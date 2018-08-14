This 7% Yielding Midstream Offers Compelling Long-Term Value

Stock is now our favorite in the Canadian midstream sector and offers even US investors a superb, non K-1, yield.

For a non-K-1 midstream company with a fully covered yield with a giant growth project ahead, look no further than Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCPK:IPPLF).

Introduction:

IPPLF is a Canadian midstream company with a strong investment grade rating. It currently operates in four different segments.

Source: IPPLF Q2-2018 presentation

The first three are substantially steady sources of revenues with the liquid storage in Europe being a bit vulnerable to changes in commodity term structure.

Q2-2018 results

Q2 results beat consensus estimates driven by extremely strong frac spreads.Bulk liquid storage cash flow came in lower than last year but that was expected due to massive backwardation in the commodity structure.

Source: IPPLF Q2-2018 results

IPPLF's comfortably covered its dividend of $0.42 a quarter and maintained a low payout ratio even after deducting maintenance capital expenditures.

Why this is cheap

IPPLF is currently trading at less than 9.5X 2018 adjusted funds from operations (AFFO). While growth will be slow for 2018 and 2019, the valuation is extremely compelling from that point alone. IPPLF is trading at 12X EV to EBITDA based on 2018 numbers. While that may not be resoundingly cheap, adjusted for the capex it has already invested in multiple projects that will produce EBITDA down the line, the multiple is excellent. Just within the Propane Dehydrogenation (NYSE:PDH) & Polypropylene (PP)complex plant it has invested a total of $665 million.

IPPLF also has additional capacity on its existing pipelines that require much less capital to bring to fruition than a denovo project.

This can be best seen by this metric which shows how little capital IPPLF has to spend to initialize "bolt-on" projects.

Adjusted for the built in low capex growth profile of its pipelines and the invested amounts in PDH & PP plants, we see the adjusted EV to EBITDA closer to 10. This is a very low multiple for such a high quality company. So what gives?

We believe the market is having a fit over slowing dividend growth and the uncertainty of executing an ultra large $3.5 billion project over 5 years.

The capex for the PDH & PP project is indeed large but so are the rewards. As we had previously estimated, the bulk of this will be self financed. The dividend growth though will definitely come to crawl. We would expect ultra token increases over the next 3 years. But that is just what allows us to pick up a company of this quality at such a low multiple.

Tax issues

As a conventional Canadian corporation, IPPLF's dividends are eligible for the dividend tax credit in Canada. IPPLF's dividends for US investors are subject to a 15% foreign withholding tax for which investors can receive a tax credit. However, this tax is not withheld in tax sheltered accounts. In such accounts IPPLF's 7% yield with no K-1 hassles becomes highly competitive versus many if not all MLPs. At the minimum investors should consider the incredible diversifying aspects of this Canadian corporation to complement their US MLPs.

Conclusion

IPPLF was first picked up at $22.25 CAD. With Q2-2018 results and the associated drop we are moving up our buy price. Insiders seem to agree and think the current price offers good value.

Source: Canadianinsider.com

This continues a tradition of insiders (including the CFO) putting their money in IPPLF at or near the current stock price.

The 6.9% yield is also very competitive versus the competitors such as Enbridge (ENB), TransCanada (TRP), and Pembina Pipeline (PBA).

While IPPLF lacks the immediate growth of the other pipeline companies, we think the much higher yield offers the necessary immediate gratification to put this on our top buy list. The AFFO multiple is also 2X below that of ENB and TRP and 3X below PBA's, adequately compensating for the slower growth period ahead.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. The tax consequences discussed are believed to be accurate but investors should check with their own tax planner to be certain.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IPPLF, ENB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are long EEQ & EBGUF which are ENB subsidiaries.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.