What To Make Of Liberty's Progress On Expanding Formula One's Calendar

When Liberty first announced plans to buy Formula One (NASDAQ:FWONK), one of the things they frequently mentioned was the possibility of expanding the race calendar. In a previous article, we examined Liberty’s plans and progress around advertising and sponsorship. With sponsorship opportunities, Liberty was pretty upfront and consistent about their views, saying it would take several years (note Liberty generally refers to things taking three or four years as “short term” when talking about Formula One plans) and they were focusing on small deals. This made it relatively easy to judge their sponsorship progress. By contrast, their pronouncements about the race calendar are far more muddled and seem somewhat inconsistent which makes it hard for investors to judge the progress.

Race Calendar Plans from 2016 to Present

In 2016, prior to the deal being finalized they talked about eventually expanding the race calendar to up to 24 or 25 races although Greg Maffei hedged things by saying “up to” and that expanding the calendar “may be” something they do. In 2017 on an investor call, CEO Chase Carey talked about adding races particularly in the US and Asia but said the priority was making existing races better. But, they also said their very long term plan (if “short term” is three to four years for Liberty, we’d assume “very” long term is quite a ways in the future) was adding races. In 2017, Sean Bratches was also quoted as saying the expansion plans hinged on whether or not it was feasible, both financially and logistically, for teams to race that often. In 2018, Liberty still wasn’t making any firm commitments bringing up the logistics challenges and contractual issues but still mused about up to 25 races in the future. But there was also talk of just replacing existing races with new ones with no new net expansion.

Since, 2016 Liberty has seemingly taken every position simultaneously on the size of the race calendar. It’s relatively easy to find articles or conference call transcripts with one executive or another either downplaying expansion plans or talking up the possibilities. From reviewing transcripts, investor meetings, and various news sources our sense is that it seems management has been downplaying and scaling back the expansion timeline as the months have wore on. However, as we said earlier it really is hard to say objectively given that you can find quotes to support either side of the expansion issue (either they are behind or right on time). So what is an investor to make of things?

What the Race Calendar Currently Looks Like

Right now, Liberty’s track record on maintaining the existing race calendar looks sufficient. The table below shows the 21 races for the current season along with contract date for each. We highlighted in green contracts that were renewed by the current management team (there are some challenges on deciding who “gets credit” for each contract which we’ll explain later). We highlighted in red races with contracts that end after this season and in gray races that end after 2019.

It’s hard to see any issues here, as the 19 to 21 races has been the normal amount for any season dating back to 2010. So, Liberty seems on track to at least maintain the status quo. Indeed, as you’ll see later the race calendar frequently fluctuates up or down by a race or two each year.

That’s not to say there won’t be hurdles to maintain a ~20 race calendar. There is a rumor one or possibly several contracts have clauses that only Ecclestone can lead negotiations. If that were true then it would certainly complicate things. It’s also likely that Liberty is going to run into issues with getting previous deals renewed on the same terms. For example, Azerbajin’s contract is much more expensive than average with escalators pushing the deal up in the neighborhood of $60M per year. It’s also rumored that a substantial portion of the deal fees (and a seven figure bonus) go to Flavio Briatore who helped facilitate the deal. Additionally, there are geo political challenges since the previous deal was done in 2014 right before oil prices dropped and oil exports make up 20% to 40% (depending on the price of oil) of Azerbaijan’s economy.

As far as expanding the calendar goes the table below shows four of the leading candidate destinations along with comments about the talks. Given how fast things can change with negotiations we’ve linked the most recent substantive article about each.

Right now Argentina seems to be a leading candidate with a recovering economy and new political leadership. In fact, talks about reviving an Argentinean Grand Prix had been happening under the previous Formula One ownership. Miami also looks to be the other leading candidate with both sides wanting it to happen but dealing with financial, logistical, and local government issues. With the German Grand Prix perhaps gone that would put Liberty at 22 races in 2020 providing a British Grand Prix is held somewhere and the Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka continued.

If Liberty does indeed make a concerted push towards a larger race calendar one thing we can say is that investors shouldn’t expect a smooth journey there. The chart below shows the number of races held each season for the past 30 years.

The calendar has gone from 16 to 21 but the journey wasn’t smooth and adding five race dates took 13 to 26 years depending on where you want to start counting (last year with 16 races before an increase or the very last year a 16 race season was held). Even with a larger corporate staff, it may very well take Liberty a decade to firmly expand to a 25 race calendar (especially if the rumor of Ecclestone having to be involved in negotiations is true). Indeed, part of the challenge is the need to manage the expirations of 21 contracts. The chart below shows the expiration dates of each contract. (Note that definitive information is not public for a few contracts so the termination date is estimated).

Summary and the Future Calendar

So, what should investors expect in the future? Well, it definitely seems that Liberty wants to eventually expand the calendar if it can solve the logistics challenges and get team buy-in for a longer season. However, it doesn’t appear that anyone, including Liberty, will be able to offer any definitive timetable.

Indeed, we saw that under Ecclestone it took Formula One over a decade to add six races. It’s also likely that the cadence of fees from race contracts will fluctuate. There seems to be no way that Azerbaijan will renew on the same terms as the old contract. However, just as Azerbaijan’s economy weakens (eight years of negative or close to zero GDP growth) other areas of the world like Argentina are making a comeback.

For investors in Formula One the real lesson seems to be that anyone expecting smooth year over year and quarter over quarter increases in revenue and profits is going to be bitterly disappointed. This isn’t a Visa (V) or a Microsoft (MSFT) with steady easily predicted growth rates. Formula One has many moving parts and multi-year contracts mean investors need to have a multi-year time horizon when looking at management and the stock. As we said with Liberty's progress on sponsorships there is no reason for investors to start panicking but there is also no reason to break out the confetti and the parade floats either.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FWONK, V, MSFT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.