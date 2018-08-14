Glencore PLC (GLNCY) CEO Ivan Glasenberg on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Glencore Plc ADR (OTCPK:GLNCY) Q2 2018 Results Conference Call August 8, 2018 3:00 AM ET

Ivan Glasenberg - CEO

Steve Kalmin - CFO

Alon Olsha - Macquarie

Liam Fitzpatrick - Deutsche Bank

Jason Fairclough - Bank of America

Sylvain Brunet - Exane BNP Paribas

Ian Rossouw - Barclays

Sam Catalano - Credit Suisse

Menno Sanderse - Morgan Stanley

Sergey Donskoy - Societe Generale

Tyler Broda - RBC Capital Markets

Dominic O'Kane - JP Morgan

Ivan Glasenberg

Good afternoon. Today we represent our 2018 half year highlights. As you can see, we had record first half financial results with adjusted EBITDA up at $8.3 billion, which is 23% increase to the same time last year. Adjusted EBIT $5.1 million, which is up 35%. Net income attributable to equity shareholders pretty significant items is 3.3 billion, which is up 40% from the same time last year. Funds from operations 5.6 billion, which is up 8%. We have a continued balance sheet strength and we have debt down to $9 billion at the half year, which is down 16% to 31st of December last year, so significant decrease in our net debt.

Once again, Glencore proves the resilience of its marketing division, and the marketing performance has been strong during the first half of the year with an adjusted EBIT of $1.5 billion which is up 12%. This is because of the strong performance from the metals and minerals and the energy product segment, which is up 17% and 23% respectively. There were lower crop yields in key geographies, which reflected the weaker agricultural performance during the first half of the year. However, we expect a stronger performance during the second part of the year and we've already seen that in the early months of the second half of the year. So that should increase during this period.

Industrial asset performance is underpinned by higher prices and continued cost asset optimization. Industrial EBITDA is up 26% as you can see to $6. 7 billion and that is solid first half mine cost margin performance across the businesses. Copper, our cost of production is down at $0.88 per pound, zinc negative $0.11 off the byproduct credits; nickel $1. 77 and the coal margin is round about $35 with higher coal process around the world. The copper and zinc mine costs are higher than initial financial guidance, which we gave early on in the year and there is basically due to the lower byproduct credits, which we getting from some of the commodities where we get the byproduct credits and also there is some modest energy cost inflation. However, this is helped by weighted production during the second half of the year. And Steve will take you through the cost later on in the second half of the year.

However, we have managed to increase returns to shareholders and has been funded by the Company's own cash generation, not by sale of any particular assets but this is cash generated from the existing assets and the marketing business. And therefore, we have returned to shareholders during 2018, $4.2 billion, which comprises of $2.85 billion distribution of dividends of 2017 cash flows, $0.3 billion of the share buybacks for the trust purchases and $1 billion during the second half buyback program, which we put in place recently. We have a strong confidence in our own business prospects and the current share trading levels clearly points to our near-term focus on deleveraging the balance sheet and shareholder returns and potential buybacks to the Company -- by the Company.

Turning to the next stage, looking at the half year sustainability and governance, you will see safety during -- in respect of safety we had five fatalities up until today. These five fatalities are un unacceptable. But what is interesting to note is that the fatalities occurred in Chile, South Africa, Zambia and two in Kazakhstan. We've always spoken and remember we do employ 146,000 employees across the Group, but we used to have potential focused countries where we were getting our fatalities. And we’re pleased that the two focused countries where we have fatalities in the past, DRC and Bolivia, we’ve had no fatalities this year.

So it's clear we are achieving success in these focused countries. We still have Zambia and Kazakhstan to correct and ensure they reach the same levels at DRC and Bolivia with zero fatalities. In respect of governance, we have established board committee to oversee the Company's response to the DoJ subpoena, which we received on the July 3rd. And as you can understand, we cannot answer any questions on this issue. And with that, I hand over to Steve, who can go into more detail on the financial statements. Thank you.

Steve Kalmin

Thanks Ivan. I'll assume that you'll have the presentation in front of you, to the extent that it's necessary to highlight page numbers if I jump around a bit, I'll do that during the presentation.

So on Page 6, the financial highlights at very much 25,000 feet and the work through the details as we get into the presentation. But as Ivan mentioned adjusted EBITDAR at $8.3 billion, up 23%. It is worth noting on that performance for the first half. We do expect a better second half performance, a higher second half performance as you'll see later on as I’ll work through the building blocks. Based on current prices, which have obviously seen declines on a mark-to-market basis particularly in metals in the recent weeks, on an illustrative basis, we would be reporting EBITDAR of $17.7 billion, generating around $8.2 billion of free cash flow.

Just mathematically, if we were to take a six-month period and half the $17.7 billion that which $8.9 billion for half year period based on that, so we do expect improved performance second half. And as I'll talk later on in the bridge and the reconciliation of the first half results, there were some timing differences as well across sales and production in copper and a little bit in SG&A as well, which also held back the first half performance, which we’re reversing the second half as we move forward. I won't spend any time on the other numbers, which we'll get to later on.

So jumping to Page 7 then where we -- slides that will mostly be familiar to you. We just showed the period-on-period performance in the marketing part of the business. Overall, a 12% increase. The two metals and minerals, continues to be the key engine room of the firm with a 7% increase, generally supported market conditions. As we've said, with also an overall increase in volumes handled. We show the volumes handled within the detailed part of the financial statements. And you'll see both in oil and copper, zinc for alloys and iron ore. We've seen volumes increased by generally greater than 20% and up to 50% in the iron ore business during the period as well.

Energy products up 23%, that's made up of coal and oil as well. Improvements we've set period-over -period in both of those commodities, which show the strength of financial as well. The weaker part of the side just for the particular period was obviously the base and the materiality is much less, but we've seen a decline period-on-period in the agricultural business. We've attributed quite a big portion of that to the weak crops in Argentina and Australia, in particular where we have, procurement and handling businesses that do depend on volumes, as well as processing margin depending on the domestic crops as well. We have been hindered in both those locations and the general industry in terms of margins. But as Ivan pointed out as well, we do expect a significantly improved performance in H2 compared to H1, providing some tailwinds for the overall business as we head into H2.

We would look to reconfirm guidance again as we did earlier on the year, top half of the 2.2 to 3.2 long-term range so the half of the top half has been 2.95, so clearly tracking nicely there. In terms of industrial performance on Page 8 again as Ivan mentioned, 26% increase in EBITDAR to $6.7 billion. And as we’ll see in the next parts of the presentation on a half year basis that should be trending higher even with the more recent reduction in some metals prices. Hopefully, we’ve even reached some conservative levels around that and that’s another leg of potential improvement in EBITDAR and cash flows as we move forward.

The big part, clearly the metals and minerals as well. We flagged at some of the bigger variances period-on-period that’s provided some lift. Lift is clearly the ramp up of Katanga, having gone from zero since its suspension in September in 2015. And with the commissioning of train 1 of the whole ore leach project in December last year, that did produced 63,000 tonnes of copper. And even in Q2 alone, I think it was around 35,000 tonnes, which is already almost running at the 150,000 run rate. And we’ve confirmed guidance of 150,000 tonnes of copper and 11,000 tonnes of cobalt for this year, materially increasing into next year as well.

I’ll spend a bit of time on the cost increases, both just passive inflationary through energy and the like and a few other costs pressures that we’re seeing in the business as well. I think a good place to just look, which would cover all the other comments that are being written down there is to look at the bridge on the bottom right hand corner. As our industrial has gone from $5.3 billion to the $6.6 billion, clearly the big driver has been increasing commodity prices $1.9 billion. To break that up, we’ve seen increases in the copper business, which is helped by the cobalt byproducts and various others, 0.6 of that 1.9 is in copper, zinc, had an increase 0.3 on pricing, the nickel business 0.3 as well, ferro 1.1, giving 1.3 overall for the metals business.

And on the energy, we’ve had 0.6, which is call at 0.5 in oil that has increases and expanding off of lower basis where we should see some having bottomed out in terms of how oil production. In West Africa we should start seeing some increases over the coming periods as well. Volume was although netted out to a fairly flat variance for the year. There have been some very positive and negative contributors and we’ll be turning materially positive as we move forward as well. Some of the positive changes that I mentioned was obviously Katanga, which delivered the 63,000 tonne of copper metal in the first half of the year. Australian coal has also improved volumes owing to the fairly weak base period due to both industrial and weather related issues in first half 2007. We have acquired and have now consolidated the HVO business from May, which of course brought some additional both steam coal and semisoft tonnes into the business as well.

Some of the negatives, mostly temporary from a volume perspective was Prodeco, 2.5 million tonne reduction period-on-period. We’ve spoken about a significant investment period now as they develop and set the mine up for future rates of production consistent with their normal handling levels. So they are going through some temporary reductions in product as they move more overburden that, of course, had a volumetric impact. Mount Isa in copper you see the reduction in copper tonnes out of that as they did a re-brick of the smelter during the first half, that’s an event that only happens every three or four years.

On the zinc business, there was the sale of the zinc African assets in August last year to Trevali, so of course during the first half, there was production in last year. That was about 70,000 tonne of zinc metals, so we didn’t have that in this period. That will be more than compensated volume wise as we move forward with the Lady Loretta tonnes, and ultimately the zinc product and lead coming out of Zhairem in Kazakhstan. On the gold side as well, there is also a slightly weaker production performance out of zinc and gold, first half over first half last year, timing difference in the period that favoring third-party material for processing. We expect to catch up some of that during the second half of the year as well.

In terms of cost variance period-on-period, it's been a fairly modest and mostly passive increase in costs as we’ve seen during the business. In terms of real cost 348 million, by far the highest aggregate contributor would have been the higher fuel prices and other energy costs. We’ve seen average Brent prices as an indicator of 34% first half of this year compared to first half last year. There's other components that are worth mentioning period-over-period is some Lady Loretta restart costs can't be capitalized, they have to be expensed within the zinc business as well. That's various cost in mobilizing the business, getting work force set up, moving out of care and maintenance. We’ve had no production during first half of the year, but there were reasonable costs to be setting up and we should see the production and the unit cost benefits come through in the second half. Of course Prodeco as well some cost-effect that goes through near-term mine development.

The actual inflation component of 1.84 that’s just CPI linked that averages about 2.5% for the business, much of it running even below 1.5% to 2% depending on the geography with slightly higher CPI impacts coming in South Africa, Kazakhstan and Argentina. The FX was actually a small negative variance for us this year, primarily due to the stronger ramp period-on-period, but the ramps weakened significantly in the second quarter and beyond. So that's now going to turn into a more positive indicator going forward, positive coal hedging variance or not having any, so that was an impact on first half last year, which is obviously no longer the case.

It’s worth now highlighting two items which impacted first half 2018 EBITDAR. You can see there is another variance of $95 million that's a corporate SG&A variance that impacted the first half of the year. You would have seen in the corporate column that our expenses was about just over $300 million in the first half of this year compared to $200 million last year. The biggest component of what goes into corporate is as we look across our entire industrial business is the variable pool bonus the allocation of compensation occurs to obviously numerous individuals that participate globally in that particular contribution and incentive scheme that we do have. Historically, that's been something that has timing wise has generally split evenly over Q2 and Q3 of a particular period.

During 2018, this was all wrapped up before the full half year, because all done in Q3 -- in Q2 that timing, hard to say exactly whether the timing will continue, but it needs to be highlighted. On a full-year basis, we’re not expecting any impact you'll see later on when we look at illustrative full year EBITDA guidance. We talk about an industrial SG&A of $400 million, which is level that we’ve pretty much kept at historically. So expect very little to come through in the second half. So $300 million plus $100 million roughly is a split this year. Last year was roughly $200 and $200 million split, it was more even. So that’s purely a timing difference that would have impacted the first half of 2018.

And at this point, it’s also worth mentioning which we do talk on Page 20 which I'll get to later on is that in the copper business, we did close the books from the first half of 2018, having sold 32,000 tonnes of copper less than what we produced. We flagged that in our production report on the basis that it was a material impact, which we knew at the time we’ve now confirmed the financial impact on that, because you’ve obviously got both the copper and the byproducts coming out of cobalt, zinc and gold in particular depending on where those tons were.

Of course South Africa and there was $298 million variance, EBITDA was on clear timing of having not at the sales go through in the first half that will come through in the second half. Such as pro forming for the overhead of $100 million timing between H1 and H2 and the production, the sales timing different in copper, our EBITDAR at group level would have been $8.7 billion as opposed to the $8.3 billion on a pro forma basis. And I think that would be a number that would -- modeling perspective would contribute to ore, if any number and variances that you currently running. We tried to flag as much early on. Of course the overhead was only something that we could discuss and confirm today.

So that’s on the industrial. If we then move over to Page 9, which is one of the -- one of the more important slides as we look to show the development of cost structures -- cash cost structures within the various parts of the business, and these numbers are from our perspective they calculated to include everything from mining cost to processing to freights to royalties to everything from which to be able to -- from a TCRCs treatment charges everything to then be able to drive the -- based on the volume guidance that we give you to be able to drive EBITDA and we’ve reconciled the first half guidance reaction on Page 20 and on Page 21. This is the building blocks that will build up to 17.7 billion all of group EBITDA illustrative basis down to 8.2 billion cash flow.

Before I just move into the details of that page just a few highlights from the appendix that’s worth noting as well, Pages 19, 20 and 21; if we go to 19, which will make sense of some these numbers as we go through both ‘18 and I think as we think forward also into ’19. So production guidance on page 19, you can see in the chart we’ve shown actual H1 production the guidance, which we updated two or three weeks ago and changed it almost in all areas except a slight reduction in lead. The 5% that we commented on the 300 to 285 not as material as clearly some of the other commodities, and a slight tick down in coal, 2 million tons, 134 down to 32, minor adjustments around South America, Colombia and South Africa, that's fell into those particular components.

So first particular guidance as we’ve spoken about on the left-hand side, you can see quite significant H2 on H1 volume improvements, which will drive performance and are impacting or factoring into the cost performance. So copper we’re expecting 73,000 extra tonne H2 and H1 the continued ramp-up of Katanga. And Mount Isa recovery, as I said, from first half smelter, cobalt 29% increase and extra 5,000 ton period-on-period, that's the Katanga ramp-up. As you would recall, the cobalt circuit was only commissioned in March, so you had a period which really only had a small number of months and that’s now functioning very well as we’ve gone through six weeks or so in the second half period.

Zinc is quite significant. Of course an extra 94,000 tonnes with Lady Loretta -- lead similarly brings Lady Loretta, lead tonnes is a byproduct out of that with some H2 weighted production profile Kazzinc. Nickel, Koniambo coal now you’ve got HVO for the full period from Hail Creek which we closed that acquisition last week Wednesday, 1st of August, and some high Columbia production as per day coal is able to start moving back into normal operations from its temporary investment period, and also oil you’ve got to Chad drilling program. In every single one of those commodities and we’ll update the numbers in a few months in December when we update Life of Mine and budgets, we’ll come back to you with ’19, ’20 and ’21 guidance. In every one of those commodities, we'll see quite material increases again going into 2019, which of course favorably impact both in the volume metrics sense and in the cost sense.

If we look on Page 20, that's just the reconciliation of the first half performance on the cost guidance. You can see bottom left the copper production, the sales timing in respect to both the primary and the secondary products of 159 million and 139 million, that's the 298 million. And we've reconciled to you that based on pricing that's come through for the first half and the updated cost structure as well that's come. So I'll talk about some of the reasons for the cost increases as we go back to Page 9 in a minute as well and Page 21 as well, is then the full year having backed in now the full mark-to-market numbers of all the commodity prices as they are now. So of course this is just a point in time.

If we've been cutting these numbers six or eight weeks ago that would have been higher, because of course commodities by copper, zinc, cobalt and the likes would have been higher back then. And if we cut it off in six or seven weeks time, hopefully it’s higher again. So these numbers are need to be taken with any minded is obviously sensitive and fairly volatility on those. Ivan said there is, even both the commodity and geographic distribution and the stable commodity part of the business it should be more cushion than many of our peers. So we've run these numbers at a -- you can see the spot copper prices, so cut of I think in the last few days or so before we finalize.

Copper was at $280, which is pretty much where it is now the $61 $71; Zinc at $121, just over $2,600, nickel that was $13.4, which I think is has picked up a few hundred dollars since that, so maybe a bit conservative there. So I'll refer to those numbers later on but as always, we provide those building blocks. Maybe now just coming back to Page 9 and then I think we'll spend a little bit of time on this slide. So the copper and zinc business, just in the first half of the year, has been impacted by. There are two businesses that are most exposed and therefore, will show sensitivity and volatility to the -- both about clearly the primary product is affecting the revenue line, but the secondary products coming at is affecting the cost line as a credit to those particular business.

Copper is getting significant byproducts for us out of cobalt of course; zinc is a very big byproduct normally, and particularly now in Antamina; and we've also got gold out of Antapaccay, Ernest Henry and the likes; and there is also some silver byproduct that will coming out of Antamina and some other operations, very sizable byproduct. The Zinc business similarly is affected by very big byproduct materiality out of lead. And out of some of the precious metals as well as copper, because zinc as you would know, produces 70,000 tonnes or so of copper. And we have quite significant copper as well coming out of the Canadian zinc copper ratios as well, so it is material.

If we just provide on a year-to-date basis against where we were at January, the last time we gave some of these guidance. So it's in the copper business work was relevant to them. You've seen zinc down 6%. This is the average prices against for the year against what it was in January. Zinc 6% lower, lead is 5% lower, copper is 4% lower and gold and silver themselves are about 5% lower. So clearly, that's obviously had an impact.

We've set some tick-up in fuel and power prices. As mentioned before, Brent price was up around 18% from January's price to where we were for the average for that particular period. The business is very exposed to that diesel price and the fuel price through its mobile equipment and some power associated cost, which could also tick up through already being exposed to coal or through oil or various other utility like prices as well as they come through. So as we move between copper and zinc, they have been affected by byproduct pricing, fuel and power prices and which are only effect of that. And some production that was we’ve shown in the guidance. On Page 20 against initial expectation, we’ve seen modest lower productions than what we might have thought for the half year, I think only about 7,000 tonnes in both those cases as well.

The bigger impact I think is as we go clearly now for the spot full year basis in cost, which is the next table in looking the 2018 revise, because now we’re fully marketing to market the entire byproducts on an illustrative annualized basis. And the movement in byproducts is significantly more material than obviously just year to-date average. So now we’re in fully mark to marking the entire zinc byproduct in copper at the prices of currently, which is the 2,600, equals 3,400 back in January. So zinc is 26% less that will have a material impact in the copper business; lead is 17% lower of that same period, cobalt 13%, gold and silver was 12% and copper is 12% as well.

So within the copper business as well, we’ve seen the biggest impact on byproducts, which is cobalt, zinc and gold. We’ve also noted some higher costs generally within the group and copper Africa has been singled out for the reasons that I’ll now go into. One of the reasons is Mopani itself. You’ll see within both more sleuth-y detectives, you'll see somewhere in the production guidance we've shown not so much in its own source, but we’ve been treating during the period much lower third-party material due to general lack of availability within the areas.

Of course you don’t have that absorption and those processing margins that we would otherwise get. We’ve got significantly higher smelting capacity within the business than what we are mining out of our own operations. That whole dynamic will change as the new tonnes come out of Mopani, and we launched the new shaft projects but there was quite a material impacted at Mopani during this particular period due to lack of third-party availability for treatment during that period. That’s all being factored. We expect some partial recovery in that as we move towards the end of the year.

We have also built-in and I have no doubt there’ll be a question on it later on. We have built in what’s currently being imposed out of the new DRC mining code. So we are paying certain additions on the protest. We don’t agree with the application of the code as it currently stands but the royalties has now kicked-in since July 1st or so at the high level, 2% on that, it’s now 3.5% on gross. And there is some additional import and export duties as well that are being levied and paid in accordance with the regulations. We’ve built-in that through into the copper business as well. So that’s clearly coming through as well.

And just in general as you through ramp-up here, which we’re still going through at Mopani and Katanga itself is just, there can be a timing lag associated with when you’re building up and mobilizing the full teams and getting the operations set for the production, which is lagging in terms of their full production. But as we look at the copper costs of the 103 for 2018, we would expect all things being equal with even prices where there are now byproducts wise, we think is generally at fairly conservative levels now. Obviously, one can mark to market that on a go-forward basis. But with the incremental production we have going forward in 2019, both copper 150 to 300 at Katanga, with cobalt from 11,000 up to approximately 30,000, with marginal costs being very low to deliver that extra, we’d expect that average costs at current prices to start heading lower than that particular level.

So that trend we would be hoping to produce in a few months, show you the reversal of that escalation and net effect from the byproduct prices and the volume effect that comes through. And similarly zinc, which has seen the same byproduct effect on its business as it brings in Lady Loretta and Zhairem. You'll also see the effect of those volumes high grades zinc, clearly at Lady Loretta. Zhairem a good zinc with some meaningful byproduct should also contribute from a unit cost perspective.

Coal on the other hands has been able to maintain its margins and its cost structure pretty much where it is that is a function of the general portfolio optimization through Hail Creek, HVO, sale time a reasonable contributed to an improvement in the margin and the cost structure of the overall business that contributed through some M&A. Timing wise you see we’ve got 52 to 50 and back up to 52. One of the contributions there was some long haul moves just at the Ulan mine, which didn’t happen in H1 that was going to happen in H2. So that's going to impact cost as we move forward, and they go pretty steady business as we work our way through. So those are the main costs. We’d expect more to as I said copper and zinc to start coming south as we bring those extra tons, coal steady business as we go forward significant cash generator and nickel whole again its cost as well.

On CapEx, there’s no change in CapEx same guidance $4.9 billion, we’ve left the same for ’19 and ’20 for now, which believe would remain unchanged. The update which we will look to provide at the end of the year, is whether there’s any adjustments would be required, whether we can absorb it in these numbers we’ll just need to see the financial impact of Hail Creek. And just look to see what the program looks like at the Chevron business, the refinery down in Cape Town when that gets acquired, which is expected in H2. Most of the expansionary as we provided last time was in respect of Katanga, INO, Zhairem, Katanga and Chad West, all we provided slide expect at the beginning of year. And we’d look to update those slides again as we move towards the end of the year.

In terms of balance sheet financial structure, I think the company is in as good as shape here that’s ever been. We’ve got reductions in net debt as I would mention down to nine and very manageable bond maturities kept at 3 billion in any one year, which is very manageable. Just one point to highlight is the 3% increase in RMI for the period, which was 0.7 million, reflecting net higher commodity prices and volumes during the period, some were lower some were higher. Of course, oil prices we mentioned was up 18% year-over-year. Just to mention that as we stand at the moment given the metal prices have come down since that period that that increase has now been fully reversed. So we’re now at levels that are below where we are at the beginning of the year, and they should see a continued reduction on that reversal of that increase in the net funding line.

And all things being equal again, I would expect that we end the year less than where we started in terms of RMI, the way it is at the moment. FFO to net debt 133% and net debt now to EBITDAR or adjusted EBITDA, running at 0.55 and on any pro forma basis with an increase in earnings expected, that should continue to drop forward. So very good balance sheet in structure before we shift to Q&A, just a quick cycle that we show in a half year capital allocation. And as we move around the wagon at the top right to maintain strong BBB BAA, that's the priority.

And then as we work through the starting the year with net debt 10.7, we generated equity cash flows of the $4 billion, which was $5.6 billion FFO and there is $2.1 billion CapEx; $0.2 billion out to minority interests; $0.7 billion working capital reduction non-RMI that could be expected to potentially reverse towards the end of the year. So I would flag that within our own assumptions, we are assuming that that flattens out before the end of the year. It’s worth noting that in the funds from operations, cash taxes were significantly weighted towards first half we expect a much low tax cash out flow in the second half, which would be helpful, both in the FFO and the net debt sequential movement.

We did incur a bit of a double impact on tax during the first half and an improving profit environment you then will pay tax in respective previous years, and very often in some countries you will then pay provisional taxes in respect to future years. So once you flattened out, you will be paying more normal levels of tax. But in an up trending environment, you can pay double in some periods. In a down trending environment, you can then have the ability to reverse out. So cash tax will be much lower in second half. We’ve then seen the distributions and buyback during the first half, as Ivan mentioned as well 1.4, we’ll follow that up with another 1.4 in the second half.

There was a small amount of share trust purchases of $0.3 billion and that’s how independent trust that manage potential settlements under employee share programs. We just accelerated the purchases in that trust to be fully hedged now to avoid any outflows or dilution over the next three years. It would normally be something in cash flow that might have otherwise been lower over longer periods. We’ve just accelerated it to net something, which will be helpful for the equity dilution and cash flow story going forward. And then of course HBO was the net acquisition of $.1 billion that occurred in May, all of which to finish net debt at $9 billion.

For the second half the year, I would just note to have flagged into models clearly, there is still the completion of a mop up of previously announced M&A. So Hail Creek as a mentioned, $1.7 billion that closed last week so that second half with Chevron to complete that's about $0.9 billion. And in Brazil, there’s Alesat, which is a downstream oil business that's about $200.2 million on the equity side. So $2.8 billion we have to still complete the M&A program. H2 dividends will be $1.4 billion and the buyback program. So there is $5.2 billion or so accounted for in terms of cash usage for the second half of the year, or to be covered almost fully by cash flow during that period and other cash movements potentially. Towards the end of the year, we’ll be -- might be as you are around the net debt levels of $9 billion depending on what commodity prices you were to have.

But clearly then with no additional costs and commitments from a M&A perspective currently in terms of announced transaction, we’ll start next year with the business generating significant free cash flow. We’ll be declaring our base distribution February next year. These cash flows would be $3 billion to $3.5 billion. The net debt around the minimum level that we’ve said at this $10 billion, so clearly having greater both momentum, capacity and with eyes on the current share price to consider further buybacks as we’ve currently committed to the existing program out till the end of the year the 1 billion. We could of course come in December and look to continue that program again from 1st of January next year or right until February to make some further announcements around that.

Maybe just Page 22 and then we’ll just go to M&A. Just worth highlighting for the purpose of giving modeling is where the share count is as we see it at the moment, given some treasury sales trust shares that wouldn’t be expected to be dilutive ad are not -- that are not -- the lower base is eligible for distributions. And I would have thought for both valuation and accretion purposes, we’re down to $14.143 billion as well as you can see on Page 22. So we thought we provide that information as well given there is slightly more material movements and the buyback is ongoing, so there ought to be something that's watched.

So with that, it's been comprehensive enough. I think I’ll hand back to the speaker for some questions and look forward to answering those. I’ll turn to Ivan for concluding remarks.

Ivan Glasenberg

Thanks a lot Steve. If you look at Slide 14 that gives you an idea of the power of our diversified business, the type of commodities which we produce and it shows the earnings and cash flow momentum. As you can see if you look at the momentum of our commodity prices during this year where we've had volatility with all the commodities during the year, look at our year-to-date illustrative spot to EBITDA momentum is definitely superior to our peers, because if you break down our commodities which we produce you have copper, which is weaker since the beginning of the year of 14%, negative zinc 21%, cobalt 15%. And this has been partially offset by the strong coal price during the year, in both Newcastle South Africa and Colombia and where the Newcastle price is up 17%, and you have nickel up 7% and ferroalloys.

The coal price is extremely strong at the moment. As you know, there is tightness of supply in both Newcastle, South Africa and Colombia and this is keeping the price up with strong demand definitely in Southeast Asia. This is comparative to our peers. And if you look at our peers, if you compare it to iron ore, we have the CNS price down 19% versus you have the FOB price of iron ore down 16%. So if you take the balance, there definitely if you look at the slide on the right, shows the differential of year-to-date spot EBITDA momentum versus our UK peers.

We also have, as we've always said, the stability of the marketing cash flows. And as you'll see I think we've got a slide in the addendum, which shows the stability of the marketing business. Even though we’ve got the volatility on the commodity prices, the marketing business has been extremely stable. And as we displayed, we had a higher prices during the first half of the year. We hit $1.5 billion EBIT on the marketing business.

So it's clear the EBITDA momentum is superior to the peers. We have more iron ore in the portfolio and this has been advantageous to us during the year. We continue to be highly cash generative at current spot prices. And as Steve mentioned early on, if you look at our free cash flow at current spot prices, we're going to have a free cash flow of $8.2 billion from an EBITDA at current spot prices of $17.7 billion. And that generated massive cash flow and as we showed here, that's giving us a free cash flow yield based on this $8.2 billion free cash flow that gives us a free cash flow yield of 13%, which you'll see from the slide on the right is a 17% premium to our peers -- 70% premium.

So the commodity fundamentals of our commodities we believe remain favorable. It's clear you got a bit of volatility with the potential trade wars occurring. However, there is limited supply in our commodities. As we mentioned, there is limited new supply in coal, there is limited new supply in copper, cobalt. Most of the supply, new supply comes from us and there is limited new mines being developed on the horizon which produces these high commodities.

So we think we have the right mix of commodities and the fundamental demand for these commodities remains robust in the world. And even with the potential trade wars and the noise around the trade wars, we don't see much decrease in the demand for these commodities even in China. If anything in China with the shutdown or some of the operations, because of environmental issues, demand is in fact looking better in certain commodities.

So if you turn to Page 15, giving you a summary, looking at what Glencore has and what it -- if you look at the year-to-date, we had a record first half. We will play for the future. We believe we’ve got tier one industrial assets, sustainable low costs and long life assets, long life reserves. And as Steve went through some of the costs, the costs will start improving when we increase the volumes later in the year and towards 2019. And hopefully, the byproduct credits will bring the cost back in line to where we were before. But a large amount of cost rise was due to the decrease in the price of the byproduct credits.

Once again, we always emphasize our marketing business, the resilience of our marketing business even with lower commodity prices and volatility, and that generates a large amount of cash flow. And as we’ve always said, from the marketing business, we will distribute a dividend at a minimum of $1 billion from the free cash flow of the marketing business. The benefits of our diversified model is playing out as displayed by our cash flow momentum and our earnings momentum, we’re still very highly cash generative. And as I mentioned before, $8.2 billion free cash flow of $17.7 billion of EBITDA. And as I said, 13% free cash flow yield at current fair prices.

The commodity fundamentals as I said earlier remain favorable for us. We still as I say emphasized that these limited supply of our commodities coming into the market and demand still remains robust. We generated -- we distributed $4.2 billion to our shareholders over the year. And once again emphasize -- as I said in the beginning of the discussion that is generated from our existing assets, not from any sale of assets or anything of that. And we will continue doing more distributions as Steve mentioned, or we would definitely look at the current share price. And if we believe it’s undervalued, we'll continue doing buybacks and returning cash flow to the shareholders.

So I think that gives you the final summary of the Company and how we’re looking today. And as I say I’ll once again emphasize, the strong free cash flow that we’re getting from current lower commodity prices and hopefully with higher commodity prices, this will increase as we move forward towards the end of the year.

And I think we’re ready for questions. Thank you.

Thank you [Operator instructions]. We will now take our first question from Liam Fitzpatrick, Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead. We will now take our question from Alon, from Macquarie. Please go ahead, your line is now open.

Alon Olsha

It’s Alon Olsha here from Macquarie. Just two questions, firstly on the DRC mining code. Thanks for providing clarity just on the uplift to royalties. But there are still some other pretty onerous provisions in there clearly that haven’t yet been implemented, the potential 10% royalty on cobalt, as well as the windfall tax and some of the other provisions. So could you give us a bit of visibility as to when those might be implemented, or the status of negotiations, the discussions with government at the present time? And then the second question just on coal, a two part questions, just firstly on the coal market outlook. The market is being very resilient and the spread between high spend and old spec product has really widened recently. Could you just give us your take on what's been driving that and the sustainability of that. And then related to coal as well, you’ve now consolidated HVO -- included HVO into the account. Could you give us a sense of some of the synergies you plan to drive the rest of your business in the region? Thanks.

Ivan Glasenberg

Yes, on the DRC, you are correct. What they are applying now is 3.5% on the gross and not the 2% that we had before on the net. The all are the implications, as you correctly stated on the new code, which we are still trying -- the industry is still negotiating and trying to talk to the government. As you are aware, we do have the stabilization agreement in place, which means we should not have from the date they change the code for a period of 10 years. We should stay with our existing agreements. We have tried to find a compromise with the government, which the industry has spoken about and has put out announcements where there is prepared to be a bit of give and take on the new code.

We haven’t progressed much further on that, there is still potential discussion there, and debating that continue with the government. The industry is considering its legal -- certain legal actions it can take nothing has progressed on that side. And hopefully we will find a better resolution with the government going forward. But the industry is still working very closely together and we’re looking at all the alternatives. But for the moment against our agreement, we are paying this higher royalty and as Steve says also some high import tax on goods coming in. But there’s ongoing discussion with the government and it's something we hopefully will resolve, but we do have the option -- the industry will look at the option of legal action. As Steve says, we haven't built any of that in these numbers, which we given you and these numbers are just working on the 3.5%.

Regarding the coal, the coal market is extremely strong as you know. There is a diversion between the lower quantity coal and the higher-quality coal. It’s clear the higher-quality coal there is strong demand of the higher quality coal outside of China and certain areas, and is limited supply from Newcastle. There has been no new mines built in Australia, no new mines built in South Africa and Columbia. So there has been increase in production from Indonesia, but that is the lower quality coals. But the demand for the higher quality coals is strong and continues to be strong what we see going forward, the coal prices now running around about a new cost 190 and 120, whilst the lower quality coals are low.

But even if you look at the Chinese price today and you do the adjustments where China is running at about RMB600 that reverse back to Australia for that kind of coal they need is in the low 90’s. So overall going forward still very strong and as I say, we see no new production coming from South Africa and a lot more coal -- South African export coal, we believe will be required locally by Eskom. So it's all holding well for coal going forward. Steve, I think you can answer the one on the synergies we get at HVO.

Steve Kalmin

Just on the -- obviously with HVO it’s only been a couple of months. I think it was main since we took management control of that operation by the JV with Yancoa's, it’s still undergoing. We’re in our planning cycle at the moment we’re looking to both see how HVO itself within its own entity can clearly deliver synergies by looking at things differently with our partner Yancoal, as well as some of the adjoining properties with Glencore. It’s also another the public company, so there's -- at this particular stage as with Yancoal or some of the other side and their own reporting, I think we’d look to try and coordinate something and come back to the markets around November, December and give some feedback together on how that’s progressing. But it’s first fuse and having been in there for a while is that it’s delivering as per expectations, and there’s being the logical owner of the logical party to be able to deliver those synergies. We’re obviously very happy to be -- to have the keys for that particular property at the moment.

Thank you. We will now take our next question from Liam Fitzpatrick, Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead your line is open.

Liam Fitzpatrick

I’ve got three questions, firstly on marketing. Just with respect to the DoJ subpoena. Has there been any impacts on trading volumes or funding costs since then? Secondly on strategy, given your legal issues, does this change your appetite to operating countries like the DRC going forward? And finally, I mean you touched on this in the release, but when we look at M&A versus buyback. Is it fair to say that M&A is very difficult to justify versus your current share price, or should we still expect you to look at bolt on deals going forward? Thank you.

Ivan Glasenberg

The first part of the question, the marketing. No, it had no effect on our marketing business and no effect on finance available for our marketing business. Regarding gain into these countries, we’ll assess it carefully. We’ll operate in a responsible lawful and sustainable manner. If we do operate in these countries and we’ll continue as long as we do it correctly. Regarding what we look at M&A, as I said, M&A we will continue looking at if it is opportunistic the same way we’ve always said, we’ll look at opportunistic type ideas providing we getting the right returns that we’re looking for in those areas. As I said today, we would require something around about the 15% IRR. There’s not massive opportunities out there today and we haven’t seen anything that really looks exciting. But if something comes along we’ll look at it. But if you look at along the horizon, we don’t see anything that great right now. And potentially the best thing we could do is returning funds to shareholders or doing share buybacks that potentially will give us the best returns.

Thank you. We will now take our next question from Jason Fairclough from Bank of America. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Jason Fairclough

Just two quick ones for me, one on the Koniambo and the other one on Dan Gertler. Just first on Koniambo, so you’re ramping up second line, you’ve spent another $60 million in CapEx. We still don’t see any financials. And I guess what is the latest and how should we think about the trigger to start actually putting some results through the financials? And maybe you could update us on the carrying value of the asset? And then secondly, just on Dan. Has your approach to dealing with the issue of payments to Dan Gertler changed since your subpoena from the DoJ?

Ivan Glasenberg

Koniambo as we said, we should produce, we should get close to -- both lines are running. We should potentially hit 30,000 tonnes, I think we envisaging this year, Jason. Next year we should start bring it to account and we should ramp up further when both lines are running smoothly. But there is definitely -- the plant is running well. There is no technical problem on the plant it’s just purely ramping at that. And on your second question on Dan Gertler, we cannot comment right now. Steve, anything else you want to add on Koniambo?

Steve Kalmin

Jason, it was -- obviously from January 1st next year is when we’d be looking to bringing it in as a typical operation. We exceeded the financial results, the EBITDA, the cost structure, start building on that. And that's the period at which we would see a little of accounting commercial production to have been reached, so that's our base case for now and it will be --- and it would have graduated to the big boys club, which is good. I think just to that point, I mean since DoJ it hasn't reflected how we -- the resolution and how we reached obviously the announcement with Ventora back in June, that obviously still continues as is, which was the announcement and how that's being treated in the agreement and the way forward that will approach that’s is from the announcement that was made in June.

Jason Fairclough

Just to follow up Steve. So the latest carrying value on Koniambo. And is it working well enough that you could actually think about riding back some of the value of the asset at some point?

Steve Kalmin

We’ll have to look at that. There is a couple areas that we’re going to have to look in Q4 when we have paid all the plans and the assumptions that we put in that we put some impairments historically where there could be a reversal subject to pricing of course that we've got nickel and oil. We'd obviously made may have some impairments against some of the West African portfolio and prices where they are at the moment holding in at these levels that would -- we'd obviously have to look both of those. So it's not always one way traffic in terms of some of those things it’d obviously opportunity to bring back some of that.

Thank you. We will now take our next question from Sylvain Brunet from Exane BNP Paribas. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Sylvain Brunet

Three questions maybe, first on the potential non-core asset disposals that were discussed at the beginning of the year. If you are still conserving some of these and which are the criteria. Also if you could perhaps clarify a little bit your exposure to some of takes on the aluminum or alumina side with Rusal. It doesn't look like the situation, or their situation with U.S. sanctions, have been clarified. And lastly, if you could just give us some feel for your preference for dividend or the buyback in the past of just be the dividend out of Switzerland was more tax efficient obviously at this current share price provision is very attractive. How do you go about deciding the allocation between the two businesses? Thanks.

Ivan Glasenberg

he non-core assets, we don't have many non-core assets. We were talking about Rolleston a while ago, because of situation with the port capacity there and the liability with the port capacity. But with the current premium Rolleston gets today with the low sulphur level, there is a premium now big demand for low sulphur coals in the Asia today and especially in Korea, et cetera. It’s something we keep looking at but the pricing we’re getting from Rolleston -- the premium you get has against other coals with the regular sulphu, the benefit of it is starting to look interesting. But it's something we keep assessing. If we can get the right price for it we could look at it, but that's the one we had on the drawing board for potential sale.

But I think with the new sulphur levels kicking in place and the benefits, it’s a little bit off the sale list but we’ll see what we get there and what interest we have got from that. Regarding Rusal and U.S. sanctions, I think that’s something -- you referred to Rusal, we cannot comment on what negotiations they’re currently having with the United States. The third [Multiple Speakers] buyback, Steve do you want to talk about that?

Steve Kalmin

So I mean in terms of --- obviously they have always be the base distribution, which will just come through as in the normal course, which will be the formulaic $1 billion plus minimum 25% of industrial free cash flow. So that’s going to anchor a certain regular recurring distribution, which as you pointed, is still from a Swiss perspective, there is some favorable tax treatment around that, given some capital reserves we have, both free withholding tax and tax free for Swiss shareholders. So that’s certainly attractive. But in terms of the overall equity proposition and share price appreciation and value of allocating capital, of course, at these levels that is -- it is an attractive source.

Now we’ve historically said are favoring of distributions over the buybacks historically is that we felt the market was in the right zip codes around most of the operating assumptions and some of the risk factors around the business. But then there was a call on commodity prices, which is something that we didn’t necessarily want to make that call. So we’d rather pay it out and other people can come in. Today we have a variety of factors outside of commodity prices where we’re seeing some big value that’s inherent in the business in terms of probability of outcomes around delivery of our production growth, obviously ramping up, that’s obviously something risk adjustments that maybe built into obviously parts of the business. The coal business itself maybe certain people that maybe a little bit softer in terms of some of those long-term, we hope to see take a different view on that particular commodity and how it’s performing and the cash flows that are being generated.

So you’ve got asymmetric factors now that are feeding into the favoring buybacks. And for as long as that continues then that will definitely be a tool that gets exploited to the maximum, which is what we’re doing. The last one in fact the $1 billion announcement of the buyback that we did back in July is we were going through Q2 and looking at our potential projections, we were always looking at $1 billion top up potentially if we’ve been talking in April, May it may have been a top up through special distributions. As we went through June or July that turn into the buyback for the exact reasons that I mentioned. So that’s the thinking that we do look, in the interest of all shareholders as opposed to just with Swiss shareholders, which we do need to take them into account as well.

Thank you. We will now take our next question from Ian Rossouw from Barclays. Please go ahead, the line is open.

Izak Rossouw

Thank you. Just two questions from me. Just first of all on the marketing guidance, which you’ve reiterated at the top of the range, if you look at the first half run rate, you already basically -- at that top end of the range, you’ve obviously made some comments around the ag’s performance that you expect that to be significantly better in H2. Does that imply that we should see weaker performance in metals and energy or is that just being -- you being conservative? And then the second question just around the capital allocation. On the buyback, you’ve already done just under $0.5 billion over the past month and so you roughly have the same amount left to do over the next five months, which obviously suggests that you’ll slow back -- slowdown the buyback quite significantly. In the context of your comments around the share price being very attractive at current levels. How should we think about that? I mean, will you just keep the current price and finish the buyback early, or would you actually slow that down?

Ivan Glasenberg

On the marketing our end of that, the first half was good as you can see $1.5 billion but that was of higher metals and energy prices. Coal has been up, yes. So therefore, we should do well in coal. Oil is a bit up, but oil hasn’t had really great fundamentals towards the end of this half. So I think metals could potentially be done; oil towards the second half, let’s see where that ends up; agriculture will be up. So hopefully it balances out. Let’s see what commodity prices do in the second half. But as we’ve always said with higher metals prices, higher commodity prices, there’re arbitrage opportunities and more opportunities to do better on the marketing business. So we’ve got to monitor what the metal’s price does in the second half. But we will definitely have a better second half on the ags as Steve mentioned earlier, we’ve already seen during July month that it’s looking a lot better and hopefully that will average out and we should definitely get towards the top end of that range by the end of the year.

Steve Kalmin

Just on the buyback you said we obviously -- we designed it two phases one was signing the irrevocable during the closed period of the 350 sterling, so that's being done as of a week ago that completed so that’s around $450. So under the billion -- up to billion, we got 550 left, which we shown on an average daily compared to what we’ve done in last six weeks would clearly be slower, doesn't mean we need to be in the market necessary every day, we unrestricted now in terms of having to -- we can obviously be in the market where levels make sense. We can settle the market for a while. We can see how -- I mean the greater propensity for -- we've obviously decide we prepared in last six weeks clearly.

As we roll forward out our debt levels if it was five or six weeks ago and we look forward for spot free cash flow with billion dollars, I would have said we’d be ways south of $9 billion. As of now you said nine and maybe a touch above nine, which is not leaving as much breathing space around the $10 billion that I definitely want to be belonged below that. So we just need to see how the next couple of months plays out, work through the remaining part of the buyback but stay alert to the evolution of cash flows. As we’ve said anything materially below $10 billion that belongs to obviously you shareholders and we’d look to find the appropriate time to get that back in the appropriate form. So we just got to see how we go towards the end of the year.

We do as I said a bit of mopping up on the M&A and mopping up on the second half of the dividend. We’ve got the buyback we need to complete and then see how that plays out before the end of the year. We do have the opportunity in November, December when they come and give them more medium term guidance. We don’t have to wait till February either ad hoc like we even did with initial buyback or even potentially November, December that would be an opportunity to say do we want to just keep this running, start it again from 1 January, we want to increase it somewhat, these are obviously options but I want to see how the world looks over the next month or two before making any decisions.

Izak Rossouw

Maybe just to follow up, Ivan, on the first question. Have you seen any opportunities in trading or marketing with the tariffs and the trade disputes -- does that -- has that created more opportunities in marketing?

Ivan Glasenberg

That will create opportunities no doubt with aluminum and different tariffs existing around the world on certain commodities, any changes is going to create arbitrage opportunities. We’ve seen a bit premiums move in the United States when you get these tariffs and I’d say setting in, yes. So there will be anything where you got change, we should be able to take advantage of it and get some opportunities.

Thank you. We will now take our next question from Sam Catalano from Credit Suisse. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Sam Catalano

Two questions, firstly just on the cost guidance increases, Steve, you gave a pretty good round up of the drivers there. But just excluding the byproduct credit impact, the two divisions where you’ve had the most increases in your guidance are clearly the two divisions where you’re ramping up production. Would it be fair to say you’ve been a bit surprised by cost inflation or ramping up production in those two divisions? And then second question related I suppose is just about where to next for growth. You’re obviously ramping up capacity into that latent capacity in zinc and copper, previously you always talked about favoring Brownfield capacity top expansions. Where are the next ones within the portfolio and when do you think we’d be able to hear bit more about them? Thanks.

Steve Kalmin

So I’ll take the cost question first, so that’s something the zinc and the copper is where there is some production increases that at the margins all things being equal we’d expect to obviously mitigate some of those cost pressures. I did in copper -- I mentioned some of the more extraneous impacts around lack of third party material, Mopani, DRC and just generally having to probably mobilize and staff up these operations ahead of their expansion with -- this is just against the expectations. So at some point there was maybe a timing thing of how we expect some of the costs to be introduced into the business compared to certain other profile.

Something on zinc that I didn’t mentioned and maybe I should have on the call, and that’s really its one-off item as well. There was -- over in zinc, Australia there was $20 million-odd, $25 million take-or-pay settlement also payments on some historical freight agreements and rail agreements that had to go through the books that was a one-off related to historical discussions and disputes and what not. And it’s just happen to come through this particular period, so one off that’s come through the zinc business and that’s obviously not part of the wages. So these are some of the smaller things that each of them turn particularly -- there’s a much attention but together few of those potentially head up.

But we will see -- I mean -- maybe there’s an element of having -- in terms of some of the costing that maybe are built up where there was obviously slightly stretchy targets coming in, and maybe now it's slightly more conservative and we can get three-four months down the track and see that we’ve actually been able to close the gap somewhat. I’d rather take the approach of setting these numbers out here and then setting some beats the track, because I don’t have -- I mean, these are the numbers that clearly come off the system. But that’s just my own potential assessment of explaining some of those reasons as well. We’re clearly into ’19 having seen some more extraneous factors in ‘18 and some of the production -- timing of production and other factors come through.

Clearly, into ‘19 we will be very positive if all things being equal in both those copper and zinc businesses, and that would be in three months time as we do always around the time, we’d look to come and update and give the full building blocks around that and explain everything having had another strong three to four months now with the business really does go to and everything ups and down and builds everything up from the bottom up with including by the way some of your second part of your question is when they start thinking about subject to market, subject to latest capital, subject to latest returns, start thinking about whether it’s time to either think about or to elevate or to promote any further organic expansion opportunities that exist in the business. For now, we're really focusing on those ones as I mentioned to here early on, which was the Katanga, INO, Zhairem, Koniambo and Chad West oil. We have options in copper. We have some options in some other commodities. I think it's premature now that's way to November, December and we'll not talk about that.

Thank you. We will now take our next question from Menno Sanderse from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead your line is open.

Menno Sanderse

Two small questions, first on coal. You both alluded to it, the prices are strong and you yourself see them continue to be strong. And nevertheless the financial market and ourselves, as well stubbornly forecast declining prices? What do you think we are missing and where should we pay more attention to? And secondly, on marketing and trade war and the structural quality of price differentials. Intuitively I would think that will be good for the marketing business. Nevertheless, RMIs are slightly flattish. So how can we close the gap between flat RMIs and what should be a very advantageous environment for the marketing operations?

Ivan Glasenberg

I don't know what you guys are missing on coal. I supposed you missed the ramp up to $120 million and you missed the ramp up to South Africa $110. I mean, I think people are forgetting that the morning in Southeast Asia is rising. India demand is strong. China has been stronger than people anticipated. You have increase in demand in Malaysia. You have increase in demand in places like Turkey. And people are forgetting about the increase in demand. They're all looking at Europe. And you go to remember in a billion tonne market, seaborne market Europe is really only about 100 million tones, so there is not a big effect on the market. So we hear about les coal burn in Europe and everyone is focusing on that. But we’re forgetting about the demand, which is going on in Southeast Asia and other parts of Asia.

And especially India where Coal India is not ramping up as everyone anticipated. And unfortunately, I think India would even import more tonnes if the ports could handle that. So those areas are strong and demand is strong. And whatever there seems to be forgetting is that no new coal mines being built, no one is building a new coal mine in Australia. No one is building anything growth in Colombia. Nothing is happening in South Africa. In fact, South Africa could potentially go negative when Eskom has to take some of the export tonnes on to the local market. So you’re only getting increases in Indonesia. But whatever I am seems to be forgetting, the increases in Indonesia is increase in tonnage but not increase in actual heating value going out of the country, because increase -- they're losing a lot of their higher quality coals and their increasing volume of the lower quality coals. So in calligraphic value here export is in fact going down.

So I think this is way the market is getting it wrong, and that's where they're putting -- I think you guys are putting forward the coal prices round about $75, $80 going forward. We don't see it at that. And as we’ve seen this year look at the numbers we're going to get on EBITDA on coal, I think Steve gave a slide on coal. At current spot prices, I think the EBITDA of coal is our top performing commodity. I think its round about where we had about $5.6 billion, $5.7 billion of EBITDA. And you got to remember the free cash flow from coal is extremely high, because we have minimal CapEx in coal is not to be CapEx on coal. So it generates a massive amount of our free cash flow. So I think that's the part of where you're getting it wrong. Trade wars in effect of RMI, et cetera. You got to remember the trade wars hasn't really kicked in yet. So therefore we haven't really started taking advantage -- if the advantages are there yet, we'll see what happens and what the effect of it is going forward.

Thank you. We will now take our next question from Sergey Donskoy from Societe Generale. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Sergey Donskoy

A few of my questions have been answered, but two small ones. First of all, speaking of your coal division, I think that a portfolio mix adjustment to price in first half was a bit higher than you expected. It was $19 versus $16 that you’ve guided. But you maintain the guidance for the year unchanged at $16, if I understand it correctly, which means that in the second half this adjustment is supposed to shrink to about $13. Is this correct? And what is you’re thinking around this? What will the reasons driving this adjustment lower? And second question just a small one with LIBOR rates up this year quite significantly versus 2017. How this affects your borrowing costs, what is the average change in your borrowing cost across you portfolio this year versus last year? Thank you.

Steve Kalmin

Surgery, looks like a couple of questions for me. In terms of coal for the first half where you have seen a reduction in the portfolio mix, that was primarily on account of the lower coking coal prices compared to what that’s been assumed back in January because coking coal within this formulaic calculation is treated as a byproduct of the thermal coal. Just to try and bring into one calculation for the coal business as a whole, I think with the purchase of Hail Creek now, which is primarily cooking coal we’ll have to consider whether that’s an appropriate way to show and a way that we split up the coal business into its two components and not have that -- have at a some primary component. So we did see coking coal had a -- was stronger in that January period that’s about 200 and things move into 170s, 180s and stuff. And that clearly had an impact on -- against expectations as we move forward.

On a full year basis as to why that’s now contracted in terms of the portfolio mix, which is another attribute or another assumption that goes into that, because it’s all about discount to a new Newcastle average price that gets assumed is that we’re able to achieve in terms of many of our current coal blends and qualities that historically may have been priced either against the different benchmark and they’ve received even higher discounts relative to that Newcastle rather to price of coal that never historically would have been priced against the Newcastle benchmark, which is achieving better returns than historically would have been the case.

So that’s essentially contracting that discount or that mix across -- and our overall quality of coal generally has improved as we’ve taken in HVO, including semi-soft coal that comes with that particular division was quite material as well. Hail Creek of course will it comes in, but that’s on the coking side as well and sale of Tahmoor, which was an asset high across reaching the end of its mine life as well. So we’ve taken out those tonnes. So that’s the main reasons for that. In terms of LIBOR rates cost of borrowing, we’ve seen obviously LIBOR go up steadily. It had a different shape. It would obviously correlate reasonably with the fed funds rate where you’ve seen the few increases that’s happened across the pond there.

Our average borrowing during the period would have increased from around -- we have some fixed costs and floating and a mixture in hybrid of debt, it would have been about 3.80 up to about 4, it would be average cost of debt based on where LIBOR currently is. For the illustrative assumptions I’ve more like 4.3%. So I have baked in another couple fed rises in there into our blended rate for the purpose of the cash taxes interest and other for the $8.2 billion. So there is another two rate increases that are backed into that number.

Thank you. We will now take our next question from Tyler Broda from RBC. Please go ahead your line is now open.

Tyler Broda

Just have two questions from my side, the first one is from the DRC. Under the current code, would you have any estimate from the magnitude of what the incremental tax could be if there were to be a request from the government for these taxes? And then secondly in terms of following the deals with Gécamines the mining code changes et cetera. Would you be able to clarify the tax payable position here in terms of any carry forwards? I see there was couple of changes to the deferred tax in the financials. And then just secondly on buybacks, I guess 13% free cash yield, your net debt levels with level you're expected be at, you’ve got production growth growing for next year, as you’ve mentioned on the call referring to buybacks to two M&A, potentially dividends as well. Is there any practical limitation on the amount of buybacks that could be done? Thanks.

Ivan Glasenberg

On the DRC code it’s very hard to estimate what it would be under the new code, because you got to go look at your regional estimated project, et cetera any work of that. So that will be difficult to do it right now, because we don't understand exactly how the code would work. And that's what we currently in discussions with the government, because super profit tax would be a complex calculation, so that one would be hard to estimate. DRC tax payable, Steve, can talk to that and…

Steve Kalmin

On the DRC, there is an accounting here as much as a tax here in the DRC, particularly in KCC, which is the Katanga operating subsidiary. There is a significant tax loss currently in that business as they’ve sustained losses during the suspension and ramp-up period. And of course a lot of interest that’s going into funding that business. So they have around $4.2 billion of tax losses down there. Most of which is not being recognized in the books as well. So we have noted a conservative approach within the accounts. As well we said based on the introduction of mining code, but that’s probably a lesser thing there. It’s more around just getting validation of the ramp up and sign-off of all the recap and everything else it’s just that given all the uncertainties we’ve deferred a decision on whether we want to book some of those losses.

If we did fully bring in all as losses your would have $700 million or $800 million of additional deferred tax asset. But that’s accounting that doesn't change much in any of your own models. In terms of tax what that does do is of course shelter some income tax that would be paid at the statutory rate down there of the 30%. You can’t use it fully down there in any particular year. There is a system down there where you can use of taxable income in any year that you do generate, which we expect the ratio to become taxable within KCC given its ramp up. 60% of that taxable income can be offset by carry forward losses, which then gets obviously carried forward and 40% would attract some tax as well. So clearly, there will be some cash benefit or some tax shield at that particular operation. None of that’s been assumed in the illustrative free cash flow, we haven’t built in.

So this -- obviously the existence of those losses will even during in actual as opposed to illustrative sense will on account of that particular operation will result in this cash taxes actually being spent over a period until those losses are exhausted, that’s the only place that we currently have any meaningful tax losses still relevant for that purpose and certainly that hasn’t been booked into the accounts. I think in terms of buybacks, you just asked what the -- any limitations on amount of buybacks. I mean there’s none other than buying back in terms of levels that is in accordance with EU rules around market abuse and limits and the like.

So just essentially there is guidance of ranges of less than 10% that you can buy in any given market, the Safe Harbor rules around there potentially up to 20% and various gray zones in between. So we obviously follow those and take guidance accordingly. But that’s the only practical limit based on liquidity and appetite in terms of how one could execute buyback programs.

Thank you. We’ll now take our final question from Dominic O'Kane from JP Morgan. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Dominic O'Kane

Just quick question on coal. Could you just give us some guidance on the percentage of thermal coal that you’re selling at spot versus contract, and how the contract timings evolve over the next six to 12 months? Thanks.

Ivan Glasenberg

Yes, I think most of it is spot, because we have sold some -- we sold a lot of tonnes on the index. So a lot of it is floating on the index, even though the physical tones has been sold. We’ve got a certain amount in Japan, which is fixed pricing. My gut feeling for the balance and the lot of the Japanese we priced recently and we back priced it to the 1st of April, because it’s a 1st of April starting date. I would imagine we most probably -- on the 135 million tones that we have, I’d say most probably 15% is fixed price…

Dominic O'Kane

Okay, thanks.

Ivan Glasenberg

Much less than historically, because the Japanese -- some of them have started pushing towards index pricing, so that’s a figure I don’t know exactly. But I imagine it’s round about there, because a lot of the tonnes have been sold, but it’s been sold index priced.

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, that would conclude the Q&A session. I will now pass the call back to your host for any final remarks.

Ivan Glasenberg

Yes -- no, I think that -- thank you very much for the questions. And I think the main thing we wish to emphasize on the call is the massive free cash flow generation of the Company. And as we said, we’re generating at current spot commodity prices round about $8.2 billion. And as you guys picked up on the call, that’s generating at least 13% free cash flow yield. And with that in mind, we definitely for the first time -- well not for the first time, but we always talked about broader dividend payments, because we don't want to take the risk of calling the commodity price. But we believe the fundamental situations right now we believe the market is getting it wrong. And therefore, we got to look carefully and we’ll continue to looking at share buybacks as the best option as against any other M&A or other opportunities, which may exist out there. And right now, we believe buybacks maybe the best returns we can get for the Company. So I thank you for attending the call. Thanks very much.