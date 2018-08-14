BlackRock And Toyota: 2 Global Powerhouses

Two AA-rated companies added to the portfolio

I decided to add two top quality companies that may be "outside the box" for many dividend investors. One has a brand that is recognized all over the globe. The other company may not be a household name, but it is the world's largest asset manager. Both have AA- credit ratings from Standard & Poor's.

BlackRock and Toyota bring the number of individual equities to 43

BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) manages $6.3 trillion in assets, making it the largest asset manager in the world. It is the world's largest provider of exchange traded funds. BlackRock's iShares have a 39% share of the U.S. ETF market. The company offers over 800 ETFs globally, with over $1.5 trillion in assets.

BlackRock's revenue for 2017 was $12.491 billion. Annual revenue growth has been 4.2% for the past 5 years. Revenue for the trailing 12 months ending June 30 was $13.89 billion.

Pre-tax profit for 2017 was $5.277 billion. Pre-tax profit has grown from $3.973 billion in 2013. There was a slight dip in pre-tax profit from $4.602 billion in 2015 to $4.536 billion in 2016, followed by a nice rebound in 2017. Pre-tax profit for the trailing 12 months ending June 30 was $5.674 billion.

Earnings per share were $30.23 in 2017. Annual EPS growth has been 12.3% for the past 5 years. Earnings per share (per Better Investing) for the trailing 12 months ending June 30 was $33.08. Finviz shows trailing 12-months EPS as $25.94. At a recent price of $479, the price/earnings ratio was 14.5 (Better Investing) or 18.5 (Finviz). F.A.S.T. Graphs shows a "blended P/E" based on adjusted (operating) earnings of 18.7. Better Investing shows a 5-year average P/E of 16.4.

The current dividend is $3.13 per quarter, or $12.52 annually. BLK has raised the dividend 9 consecutive years. The 5-year dividend growth rate has been 10.8%. At a current yield of 2.6%, these combined numbers give a total dividend return (or "Chowder Rule" number) of 13.4.

The payout ratio for the past 5 years has ranged from 33.1% (in 2017) to 48.1% (in 2016). The 5-year average payout ratio has been 41.0%. The current dividend of $12.52 represents a payout of 48.3% (using the lower Finviz number for trailing 12-month EPS).

Long-term debt as of June 30, 2018, was $5.065 billion. Measured by book value of $198.31 per share, debt is 13.7% of capitalization. Measured by equity market value of $478.89 per share, debt is 6.2% of capitalization.

BlackRock's high yield for the past 5 years averaged 3.0%. The highest yield achieved was 3.3% in 2016. The current yield is 2.6%.

The price range in 2013 was $209-323. The price range for 2014-2016 was in a relatively tight range of $275-400. The price range broke to the upside in 2017, from $366-521. Now, the 52-week price range is $408.62-594.52. The recent price of $479 is 19.4% lower than the 52-week high.

Finviz projects EPS growth for the next 5 years to be 13.8%. F.A.S.T. Graphs estimates EPS for 2018 will be $27.62, a 22% increase over $22.60 in 2017. F.A.S.T. Graphs estimates 10% growth in 2019 to $30.51, and another 10% growth in 2020 to $33.55.

Using Better Investing's Stock Selection Guide tool, I projected a possible 5-year high price for BlackRock of $907.60. This assumes an estimated high EPS of $51.86 and a high P/E ratio of 17.5. I projected a possible low price of $383.50. This was based on an assumption that the dividend will be at least $12.52 and the yield will be no higher than 3.3%. This gives a possible price range for the next 5 years of $383.50 to $907.60, and a possible 4.5-to-1 upside/downside ratio from the recent price of $479.

(Graph from F.A.S.T. Graphs)

The F.A.S.T. Graph confirms the S&P credit rating of AA-. It shows that the current price, which is 19.4% off the 52-week high price, has dropped into what I would call "fair value" range (dark green). The F.A.S.T. Graph also shows BLK's vulnerability during a recession. Earnings per share dropped 21% from 2007 to 2008. From a high price of $225 in 2007, the stock reached a low of $95 in 2008. A 21% price drop from the recent price of $479 would put the stock around $378. (This is in the range of my projected low of $383.50.)

If my projections are correct (always a big "if"), this gives me a buy zone of $383.50 to $514.50, a hold zone of $514.50 to $776.60, and a sell zone of $776.60 to $907.60. It's best to update the Stock Selection Guide at least annually, to see how the zones shift (hopefully upward).

Simply Safe Dividends gives BLK a Dividend Safety Score of 98, meaning that the dividend is safer than 98% of the companies in SSD's universe.

I made an initial purchase of BlackRock on August 13, at $479.11. BLK now constitutes 1.15% of the portfolio. BLK is in the Financials sector.

Toyota Motor Corporation (TM)

I've considered buying shares of Toyota from time to time. The price always seemed too high and yield always seemed too low. But, this time I saw something different. Toyota has significantly increased earnings and dividends, but the stock price has yet to follow. I've had difficulty identifying stocks to buy in the Consumer Discretionary sector. The company has an intriguing balance of deep historical roots and creative change. Toyota ranks at or near the top in most categories of the conversation about the largest automobile manufacturers.

Toyota’s 2018 fiscal year ended on March 31. We are now in Q2 2019.

Revenue for FY2018 was 29,379.510 billion yen, or ¥29.3795 trillion. (This is the first time I’ve dealt with trillions, so I’ve had to be careful with the calculations. I'll stick to billions in this article.) Annual revenue growth has been 6.1% for the past 5 years. Revenue for the trailing 12 months ending June 30 was ¥29,694.637 billion. Q1 2019 revenue was 7.0% higher than Q1 2018.

Pre-tax profit for FY2018 was ¥2,620.429 billion. Pre-tax profit has grown from ¥1,403.649 billion in 2013. Pre-tax profit has grown an average 17.7% for the past 5 years, but the variations have been significant. Pre-tax profit for the trailing 12 months ending June 30 was ¥2,754.945 billion. Q1 2019 pre-tax profit was 19.8% higher than Q1 2018.

Earnings per share for FY2018 was ¥842.00. Annual EPS growth has been 41.8% for the past 5 years. (It should be noted that this average is impacted by FY2014, which was an unusually high gain of 161.1% over depressed earnings in FY2013.) Earnings per share for the trailing 12 months ending June 30 were ¥861.62. Q1 2019 EPS was 9.6% higher than Q1 2018.

Dividend investors please note that TM does not pay a quarterly dividend. Dividends are paid twice yearly. An annual dividend is declared in March of each year, typically 2 or 3 weeks prior to the end of the March 31 fiscal year. The ex-dividend date is always near the end of March. The pay date typically is in June of each year. (For many years, the pay date was toward the end of June, but in the past two years, the pay date was during the first week of June.) See YCharts for TM dividend dates and amounts in U.S. Dollars for 2006-2018.

I've created the table below to indicate Toyota’s dividend pattern for FY2013 through FY 2018. I took data from TM's Financial Summary, which is relatively simple to comprehend. The company uses the same format each year, so it is easy to compare one year (or quarter) to previous years (or quarters). The Yen column is the amount paid each year by Toyota in yen. U.S. Dollars column is the annual dividend reported by Better Investing. The Y-Charts column is the annual dividend reported in U.S. Dollars by Y-Charts.

FY Ending Mar 31 Yen U.S. Dollars Y-Charts 2014 ¥165 $3.16 $3.1340 2015 ¥200 $3.45 $3.2750 2016 ¥210 $3.52 $3.6430 2017 ¥210 $3.68 $3.7380 2018 ¥220 $3.93 $3.9860

Here's a more granular breakdown of Toyota’s dividend payments, with the payment dates listed, with payment date and dollar amounts from Y-Charts and yen data from Toyota:

Type Dividend Payment Date In Yen In U.S. Dollars FY2014 Interim Dec 9, 2013 ¥65 $1.178 FY2014 Final June 30, 2014 ¥100 $1.956 FY2015 Interim Sept 11, 2014 ¥75 $1.263 FY2015 Final June 29, 2015 ¥125 $2.012 FY2016 Interim Dec 7, 2015 ¥100 $1.628 FY2016 Final June 13, 2016 ¥110 $2.015 FY2017 Interim Sept 30, 2016 ¥100 $1.772 FY2017 Final June 5, 2017 ¥110 $1.966 FY2018 Interim Dec 7, 2017 ¥100 $1.797 FY2018 Final June 4, 2018 $120 $2.189

I give preference to companies with many consecutive years of dividend increases. Toyota's long-term dividend performance is very positive. The company has been successful at growing earnings and dividends over time. But, Toyota is unlikely to become a Dividend Champion because its dividends reflect the company's profits and Toyota is in a cyclical business. I’m comfortable with Toyota’s dividend history, and the following table is included to help you see the big picture of Toyota’s long-term dividend performance. It also shows how TM performed during the Great Recession of 2008-2009.

FY Ending Mar 31 Yen Increase U.S. Dollar Increase FY2007 ¥120 33.3% $1.9118 23.9% FY2008 ¥140 16.67% $2.6450 38.4% FY2009 ¥100 - 28.6% $1.9825 - 25.0% FY2010 ¥45 - 55.0% $1.2766 - 35.6% FY2011 ¥50 11.1% $1.3428 5.2% FY2012 ¥50 Flat $1.2122 - 9.7% FY2013 ¥90 80.0% $1.9415 60.2% FY2014 ¥165 83.3% $3.1340 61.4% FY2015 ¥200 21.2% $3.2750 4.5% FY2016 ¥210 5.0% $3.6430 11.2% FY2017 ¥210 Flat $3.7380 2.6% FY2018 ¥220 4.8% $3.9860 6.6%

The table above is offered as a caveat emptor (buyer beware). Toyota is in the cyclical automobile industry. Toyota sells vehicles worldwide, and therefore it is impacted by the global economy. Shareholders are subject to the ups and downs of the company’s fortunes. Note the dramatic decline in dividends during 2009 and 2010 due to a severe recession. Dividend recovery didn’t occur until 2013-2014. Also note that the dollar payment is impacted by currency fluctuations.

The table below indicates Toyota's dividend payout ratio (in yen) for FY2014-FY2018:

FY Ending Mar 31 Earnings Per Share in Yen Dividends in Yen Payout Ratio FY2014 ¥575.30 ¥165 28.7% FY2015 ¥688.66 ¥200 29.0% FY2016 ¥741.36 ¥210 28.3% FY2017 ¥605.47 ¥210 34.7% FY2018 ¥842.00 ¥220 26.1% Average Ratio: 29.4%

Using Better Investing's Stock Selection Guide tool, I projected a possible 5-year high price for Toyota of $233.90. This assumes an estimated high EPS of $233.90 and a high P/E ratio of 11.1. I projected a possible low price of $101.40. This was based on an assumption that the dividend will be at least $4.38 and the yield will be no higher than 3.8%. This gives a possible price range for the next 5 years of $101.40 to $233.90, and a possible 4.8-to-1 upside/downside ratio from the recent price of $124.23.

This gives me a buy zone of $101.40 to $134.50, a hold zone of $134.50 to $200.80, and a sell zone of $200.80 to $233.90. It's best to update the Stock Selection Guide at least annually, to see how the zones shift.

(Graph from F.A.S.T. Graphs)

F.A.S.T. Graphs confirms TM's AA- S&P credit rating. The cyclical nature of the business is reflected in the earnings dip during the Great Recession. The recovery in earnings and the growing dividends are depicted in the graph.

Simply Safe Dividends gives TM a Dividend Safety Score of 61, which is very appropriate given the cyclical nature of their business.

I made an initial purchase of Toyota on August 13, at $124.26. TM now constitutes 1.15% of the portfolio. TM is in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Japan has a withholding tax on dividends held by citizens of other countries. The tax for U.S. investors is 10%. For this reason, I'm holding TM in a taxable brokerage account. I can recover this tax by applying for a credit against my U.S. taxes. There is no recovery for foreign taxes paid by an IRA.

Dividend investing without the pressure to reach for yield

I became a student of the stock market when I joined an investment club in 1982. In previous articles, I've noted that my investment life began in 1982, last week I became aware that I've left out an important part of the story. In 1973, I began contributing $25 a month to a pension plan. By 1982, I had been making regular monthly contributions for almost a decade. I didn't know it at the time, but these early investments would later be part of a 2010 rollover to my IRA when I retired. I benefitted from the pension administrators' investments in the stock market beginning in 1973.

In the years leading to my retirement in 2010, I began to focus on dividends as a way to supplement retirement income. I coupled Bill Bengen's 1994 theory that one can safely withdraw 4% annually from a retirement account with the goal of designing a retirement income portfolio that would yield 4%.

I continued to work after retirement. For eight years I delayed drawing from my IRA. I opened a brokerage account and continued to invest in the market. My employer contributed to a pension fund that I never expected when I retired in 2010. When I retired a second time on June 30, this "bonus" retirement asset provided another rollover to my IRA. The rollover was completed a few weeks ago and I've slowly deployed some of the cash.

The long bull market plus my 8-year "second career" has allowed me to reach my retirement income goals even without the recent rollover. So, I decided that I didn't need to "reach for yield" with this money. My goal is to invest in quality companies with growing dividends that are relatively safe.

I've included this section in the article:

to explain my rationale for investing in BLK and TM;

to encourage younger readers to start investing early;

to remind older readers that saving and investing can continue after retirement; and

to encourage everyone to set modest yield goals for the sake of safety because reaching for a higher yield can create emotional pressure - particularly during the next recession.

This past week I realized that I can relax about the goal of a 4%-yielding portfolio. We can operate on less than the portfolio produces. Thus, some of the dividends can be reinvested rather than disbursed. The portfolio's yield has been driven lower than 4% because of the bull market's elevated stock prices. A major correction could easily create a 4% yield, and present some buying opportunities. The yield will also increase somewhat as I deploy more of the cash from the rollover.

Speaking of deploying cash:

Seven companies are on the revised watchlist

Eaton Corporation PLC (ETN) is in the Industrial sector. ETN has a S&P credit rating of A- and it has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. At a recent price of $80.53 and an annual dividend of $2.64, ETN yields 3.28%. It has a P/E of 12.0 and a 5-year average P/E of 14.9. The payout ratio is 39%. Debt is 38% of capitalization (measured by book value) or 10% of capitalization (measured by equity market value). My target price for initiating a position is $80.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) is in the Consumer Staples sector. CL has a S&P credit rating of AA- and it has raised its dividend for 55 consecutive years. At a recent price of $65.42 and an annual dividend of $1.68, CL yields 2.57%. It has a P/E of 24.5 and a 5-year average P/E of 29.8. The payout ratio is 63%. Debt is 104% of capitalization (measured by book value) or 10% of capitalization (measured by equity market value). My target for initiating a position is $62.22.

Genuine Parts Co. (GPC) is in the Consumer Discretionary sector. GPC's credit is not rated by S&P and it has raised its dividend for 62 consecutive years. At a recent price of $98.03 and an annual dividend of $2.88, GPC yields 2.94%. It has a P/E of 20.0 and a 5-year average P/E of 19.8. The payout ratio is 39%. Debt is 48% of capitalization (measured by book value) or 18% of capitalization (measured by equity market value). My target for initiating a position is $93.05.

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) is in the Industrials sector. EMR has a S&P credit rating of A and it has raised its dividend for 61 consecutive years. At a recent price of $73.87 and an annual dividend of $1.94, EMR yields 2.63%. It has a P/E of 27.3 and a 5-year average P/E of 19.7. The payout ratio is 72%. Debt is 38% of capitalization (measured by book value) or 10% of capitalization (measured by equity market value). My target for initiating a position is $62.58.

Target Corp. (TGT) is in the Consumer Discretionary sector. TGT has a S&P credit rating of A and it has raised its dividend for 50 consecutive years. At a recent price of $82.71 and an annual dividend of $2.48, TGT yields 3.00%. It has a P/E of 17.5 and a 5-year average P/E of 16.2. The payout ratio is 53%. Debt is 51% of capitalization (measured by book value) or 20% of capitalization (measured by equity market value). My target for initiating a position is $67.03.

Air Products and Chemicals (APD) is in the Materials sector. APD has a S&P credit rating of A- and it has raised its dividend for 36 consecutive years. At a recent price of $157.87 and an annual dividend of $4.40, APD yields 2.79%. It has a P/E of 20.7 and a 5-year average P/E of 22.0. The payout ratio is 58%. Debt is 27% of capitalization (measured by book value) or 10% of capitalization (measured by equity market value). My target for initiating a position is $146.67.

United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI) is in the Financials sector. UBSI's credit is not rated by S&P and it has raised its dividend for 44 consecutive years. At a recent price of $38.30 and an annual dividend of $1.36, UBSI yields 3.55%. It has a P/E of 18.9 and a 5-year average P/E of 19.9. The payout ratio is 67%. Debt is 86% of capitalization (measured by book value) or 24% of capitalization (measured by equity market value). My target for initiating a position is $34.00.

I've set an alert at Custom Stock Alerts to be notified if these target prices are reached.

Conclusion

It is not my intent to advocate the purchase or sale of any security. My purpose is to offer ideas for stocks to study and to share a journal of my effort to design and maintain a retirement income portfolio that puts a priority on a relatively safe stream of growing dividends from companies with histories of rising dividends, and with strong financials and solid future prospects. Your goals and risk tolerance may differ, so please do your own due diligence.

Your opinions are important. Your comments enrich our discussion. I always learn from our Seeking Alpha conversations.

If you are not yet a follower, I invite you to click the "Follow" button at the top of the page. After you click "Follow," you can check "Get Email Alerts," and you will receive an email when an article is published.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNJ, MSFT, XOM, AAPL, WMT, ADP, PFE, MRK, PG, MMM, BLK, CSCO, RY, TD, TM, NWN, PEP, ITW, IBM, TXN, CMI, BNS, KMB, QCOM, SPG, CDUAF, FTS, CLX, PPL, WEC, ABBV, NNN, O, SKT, EPD, BIP, BEP, VTR, BCE, T, WPC, MAIN, APLE, ECF, IFN, RMT, RVT, VTI, VEA, VWO, VYM, VYMI, VOE, VBR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.