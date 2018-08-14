On Monday, Cold Turkey

Here's a summary of the action and an attempt to spell out some of the possible ramifications going forward.

The S&P (SPY) fell for a fourth consecutive session on Monday, marking the longest losing streak since March, but that's really beside the point. Things were bad in emerging markets to start the week, and unless something happens to turn the tide over the next couple of days, it's likely to get worse.

(Heisenberg)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s rhetoric over the weekend was obstinate even by his standards, and he tripled and quadrupled down on the defiance in a speech in Ankara on Monday.

I penned a lengthy piece over the weekend for this platform that details exactly what's going on in Turkey, and suffice to say things got materially worse after that post was published. Erdogan delivered three speeches on Sunday, during which he ruled out an IMF bailout, called again for Turks to convert their dollars, euros and gold to liras and quite literally suggested he would die before he resorted to the kind of draconian rate hikes necessary to restore market confidence in the plunging lira.

In what was perhaps the most unnerving declaration yet, Erdogan said this on Sunday evening:

I’m calling out to industrialists, do not attack banks to buy FX. It is industrialists’ duty too to keep this nation on its feet. Otherwise we will set into motion our plan B and C.

That came across as a threat to seize FX deposits. There are (roughly) $161 billion in foreign currency deposits sitting in Turkish banking accounts belonging to corporations and individuals. Theoretically, Erdogan could seize those and forcibly convert them to lira at a rate of his choosing. His head of communication, Fahrettin Altun, took to Twitter on Sunday evening to try and dispel that notion. Here's what he said:

Provided that the President did not reveal the details of plans B and C, it is unacceptable that certain people come up with fictive scenarios in order to unsettle the people and market players.

"Market players" were "unsettled" nonetheless. In fact, USDTRY was quoted as high as 7.23 in the earliest trading. The currency would trim some of those losses during a truly turbulent session, but as of this writing, it's at 6.86, or more simply, it's still in a whole lot of trouble.

The central bank tried to intervene with a series of half-hearted measures to restore confidence, but the fact that Erdogan has all but ruled out a rate hike means the market generally doesn't care. Just to give you an idea of how wild this is, 10-day realized volatility for the lira is now higher than that for Bitcoin.

(Bloomberg)

Perhaps just as unnerving was what happened to the South African rand just after 9:30 PM New York time on Sunday evening. Long story short, it crashed nearly 10% in what looked like yet another example of Mrs. Watanabe getting stopped out. Have a look at this:

(Heisenberg)

That's bad news, and it didn't stop there. The Indonesian rupiah came under immense pressure, falling to its weakest against the dollar since October 2015, forcing the central bank to intervene. That, just two days ahead of a rates meeting that now looks live (so to speak). Last week, Bank Indonesia reported that the current account deficit was 3% of GDP in Q2, up from 2.2% in Q1, and policymakers have been at pains all year to stay ahead of the curve by hiking rates to keep pace with the Fed and guard against more currency weakness.

Later in the session, Argentina's central bank surprised the market with what amounted to an emergency 500bps rate hike after the peso careened through 30. That was generally seen as a prudent move given the backdrop and given that Argentina was the first domino to fall this year amid what has since turned into an emerging market rout.

It's difficult to find the right words to convey how precarious this is to U.S.-focused retail investors who aren't generally inclined to pay attention to developments in ex-U.S. assets. I would again point readers to a series of posts I penned for this platform centered around comments Fed chair Jerome Powell made back in May at an IMF/SNB event. For those who need a refresher, here are those comments:

Monetary stimulus by the Fed and other advanced economies played a relatively limited role in the surge of capital flows to (emerging market economies) in recent years.



There is good reason to think that the normalization of monetary policy in advanced economies should continue to prove manageable for EMEs. Markets should not be surprised by our actions if the economy evolves in line with expectations.

The latest installment of the series mentioned above can be found here, and it's more relevant now than ever. The problem is that Powell's Fed is backed into a corner by what BofAML recently described as "a trifecta of dollar-positive macro policies" run by the Trump administration. I went over the details of that for the umpteenth time in a separate post published here on Sunday. The more hawkish the Fed leans, the more external pressure on emerging markets, and when these EM dominos start to tip, there's substantial spillover risk.

Let me give you an example. On Friday, one of the catalysts for the lira collapse was a Financial Times article that suggested the ECB is getting concerned about some European banks' exposure to Turkey. Specifically, Banco Bilbao (NYSE:BBVA), UniCredit (OTCPK:UNCFF) and BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQF) were mentioned.

UniCredit is a shareholder in Turkish lender Yapi Kredi, which Goldman recently described as the "weakest-positioned" Turkish bank when it comes to weathering the storm in the lira.

Well, Yapi Kredi dove 13% on Monday amid a broader selloff in Turkish bank shares. At one point, the Borsa Istanbul Banks index was down 12%, the steepest one-day slide since 2006. If you want to get an idea of how bad this really is, note that Yapi Kredi's bonds maturing in 2026 have lost 30 cents on the dollar in the past week alone:

(Heisenberg)

UniCredit has fallen more than 11% this month and was down sharply on Monday.

(Heisenberg)

CDS spreads for all of the banks listed in the Financial Times article have blown out, and with the exception of BNP, are now wider than they were in late May when the Italian drama rocked markets.

(Bloomberg)

To be clear, analysts are generally sanguine about the prospects for an acute spillover to the European financial sector. Rather than fill up space here with a bunch of quotes, I'll just point you to a Bloomberg article out on Monday that does a better job than I would summarizing some of the research released over the past three days that seeks to quantify the likely impact on European banks from Turkey.

Incidentally, this isn't confined to Europe in terms of spillover risk. Gulf banks have a good bit of exposure here too. For instance, Qatar National Bank (the region’s largest bank by market value and total assets) had its worst day since the Saudi-led embargo on Sunday, diving nearly 5%.

What I would strongly encourage investors to consider here is that the very same fiscal policies that have helped keep U.S. equities buoyant are also contributing to the global risk-off sentiment. That is not speculation, it is fact. The tax cuts are directly responsible for what Goldman now projects will be $1 trillion in buyback authorizations in 2018.

(Goldman)

Clearly, that's bullish. But those same tax cuts are in large part responsible for the dollar funding squeeze that played out in Q1 (you can read about the mechanics of that in the Sunday post linked above).

If the fiscal stimulus sugar high wears off in the U.S., it is likely that domestic equities will start to catch down to the rest of the world's reality, and it is by no means clear that the Powell Fed will be prepared to lean dovish enough, fast enough, to push the dollar materially lower and reignite risk sentiment.

And on that note, I'll leave you with one last visual from the latest edition of BofAML's FX and rates sentiment survey, conducted from August 3 through August 8 and representing the responses of 64 fund managers with 335 billion in AUM, 43% of whom believe that dollar weakness, either resulting from a Fed pause or a deceleration in U.S. growth, is the key to reinvigorating the carry trade.

(BofAML)

