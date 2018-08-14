How Far Could Nike Fall?

With the dramatic rise in prices of many stocks, I have been writing a series of articles examining how far popular stocks could fall if there is a downturn.

Introduction

About a year ago, I wrote an article titled "How Investors Could Have Easily Avoided Chicago Bridge & Iron's Sell-Off." The article's basic thesis was that if investors would have looked back far enough in history, they would have known that Chicago Bridge & Iron (NYSE:CBI) was a highly cyclical stock and that they could expect sell-offs of the stock up to 80% to happen on occasion.

The most pointed critique of the article came from investors who were sitting on gigantic losses in their CBI stock. Several of them noted that my article didn't do them a whole lot of good now, and they wondered where the article had been a year earlier, before the stock price had dropped.

Even though I claim no ability to predict the top of any stock, I have been trying my best in a recent series of articles to examine some of these rapidly rising stocks from a different point of view - a point of view that examines how far they might fall, rather than simply examining how far they might continue to rise.

In January and February, I wrote about 11 cyclical industrial stocks, asking the question "How far could they fall?" if we were to have a market downturn. In March and April, I switched over to the service sector and asked the same question, examining 12 large-cap stocks in that sector. During May and June, I examined 5 stocks from the financial sector. In total, I've written around 30 "How far could they fall?" articles this year. Now, I'm moving beyond the confines of different sectors and simply writing about whatever large-cap stocks I find that: 1) have been publicly traded for over 25 years, 2) have a history of price cyclicality that I think could be informative about the future, 3) are high enough quality businesses - at least at first glance - that I might want to own them, and 4) are trading near all-time highs.

Currently, Nike (NYSE:NKE) stock checks all those boxes. It has been publicly traded for about 40 years, has some interesting price cyclicality that I'll discuss in a moment, is a high-quality, global brand, and is trading near all-time highs.

This article won't be a comprehensive examination of Nike. Instead, it will mostly serve as a way to simply examine the value of the stock from a different point of view. Generally speaking, I assume most readers already own or are interested in owning Nike and already find the business fundamentals attractive. This article serves as a sort of preliminary examination on my part to see if this is a stock I might want to buy during the next downturn.

Because I employ a medium-term investment strategy, that is the time frame I focus on in the article. That said, I think even if one is a long-term investor, knowing the history of a stock's price fluctuations can be very useful from a psychological standpoint. It can help an investor be mentally prepared for what is "normal" for a certain stock and potentially prevent selling near the bottom. Additionally, I think an article like this can be useful to anyone sitting on cash waiting for a good entry point for the stock.

Why examine Nike?

Once I screen for stocks that have been publicly traded for over 25 years, the next thing I want to see is if the stock is trading near new all-time highs that are significantly higher than previous all-time highs and how the price of the stock has fared in relation to the S&P 500. The reason I look at this is because I want to make sure it is reasonable to consider how far the stock might fall from its peak. If we had just experienced a bear market and the stock had just started climbing again, then it wouldn't make much sense to start questioning how far it might fall.

NKE data by YCharts

The chart above begins near Nike's 2008 highs. As you can see, the stock has significantly risen from those 2008 highs and has nearly tripled the performance of the S&P 500 during this time. One interesting thing about Nike stock price from the chart is that it went through a fairly good consolidation period from 2016 through most of 2018. That is worth taking a closer look, because we might have a situation where the company's earnings eventually catch up to the price and make today's valuations reasonable despite its outperformance of SPY.

F.A.S.T. Graphs is an excellent resource to examine this and see how Nike's current multiple compares to its long-term average.

The F.A.S.T. Graphs chart is showing us that Nike's blended P/E ratio is currently 33.2, while its long-term "normal" P/E ratio has been 21.1. The 33 multiple is near where the stock was trading in 2016 before the stock dropped about 25% off its highs. So, what this tells us is that while the two-year consolidation that happened from 2016 to 2018 did give earnings time to catch up to the price a little bit, Nike's stock price never really became a screaming value, and merely traded at a multiple typical to what it had traded at historically.

While the economy is certainly strong right now, the Fed has been raising rates for a couple years and shows no signs of stopping. This, combined with a near-decade long bull market, makes it reasonable to think we are probably in the late stages of the economic cycle. Putting all this together, it seems reasonable to consider, given how strong Nike stock has been the past year and the high historical multiple it is trading at, how much it stands to lose if we were to have a downturn within the next 2-3 years.

Historical Cyclicality

I have three main factors I use when trying to determine good entry points for stocks: historical price cyclicality, historical P/E ratios, and where I think we are in the business cycle. There are many more factors I consider before actually buying a stock, but when it comes to estimating price, these three factors really help narrow my research down to a handful of potential purchases.

Those readers familiar with my research will recognize the table below. It contains historical data on all of the downturns deeper than 35% Nike stock has experienced since it was a publicly traded company. The table shows the approximate year the downturn started, how long the stock took to bottom, how long the entire downturn lasted before the stock fully recovered, and how deep the drawdown was from peak to trough. While it's important to keep in mind that companies change over time, I've found that past price cyclicality, when placed in the proper context, can be a good guide for what to expect in the future. At the very least, it lets investors know what sort of downside is possible for a stock.

~Year ~Time Until Bottom ~Duration ~Depth 1982 3 years 6 years 75% 1990 4 months 8 months 40% 1993 1 year 2.5 years 49% 1997 3 years 7 years 63% 2007 1.5 years 4 years 45%

We see two pretty clear possibilities for Nike during downturns. One possibility is that the stock trends down anywhere from 4-18 months and falls in between 40% and 50%. The second possibility is that the stock falls for around 3 years to a depth of 60-75% off its highs and takes another 3-4 years to fully recover. From an investing standpoint, there is a very big difference between these two scenarios. For example, if you bought Nike stock after a 40% drawdown and it recovered, you would earn a 67% return. But if you bought the stock after a 60% drawdown and it recovered, you would earn a 150% return. Not to mention, if you buy after a 40% decline but it turns out to be a deep drawdown cycle, you might be waiting 4-5 years for the stock fully recover its previous highs.

So, it's important, if we can, to try to determine what type of downcycle Nike might have during the next bear market. Of course, sometimes with stocks we can't make that determination based on past cycles. The data just isn't there. In that case, since I use two potential entry points for stocks, I would set one entry point after about a 40% drawdown and one after about a 60% drawdown. It's not a perfect strategy, but it would likely get one fairly close to the bottom no matter what type of cycle - deep or shallow - the stock went through.

Fortunately for Nike, I think there is some historical evidence that can guide us in our determination: the company's historical P/E ratio.

NKE PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

I prefer to use F.A.S.T. Graphs' blended P/E ratio because it smooths the data out a little bit, but the data doesn't go back as far as YCharts, so I'm using YCharts here. You'll notice that today's P/E ratio for Nike on YCharts is about 70. That's the same as is listed here on SA, but Finviz lists it as 33.5 or so. For our purposes, the number itself isn't as important as the fact that it is measured consistently over time. Notice the large spikes that the multiple has experienced in the past and how they coincide perfectly with both of the deep drawdowns Nike stock has historically experienced. In 1982, the P/E spiked to around 50 and the stock dropped 75%, and in 1997, the P/E was above 60 and the stock fell 63%. Today, the P/E is over 70. While I can't precisely say how far the stock will drop during the next downturn, I would place my bet on the "deep cycle" repeating itself.

Of course, there are loads of other factors to take into account, interest rates being an obvious one. We should expect the low interest rate environment of today to produce higher stock price multiples compared to, say, 1982 or even 1997. (And actually, the difference between Nike's 1982 50 multiple, 1997 60 multiple, and today's 70 multiple might be explained largely by the difference in interest rates.) But even taking that into account, I still lean toward a coming deep cycle for Nike stock if we are to experience a bear market within the next 2-3 years. So, for the next stage of this analysis, I'm going to assume a 60% drawdown would occur if this happens.

Risk/Reward

The goal of the risk/reward analysis is to try to compare Nike's potential for price appreciation over the medium term (3-5 years) with its potential if the company were to have a downcycle during that time period. My goal is to find the most optimistic, yet realistic, forecasts and compare them with the historically pessimistic, yet realistic, numbers I presented earlier. I have chosen to use the F.A.S.T. Graphs forecasting calculator in order to produce a consistent methodology and one that is independent of my own psychological biases. Let's take a look:

What the F.A.S.T. Graphs forecaster does is estimate future price appreciation of a stock. It allows you to attach a wide range of P/E multiples to the earnings forecast and calculates future dividends as well. I chose to use a future P/E of 33.0, since that is the highest possible to choose from. Using this P/E, and adding in expected growth and dividends, we get an expected price gain of $43.75. If we add that to the current price of $81.26, we get an expected price a bit under 3 years from now of $125.01.

So, let's say we go for the next 2.5 years with expected growth for Nike, and then a bear market or a recession happens. At that point, the company experiences slow or no earnings growth along with multiple contraction, and takes one of its deep-cycle stock price dives of 60%. If the stock takes about 3 years to bottom like in previous cycles, then 5-6 years from now, it would trade around $50 per share. Given that the stock currently trades around $80 per share, that doesn't seem like a good risk/reward to me.

Alternative Investment Idea

When I began writing the "How far can they fall?" series, I wanted to make sure that I did my best to offer some alternatives for current shareholders other than moving to a cash position for those investors who wanted to remain fully invested or for those who already have a large cash position in their portfolios.

My suggested alternative for Nike shareholders who want to get more defensive is a 50/50 mix of the Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSE:SPLV) and the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP). Let's begin with why I like SPLV. What SPLV does is take the least volatile 100 stocks of the S&P 500, rebalance them quarterly, and weight them more heavily toward those stocks that have demonstrated the least volatility over the previous 12 months. The idea behind this is that quite often, near the top of the market, the most overvalued stocks can become battlegrounds and create higher volatility. For example, if we look at stocks like Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), which has a beta of around 1.31, or Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), which has a beta of 1.47, or even Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), which have betas of 1.18, they will be excluded from SPLV's holdings as long as volatility remains high. (Just a side note here that this beta measurement isn't exactly what SPLV uses to determine inclusion, but it's a good proxy. My understanding is that SPLV measures a stock's volatility against itself rather than against the market. Nevertheless, it generally selects very low-beta names and is currently weighted heavily toward utilities.)

Here are the top ten holdings:

(Source: Invesco product page)

Interestingly, the ETF doesn't exclude growth stocks. You will find stocks like Visa (NYSE:V), Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) and Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) in the mix of the top 100 right now. Inclusion is based purely on volatility. Overall, I expect SPLV to capture a good portion of potential gains in the market over the next couple years, while falling far less than Nike during a potential market downturn and falling up to 20% less than the S&P 500 during such an event. At that point in time, near the bottom of the cycle, one could rotate back into Nike stock and own significantly more shares at no extra cost.

RSP is a bit simpler. There are a small number of stocks that have been lifting the market higher in the past year or two (Nike being one of them this year). In a cap-weighted S&P 500 index like SPY, those stocks can occupy a disproportionate amount of space in the index. This can add concentration risk to the index, because if anything negative happens to one of the heavily weighted stocks, it can disproportionately drive that index lower. Since RSP is equal-weighted, it largely avoids this danger. By combining RSP with SPLV, one should be able to still enjoy a great deal of the potential gains of the market over the next couple years, without taking on the risk associated with Nike stock right now.

Conclusion

Nike is obviously a world-class company and a stock that I would like to own. But at its current prices and valuation, combined with the likelihood that we are in the later stages of the business cycle, the downside risk to the stock over the medium term is very high. History tells us that Nike will probably dive very deep during the next recession. I won't be interested in the stock until it is at least 40% off its highs, which would put the price around $49 per share. At that point in time, I would try to access the macro environment and the current market sentiment regarding the stock. This price would be adjusted upward if Nike continues to make new highs.

I will follow up with monthly updates on how Nike performs compared to my suggested alternatives. For an example of those updates, check out my article "Tracking How Far They Fell: July Industrials Edition" and the article "Tracking How Far They Fell: July Service and Financial Sector Edition". Thanks for reading, and I would be happy to answer any questions in the comment section.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.