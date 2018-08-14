IPG Photonics Tripped Up By Some Familiar Themes

Competitors are closing some of the gap, but IPG continues to lead in the development of high-power lasers and maintains a key edge in diode manufacturing.

Advice like “wait for a pullback” or “buy the dip” is easy to write, but harder to follow. That’s particularly true for growth darlings like IPG Photonics (IPGP) that don’t so much pull back as tumble out of bed when they come up short on growth. And that’s where IPG Photonics sits today – down almost 40% from its 52-week high as the company guided to single-digit revenue growth for 2018; the first year in a long time that the company won’t produce double-digit growth.

Is it the end of IPG Photonics as a growth story? I don’t think so. The competition has continued to improve its own fiber laser offerings, and IPG is looking at weaker demand in some market segments, but the arguments for fiber lasers remain compelling and there are still opportunities for IPG to benefit from new market entry/conversion and ongoing upgrades to new technology. Chinese machine tool demand could be problematic in the short term, but if IPG can leverage mid-single-digit revenue growth into double-digit FCF growth, today’s price looks like an interesting opportunity.

Okay Results, Weak Guidance

IPG Photonics reported 12% revenue growth in the second quarter, with strong 20% growth in high-power lasers (close to two-thirds of sales) helping offset much weaker results in pulsed (up 1%) and medium power (down 7%) lasers. As is typically the case, material processing applications dominate the business mix (over 90%), with 3D printing applications in particular seeing strong growth in the second quarter.

Gross margin improved nicely from the year-ago level (up almost a point), helping support a 15% improvement in operating income and close to a point of operating income expansion.

The bad news came with the company’s guidance. Although the book-to-bill came in at 1 for the quarter, orders were weaker than expected and management guided to third-quarter revenue of $360 million to $390 million – not only was that 12% below the prior average sell-side estimate (at the midpoint), it represents a modest year-over-year decline in revenue of around 5%.

At first blush, it’s hard to reconcile such weak guidance with what other industrial companies are reporting. After all, welding companies like Lincoln Electric (LECO), Colfax (CFX), and Illinois Tool Works (ITW) reported healthy demand in the second quarter and largely improving end-market conditions. Companies in the product ID space (marking, engraving, etc.) like Dover (DOV) and Danaher (DHR) are likewise reporting healthy mid-single-digit growth, and machine tool demand has largely been healthy.

The problem is that roughly half of IPG’s sales come from China, and the market there for machine tools and related equipment has weakened considerably in recent months. Some of the weakness is tied to significantly lower smartphone capex orders, a phenomenon that has hit Japanese automation equipment providers like Fanuc (OTCPK:FANUY) and Yaskawa (OTCPK:YASKY). Han’s Laser has long been a significant customer of IPG, and the weaker orders for equipment used to cut, weld, and mark and phone cases have hit that business pretty noticeably. Chinese companies across a range of industries are also pulling back on machine tool and automation orders due to nervousness about the trade situation with the U.S., hurting demand for lasers used in cutting and welding applications.

Trying To Stay Ahead Of The Curve

Another issue with IPG is the fear that competitors are finally catching up. It does look as though IPG has lost some share in the fiber laser space, though it still appears to have around 70% share, and fiber lasers continue to take share from not only other types of lasers but non-laser alternatives as well. IPG has continued to develop successive generations of more powerful lasers, and that not only expands the addressable market (more powerful lasers can cut thicker materials), it makes the cost of ownership more compelling as more powerful lasers cut and weld faster.

As far as rivals go, Wuhan Raycus has stepped up with its <100W pulsed laser and <10kW fiber laser offerings and has grabbed meaningful share in China, while nLIGHT (LASR) has made some inroads largely on the basis of price. Coherent (COHR) and Trumpf have improved their respective offerings, and companies like Lumentum (LITE) and MKS Instruments (MKSI) are more serious rivals in lower-power fiber lasers (up to 6kW) and UV lasers, respectively. IPG is also looking at the prospect of a little more competition from one of its own major customers – Han’s Laser has been working on fiber laser generators for some time and can produce generators for lasers up to 6kW. Per management’s guidance, they still very much intend to remain a major customer of IPG, but they are looking to shift the mix of internally-sourced generators toward 20% (from around 10%) in the relatively near future.

IPG isn’t just sitting on its hands. The company has continued to develop new, more powerful lasers in its core business (including cutting lasers over 15kW), while also expanding its capabilities in pulsed lasers, QCW, and newer offerings like green lasers and ultra-fast lasers. Newer opportunities like 3D printing and EV battery production also continue to develop, though the EV battery opportunity is coming on slower than management had initially expected. IPG also continues to push forward with its internal production capabilities and will be launching a new diode in the second half of the year – the ability to cost-effectively produce diodes in-house has long been a major competitive edge for IPG.

The Opportunity

I don’t believe this is the end of the Chinese market being an important growth driver for IPG Photonics, but it is an unwelcome pause and reset at a time when industrial markets overall are growing quite well. What’s more, it’s hard to say how long the trade tensions between the U.S. and China are going to last and how long it is going to have a negative impact on Chinese capex investment decisions. I also wouldn’t dismiss the risk that China’s government uses this trade spat as an excuse to once again support and build up its own domestic alternatives for crucial components, including fiber lasers.

I’ve cut back my expectations for 2018 and 2019 and I’ve also modeled in some margin de-leverage from the weaker revenue outlook. Longer term, I’m still expecting IPG to generate mid-single-digit revenue growth with operating margin in the low 40%s. With lower taxes, more efficient working capital management over time, and less need for capex reinvestment, I’m looking for accelerating FCF margins and FCF growth in the low double-digits.

Those assumptions now support a double-digit return on a discounted cash flow basis. I’d also note that IPG shares look undervalued on the basis of a forward EV/EBITDA multiple of 13x, which normally wouldn’t be a very challenging multiple for a company with this level of margins and returns (ROA, ROIC, etc.).

The Bottom Line

Clearly, this is not a risk-free opportunity. I may well be overestimating the company’s ability to generate operating margin leverage from here, as competition may squeeze gross margins harder than I expect. Likewise, the company may not hit my targets for working capital and asset efficiency, leading to lower than expected FCF generation down the road.

On the other hand, there are always ways to talk yourself out of buying growth stocks that have disappointed and taken a tumble. Stocks like IPG Photonics don’t usually sell off like this without scary-looking reasons, and the key is in figuring out which stumbles are bumps in the road and which are fundamental shifts in the business. I don’t think we’ve reached the “fundamental shift” point with IPG yet, though, and this looks like a name worthy of due diligence given this significant sell-off and reset to expectations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.