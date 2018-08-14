For Apartment REITs, Bet On Class A In The South

The recent pullback in the stock is overdone and at a minimum; the stock should recover to its 1Q high - that's a 20% return.

In the South, Class A property rents haven't climbed as much as in other parts of the U.S. and also benefits from strong population growth.

Over the course of the last few months, I've been writing about my initial downgrade and subsequent upgrade of Apartment REITs. Last year, I forecasted that rental rates will flatten out and that increasing interest in home buying would be a major headwind for Apartment REITs going forward.

Even though rental rate growth slowed – temporarily – the increase in buying wasn't as strong as anticipated. We can blame that on higher mortgage rates, low inventory, slower new home building, and a number of other factors, but the result was a reacceleration of rental rates, particularly in Class A apartment buildings, and more specifically, in the Northeast and Western markets across all multi-family asset class types.

While I like several Class B-focused Apartment REITs because of their lower rental rates and still relatively high quality, another option for investing in apartments is to stay in Class A but find opportunities in regions that haven't reached unaffordable levels.

The chart below highlights the median asking rent by US region. Both Northeastern and Western rental rates have spiked in the last quarter after hovering just below $1200 per month. To be clear, this is showing the median rent, and Class A rents are well above these levels, some reaching $3,000 per month or more.

But where I live, in the good ole South, the median rent is still around $900 per month, well below the other regions just mentioned and a big reason why I'm bullish on apartments in the South. And in the South, where rents are generally lower than other regions except the Midwest, I wouldn't mind investing in Class A properties with more potential upside.

When looking at how to play this 'opportunity', I found Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS) owned most of its assets in the South. Although it is not a pure-play Apartment REIT - it has a handful of office properties and student housing assets, and a considerable number of grocery-anchored shopping centers.

It focuses specifically on higher quality apartment properties, which, although I believe have more limited upside nationally, is a different story in the South – where rent affordability is still high and demographic trends are favorable. In states like Florida, Tennessee, and Texas, where there is no income tax, population growth is expected to accelerate further, especially after recent tax reform hurt high-tax states.

Company Profile And Strategy

Preferred Apartment Communities owns a mixed portfolio heavily skewed towards multifamily communities, which includes student housing, grocery-anchored shopping centers, and a relatively minimal amount of Class A office properties. Its geographic footprint comprises 14 states in the US, with nearly 70% of its portfolio located in Georgia, Florida, and Texas.

Source: Preferred Apartment Communities, Annual Report 2017

With revenue generated primarily from the rental of owned properties, APTS’s long-term growth strategy is focused on acquiring and subsequently leasing up high quality multifamily, student housing, shopping center, and office real estate assets with the main aim of increasing rental and related income. APTS considers non-gateway cities the target markets, since they do not suffer from capitalization rate compression and their demographics and the overall environment are believed to allow for consistent, albeit gradual, rent escalation and healthy levels of occupancy.

The revenue component made up of interest income from its financing of development property serves as a revenue stabilizer and an option. An option to buy the same properties it is financing but at below market prices.

Source: 1st Quarter 2018 Form 10-Q

Funding for acquisitions comes from the sale of common and preferred stocks, as well as proceeds from the disposition of older assets. Assets sold are typically 20 years old or more that present a non-recoverable capex burden, and as a result contribute to keeping the portfolio young and capital expenses down. In fact, the average age of properties in its portfolio is around 6 years. It is also important to note that the company uses preferred equity for capital raising in greater proportion than that used by some of its peers. This leverage play was discussed in detail by Dane Bowler, in his article, published on May 11th, of last year.

The lending program I mentioned grants the company high returns on the loans it extends to developers of Class A properties in target asset classes and locations, and also serves as a feeder of attractively priced, high quality new properties in desirable markets into its acquisition pipeline.

Source: 1st Quarter 2018 Form 10-Q

As I mentioned before, APTS is not a pure-play apartment REIT. Multifamily is the foundational asset class of the company and it's attractive because of limited supply and constraints for new construction. It is worth noting that the investment guideline putting a 20% ceiling on non-multifamily investments relative to the total asset base has not been reinstated since it was first suspended in 2016 – at least not to my knowledge. This suggests that APTS does have the ability to continually expand its asset base beyond multifamily. This could be OK for some investors, but is something to monitor if 'style drift' is something to be concerned about.

1st Quarter Results

APTS reported sound financials for this period. Revenue was $90.4 million compared to $66.6 million for the same period in the previous year, reflective of increases in rental and other property revenues attributed to properties acquired since January 1, 2017, while the increase in interest income and notes receivable is attributed to higher loan balances on real estate loan investments from accumulating draws and loan balances as the underlying projects progressed toward completion. NOI was $62.4 million compared to $45.3 million last year, following from higher revenues.

Source: 1st Quarter 2018 Form 10-Q

FFO increased year-on-year on an absolute basis from $9.6 million to $14.7 million and per share from $0.35 to $0.37. Meanwhile, AFFO also increased on an absolute basis from $7.4 million to $10.4 million, but dipped per share from $0.27 to $0.26.

Source: 1st Quarter Supplemental Financial Data

The dip is partly attributed to the combined impact of a 44% increase in the number of shares of common stock from 27.8M to 40.1M shares as well as several non-recurring charges like weather-related property operating losses from Hurricane Harvey and other items.

Strategic transactions that contributed to the quarter’s results were the acquisition of two multifamily communities in Atlanta, Georgia and Jacksonville, Florida and a collection of four adaptive re-use office buildings also in Atlanta, Georgia and student housing communities, alongside the disposition of one multifamily community in Raleigh, North Carolina. The three acquired properties are collectively worth approximately $111.3 million, based on mortgage principal balances as of March 31, 2018, while proceeds of the sale amounted to $43.5 million.

Source: 1st Quarter Supplemental Financial Data

Subsequent to the quarter there were a few additional acquisitions. Properties acquired were three student housing communities in Texas and Florida, a multifamily community in Tennessee, and three shopping centers in Georgia, Florida, and Tennessee. While no additional dispositions were announced, Chairman and CEO Dan DuPree mentioned in the earnings call that the company expects to sell additional assets over time as part of the strategic plan.

The acquisitions increase the income-generating asset base while also reinforcing APTS’s foothold in the multifamily segment and incrementally upping diversification of the portfolio through more grocery-anchored shopping centers and offices.

Meanwhile, the disposition of aged multifamily properties illustrates the company’s discipline not only to keep its portfolio young, but also to generate funds for strategic activities like acquisition and redevelopment. Value adding redevelopment projects for the quarter involved three shopping centers, two of which will also be subject to changes improving the tenant mix on top of updates to amenities and services.

Other strategic transactions completed were the two real estate loan investment transactions closed during this period that contributed to increased non-rental revenue and income were also closed during this period. One was for a mixed-use project in North Augusta, South Carolina worth $3.5 million. The other was for a multi-family community in San Jose, California worth $137.6 million. Subsequent to the quarter, APTS originated a $30 million loan investment for a multifamily community in Virginia.

Operations-wise, occupancy and renewal outcomes validated the viability of APTS's strategic focus on multifamily communities while simultaneously securing its position in retail via resilient grocery-anchored shopping centers and in office via Class A offices– all in secondary markets – yet another theme within the Low Vol REIT Portfolio.

All asset classes enjoyed high occupancy levels in the first quarter. Multifamily properties achieved 95% average occupancy, while grocery-anchored shopping centers and office reached occupancy levels of 94% and 98%, respectively. In addition, all shopping center leases set to expire in 2018 were renewed at higher rates.

In view of a satisfactory first quarter, which had also seen a change in the company’s leadership due to the sudden passing of the previous CEO, the first question in the earnings call appeared to gauge the stability of APTS leadership, specifically the CEO post, and probe into possible changes in the company’s vision, strategy, and tactical priorities.

APTS's CEO’s response was that having an interim CEO situation does not seem to be beneficial, indicating he would be occupying the CEO seat for the long term, and that the strategy going forward can be expected to be consistent with what has been in play for the last seven years - but that it would also be natural to have tactical adjustments.

The other key questions spoke to specifics of plans for 2018, such as: the distribution of investment among the asset classes, the timing of securing capital for acquisitions considering there was a delay in preferred share sales last quarter, the likelihood of exercising the purchase option for properties under the real estate loan investment programs, and the rationale for opting not to renew leases of some retail tenants.

On the distribution of spend, the CEO’s response was that APTS will play it by ear. Regarding the timing of obtaining capital, he expressed confidence in being able to do so in a timely manner, saying, “because we have a clear vision towards capital and it's going to be there when we need it.”

On purchasing properties under the loan investment programs, the CEO acknowledged that the company is on target for the purchase option windows that exist. As for the decision not to renew leases of select retail tenants, the rationale is to have wiggle room to accommodate higher-paying tenants, even if meeting their new tenant's requirements necessitates capital expenditures that may also cause a lull in leasing.

Outlook For 2018

The positive developments in the first quarter yielded satisfactory financial results. Taken together with a rich pipeline of potential acquisitions from the real estate loan investment program and confidence in the continued operational performance of the existing portfolio, management reaffirmed previously announced guidance. Guidance for full year 2018 revenue increasing by 26%-33% from $294 million in 2017 to $400-$440 million in 2018 – and FFO per share increasing by 8-11% versus the previous year, from $1.32 in 2017 to $1.43-$1.47 by the end of this year.

Source: 1st Quarter Supplemental Financial Data

An item to keep an eye on nonetheless is AFFO, which slipped versus the same period in the previous year because of frontloaded expenses, pending receivables, and unrealized income that coincided with an increased number of shares and units. As the year progresses, it will be worth observing whether there will be further slippage or if AFFO will begin to trend upwards.

Valuation

APTS is down 13.6% YTD, dramatically underperforming its peer group, which had an average return of 2.8% over the same period. I believe the selloff was overdone and can only be attributable to the company's guidance being below that of the consensus estimate. In January, the company guided for 2018 FFO between $1.43 to $1.47 while consensus estimates were $1.61. Meanwhile, the company's revenue guidance was between $400M to $440M compared to analyst estimates of $357M – so there are mixed comparisons between company guidance and analysts as they relate to AFFO and revenues.

It is unclear why the sudden death of CEO, John Williams, had little impact on the stock price, except that perhaps the market has enough confidence in management to execute. While Mr. Williams will be missed, he did a great job of building a solid management team that will continue the legacy of great leadership at Preferred Apartments.

I think the stock has some appreciation potential, but while I don't share Dane's enthusiasm for 40% upside, I do think a recovery to $20 is very likely in the near-term, which when combined with a 10% dividend hike, could lead to roughly a 20% return over the next 12 months.

