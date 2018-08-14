Liquidia: Is It Worth Getting On Board Early?

Liquidia Technologies (LQDA) is a very interesting IPO story in 2018. The pharmaceutical upstart recently completed its IPO, with the stock going public at $11 per share. Over the past couple of weeks, shares have risen some 20% to $13 and change. Playing a stock on IPO can be a dangerous game, but as the dust begins to settle, the true story and true market cap of a company take shape. The question for those that did not get in on the IPO is whether it is still a good stock to buy. The answer to that can be a bit complex, but I recommend investors start by reading an article from fellow Seeking Alpha contributor Bilbao Asset Management titled, "Liquidia IPO: Phase 3 Clinical Stage That Interested The Bill Gates Foundation." That article gives some great insight into the potential of the company's pipeline, some key players invested, and a look at the financial picture.

My analysis is going to take a bit of a different track. I first learned of Liquidia some time ago as I was researching potential competitors MannKind (MNKD) and United Therapeutics (UTHR). MannKind is more of a direct competitor because it has a dry powder inhaled drug delivery system of its own, while United Therapeutics is one of the bigger players in the space of treating pulmonary arterial hypertension, also known as PAH.

Liquidia's front-running drug candidate is a dry powder inhaled version of treprostinil. United Therapeutics utilizes the same drug in various treatments it has on the market. Meanwhile, MannKind is attempting to be a fast follower on a dry powder inhaled treprostinil product and has itself completed phase 1 of clinical trials, and like Liquidia, can proceed directly to phase 3.

It is a bit difficult to separate the MannKind and United Therapeutics dynamic, but I will try to work through this discussion in a way that outlines some of the potential and risk involved. The issue boils down to a statement in the Liquidia prospectus that likely received little attention.

If our product candidates receive marketing approval, we plan to commercialize them in the United States by establishing our own sales force and commercial infrastructure." (bolded emphasis mine)

Let's step back and consider something that is logical. One would think that United Therapeutics, with patents set to expire and seeking a way to extend its product runway, would be very familiar with both the Liquidia proposed entry into the PAH market, as well as the MannKind entry. One would also think that United Therapeutics would likely have had some conversation with both Liquidia as well as MannKind. If that is logical to you, let's take the next step.

Despite the likelihood that United Therapeutics will have considered MannKind and Liquidia, the company went forward with a strategic agreement with Corsair Pharma in January of this year and an acquisition of SteadyMed (STDY) in April. Interestingly, the company that assisted the Corsair deal, Locust Walk, is also consulting MannKind on advancing its Technosphere (dry powder) platform.

The two paragraphs above beg some questions:

Did one of the big players in the PAH space take a look at Liquidia's LQ861 and MannKind's Tre-T and pass on the dry powder solution?

Is it possible Liquidia and MannKind set prices too high?

Is it possible that the dry powder solution has some shortfalls that United did not like?

Is it possible that both Liquidia and MannKind did not want to deal with United Therapeutics?

As much as I like and appreciate the concept of dry powder inhaled medications, the questions above are simply too big to ignore. In my mind it is highly likely that United conversed with both MannKind and Liquidia and for whatever reason, at least up until this stage, has passed on the opportunity. It is logical to arrive at a conclusion that United Therapeutics feels that it has some other plan which is superior to the dry powder delivery solution offered by both Liquidia and MannKind.

The next thing to consider gets to the heart of my concern about Liquidia taking a product to market by itself. I find myself referring back to MannKind with this part of the discussion. MannKind is attempting to market its inhaled insulin, Afrezza, itself. Afrezza once had a commercial partner in Sanofi (SNY), but sales were slow and Sanofi pulled out of the deal. MannKind has been attempting to market Afrezza with its own sales force for two years now. After two years in the hands of MannKind, and with 100 sales reps, the company is seeing scripts at just under 600 a week and the struggle is pronounced. MannKind is spending roughly $15 million per quarter in marketing expenses in its efforts to sell Afrezza. That is a cash outlay that is modest in pharma terms, but is enough to have MannKind struggling to survive.

Given the cash position of Liquidia, is it reasonable to think that it can erect a sales force on a budget that can put a dent into the sales of market leaders? I would tend to think that Liquidia would rather have gone the partnership route, but that path was not bearing fruit, and thus we see an IPO to raise funds to go it alone. My concern is that more funds will be needed, which could mean more shares, more debt (possibly with converts), or another share offering (possibly with warrants).

In many ways, I like the Liquidia story, but there is enough uncertainty with the first drug candidate to give me a bit of pause. For this reason, I would call Liquidia a very speculative play that might be worth a small gamble at this stage, but not a company to go "All-In" on. I want to know more about commercialization plans and what the next steps in the PAH market look like before making a bigger bet. Having The Bill Gates Foundation as a 5% owner gives a big assist for a reason to speculate on this stock, but even Gates did not go "All-In."

If you are considering a play in Liquidia, consider watching the happenings of MannKind and United Therapeutics closely. While a bit further down the road, watch Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA) as well. Its novel oral PAH treatment is getting ready to enter phase 3 and is being watched closely. The strategy, in my opinion, is to let the IPO dust settle and see what the company says at its first conference call. Stay Tuned!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARNA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.