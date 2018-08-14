Microsoft: Nadella Sold, Should You Too?

Microsoft stock has been booming and with the lead figure behind the successful transformation cashing in on a significant part of his position raises more than some eyebrows.

It was big news this week when Microsoft (MSFT) released a "Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership" disclosing that its CEO, Satya Nadella, sold around 1/3 of this position on August 10, 2018. Precisely, he cashed in on 328,000 shares at $109.4396 each resulting in a total amount of $35.9M.

Source: Microsoft Blog

In a lackluster market the stock showed no real reaction to this event albeit closing slightly lower (-0.7%) which would be difficult to attribute to this event though.

Nadella transformed Microsoft from a sleepy, lazy and slowly reacting giant to a global technology leader in software and cloud. This rejuvenation paid dividends throughout the company and the stock chart adequately reflects that.

If the father figure behind that successful transformation now "dumps" a large part of his holdings, that is certainly not what investors would like to see. It also reinforces the notion that Microsoft may be overvalued, and not just by a winker as illustrated by two recent articles from The Falcon Method "Sell Microsoft and Don't Look Back" and the highly popular one from Chuck Carnevale himself "Long-Term Microsoft Shareholders: Your Money May Be In Jeopardy".

Personally, I am not worried at all and do not think my money is in jeopardy. Here are three strong arguments why despite a P/E ratio of around 28 times earnings this stock is not poised to be sold right now.

In a nutshell, these break down as follows:

No one trick pony but broad-based growth

Don't be fooled by traditional valuation metrics

Perennial dividend growth is ahead

Let's dig in deeper!

No one-trick pony but broad-based growth

Microsoft is a $835B stock gorilla and despite that impressive market cap it was able to grow its top line by a whopping 17.5% as reported lately. Microsoft's three main divisions - Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud and More Personal Computing (really creative name by the way) - all posted double-digit Y/Y growth rates and all three of them are roughly the same size ranging between $9.6B in sales to $10.8B. That is probably the closest you can get in terms of having broad-based revenue generation and growth. The star performer, though, was certainly Intelligent Cloud which boosted sales by 23% led by 85% revenue growth from its product champion Azure. In a recent article on Microsoft I outlined four highlights from that report which I will now only briefly mention:

1. Azure: Azure's growth over the last years has been impressive and the most recent quarter was no exception here. With 85% growth recorded it does not need much more explanation you would think, but then again, it does as this represents the fifth consecutive quarter where Azure grew close to or above 90% Y/Y. We should also point out that Azure growth is slowing down, but this is happening from such a high level and with such gradual pace that it is anything but alarming. In fact, it is impressive that this 90%+ growth streak has been intact for 14 consecutive quarters of which 12 even showed triple-digit growth. The Microsoft Azure platform is growing thick and fast and Microsoft is investing very aggressively to build "Azure as the world's computer".

2. LinkedIn: Microsoft's big $26.2B LinkedIn gamble/investment is finally gaining some positive momentum as almost 40% revenue growth and 575 million members make it one of the world's largest networks/communities/member systems only behind Facebook (FB), Instagram and WhatsApp in the US. Microsoft's long-term goal is to make "LinkedIn the essential platform to connect the world's professionals and help them achieve more with experiences powered by LinkedIn and Microsoft graphs". If Microsoft can achieve this, and so far there is no real competitor in sight in that domain with LinkedIn virtually being the Facebook for professionals, strong double-digit growth is poised to continue. It is still a long road to go before the acquisition amortizes for Microsoft, but it is certainly on the right track.

3. Microsoft 365: With 365 Office moved to the cloud, what started small is now a multi-billion-dollar business counting more than 135 million users. With data moving to the cloud, data security is top priority and helps safeguard customers' businesses. It is a new way to work, fostering closer and faster collaboration, anywhere and any time access to vital data, and packaged in a way which feels comfortable to the generations of pre-cloud users.

4. Gaming and Tablets: You don't have to be an expert to recognize that the world's gaming market has tremendous potential.

Source: newzoo, 2012-2012 Global Games Market

According to newzoo, the market will grow at an 11% clip all the way into 2021, with revenues eclipsing $180B. It won't take long until the addressable market will reach the $200B barrier. Out of the $122B estimated for 2017, Microsoft alone took a commanding share as it surpassed $10B for the very first time driven by Xbox software and service with revenue growth of 39%. There are a lot of big players in the gaming industry, most notably Electronic Arts (EA), Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) and Activision Blizzard (ATVI), and Microsoft is one of them.

Don't be fooled by traditional valuation metrics

Chuck Carnevale did an excellent job when he meticulously dissected Microsoft's stock from a valuation perspective in the afore-mentioned article. He concluded that Microsoft is overvalued and mentioned one key argument at a time when Microsoft traded at $808B market cap. Essentially, compared to its historic normal P/E ratio of around 17 times earnings since 2002 the current P/E ratio of 27.2 represents a significant overvaluation. This is also reflected in a dividend yield of only 1.6% which represents a 10-year low for the stock. Concurrently, this means that the stock could drop by as much as 35-40% according to Chuck in case of bad news or a general market correction.

This is a perfectly logical line of argumentation and I fully agree with the findings but partly disagree with the approach and strongly disagree with the conclusion that it is time to sell the stock as Nadella did.

In fact, I believe there are four main arguments why traditional valuation metrics do not tell the full story when deciding about buying or selling Microsoft stock.

Generally, it is next to impossible to predict whether a stock is about to correct or not. Even in case pricing has become irrational, it could continue for so much longer that the inevitable correction could only take you back to today's prices. Also, while you should not fall in love with a particular stock you can certainly fall in love with a company. And Microsoft is a great company helping transform the data of the world by providing solutions to effectively, efficiently and sustainable store, share, process and create data. Don't invest by waiting for the 10%-20% drop which may never come unless the overall market corrects considerably. Such an event could happen any day but even trade wars and the demise of the Turkish Lira have not really impacted Microsoft's stock price and frankly speaking, why should it? Microsoft's exposure is super limited right now and as long as the cloud is not subject to "import tariffs" it requires a lot of creative thinking to come up with meaningful arguments as to why Microsoft should drop. The arguments that the correction is around the corner is raised every quarter and so far it has been wrong every time with the stock following its path to $1T. However, even in the rather unlikely case of a sudden 10% drop (stock price would be at around $98) it could very well be the case that this dip gets bought very quickly by investors as many may have been waiting for that drop to finally occur. Within days we could be back at where we are now. In fact it appears more likely to me that we won't get Microsoft at a significant discount before the next recession hits us and by that time the stock could have already gained another 20%+. Such quantitative analysis is great, sound and comprehensible and while it may have statistical relevance as it covers lots of years, it can easily miss to capture the evolving business model of a company which may justify much higher multiples. Based on the old Microsoft growing earnings in the single digits and acting more like a slow and sleepy giant the current valuation would be sky-high. The new Microsoft though under Nadella is a complete difference. The cloud is booming and Microsoft is innovating. Back then they were cashing in on their Windows and Office de-facto monopolies which were both crappy, error-prone and crashed so often. Nowadays, Office and Windows is still important but other areas like Azure, subscription offerings and gaming are booming. Such a successful transformation showed itself in double-digit revenue and EPS growth rates and with many levers in place today's multiple may be off charts in historical terms but in value territory based on business fundamentals and outlook.

Perennial dividend growth is ahead

Microsoft is one of the most solid dividend stocks in the technology sector yielding 1.6% and currently paying a dividend of $1.68 per share. That dividend was last raised by 7.6% in September 2017 and continues the company's dividend history of consecutive annual dividend increases since the year 2004.

The current yield is paltry at best and at a 10-year low but with the growth Microsoft is seeing in its business combined with its 40% payout ratio, its triple-A rating and massive amount of liquidity there is still a lot of dividend growth ahead for Microsoft investors. Surely, I would rather invest at 2%, 2.5% or even a 3% yield but as outlined above the times when you could snatch Microsoft at a discount are certainly over.

If we project 8% dividend growth with a 1.6% starting yield with quarterly dividend reinvestment and 10% annual stock price appreciation we would get the following net dividends (15% tax factored in) for an initial $1,000 investment:

Within 10 years we would have more than doubled our net YoC and overall stock value. It is a hypothetical example with 8% dividend growth being fairly conservative and 10% annual stock price appreciation demonstrating a slight outperformance to the 8% long-term S&P 500 trend as I consider Microsoft to be a superior stock compared to the market.

Investor Take-Away

So Satya Nadella sold a large chunk of his Microsoft portfolio but contrary to his excellent track record on executing Microsoft's strategy and vision, I think investors should not follow suit and applaud that move here.

The reasons of that sale are unknown and could be anything from being "just enough to buy a 3 bedroom servant house in Palo Alto" to portfolio diversification to having early/exclusive access to crucial and price-moving information. At this point we don't know and while that sale may be disconcerting, it is certainly not time to panic and sell your stock and never look back due to three reasons:

Microsoft is no one-trick pony but is seeing strong broad-based growth everywhere

It's valuation may raise some eyebrows based on historical comparisons but don't get fooled by that

For long-term dividend investors it is a great stock, although not a screaming buy due to its low starting yield, but with years and decades of perennial dividend growth ahead even the lowest plant can grow into a big tree

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT, FB, TTWO, ATVI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not offering financial advice but only my personal opinion. Investors may take further aspects and their own due diligence into consideration before making a decision.