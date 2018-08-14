Carbon Black: Playing The Long Game

Relative to other cybersecurity companies as well as recent software IPOs, Carbon Black has yet to enjoy a rally and is undervalued at ~6.5x forward revenues.

Like last quarter, the pullback is in spite of the fact that Carbon Black beat Wall Street expectations on both the top and bottom line.

Earlier this month, the city of Boston and its surrounding metro area made big news in surpassing New York City as the second-largest venture capital funding hub (behind Silicon Valley, of course). Year-to-date through August, Massachusetts VC funding totals have run up to $5.2 billion, about 15% ahead of New York and the highest year on record thus far. But despite the success of the Boston tech community and its startups, recent Boston IPOs haven't fared too well. Two Boston-area 2018 IPOs, EverQuote (EVER) and Carbon Black (CBLK), have both recently fallen after reporting Q2 earnings results despite a beat against expectations.

For Carbon Black, this is the second consecutive quarter that the company has beat Wall Street expectations (it's two for two since going public in May), but the stock fell anyway. Note that, with shares now hovering below $24, Carbon Black is now trading at roughly where it closed its first day of trading at $23.98, and though shares are up ~25% from the IPO price of $19, shares have largely traded sideways ever since that first day:

CBLK data by YCharts

So what's ailing Carbon Black? It's clearly not the results - both revenues and EPS beat Wall Street expectations, and though revenue growth of 32% y/y this quarter decelerated three points from Q1, Carbon Black still beat consensus figures by a wide mile. Nor is it a pullback from the wider cybersecurity sector - in fact, enthusiasm for the cybersecurity sector in an election year where cyber risk is expected to be a leading topic has driven huge gains at other cybersecurity IPOs, including recent IPO Tenable Network Security (TENB).

Unlike Carbon Black, Tenable shot up 40% on its first day of trading (versus 26% for Carbon Black) and is up another ~10% since then. Yes, it's true that Tenable's growth rate in the mid-40s is impressive, but Carbon Black compensates for its lower growth rate by trading at a cheaper valuation multiple.

A quick check on where Carbon Black is currently trading - at its current share price just below $24, the company carries a market cap of $1.62 billion. After giving effect to the $178.5 million of cash on Carbon Black's balance sheet (which includes its IPO proceeds from earlier in the year), Carbon Black is left with an enterprise value of $1.44 billion.

Relative to the midpoint of Carbon Black's FY18 revenue guidance of $206.3-$207.3 million, this represents a valuation of 6.96x EV/FY18 revenues - though not necessarily "cheap", it's a good deal cheaper than many recent IPOs, including Tenable, which is trading at over 10x forward revenues. Note also that Carbon Black also threw investors a bone in raising its guidance range by ~2 points of growth, relative to a prior guidance range of $203-$204.5 million.

In my view, there's a lot of unnecessary pessimism surrounding Carbon Black. This is a promising enterprise cybersecurity company that, despite playing in a crowded space for endpoint security, has proven itself via a base of blue-chip clients like Samsung and IAC (IAC), as well as respectable top-line growth in the low 30s. It's also worth noting that Carbon Black is no longer aiming to compete solely in endpoint security, as noted by CEO Patrick Morley on the Q2 earnings call. Carbon Black's ambitions to enter into predictive security (preventing threats using applied AI technologies before they happen) has dramatically increased its addressable market:

We are addressing a large security market. We have initially focused on disrupting the $6.5 billion enterprise endpoint security market and as we add new services on the Predictive Security Cloud, we believe our TAM expands to $19 billion."

I'm betting on the company being able to close the gap to cybersecurity peers like Tenable, and am retaining a price target of $29 on the stock, representing ~8x EV/FY18 revenues and 13% upside from current levels.

Let's take a look at the company's most recent results:

Figure 1. Carbon Black Q2 earnings

Source: Carbon Black investor relations

Total revenues grew 32% y/y to $51.0 million, surpassing analyst expectations of $48.9 million (+26% y/y) by a respectable six points. Total ARR (annual recurring revenue) also grew 34% y/y to $199.5 million, which implies a huge percentage of Carbon Black's annual revenue goal of ~$210 million is already locked into recurring contracts. The company also added 302 net new customers in the quarter, bringing up the quarter-end total to 4,308 clients (up 41% y/y versus 3,044 clients at the end of 2Q17).

Note also that Carbon Black's revenue mix shifted in a favorable trend this quarter - while subscription and license revenues grew 34% y/y to $47.9 million, services revenues saw only 5% growth to $3.1 million.

As a result, services revenues now only comprise 6.1% of Carbon Black's overall revenue base, as compared to 7.6% in the year-go quarter. This is important because, as seen above, Carbon Black's services are performed at a fee just above cost and carry essentially zero margin, relative to extremely high margins for the software/subscription business. Despite a 100bps contraction in the subscription margin, the more favorable subscription revenue mix allowed Carbon Black to hold its already-high total gross margin at a 78.2%, relatively flat to 2Q17.

Perhaps it's Carbon Black's performance elsewhere on the margin front that has investors irked, because it's not the growth that disappointed. We can see from the chart below that Carbon Black's operating expenses, both in terms of nominal dollars and as a percentage of revenues, have ticked up somewhat relative to the year-ago period:

Figure 2. Carbon Black Q2 margin trends Source: Carbon Black investor relations

You'll notice that sales and marketing costs have rocketed upward for Carbon Black, although this isn't atypical for a recent IPO that now has abundant cash to invest into a sales org expansion. Sales and marketing as a percentage of revenues has increased 510bps as a percentage of revenues to 69.0% (on a GAAP basis), which is the primary culprit in the company's operating margin deterioration from -32.1% in 2Q17 to -37.7% this quarter.

We must remember, however, that sales and marketing is a longer-term investment. Sales team buildouts are among the most effective growth strategies for SaaS companies, but new hires won't typically be accretive to the top line until they fully ramp. We have to be a little more patient on the margin front with these high-growth companies, in the hopes that these expanded sales teams can eventually land lucrative, recurring-revenue clients that justify the upfront investment in sales.

Management provided some further color on the sales expansion on the earnings call:

The growth in our sales and marketing spend reflects planned investments in our go to market organizations primarily in the form of headcount additions intended to expand our global market coverage and position the company to generate sustained strong growth over the long-term. The ROI and our customer acquisition costs are attractive and we believe these investments will help drive long-term shareholder value. Q2 sales and marketing spend also includes the catch-up of some variable marketing that we originally had planned for the first quarter."

In spite of this sales-driven margin deterioration, Carbon Black's pro forma EPS of -$0.35 still showed plenty of upside to Wall Street consensus of -$0.41.

Key takeaways

Carbon Black, at the moment, seems to be the victim of unjustified pessimism. The company's growth is tracking well ahead of expectations, and despite a planned increase in sales and marketing expenses and a near-term deterioration of operating margins, Carbon Black is still beating Wall Street estimates on the bottom line, as well.

The company's growth narrative is expanding - for bears who believe Carbon Black can't compete solely in the crowded endpoint security market, Carbon Black has also added billions to its TAM through predictive security products, which have a much broader set of use cases. With a valuation that's decently lower than comparable IPO peers, I'm willing to bet on Carbon Black outperforming over the long term, despite near-term weakness.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CBLK over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.