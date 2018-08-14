DowDuPont: Great Financial Results But The 'Other' Things Matter Too

However, the company's stock was under pressure due to management's commentary related to expectations for raw material costs to tick higher in the second half of 2018.

DowDuPont (DWDP) reported strong Q2 2018 financial results in early August but DWDP shares finished the trading day in the red after management let the financial community know that several headwinds will likely negatively impact the company's margins in the quarters ahead.

On a YTD basis, DWDP shares have significantly underperformed the broader market but I believe that the recent pullback has created a long-term buying opportunity for investors that are interested in a company that is well-positioned for 2019 and beyond.

Great Financial Results But The Other Things Matter, Too - Or Do They?

On August 2, 2018, DowDuPont reported Q2 2018 results that beat the top- and bottom-line estimates. The company reported adjusted Q2 EPS of $1.37 (beat by $0.07) on revenue of $24.25B (beat by $650M), which both compare favorably to the results for same period of the prior year.

The quarterly results were positively impacted by several factors (i.e., synergies, favorable currency shifts, lower pension costs, and lower tax rate) but, most importantly, management highlighted price & volume gains as key contributors to the strong operating results:

We drove top-line growth of 17%, led by broad-based demand for products across the majority of DowDuPont’s key market verticals. Sales rose 25% in Agriculture, primarily driven by a recovery from weather-related delays in the first quarter and local price gains. Materials Science delivered top line growth of 18%, with double-digit gains in every segment and in every region. And Specialty Products achieved 10% sales growth in the quarter with gains in most segments and all regions. Volume increased a healthy 10% with gains in all divisions. Regional highlights included double-digit demand growth in the US, Canada and Asia Pacific and mid-single digits growth in EMEA. Agriculture grew volume 20%, primarily driven by a recovery from the weather-related delays in the first quarter. Materials Science grew volume 10%, with gains in all segments and regions. And Specialty Products delivered 4% volume growth. Local price increased 4%, with gains in all divisions and all regions. Price increases were led by Materials Science, which was up 5% with gains in all regions, on continued strong supply/demand fundamentals across most of its targeted end-markets and a 4% price improvement in Agriculture. Specialty Products increased local price by 1%. - Howard Ungerleider, CFO, Q2 2018 Conference Call

A lot went right for DowDuPont during the most recent quarter but the real standout for Q2 2018, in my mind, was the Agriculture ("Ag") division. Net sales were ~24% higher YoY and the division's operating margin was close to 30% (up from ~25%).

Ag's Q2 2018 results were positively impacted by weather (i.e., a short-term tailwind) and it is important to also note that the division's results for the first half of 2018 were really not that impressive (remember, Q1 2018 was a bad quarter for this operating division).

But, management is still guiding for Ag to have a strong finish to 2018. Plus, looking forward, management is very bullish about the second half of 2018.

What really hurt that stock was management's commentary on raw material costs: “We see some discrete headwinds, most notably currency fluctuations, particularly in agriculture, and higher raw materials costs in all three divisions,” as described by Mr. Ungerleider. The market did not like to hear that these headwinds will likely come into play later in the year but, in my opinion, investors should focus instead on the fact that management's expectations are still high for all three operating divisions for full-year 2018 [and beyond].

So, yes, the other things (e.g., higher material costs) matter too but I do not believe that it is a significant risk to the overall narrative for this company/stock, at least at this point in time.

There was a lot to like about DowDuPont's Q2 2018 results and, in my opinion, the company is in a great position heading into the second half of the current year. Moreover, the company is already reaping the benefits of the merger (i.e., ~$900M in cost synergies have been realized since the merger closed and management increased their YoY saving target to $1.4B from $1.2B) and the spins, which are the most significant catalysts for the stock (as I described in more detail here), are still on track to occur in 2019.

It also helps the bull case that DWDP shares are trading at an attractive valuation.

Valuation

DWDP shares are trading at a discount when compared to its industry average (per Fidelity).

Let's also consider two things: (1) the broader market is trading near all-time highs so the 16x is not as rich as you may think and (2) Ed Breen, CEO recently bought almost 30k shares at $67.61 - represents around an $2M investment - which supports the thought that DWDP shares are attractively valued heading into the spins.

Risks

A broader market selloff will cause downward pressure for DWDP shares. However, I do believe that the intended spinoffs and above-average dividend should help form a base for the stock price.

Additionally, there's integration risk and other risk factors related to the spinoffs that investors will need to monitor over the next two years. It is not a given that the integration of the DowDuPont assets will go without a hitch, or that the spinoffs will go exactly as planned, so this is something that I would watch closely throughout 2018 and 2019.

Bottom Line

DWDP is a top five holding in the R.I.P. Portfolio and it is likely a position that I will continue to grow in 2018. I believe that the company's Q2 2018 financial results and management's forward guidance show that DowDuPont's long-term story is still intact. Yes, higher material costs are a factor but I believe that the risk/impact is short-term in nature.

Moreover, management appears to be laser focused on properly positioning the company for the upcoming spins and, in my opinion, most of the good news is not yet priced into the stock. As such, long-term investors should use the noise (and any broader market pullback) as an opportunity to add to their long-term positions in a company that has promising business prospects over at least the next two plus years.

Author's Note: All images were taken from DowDuPont's Q2 2018 Earnings Presentation, unless otherwise stated.

Disclaimer: This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock mentioned. These are only my personal opinions. Every investor must do his/her own due diligence before making any investment decision.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DWDP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.