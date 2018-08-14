Profit Margins: Where Are They Going?

These are arguing that things have changed so much that can't just judge profit margins, real wage growth or capital investments in the same way that they judged them before.

Other analysts are arguing that one needs to be careful because the stock market has become so divided in recent years between the "Big Tech Giants" and all others.

Many analysts are arguing that net profit margins are near their cyclical peak and may be declining in the near future.

US profit margins, many think, are nearing a peak. What do you think?

Nicole Bullock writes in the Financial Times:

“Profit margins at US companies have risen to their highest level in at least a decades...” “With 90 percent of companies in the S&P 500 having reported their results for the second quarter, net profit margins hit 11.8 percent, the highest level since financial information provider FactSet began recording the data in 2008.”

Why? First, analysts are looking at overall reasons for the rise in net profit margins. I don’t find this reasoning very convincing.

Ms. Bullock goes on: “One possibility is that profit margins might diverge between sectors.” Much more likely, I believe, with so many changes going on in the business world these days.

How about this quote from one of my recent posts:

“Profits are increasingly concentrated in the cluster of giants that dominate the market.” “In 2015, the top 200 companies by earnings accounted for all of the profits in the stock market... In aggregate, the remaining 3,281 publicly listed companies lost money.”

Part of the reason here is that “The companies, today, are much larger.”

“In 1975, 61.5 percent of publicly traded firms had assets worth less than $100 million, using inflation-adjusted 2015 dollars. But, by 2015, that proportion had dropped to only 22.6 percent.”

In addition, “in the mid-1990s, there were more than 8,000 publicly traded companies on stock exchanges in the United States. By 2016, there were only 3,627.”

Furthermore, “Profits in the overall market are divided among fewer winners. And as capital-intensive companies have been supplanted by those with value largely in intellectual property, the marketplace is less transparent.”

Wait a minute: “capital-intensive companies have been supplanted by those with value largely in intellectual property?” This is now starting to look like it plays into the story I have been trying to build about the "new" Modern Corporation - corporations built around “intangibles” like intellectual property and financial engineering.

Maybe this transition is impacting net profit margins, because these companies and their scale economies produce high “margins” that are sustainable. And these companies contribute to other things we are seeing in our business communities - things that many are finding very difficult to explain.

One of these “unexplainable” things is the anemic wage growth we are seeing. As reported by Alexandra Scaggs in the Financial Times, “It might be helpful to consider the way corporate consolidation of market power has coincided with record-high profits markings and low worker pay.”

Ms. Scaggs writes about several research projects that point to many of the characteristics of the “new” Modern Corporation, and comes to the conclusion that market power, the market power evidenced by the data from the stock market cited above account for much of the fall-off in the position of labor in modern businesses.

“In the tech sector, platform businesses such as Amazon and Google have reaped the benefits of scale to outcompete rivals. For trade, academics have found that labor’s share of incomes has fallen sharply in industries most affected by globalization. But, it has fallen in non-traded services industries as well, which means that globalization is not the only explanation.”

A conclusion: “The current framework in antitrust... is unequipped to capture the architecture of market power in the modern economy.”

Maybe government, in other areas, also needs to update its views on how the economy works in this modern era. For example, the New York Times editorial board try and present “The Trump Tax Plan Report Card.” One of the four points the Times editorial treats is the fact that “real wages have declined.” This coincides with the discussion presented above. This has to do with the movement to “intangibles” and the scale the “new” Modern Corporation can achieve.

The next two points are also very telling in terms of the “new” Modern Corporation. They have to do with the use of financial engineering in the new era. The first has to do with stock buybacks. The Times editorial exclaims, “Buyback Reach New Heights.” That is, stock buybacks are higher than ever.

Secondly, the editorial claims “Investments Have Flatlined.” Spending on equipment and factories has not accelerated. This is consistent with corporate behavior over the past decade or more.

Corporations have learned that they can make achieve higher returns by using the financial incentives created by the federal government in the “financial circuit” of the economy rather than in the “industrial circuit.” That is, taking government’s largesse and putting it into assets that appreciate in value rather than in productive capital... plant and equipment... produces better corporate results and higher stock market returns.

And this all plays into the final point made by the Times editorial: “Tax Cuts Don’t Pay for Themselves.” That is, if the tax breaks don’t go into things that produce real economic growth, then the tax revenues expected to result from the tax reform package will not materialize. And the federal debt will grow and grow and grow.

Where are corporate profit margins going? Well, for the “Big Tech Group,” it appears as if profit margins are sustainable and can continue on for some time. For companies not in this sector, they must fight to become more and more like the “new” Modern Corporation. That is what it is all about at this stage of the transition. And so, the future of net profit margins will be impacted by how successful the “legacy” companies are in transitioning into becoming more like the “new” Modern Corporation. It is a “sector thing.”

