Is The 20% Sell-Off In This High Yielder A Buying Opportunity?

When we last covered Brookfield Real Estate Services (OTCPK:BREUF) our message was

The premium franchise fees permanently expire in 2018 and some locations have already seen this drop to zero. Hence we are already seeing a decrease year on year in premium franchise fees. However, offsetting that is a 2% increase in fixed fees in 2018 (and likely for 2019 as well). Additionally interest costs are expected to move up year on year due to the rate hikes by Bank of Canada. All of BREUF's debt is floating rate. Taking these factors into account, we now expect BREUF's 2019 actual payout ratio to be around 80% (up from our previous estimate of 75%). Still, the dividend is solid and safe.

The stock then traded at $17.20 CAD. We were holding half our position then having sold half at $18.10. We progressively decreased our positions as the stock rallied further and were left with a fraction of our original holdings as we approached earnings. Our rationale was that $20.00 is definitely close to fair value and we would not want to be holding much of this with other stocks on sale. We were still surprised at the brutality post earnings.

BRE data by YCharts

This is a very large magnitude of a move for BREUF in the space of a few trading days and we examined the results to see if something has changed in the fundamental story.

Q2-2018

At the crux of the problem perceived by the market was the sharp drop off in royalties leading to a 8.5% drop in cash flow from operations (CFFO).

Source: Q2-2018 financials

The company roiled the markets as it acknowledged that its two biggest markets were not flying high anymore.

Royalties for the three months ended June 30, 2018 were $11.5 million, compared to $12.1 million in Q2 2017 as a result of weaker real estate markets in Canada, particularly in the Greater Vancouver and Greater Toronto regions. For the rolling twelve-month period ended June 30, 2018, royalties were $43.6 million, down marginally compared to $44.7 million for the same period in 2017.

Why this is not the end of the world

While there are many different ways to look at the quarter, from our perspective, the bulk of the variance came from the drop in premium franchise fees.

The revenue drop of $0.656 million was almost entirely due to drop in premium franchise fees, which were expected to drop to zero by end of third quarter of 2018 anyway. We had modeled that into our numbers for 2019 and the drop actually seems to be a bit behind schedule. The other two revenue categories of fixed and variable franchise fees were about flat when taken together. While we had not explicitly modeled this part for Q2-2018, our thinking was (and still is) that variable franchise fees might drop in a slowdown but would likely still be practically unchanged on an annual basis. The reason was that blistering sales earlier in the year cause many realtors to hit their annual caps early in the year. A slower market still collects the same final amounts from them, but that amount is spread over a longer time frame.

Dividend coverage

BREUF's dividend coverage is a bit harder to compute than for most other firms so we work out the numbers once more to show our readers where this stands. So to get to the right numbers, we first deduct the income taxes paid to calculate the true after-tax cash flow. This number is then compared against the sum of dividends and interest on exchangeable units. The exchangeable units are a complicated tax concept but essentially they need to be paid whenever any dividend is paid and to the same extent. So total dividends are the sum of actual dividends and this interest paid. For Q2-2018, the payout came to rather impressive 68%.

Source: Author's calculations

But this of course still includes the falling premium fees. To extrapolate the current quarter dividend coverage in the absence of any residual premium fees, we deducted them off in the next calculation. We reduced cash taxes by 20% of the premium franchise fees for this quarter to account for a reduced tax burden associated with lower profitability.

The payout ratio is still trending towards the 80% mark that we envision for 2019.

Conclusion

BREUF's dividends continue be very safe underpinned by long term (10-20 year) contracts with its realtors. An extremely material slowdown in Toronto and Vancouver would likely knock off 15-20% from the variable franchise fees on an annual basis, but the impact would look more severe in the earlier quarters of the year. Even in that scenario we envision the dividends to be covered. While our base case is for the payout ratio to be in the 80% range for 2019 we don't expect BREUF to hike materially, if at all.

We like the stock here as we progressively sold small amounts of our initial 2,000 share investment into high 19's and had only 225 shares left into the earnings. With a big selloff this now finds itself back on our buy list and we are happy to average down should this fall into the 15's.

