we said, we kind of expect the 33% levels kind of our target blended run rate overall. And we think that's sustainable going forward give or take a few percentage of basis points here and there.

On the operating expenses side, a lot of the savings year-over-year is certainly from the elimination of high cost stores where we had higher than our target rent structures or higher labor costs due to the volume of the stores that we've eliminated from system, so that’s helped. We expect it to continue don’t see a whole lot of additional low-hanging fruit at this point to take more cost out of system, we think it's fairly stabilized. And we will see some increases in payroll costs in certain areas going forward as minimum wages continue to increase, particularly on the West Coast.

And again we've at this point been able to more or less offset those other operational efficiencies or pricing at this point. So -- and as we continue to build out Little Big Burger stores and to a lesser degree BGR the only other thing I would add, as those models tend to carry in lower operating expenses burden in say Just Fresh or American Burger, so that should help bring the average down as well.

Mark Smith

Okay, perfect. And then similarly, looking at G&A it remained relatively flat. You discussed it a little bit how you've cut a lot of cost there over the last year or so. Is there anything that you see on the horizon there? And as you build out this growth strategy, any incremental cost that you see coming into G&A or is there any other places where you can improve savings there?

Mark Roberson

Yes, I don't think there is a kind of place where we can cut a lot more and save, but I think we're -- I think we've gotten again most of the low hanging fruit over the past couple of years there. As we go forward and grow and scale the business there are probably a few areas where we would like to strengthen in the G&A structure and marketing real estate construction, some other areas that we would potentially invest in. But we would view that as the business scales to keep the G&A in line with the 10% to 12% that we mentioned.

Mark Smith

Okay. And then the last one for me, Mike, can you discuss and I know that it's still really early in the game, but can you discuss a little bit how the franchise units are doing kind of what appetite you see for future primarily Little Big Burger stores from franchisees. Just any feel on how that relationship is and how the franchisees are doing as far as returns and how their stores are operated.

Michael Pruitt

Well. I mean the relationships with the current franchises are great. Because obviously Larry Spitcaufsky is the board member a significant equity holder and a creditor of Chanticleer so he's two of the three current locations that are open. The third, the Austin, Texas location is actually is ahead of where you thought it would be. The students, the six from campus the students don’t come back for two weeks. So he is really gearing up everything to take advantage of being on the main street where all the students go to eat, drink and have fun.

And so I think it’s one of those things we’ll know more by the time we report Q3 results, than today. But I spoke to him today, and he feels very good about where they are. We do track on from social media and all of the rankings, people that come in and post about their experience and whether it would be Santiago, or Austin, the results so far I think the product itself is being very well received. The look and feel and the design of it is, I think in Austin is incredible and feedback some of the things that we learned that he did that we actually last minute incorporated one of the things in Multnomah Village.

So that parts is good, again Mark, it’s one of the things that we are real focused on is because -- and that’s why we refer to them as franchise partners because really these first franchisees, I mean, we truly view them as partners. I mean, they are equity holders in the parent company, the case of the guy in Austin I’ve known him since he was in high school, that we’re going in together eyes wide open, they knew that it was a brand that wasn’t recognized in their markets, i.e., as it in Portland. But they also recognized that they have every reason to believe that ultimately it’d be just as successful in their market as it is in Portland.

So our challenge as a company in working with them is they do everything in our part to help them feed the brand there and translate the results. They were all the first ones to congratulate me today on how well the new store in Portland did. So, I mean, we’re all in it together. And so, that’s what we’re seeing, versus of BGR for example, where BGR has got four franchise stores that just knock it out of the park in places like Atlanta where it’s a one store market, one's in South Carolina, two stores in upper New Jersey, one in the [indiscernible] that and one in BW Airport that really doing incredibly well and it would be hard to argue that they got a lot of benefit from a DC based brand, when you only have one store in Atlanta. But the concept has travelled very well. And so -- but that as we go forward, that’s what we focus on everyday in learning and -- but our commitment to help them is going forward.

And then, we do have as we mentioned on the call, our Western Virginia franchisees that’s opening his target is September 15th. So, we’re excited about the opportunity with both of them.

And we have got some new franchise partners, we have some new franchise deals that we hope that we can get close and announced shortly. What we have found is we’re going through this franchise process, which I don’t blame on them, because I did the same thing when we did the Hooters deal, is they -- we negotiated it, but they hold off signing and letting the check to pay for it, until they have identify their first location to get themselves lined up in order to not give us any money before they have to.

So, we see that -- we have some of those in the pipeline for both BGR and Little Big Burger. So, we feel pretty good about, what we’re doing as we said on there too mark to also address the cost structure rather than hire somebody internally, which is a fix cost for franchising and we made a decision to align ourselves with an outside firm, it just gets paid based on success versus having us to hire somebody on a salary.

Mark Smith

Okay, that’s helpful. Thank you.

Michael Pruitt

Thanks, Mark.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey Mike, Mark congratulations. If I am not mistaken I think that $0.3 million adjusted EBITDA numbers some sort of record for you guys, this considered a base going forward.

Michael Pruitt

Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

I had a few questions about expansion of LBB in 2019 and beyond. You mentioned 8 to 12 new stores a year on this call, is that just for LBB or all of your brands?

Michael Pruitt

That’s for all other brands when we referred to it in that quote of 8 to 12. And really, when we look at that close, it’s really just BGR and Little Big Burger…

Mark Roberson

Mostly Little Big Burger.

Michael Pruitt

Mostly Little Big Burger, but that’s the concept that we’re focused on.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, great. And in terms of possible upside to that number, what is that dependent on?

Michael Pruitt

Two things, I mean, franchise for new franchise relationships and taking advantage of what’s left on the current JV with the group putting together for Little Big Burger in Seattle and Charlotte, as well as Denny Hamlin’s option for additional units on Little Big Burger. And then some potential new joint venture type relationships that we’re talking to about in different markets for us to do.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And can I get your idea on what’s the universe, the market size for LBB, what are you targeting at maturity? How many stores naturally do you think LBB can ultimately have?

Michael Pruitt

I think, Ben, it’s impossible for us to answer that in a reasonable manner today, but I mean obviously we look at Portland, a market that we are very -- obviously very familiar and very engrained in. If you look at the statistics of Portland and the surrounding areas, it’s 2.3 million people. We currently have I think 13 locations in the Portland market, one more that’s Lake Oswego, one more under an LOI that we’re trying to get to a lease.

We think we could easily open 20 total stores in that market. And so, if you just take that market and say how many stores work there, if we can prove that it works in San Diego, Austin, Texas and Charlotte where we’re currently in, in a couple of additional franchise markets that we think will happen than it’s a big number.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And just a couple of more for you, at what point do you think you would need more infrastructure, basically you got now a 20 -- you’re going to have 22 LBB stores at the end of the year and I guess 23 BGR if I’m not mistaken. So, between d two about 45. So, what point, like how many stores can your current infrastructure handle in terms of your G&A and your staff? When would you need to hire more people to handle more stores...?

Michael Pruitt

Well, I think…

Unidentified Analyst

...at corporate level.

Michael Pruitt

Yes, as Mark said, I think that we’re evaluating it all the time, but right now, we have clustered the stores in areas where we have infrastructure. So, if you look at the Pacific Northwest, we had infrastructure in place. Adrian has done a heck of a job building his team to -- given the ability to grow in the Seattle by raising people up in the organization to help them. And Rich was just out there last week; I was out there two weeks ago. We got April who runs our training and franchise relationships, which spent 13 years at Hooters, now she is approaching her five year anniversary with us.

So -- and then the other parts of Little Big Burger is Charlotte where we’re home-based. We got lots of resources in Charlotte in the surrounding areas to grow out from including the Denny Hamlin relationship and Brian is willing to do getting the relationship [ph] to do more stores here.

So, it’s really where we see the need for people would be if we go to a new market on a joint venture side or the corporate side where we don’t have any infrastructure in place. And so -- or any relationships to knowledge from a building of store to finding the right location, it’s then that we really will need to potentially add people. But I think at least as we sit here today and look out to 2019 and what’s on the horizon and given the fact that all the stores that we’re doing are clustered around the areas we have infrastructure. If we add anything, it wouldn’t be I think senior level, it would be somebody below the senior level.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. All right, great. Just one more question and I’ll jump back into the queue. Is there an update on the LOI on the Hooters Nottingham?

Mark Roberson

No. So, Hooters Nottingham, we have not filed an 8-K to update that, the parties there as we said in the believe me LOI it was our two managers there with an investor to back home potentially applying over there in three weeks to have additional discussions and to better on the Nottingham asset is been incredibly cooperative to stable this right at out and see where it goes. So at this point, nothing beyond there.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And what happens with that $3 million note in the meantime? Because I think that was due a couple of months ago.

Mark Roberson

It was due June 30th. And they've just agreed to better rollover until we figure out what's going to happen with the south

Unidentified Analyst



Michael Grondahl

Hey guys. A couple of restaurants, just curious to get your take on, in Salt Lake that BGR you opened a while ago. And the second San Diego store and then just quick on Austin, what the LBB, how those three are going?

Michael Pruitt

Well with Salt Lake City. I think she's look for her second location, Rich he runs the Burger business is actually flying out there not next week but the following to look at a second site with her. So I think -- I mean, obviously I think she pushes it where probably be doing a little bit a little faster, but unfortunately she also had right in front of her store for the first six weeks -- or not the first six weeks, but about six weeks she had the main road closed for road construction.

But overall, I feel she's still onboard. I've talked to April has out there, Richard Like I said it's going out there. Austin, I mean, we're three weeks in and again I talk to him today, he's pretty excited, he has got a negotiated LOI for potential second site of his. And again from day one, he knew that that site would be largely driven by the University of Texas student population. And they don't start back to school for two weeks. So he's happy with where he is. All the right things that we're -- and the review that we're seeing our social media has been incredibly positive and I think it's good.

And on San Diego, I think it's definitely been slower than Larry would hope, but Larry is committed, he has got two -- couple of more locations that Rich has been out and approved that we both feel even better about than the current two. And so we'll -- it will take time. I mean, look Little Big Burger when we talk to the original owners it knock it out of the park overnight either. It takes time to build the brand. And so, with everybody is committed and we're committed as we've said, we considered a partnership more than just a franchisee, franchise or a relationship delivering a power for both of us to ultimately get to the desired result.

Mark Roberson

I think, I would add to that is as you probably well know Mike, when you open stores in new markets it's different than opening in your own market. When we open a store in Portland, we get a big honeymoon period out of the gate. And as you might expect and revenues tend to retain down over a period of time after honeymoon to a good level, but they start off really and tend to retain down after the honeymoon.

Going into new markets whether it's San Diego, Austin, Charlotte anywhere else where Little Bug Burger is not as well-known little different animal. Building the market and building the brand, so it's more of a start and build than open with a honeymoon. So it's a different animal than Portland for sure, what you do when you go into new markets.

Michael Pruitt

And Mike we've closely watched, whether it'd be Facebook, Google, Yelp, the reviews of people who are going into each of the stores, whether it'd be new ones or ones who have been opened a while gauge what people are saying about. And we're encouraged by what those people saying whether it’d be Austin, Charlotte or even Dan Diego for that matter.

Michael Grondahl

Michael Pruitt

Like to thank all of you for joining us today and more importantly for your continued support. We are clearly optimistic about the future of Chanticleer and committed to building shareholders value. If you need anything if you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me or Jason. We look forward to speaking to you again on our Q3 2018 call.

