California Resources' Q2 Review: Shifting Momentum

There’s a quote that we’ve used before. It’s from hockey legend Wayne Gretzky who said, “I skate to where the puck is going to be, not where it has been.” The quote is fairly self-explanatory and we’ve used it to describe E&P companies that have increased capital expenditures/production in anticipation of higher oil prices. In general, E&P management teams tout the notion that they manage for profitability, regardless of the overall macro environment. Since they can’t control commodity prices, they look to control expenses and balance sheet leverage. Eminently sensible. Yet we can’t help but wonder if you must endure the commodity troughs, why forsake the peaks?

This is a commodity business, and most commodity businesses are marked by boom and bust cycles. Overinvestment leads to overproduction/oversupply. In turn, underinvestment leads to supply shortfalls and spiking commodity prices. Does the cycle operate on clockwork precision? Certainly not, but unless and until this first principle is refuted, it’s still true.

This means when looking for an oil investment vehicle, we’re looking for a management team that understands the temperature of its industry, and for oil it’s warming, globally. Consequently, we want our E&P companies to start skating while there’s still ice. Sure, scramble and play defense when the cycle shifts downwards, but when a headwind reverses to a tailwind, it’s time for our team to go on offense, and in Q2, California Resources Corporation (NYSEMKT:CRC) started skating.

Building the Momentum

Remember this was a debt-laden company launched almost laughably at one of the worst oil price environments in recent history. It has been on the defensive ever since, but recently, it has begun to shift to offense. Imperceptibly in Q4/Q1 at first, but now more decisively in Q2. For a company producing 134K bpd, or close to 50M boe annually, it takes time to gather momentum. Over half of CRC’s drilling locations are Improved Oil Recovery (“IOR”) and Enhanced Oil Recovery (“EOR”) projects (i.e., steamflood and waterflood), and in the past six months, almost all of the wells drilled have been steamflood and waterflood wells, which take anywhere between 6 months and 2 years to ramp.

While other unconventional shale operators may have a shorter cycle times, CRC’s IOR/EOR projects exhibit lower decline rates, providing a firmer foundation to increase production and long-term cash flows. However, given the nature of CRC’s production, the company needs to sow the seeds today to yield higher production in the future, and in the past few quarters, it’s done just that.

CRC anticipates Q2 to Q3 growth to be 1.5%, and because of the capex cadence we’d also expect a slight increase from Q3 to Q4, setting up for robust growth in 2019. As additional wells come online, production will slowly but surely increase as momentum begets momentum.

This is exactly what a longer-term investor should want for this company. With the increased capital spend the company will likely break even for 2018 on a free cash flow basis. Yet that matters little. First, even if 2018 free cash flow is slightly negative, the company has sufficient capacity under its 2014 Credit Revolver (“Revolver”) to absorb any excess (i.e., the Revolver had $550M of available borrowing capacity as of June 30, 2018, and a $2.3B borrowing base). Second, CRC is playing the long game. 2018 cash flows are being reinvested for tomorrow, and we believe every incremental dollar invested today will help lift CRC’s production in time for the energy crisis we see approaching.

Maintaining that Momentum

As CRC “skates” it’s important that its considerable efforts translate to a real benefit for itself and shareholders. First, CRC’s management team has laid out a strategy to hedge only downside oil price risk, letting oil prices run. We’ve discussed its hedging strategy previously here, and it has reiterated it again in Q2 by stating

We’re building our 2019 hedge position to protect our downside risk without significantly limiting our upside.”

With close to 30K barrels of oil per day hedged around $56/barrel for 2019, CRC has established a floor sufficient to justify a ~$800M capex budget (assuming oil prices do not fall below the subfloor) in 2019, which provides it with some stability. We’d anticipate the company will layer on additional puts (but no calls) in the next few quarters.

Second, it’s paramount that CRC continues to exercise prudence when it comes to its stock. CRC’s stock offers considerable leverage given the company’s balance sheet, and if oil prices cooperate, has the potential to rerate significantly. For shareholders, preserving that upside is critical, which means CRC should continue to articulate that it won’t issue shares barring a compelling opportunity that significantly enhances shareholder value.

With an outstanding ATM revolver, the question we’ve kept hearing is whether the company would de-lever and dilute its shareholders to “right size” the balance sheet. We don’t believe so because aside from opportunistically doing so in 2016 (swapping shares for severely discounted debt), the company has only done so as part of a larger business transaction (Ares JV or Elk Hills acquisition). Still, the ATM remains, but fortunately CRC’s management team reiterated its stance in response to Jacob Gomolinski-Ekel’s, Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), query about the ATM (Equity Distribution Agreement), by stating

We want to preserve and have all of the tools available to us. I don’t think the opportunity set to use it is there.”

In fairness, CRC’s management team has articulated this perspective, and it has protected shareholder value when the easier route would have been to simply equitize the debt and reinforce the balance sheet (particularly when executive options were far underwater two years earlier). For that, shareholders should take notice. This team well understands that as oil prices inflect, the value of this company’s stock will vault higher, and it deserves to be rewarded if that should happen (one of the reasons why we supported the Board’s decision to modify 2018 executive comp packages to include options to further aligning management with shareholders’ interests). Nevertheless, the messaging going forward should be unequivocally clear, which can only help to remove an overhang surrounding the stock.

Lastly, what about the debt? CRC’s debt is trading fairly close to par value today, so buying back the debt isn’t particularly attractive from a return perspective, but it’s something that CRC needs to continue doing. CRC’s unsecured debt (both the unsecured and the second lien) are trading at minor discounts, and the yield to maturity ranges anywhere between 8.8% and 10.9% (as of August 6). The company has opportunistically repurchased debt to capture the discount, a “free” way of deleveraging, and we believe it should continue doing so. Based on comments in the quarterly call, we anticipate further loan amendments to relax certain restrictive covenants and free up additional cash flow to reacquire discounted unsecured debt.

In the meantime, the company has hedged its interest rate risk on some of its floating rate debt through May 2021. We’re inferring the hedge is related to the 2017 Credit Agreement given the $1.3B notional amount hedged, coincidentally the same amount as that debt tranche. If so, it means the interest rate on that debt is now capped at 7.5% (max 2.75% hedged floating rate + applicable margin of 4.75%).

Waiting on the World to Change

Overall we view the quarter positively. CRC continues to execute against its plan and remains consistent in its drive to enhance shareholder value. Despite the recent sell-off we also remain patient. We anticipate crude prices to increase into the year-end and we are steadfast in our assertion that CRC will inevitably cross the $100/share market if it stays the course. This company has overcome many challenges, and the tailwinds are finally gathering. All it has to do now is stay focused... and keep skating.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRC.

