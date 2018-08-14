B&G Foods: Analyzing Q2 Results

B&G Foods' (BGS) second-quarter results were, at best, mixed, and the market has had difficulty pricing the shares based on those results and the company's guidance. B&G released its results after the market closed on August 2. That day the shares traded as high as $32.15 and had closed the regular session at $30.95, down $0.70 (-2.2%), on heavy volume. The shares continued lower in the after-hours session to a low of $27.50, down another 11% from the close. On August 3, the market was still trying to digest the results of this packaged food company, as the shares opened at $29.50, hit a high of $31.975, a low of $28.50 and closed the day at $31.15, up slightly on the day. It was also the heaviest volume since early May.

The Big D - Dividends & Disclosures

Why the focus on the share price volatility? Mostly to establish expectations for investors, especially for those that are looking for dividend income. The dividend is $1.90, and with the share price closing last week at $31.40, the stock is yielding more than 6%. It is also a dividend that I consider relatively safe. Is it absolutely safe? Not at all. The shares wouldn't be yielding more than 6% if that were the case. On the other hand, the board increased the dividend last May, something that would be unlikely if its information indicated it would not be sustainable.

Equally important, management has had a focus of returning increasing cash flow to shareholders in the form of rising dividends for the past decade. On the downside, the company hasn't been concerned with increasing that dividend at regular or predictable intervals. Shareholders should not expect to see regular, or even annual, increases. Back in April I wrote the following about the dividend:

The company has paid a dividend every quarter since going public in 2004. The initial payout was $0.85 on the common stock, and it remained until 2008 when it was forced to cut the dividend to $0.68 as the Great Recession and a sharp increase in wheat prices cut into margins. It remained at $0.68 or $0.17 per quarter for the next nine quarters. The quarterly rate was then increased to $0.21 for three quarters, went to $0.23 for the next quarter (finally bringing the annual rate above the initial payout rate), then jumped to $0.27 for three quarters, $0.29 for another three quarters, then consecutive quarterly increases to $0.32, $0.33 and $0.34. It remained at $0.34 for a year and a half, followed by an increase to $0.35 for two quarters, another increase to $0.42 for three quarters, and finally to the current rate of $0.465. The seventh consecutive $0.465 payment will be made on April 30th to shareholders of record on March 29th.

That quarterly dividend has since been increased to $0.475, an increase that had been expected based on the company's stated objective and its acquisition of the Back to Nature brand in late 2017. That objective is to make accretive acquisitions where approximately half of projected EBITDA is turned into free cash flow. It then takes approximately half of that free cash flow and uses it to fund a dividend increase. In the case of Back to Nature, the acquisition cost $162.5 million and was expected to generate revenue of ~$80 million and Adjusted EBITDA of ~$17 million. Half of that $17 million, or $8.5 million, would be the expected free cash flow, and half of the $8.5 million, or $4.25 million, would be available to justify a $0.04-0.06 per share dividend increase based on the outstanding 66 million shares of B&G.

It's not just the dividend history that has been erratic. The share price has had periods where it rose too quickly and fell too fast. The price did not rise above $40 until early 2016. From there it rose quickly to an all-time high of $52.84 by the end of July 2016. As it was climbing, the dividend yield became much less attractive. The $1.40 dividend on a $40 price had brought the yield down to 3.5% and even an increase from $1.40 to $1.64 only increased the yield to 4.2%. As the price rose above $50, the yield fell to less than 3.3% and I wrote an article titled Paring Back My Holdings Of B&G Foods.

Since that peak, the shares lost more than 60% of their value, reaching a low of $22 in early May. Bottom line? This is not one of my buy and hold "forever" dividend stocks. I appreciate the dividend yield which tends to be above average, and have adjusted the size of my position as the price rose and fell. It is currently less than a full position in my portfolio, although I may add at any time, including opening a simultaneous buy-write transaction.

And, to answer the all-important question, my timing has been far from perfect. I have often bought or sold too early or too late. However, I have done reasonably well and have had a satisfactory total return since my first purchase of the blended security back in October of 2007. It is currently close to my targeted allocation, although ~12% of that position has in-the-money covered calls written against it. Since I expect to lose those shares, I may add to the position at any time.

The Negatives in Q2

I'm sure at least one person is thinking "If he's long, why does he start by focusing on the negatives?" The answer is quite simple. If you want to know the positives in the quarter, all one has to do is look at the top half of the first page of the press release or listen to the first few minutes of the conference call. It's where management will highlight, or put a positive spin on, its accomplishments.

Unfortunately, some of those positives are less than I would have expected. For instance, on the conference call, management made the following statements about net sales:

Our second quarter results benefited from very strong net sales growth of 7.4%, including more than 3% growth for our base business — top line trends that are in excess of the growth rates implied by our full year guidance, despite what is considered a challenging operating environment. During the quarter we generated $388.4 million of net sales compared to $361.7 million for the second quarter of last year. Our base business net sales increased by approximately $11.0 million, including approximately $4.3 million from pricing and $6.7 million from increased volumes. Back to Nature, acquired on October 2, 2017, contributed approximately $17.6 million in net sales for the quarter.

That $17.6 million from Back to Nature brought the year to date total to $37.7 million. There are two problems with this total. First, sales declined by $3.1 million, or 15.4%, from the first quarter. Second, sales would currently annualize to $75.4 million, quite a bit below ~$80 million that was expected when the purchase was announced. We really don't know the full-year expectations that were included in guidance, although CFO Bruce Wacha did state:

Back to Nature generated $17.6 million in net sales for the quarter and is tracking to our annual plan.

Unfortunately, it's not known what number Back to Nature is "tracking to" - the original $80 million or some other internal figure closer to $75 million. I'm fairly certain it's a figure less than $80 million, or we would have been given a precise revenue figure.

We also had this quote by CEO Bob Cantwell in the earnings press release:

We had very strong top line growth in the second quarter, with our net sales up 7.4% and our base business net sales up 3.1%, which is outpacing our initial expectations for the full year,

It's an awkward sentence, and it's not clear whether it's the base business net sales or the total net sales that were "outpacing our initial expectations for the full year." Either way, I have an issue with the change in guidance that took place following Q2. For those not familiar with the guidance, it was "reaffirmed" following the Q1 results:

Net sales reaffirmed at a range of $1.720 billion to $1.755 billion

Adjusted EBITDA reaffirmed at a range of $347.5 million to $365.0 million

Adjusted diluted earnings per share reaffirmed at a range of $2.05 to $2.25

The most recently revised guidance is:

Net sales range of $1.73 billion to $1.75 billion

Adjusted EBITDA range of $345.0 million to $355.0 million

Adjusted diluted earnings per share range of $2.05 to $2.15

Note that the range of sales has been narrowed, with the top end reduced by $5 million and the bottom of the range increased by $10 million. So, if the sales are "outpacing our initial expectations for the full year" and the company had "very strong net sales growth," why has the top end of the range been lowered? More importantly,

On July 16, 2018, [B&G] acquired the McCann’s brand of premium Irish oatmeal from TreeHouse Foods, Inc. for approximately $32.0 million in cash,

Unfortunately, no other information was given about the McCann's acquisition, including sales projections, but it should generate some incremental revenue over the second half of the year. This only serves to reinforce the question as to why the top end of revenue guidance was reduced, especially if we consider Cantwell's comment that net sales through Q2 were outpacing revenue expectations.

One of the concerns for investors should be the concentration of revenue. According to the most recent 10Q, B&G's

...top ten customers accounted for approximately 56.0% and 54.9% of consolidated net sales for the first two quarters of 2018 and 2017, respectively. ...[Walmart] accounted for 24.8% and 22.7% of our consolidated net sales for the second quarter of 2018 and 2017, respectively, ... [Walmart] accounted for 25.7% and 21.5% of our consolidated trade accounts receivables as of June 30, 2018 and December 30, 2017, respectively...

With Walmart (NYSE:WMT) being the largest seller of groceries in the US, it is difficult to be a packaged food wholesaler without having Walmart as a significant customer. I am certainly not suggesting that B&G reduce that exposure. However, investors should be aware of the potential impact when Walmart stops being a customer of a B&G product.

On the conference call, Cantwell discussed this impact on the sales of Green Giant - shelf stable products. Walmart decided to drop these products in Q4 of 2017, and we can see the impact in both the Q2 and the year-to-date sales volumes. For the quarter this category was down to $13.5 million from $21.2 million (or -36.5%). Year-to-date the decline was $9.6 million (or -19.8%) to $39.1 from $48.8 million in 2017. Cantwell noted that the brand - excluding the impact of Walmart - actually recorded positive growth. In response to a question about the halo effect of the Green Giant frozen innovation products, he further stated:

But the only thing I could say on that is outside of the distribution we lost, which happens to be a large retailer, we're seeing growth in a category that's troubled and the Green Giant can business is growing, not a lot, but 2% is meaningful outside of that one retailer [Walmart]. So hard to say how much of a halo that is from all the frozen innovation, but Green Giant is still a meaningful can business. It's not where we're focusing our major efforts and all our innovation focus has been driven towards certainly the frozen...

One final note about Walmart. That distribution loss should again be evident in Q3, but this loss should also have been included in the guidance figures and should have had no impact on the reduced guidance.

Looking beyond the revenue performance, the company's Adjusted EBITDA trailed last year by $3.8 million over the first six months, and was likely the reason that the guidance was lowered. That reduction also flows through the income statement to a reduction in the EPS guidance. Keep in mind that the company had the benefit of an incremental $37.7 million of sales from Back to Nature products during the first half of the year. It has one more quarter of that revenue benefit before the first anniversary of that acquisition.

The company's second largest revenue category is its Spices & Seasonings category. This category includes a major acquisition in late 2016 and it far exceeded expectations in 2017, generating $260.7 million of sales. For the quarter, the revenue declined 5.2% to $63.7 million from $67.2 million and over the first six months declined a more modest 3% to $126.4 million vs. $130.4 million in 2017. Another of its spices, Mrs. Dash, declined less than 1% for both periods. Wacha reported:

Our spices and seasonings business, inclusive of the business that we acquired in 2016 and our legacy brands such as Mrs. Dash and Ac’cent, generated $85.1 million in net sales which is down 3.7% compared to last year.

Aggregating the various brands masked the 5.2% decline of the 2016 acquisitions of the Spice Islands and Tones brands. This may or may not have been particularly meaningful considering the higher than expected performance in 2017, but I get uncomfortable when the company creates a new number in order to make the results appear to be less negative. I also dislike the use of data that uses figures that aren't detailed in the 10Q. Finally, one of the company's smallest top ten lines, its Bear Creek brand of soups, not only had a disappointing second quarter, but the year to date revenue is now down nearly 9%. Bear Creek appears to be heading to its third consecutive year of shrinking revenue.

Outside of the revenue shortfalls, the company also discussed some increased costs. It attributed the largest cost impact to increased freight charges, and to a lesser extent expressed some concern about the cost of packaging. Cantwell noted that the increases in freight costs appeared to be moderating, and although it's possible, stepped-up rhetoric out of the Washington could foreshadow additional fuel price increases. I wouldn't expect the packaging costs to moderate either, as it was the steel tariffs that drove those prices higher, and following the conference call it was announced that the US would be increasing the tariffs on steel from Turkey.

One final negative note. The company's leverage remains significantly above a level that it used to consider excessive. CFO Bruce Wacha stated the following:

Also, based on the midpoint of our adjusted EBITDA guidance and inclusive of our acquisition of McCann’s Irish Oatmeal which occurred after the quarter, we expect net debt to pro forma adjusted EBITDA of 5.5 to 5.6x at the end of the year.

As interest rates cratered earlier in the decade, the company would allow that ratio to briefly go above 5x in order to make an opportunistic acquisition, using its revolver to access cash. On those occasions, the company quickly followed the acquisition with a secondary stock offering to raise cash and pay down the revolver, bringing the leverage ratio back towards 4x. It would then use the undrawn revolver to raise cash to pay for the next accretive acquisition, regularly repeating the cycle.

With interest rates rising and the dividend yield currently above 6%, it has become more expensive to fund acquisitions through added debt and or secondary offerings. Despite the increased costs, investors should not be surprised to see a secondary offering that negatively impacts EPS. It may appear to be counter-intuitive to project a secondary while the company is in the midst of a $50 million share buyback, but it would be naive to expect the company to voluntarily stop its growth through acquisition strategy.

The Positives in Q2

One of the positives that occurred during the quarter was the buyback mentioned in the previous paragraph. The company "repurchased $18.5 million or approximately 695,000 shares at an average price of $26.65 through the end of the second quarter." With the average price at $26.65, the dividend ($1.86 at the time) was costing the company 7%, and that's an after-tax cost! Shareholders might have been better off if the company had chosen to be more aggressive using the $50 million authorization. Aside from the dividend savings, the share reduction of more than 1% slightly improves earnings per share.

The company also made small additional improvements to its balance sheet during the quarter. As expected, inventory levels continue to be brought down, dropping another $9 million to $446.3 million, bringing the YTD total reduction to $55.5 million. The debt reduction in the quarter was $20 million, for a YTD total reduction of $143.7 million. The company currently has nearly $0.7 billion available under its revolving credit facility. I would not be surprised if a portion of that is used to pursue additional acquisitions before the end of the year.

The most important positive for the company in both the Q2 and YTD results has been the revenue growth. And, while its Pirate's brand had a nice snap-back quarter, the star performer for B&G over the past several quarters has been the Green Giant frozen category. The company completed the acquisition of the Green Giant brand from General Mills (GIS) on November 2, 2015, generating $106.2 million that year. The acquisition was expected to generate $550 million of sales in 2016 but came in at a much weaker $506.7 million. The following slide showing the expected performance was from a B&G presentation following announcement of purchase from General Mills.

Unfortunately, it hasn't been possible to track the aggregate Green Giant results since 2016 due to the way the company has changed reporting. Looking at the 2017 10k we can find that the 2016 results were reported differently. In the restated results, we can see that the Green Giant - shelf stable category was listed as $156.4 million and the frozen category was listed at $302.8 million, for a total $459.2 million. The $47.5 million difference compared to the previously reported total of $506.7 is comprised of the "Le Sueur brand and non-branded industrial products" and was included in "All other brands."

However, the restatement gives greater historical clarity about the Green Giant frozen products. These generated $336.4 million in 2017 vs. $302.8 million in 2016, up $33.6 million (11.1%), and have continued to show strong growth during the first half of 2018. Led by the continued introduction of new "innovation" products, frozen generated $84.2 million of revenue in Q2, up $13.9 million (19.7%) from the $70.3 million in 2017, with the 2018 YTD results of $179.1 million, showing an increase of $24.6 million (15.9%) from the $154.5 million in 2017. Cantwell spent a considerable amount of time discussing Green Giant frozen. Some of the key takeaways were:

Fifth consecutive quarter of double-digit revenue growth

Recently launched Green Giant Veggie Spirals expected to be just as big as Riced Veggies and Veggie Tots

Consumption trends for Green Giant frozen remain strong, up 17% for the latest 5-week period

Company hoping to build on the frozen successes by launching items in three new frozen categories this fall, including a new line of organic vegetables

Outside of the Green Giant brand, another of the company's second largest brand, Ortega, showed modest growth over the first half of the year, up 1.3% after several years of declining sales. A third key brand - Pirate's - showed a sharp bounce-back from Q1. This had been forecast based on the timing of a key customer promotion:

Net sales of Pirate’s Booty increased approximately $9 million, or nearly 55%, to $25.2 million for the quarter. Despite a slow start in the first quarter, net sales of Pirate’s Booty are now up approximately 10% for the first six months of the year.

This puts Pirate's on track for a fourth consecutive record year. Other brands that represent more than 3% of company sales were generally positive. Cream of Wheat was down for the quarter but remains up year-to date. The maple syrup business appears to have stabilized after several years of sharp declines following the company decision to walk away from certain verticals.

One important takeaway with respect to revenue was Cantwell's discussion of pricing:

And we are also beginning to see the benefits of our pricing initiatives. We benefited from approximately $4.3 million in pricing during the second quarter, inclusive of our list price increases as well as reductions in our promotional trade spending. And the cumulative benefit through six months is approximately $5.5 million. As we mentioned previously, the benefits of our price increase will largely be a back half of the year event and we are expecting another $12 million to 15 million plus benefit during the next two quarters.

However, since B&G is a company that has achieved growth as a serial acquirer, averaging between one and two purchases per year, it is important to note that it has actually shown growth in its base business during both the second quarter and first half of the year. In other words, even without the Back to Nature acquisition in 2017, the company's revenue grew by $1.3 million in Q1 and by $9.1 million in Q2.

Revenue Guidance

Clearly, the company is expecting to see a positive impact of an additional $15 million from price increases in the latter part of the year. It's also expecting significant revenue growth of ~$100 million in the second half of the year compared to the first half. This is based on the first half revenue of $820.1 million and the guidance range of $1.73-1.75 billion. The difference indicates the company expects to see second half revenue of $909.9-929.9 million. Is it reasonable? It seems a bit on the high side, but it just might happen.

The company has identified a benefit of $15 million from price increases, and there will also be a benefit from the McCann's acquisition and a seasonably strong Q4. And, most importantly, the introduction of new Green Giant frozen products. The wild card in all of this is the possibility of another acquisition in the next few months. 2015 saw Green Giant close in Q4, 2016 saw two Q4 acquisitions (Spices & Seasonings business and Victoria Fine Foods) and 2017 saw Back to Nature closing at the start Q4.

Summary

B&G has had a solid, if unspectacular, first half of the year. The balance sheet is modestly improved, but leverage remains too high. I think it has also set the bar fairly high for the second half of the year.

The share price seems reasonable, reflecting an above average risk of achieving its revised guidance. And, for me, this remains all about the income that dividend is producing. It's a dividend that I believe is safe for at least the next couple of years.

And if I add to my position, it will be done using a covered call strategy to boost the potential yield and reduce my out of pocket cost.

