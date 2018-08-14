The REIT is one of the largest owners of Hilton & Marriott upscale hotels with significant representation on brand advisory boards.

Our "Rhino REIT Radar" system just advised us that one of our favorite monthly-paying REITs is now on sale.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) is now trading at $17.17 per share with a dividend yield of 7.0%. We have been a fan of APLE for quite some time, and in our first research article (published on May 2013), we explained:

“I'm recommending an entry price at the current level $18.21 - but also maintaining limited exposure over the next 90 days. It's likely that many of the legacy non-traded REIT investors will be ready to sell shares and that could result in a more attractive entry price.”

Keep in mind, APLE pays monthly dividends, and shares are now yielding 7.0%. For income investors, this represents a very attractive dividend yield and perhaps an opportunity to begin to plant more seeds in APLE.

In this article today, we will commence an overview of the company and then dissect the fundamentals. To skip the heavy lifting, scroll down to the last section: Buy This Sweet-Tasting APLE That Pays Monthly.

This Apple Doesn’t Fall Far From The Tree

Back in May (2015), Apple Hospitality REIT began trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Previously structured as a non-traded REIT and in connection with the listing, APLE said it commenced a modified Dutch auction tender offer to purchase up to $200 million of its common shares.

Apple Hospitality was formed in March 2014 with the merger of Apple REIT Seven, Inc., Apple REIT Eight, Inc. and Apple REIT Nine, Inc. In February 2014, the company amended its articles of incorporation to provide for a 50% reverse share split of its common stock.

In September 2016, APLE completed its roughly $1.26 billion merger with Apple REIT Ten, Inc., adding 56 hotels to the portfolio. The combined company has a balanced portfolio with an equity market cap of $4.1 billion. Here’s how APLE compares to the lodging REIT peer group based on equity market capitalization:

Note that APLE’s direct peers include Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) and Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) - both are upscale/limited services-focused. Also, RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ), Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT), and Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) invest in upscale and upper upscale hotels.

With more than 28,000 select service and extended stay hotel rooms, APLE is one of the largest owners of select service and extended stay hotel rooms in the industry. As you can see, it has a more diversified geographic platform than the direct peers CLDT and INN (as seen below):

APLE has highly concentrated brand ownership: Hilton (NYSE:HLT) (52%) and Marriott (NYSE:MAR) (48%) are the only brands where it flies its banners. APLE is ranked among the top five largest owners for both Hilton and Marriott.

Apple Hospitality’s hotels benefit from industry-leading brand affiliation and exclusive ownership of Hilton and Marriott branded hotels with concentration on efficient, rooms-focused properties. Within these two brands (Hilton and Marriott), the REIT enjoys a diverse product offering that includes select service, extended stay, and full service.

Scale Has Its Privileges

Scale ownership within specific brands yields comparable hotel operating data to benchmark and drive performance. APLE is one of the largest owners of Hilton and Marriott upscale hotels with significant representation on brand advisory boards. As you can see below, there are benefits to scale:

Select-Service Has Its Privileges

99% of APLE’s Hotels are select-service. Here’s why:

APLE has a diverse platform - investing in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets where diverse demand drivers and proximity to guest amenities generate strong, consistent performance. Ultimately, higher operating margins provide a more stable cash flow stream. Here are the advantages of a select-service REIT versus a full-service REIT:

Note: Graph based on average operating results for five years ended December 31, 2017. (1) HST has the largest equity market capitalization for a publicly traded REIT focused on the upper upscale/full-service sector ($15.6 billion at June 30, 2018). (2) APLE has the largest equity market capitalization for a publicly traded REIT focused on the upscale/select-service sector ($4.1 billion at June 30, 2018). (3) Includes ~1.0% for equity investments.

The Balance Sheet

Year to date, APLE made approximately $31 million in capital investments and anticipates an additional $35-45 million throughout the remainder of the year. The company recently completed the refinancing of over $1 billion of credit facilities, and the new facilities effectively extend the maturities of the previous facilities, spread the maturities, reduce applicable spreads, and provide additional flexibility.

After giving effect to the new facilities, APLE’s weighted average maturity of over $1.4 billion of outstanding debt is 6 years with a current weighted average interest rate of 3.7%. The weighted average maturity of the effectively fixed REIT debt is currently 80%. The outstanding debt is 5 years with a weighted average rate of 3.9%.

During Q2-18, the company recorded $3.1 million impairment charges related to the disposition and potential disposition of three hotels: $0.5 million related to the sale of two hotels, the SpringHill and TownePlace Suites in Columbus, Georgia, both classified as held for sale at June 30 and sold in July, and $2.6 million related to the Residence Inn in Springdale, Arkansas (APLE has received multiple offers for the property from unrelated parties).

Since the beginning of the year, APLE has acquired 4 hotels for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $137 million. The Hampton Inn & Suites, Memphis-Beale Street and the Hampton Inn & Suites, Atlanta Downtown, both in exceptional locations, were acquired during Q1-18.

On May 2nd, the REIT acquired the newly built Hampton Inn & Suites, Phoenix Downtown. This exceptionally well-located hotel has exposure to a wide variety of corporate, academic, medical, government, and leisure demand generators. The hotel is adjacent to Arizona State University's Downtown Phoenix campus and in close proximity to numerous corporate offices and attractions, including Talking Stick Resort Arena and Chase Field.

Also, on June 28th, APLE acquired the existing Hampton Inn & Suites, Atlanta Perimeter Dunwoody. The Perimeter Center area is home to numerous well-known corporate operations, including State Farm, Mercedes-Benz (OTCPK:DDAIF), Cox Enterprises, UPS, First Data Corp. (NYSE:FDC), Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), and more.

With several MARTA stations near the hotel, guests also have convenient access to Downtown Atlanta and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. APLE currently has five additional hotels under contact for potential purchase, all of which are new construction projects with trusted developers for a total purchase price of approximately $131 million.

The Latest Earnings Results

APLE’s hotel operations for the overall portfolio remained solid during Q2-18, with comparable hotels RevPAR growth of 1.3% for the quarter and 1.1% for the first half of the year.

Its overall occupancy remains strong at 81.8%, with increased rates accounting for substantially all of the RevPAR growth. From a monthly trend perspective, RevPAR growth for April and June were largely on target with expectations.

Also, in Q2-18, it achieved strong hotel EBITDA margins of 40% for the quarter and 38% for the six months ended June 30. In addition, the REIT remains confident in the full-year 2018 guidance that it provided (RevPAR growth for the year will fall within the guidance range of 0-2%).

During Q2-18, APLE paid distributions of $0.30 per share, or a total of approximately $69 million. This year through June, the company has paid distributions of $0.60 per share, or a total of $138 million.

Buy This Sweet-Tasting APLE That Pays Monthly

As I explained above, our “Rhino REIT Radar” system alerted us that APLE was trading at a discount, as can be viewed below:

As you can see, APLE now trades at 9.9x P/FFO and 15% below the company’s trailing 4-year P/FFO multiple. It has the most diversified select-service portfolio and trades below its closest peers, CDLT (10.4x P/FFO and INN (10.0x P/FFO). Now let’s take a look at APLE’s dividend yield compared with the peer group:

As you can see below, it does have the highest payout ratio in the peer group, but the portfolio is relatively new. Also, select-service hotels don’t require as much cap-ex, and APLE’s payout ratio appears to be sound.

As you can see below, APLE has underperformed the lodging REIT peers year to date, and we recognize this creates an attractive buying opportunity:

Management Matters

Keep in mind that tax code provisions governing REITs impose limitations on their income and activities that are at odds with hotel ownership and operation. Consequently, to qualify as a REIT, all income must be derived from rents, interest, and mortgages (or real estate-related activities).

Because hotel operations don't meet that real estate test, the typical hotel REIT leases the hotel assets to a separate entity that manages the hotel or hires a third-party manager. The tenant may manage the hotels itself or hire a property management firm to carry out some or all hotel operations.

100% of Apple Hospitality's portfolio is operated by third-party property managers, and 93% are independent of brand management. 22 operating companies provide a platform for comparative analytics and shared best practices. APLE transformed its management contracts to maintain flexibility, with over 79% of management contracts converted to the new structure and terminable within one year or upon sale.

I consider APLE an opportunistic pair-trade with the monthly dividend stalwart, Realty Income (NYSE:O). While these two REITs enjoy uniquely differentiated platforms (rent-by-the day versus long-term leases), they both derive value through their scale advantages.

I would recommend both REITs because you are essentially getting the best of both worlds - an anchored revenue generator that produces durable income, and a buoy business model that can adjust literally overnight to rising rates.

In summary, we are maintaining a Buy recommendation, and as they saying goes, “Spend a night, not a fortune”. APLE shares are cheap, and the 7% yield is a treat!

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs and APLE Investor Presentation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACC, AVB, BHR, BPY, BRX, BXMT, CCI, CHCT, CIO, CLDT, CONE, CORR, CTRE, CXP, CUBE, DEA, DLR, DOC, EPR, EQIX, ESS, EXR, FRT, GEO, GMRE, GPT, HASI, HT, HTA, INN, IRET, IRM, JCAP, KIM, KREF, KRG, LADR, LAND, LMRK, LTC, MNR, NNN, NXRT, O, OFC, OHI, OUT, PEB, PEI, PK, PSB, PTTTS, QTS, REG, RHP, ROIC, SBRA, SKT, SPG, SRC, STAG, STOR, TCO, TRTX, UBA, UMH, UNIT, VER, VICI, VNO, VNQ, VTR, WPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.