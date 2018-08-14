EverQuote: Buy This Late-Blooming IPO

Shares are now down 20% from the IPO price of $18 and are cheaply valued at just under 2x forward revenues.

Home and life insurance is a burgeoning area for EverQuote, and it grew more than 5x (albeit from a small base) in Q2.

Given how small EverQuote is, growth is probably the more important metric to look at.

EverQuote (EVER) has seen better days. The online insurance marketplace - after getting off to a wobbly start in its IPO - has cratered over the past week, as earnings results dipped below investors' expectations (despite beating Wall Street). What has resulted is a fairly cheap stock that is now down about 20% from its IPO price of $18:

Of late, the market has been fairly prejudiced against IPOs that didn't do well right out the gate. Take another small-cap tech IPO peer like Domo (DOMO) as an example. Despite doing well on its first day of trading, Domo went on to crash 15% below its IPO price as well - and hasn't recovered since. But amid a market of expensive technology stocks - and especially expensive recent IPOs - stocks like EverQuote and Domo actually present a decent bargain.

What I like about EverQuote is that it presents a fairly unique business model. As I wrote in a prior article, insurance technology is one of the "old industries" that has still yet to undergo meaningful disruption by the technology sector (add to this list some other industries, like healthcare and law). While EverQuote's IP itself isn't earth-shattering, its user-friendly (or at least, so it claims - individual users might have their own thoughts) interface presents a unique way of sorting through insurance policies and choosing the right (or cheapest) plan for you. Tech-savvy millennials - many of whom are beginning to insure their homes, property, and lives for the first time - who are used to an Amazon-like (AMZN) interface in shopping for all of their other needs are highly likely to gravitate to a platform like EverQuote for their insurance needs. This is underlined by EverQuote's ~10 million unique site visits per month.

And despite being tethered to the insurance industry, EverQuote is obviously not itself an insurance company - it essentially takes a small commission from each policy sale conducted through its platform, and derives high margins from little risk. Think of it as a Zillow (Z) for insurance.

The company's valuation, especially after the recent dip, is quite compelling. At the company's recent share price just under $15, EverQuote has a market cap of just $364 million. If we extract out the $2.4 million of cash on EverQuote's balance sheet and the $48.6 million of net IPO proceeds (EverQuote's Q2 balance sheet was dated as of June 30, so the IPO proceeds which closed on July 2 had not yet been counted), and add back $7.0 million of debt, we arrive at an enterprise value of $320 million.

For the full year FY18, EverQuote has just issued revenue guidance of $161-$162.6 million, or a growth range of 27-29% y/y (previously I had expected slower growth and a revenue figure of $145 million for the year). This puts EverQuote's valuation at 1.97x EV/FY18 revenues - a very cheap multiple for a services-based Internet marketplace with high gross margins.

In my view, EverQuote will be a late bloomer - one whose story isn't exactly jiving with Wall Street at the moment, but whose low valuation can lead to large returns in the future. With EverQuote down so significantly from its IPO price, the lockup expiration (180 days post-IPO) isn't a major concern for the company, as it is for other recent IPOs. Stay long on this name and use the dip to buy.

Q2 download: accelerating revenue growth

Here's a look at the company's Q2 results:

Figure 1. EverQuote Q2 results Source: EverQuote investor relations

Given the negative stock reaction to the quarter, EverQuote's revenue growth was actually impressive. Growth is one of the stickiest subjects at EverQuote - for the full year FY17, revenues were essentially flat at +3% y/y. The company, however, has managed to re-invigorate growth in FY18 with 30% y/y growth in Q1.

Q2's revenue growth has proven that this growth is not a one-time fluke. Q2 revenues of $41.1 million grew 37% y/y, actually accelerating seven points versus last quarter. Wall Street consensus had pinned the revenue target at just $38.0 million, or +27% y/y - so this quarter, EverQuote actually beat expectations by a startling ten points.

EverQuote started out primarily as an auto insurance company - but beginning this year and especially this quarter, more of the company's growth is being driven by its nascent home and life insurance vertical. The company grew these new businesses by 420% y/y this quarter, with the ~$4.5 million in incremental revenues almost overtaking the $6.6 million of incremental revenues generated by the flagship automotive business. With EverQuote continually pushing on these new categories and adding potential new segments in the future, its growth narrative is still very much present:

Figure 2. EverQuote revenue segments Source: EverQuote investor relations

The company also noted that it added 15 new insurance partners (those who advertise their policies in EverQuote's marketplace, and pay EverQuote a commission for sales) across its automotive, home, and life segments. And, as a signal of EverQuote's improvements in traffic optimization and platform monetization, its revenue per quote request grew 34% y/y - indicating that it's earning more per click within its platform.

And despite a miss to Wall Street's pro forma EPS expectations (-$0.19 versus consensus of -$0.24), EverQuote actually slimmed down its adjusted EBITDA losses and improved its EBITDA margin by a respectable amount:

Figure 3. EverQuote adjusted EBITDA Source: EverQuote investor relations

Adjusted EBITDA margin of -1.4% came in 120bps better than -2.6% in 2Q17, inching much closer to breakeven. A majority of this improvement can be attributed by increased ad efficiency. Though sales and marketing spend of $34.9 million increased in nominal dollar terms, it dipped to 85% of revenues - three points better than 88% of revenues in 2Q17. Put another way, EverQuote's pro forma metric of "Revenue less advertising expense" of $12.1 million also grew 41% y/y, faster than revenue growth of 37% y/y - indicating that EverQuote's intake net of ad costs is also accelerating.

Key takeaways

Given the obvious strengths in EverQuote's second-quarter results, it's not immediately clear why investors reacted so negatively and have kept pushing EverQuote closer to all-time lows. With accelerating revenue growth this quarter and an upbeat outlook for the remaining second half, EverQuote has effectively indicated that FY18 will be a major improvement from the flatness seen in FY17 - driven in large part by success in new categories like home and life.

On a valuation basis, EverQuote's <2x revenue multiple is difficult to pass up. While stocks like EverQuote may have a difficult time gaining momentum after a flopped IPO, cheap stocks like this make for a good dark horse to bet on for the long term. Look for an entry point as the decline deepens.

