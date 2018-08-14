Etsy: Being Cautious Will Pay Off

The company rallied earlier in July after lifting its guidance (which it has done yet again this quarter) and announcing a fee hike from 3.5% to 5.0% beginning July 16.

Each quarter so far this fiscal year, Etsy (ETSY) has found a way to surprise investors in the best way possible. The online arts-and-crafts P2P marketplace has just reported Q2 results that smashed analyst estimates on the top line - and despite missing EPS targets, investors cared mostly about the revenue acceleration. Top-line growth revved up to 30% y/y this quarter, five points stronger than 25% y/y in Q1.

The acceleration in growth comes a little bit earlier than expected. Recall that Etsy recently announced a fee hike for its sellers (the primary source of its revenues) from 3.5% to 5.0%, effective July 16. This fee hike is taken to be the primary driver behind revenue growth acceleration, even as GMS growth (the measure of goods sold on Etsy's platform, equivalent to other e-commerce companies' GMV metric) flattens to the ~20s. But as Q2 closed on June 30, two weeks prior to the implementation of the fee hikes, the uplift in revenue growth came from other sources.

So it's natural for investors to cheer the fact that this "organic" revenue lift can grow even further in Q3 and Q4, as Etsy enjoys the tailwinds from a seller fee that's about one-third higher. Yet as Etsy shares continue to pull forward to all-time highs, I continue to be wary of Etsy in the mid-$40s:

Chief among my concerns is the risk that Etsy's plan to bump up seller fees will end up backfiring, as it did for eBay (EBAY) - recall that an exodus of sellers from the online auction giant due to heightened fees is part of what drove the growing dominance of Amazon.com's (AMZN) third-party seller platform. Etsy, of course, can't be likened apples-to-apples with eBay - its existing fee structure is comparatively low, relative to other e-commerce sites, and its arts-and-crafts niche is difficult to replicate on other platforms. But it would still be naive to think Etsy can pull off a fee hike with zero impact to the seller base. As I noted in my previous article, higher-volume sellers would be better off moving their stores to Shopify (SHOP), where sellers pay a monthly subscription fee in lieu of transaction percentage fees (with the exception of credit card processing fees).

In light of this risk, Etsy's valuation looks extremely bloated. The stock is now trading at 8.8x forward revenues - a steep multiple to pay for a company that's growing in the mid-30s. One could also argue that Etsy's market is already fairly saturated, and its opportunities for longer-term growth are fairly muted. A fee hike from 3.5% to 5.0% will provide a bump in revenues this year - but unless the company continually hikes rates, this same tailwind won't help growth comps in FY19. On the flipside, Etsy has long made the argument that a larger portion of its growth will be sourced from seller services and not transaction fees, and that is a fair argument on the company's part. But if sellers begin to peel off because of the fee hike, this avenue of growth will also be stifled.

Given that the fee hike was only implemented last month, we won't know how it will truly impact Etsy's financials for a while - probably several quarters from now, after the seller base begins to find equilibrium with the new fee structure. It's unclear whether the negatives will outweigh the positives or vice versa, but my point is, at Etsy's premium valuation, the risk-to-reward profile doesn't seem too appetizing in a stock that's already tripled over the past twelve months.

Q2 download

Here's a look at Etsy's Q2 results:

Figure 1. Etsy quarterly earnings results Source: Etsy investor relations

Make no mistake - in all respects except for GAAP net income (which was impacted by one-time tax effects), Etsy had a fantastic quarter. The headlining result, of course, was the fact that revenue growth accelerated in the quarter, with revenues of $132.4 million growing 30% y/y and exceeding last quarter's 25% y/y growth rate by five points. Etsy's results caught Wall Street completely off guard - the Street consensus revenue figure was $127.1 million, or 25% y/y growth in keeping with last quarter's growth rate.

GMS growth also saw strength in the quarter, growing 20.4% y/y and accelerating over last quarter's GMS growth by 60bps. As GMS is the underlying driver of Etsy's revenue potential, acceleration on this front is perhaps even more important to investors than on the revenue side. And as management notes on the earnings call, Etsy's GMS acceleration on a constant currency basis is even greater. FX-neutral GMS growth of 19.3% y/y accelerated 170bps over last quarter's growth of 17.6%.

Also of note is the fact that Services revenue - what Etsy generates aside from transaction fees - grew 55% y/y to $39.5 million, now representing about a 30% mix of Etsy's overall revenue base (up five points from 25% in 2Q17). As previously noted, however, if Etsy's transaction fee hike comes at the expense of a few top sellers, it might be sacrificing its growth in services.

Active buyers and sellers grew 17% y/y and 8% y/y this quarter, respectively. While these are largely uncorrelated figures - a slower-growing seller number doesn't necessarily mean that buyers won't find enough items to buy - there is risk of the seller growth number turning negative if the fee hike irks enough sellers. Eventually, a smaller base of sellers leads to a lower and less diverse count of item inventory on the Etsy platform, which in turn leads to lowered interest from buyers and lowered sales. For the moment, however, Etsy's buyer trends remain strong. Management even pointed out an increase in the repeat purchase rate:

And while it's still early days, we continue to see promising signs that we're making progress improving buyer frequency. For example, trailing 12-month GMS per active buyer is up year-over-year for the first time since the fourth quarter of 2016. Furthermore, our 60-day repeat purchase rate continued to improve and the number of buyers that made four or more purchases within the last 12 months grew at an accelerating rate."

Acknowledging the strong growth trend in this quarter's results, Etsy management raised its guidance targets for the year:

Figure 2. Etsy revised guidance Source: Etsy investor relations

Given that Etsy's first-half revenues of $253.3 million grew just 27.5% y/y, it has to put in quite a bit of work to hit its growth target of 33-35% y/y in FY18. Of course, Etsy has the fee increase to lean on in order to drive growth, but should this produce less of a tailwind than expected, Etsy may be at risk.

Growth aside, Etsy also made remarkable progress on the profit front, turning an operating income loss of -$11.7 million in the year-ago-quarter (on a GAAP basis) into an operating profit of $12.8 million this quarter. This represents a massive, twenty-point GAAP operating margin improvement from -11.5% to 9.6% this quarter, driven by the fact that operating expenses remained relatively flat despite strong top-line growth. Despite this, however, Etsy's pro forma EPS of -$0.03 missed Wall Street consensus of -$0.02.

Key takeaways

There's little room for doubt that Etsy has hit a hot growth streak over the past several quarters, with both revenues and GMS growth accelerating and enabling Etsy to drive stronger operating profits. But the big question is: will Etsy's much-celebrated fee hike produce the growth that investors are expecting, or will it actually backfire? In my view, there are too many unknowns involved, despite the fact that investors have essentially treated the fee hike as a complete success (judging by stock price movements over the past month). If Etsy gets it right, the market already expected it - the reward probably won't be too great, with Etsy's valuation already reaching a ceiling at ~9x revenues. But if Etsy gets it wrong, the stock could collapse.

In essence, the risk-reward profile in this stock looks incredibly one-sided. In my view, locking in gains and sitting on the sidelines over the next few quarters is the best move.

