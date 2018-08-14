Proto Labs: Time To Take Some Off The Top

PRLB's core business continue to thrive, but at this point in the economic cycle I believe the risk is now greater than the reward in this highly valued name.

Just over a month ago I wrote my second piece on Proto Labs, Inc. (PRLB) in which I discussed the company's impressive performance over the past year and reiterated my belief that it is a long-term hold. I concluded that article by saying:

Although Proto Labs trades at a premium valuation and has seen remarkable price appreciation over the past year, I still believe the company is worth holding. I'll admit I was expecting to write an article telling my readers to take profits in this name and not get too greedy (and I still wouldn't fault them for doing so). However, after reviewing PRLB's business I believe there is still more upside in 2018 and 2019. The RAPID acquisition, coupled with key divestitures, will allow for revenue growth to continue while sustaining the high margins that make PRLB so attractive. All of these, with the company's new lowered effective tax rate, make them a compelling investment. PRLB's strong fundamentals and lack of debt also give it staying power in a recession. Simply put, PRLB is a company whose core business is thriving and as long as that is the case I will continue holding my shares.

After Q2's results my opinion on this well-run company hasn't changed. I am still bullish on the long-term prospects of this business. That being said, due to price appreciation and a slight fall in organic revenue growth pushing PRLB's valuation past comfortable limits, I believe it is now time for investors to take some profit in the name. With trade wars, rising rates and a flattening yield curve putting pressure on the global economy, now is not the time to be playing fast and loose with profits already on the table. It's time to take some off the top.

Q2 Results

EPS of $0.73 beats by $0.01

Revenue of $109.65M (+ 33.7% Y/Y) misses by $-0.82M

Proto Labs, Inc. recorded another strong quarter on August 1st, revealing yet again, a 34% YoY revenue growth figure. However, things were slightly different this time as organic revenue growth actually fell from the 20%+ range in the quarter to ~18%. This takes into account the $11.3 revenue benefit from the RAPID manufacturing acquisition and the $1.2 million in currency exchange benefit, as well as the additional $600,000 of impact from the divestment from the Findland 3D printing operations. Of course, for any other company this would be an impressive organic growth figure, but for PRLB and its now out-sized valuation, perhaps we should expect more.

There were, of course, many positives in Q2 as is always the case when PRLB reports earnings. To start, the number of unique product developers and engineers served through the web-based customer interface totaled 19,198 in Q2, an increase of 18.7% vs. Q2 2017. Secondly, operating expenses as a percent of revenue improved from 33.9% in Q2 2017 to just 31.1% in Q2 2018. The sales and marketing expense was also down to 16% of revenue, an improvement from 17.8% in Q2 2017. PRLB generated a significant $33.2 million in FCF and the company ended the quarter with a cash and marketable securities balance of $145 million, up from $130 million at the end of Q1. Finally, Net Income increased substantially to $18.3 million in Q2, up 52% YoY. This figure did benefit from the rapid acquisition as well as a lower than normal effective tax rate of just 19.6% vs. 31.3% in Q2 2017, caused by tax benefits associated with stock options and tax reform.

Although PRLB was undoubtedly aided by tax reform and acquisitions in Q2, the company's underlying business remains strong. Organic revenue growth may be down from a couple years ago, but unlike many other players in the additive manufacturing/CNC machining industry each segment of PRLB's business is still showing strong double digit organic growth.

Take 3D printing, which grew revenues 22% YoY in Q2 on the back of joining the manufacturing partner network of General Electric (GE) and winning the Creative Use of 3D Printing Award at the 2018 3D Printing Industry Awards for its Black Panther Brisk Promotion with PepsiCo.

The aforementioned partnership with GE seems like it should be a win-win for both companies going forward. GE Additive has built strong metal 3D printing capabilities over the past few years and PRLB will now be given access to those so they can help their customers to develop programs primarily for production parts. As for where PRLB adds value for GE, much of PRLB's fleet of 3D printing equipment is concept laser equipment used to produce high-quality metal 3D printed parts, so the company has considerable expertise in operating and maintaining this type of equipment which has become so valuable to the industry. The deal may mean PRLB ends up supplying 3D printed parts to GE Aerospace or GE Medical, but the main component is meant to focus on increasing metal 3D printing capabilities at both companies.

The CNC machining business of PRLB also grew revenues impressively in Q2 up 56% YoY, however this was at least in part due to the acquisition of RAPID manufacturing. Still, even if we subtract the ~$6 million in revenues from RAPID that were included in this segment revenue growth still was over 25% YoY.

Finally, the Injection molding segment returned to double digit growth of 10% in Q2. This was due at least in part, to PRLB's new on-demand manufacturing services which CEO and President Victoria M. Holt described in the Q2 conference call:

...As we move from being just a prototyping supplier to be also a supplier of on-demand manufacturing services, we are developing relationships with supply chain managers and getting involved in production programs that have longer close cycles. Our pipeline is filling up nicely. We're seeing some nice wins in on-demand manufacturing, but we're also recognizing as we do so, we're having to add other capabilities in order to be able to provide those solutions that customers expect in production parts. And we have to bring those on then work to automate and scale them as we advance them. So I think we're making great progress. We're really pleased to see the 10%, back to double-digit growth.

It sounds like PRLB has a lot to do to maximize the value of the injection molding business with the new on-demand manufacturing service, but this quarter was a good sign going forward. Finally, PRLB's new sheet metal business(acquired from RAPID) posted $6.3 million in revenues, slightly up YoY.

Lastly, I just wanted to touch on margin trends we can see at PRLB, post acquisition and tax reform. First, PRLB's gross margins were affected in Q2 and will continue to be affected by 200 bps from lower gross margins at RAPID manufacturing. Second, PRLB saw a 170 bps affect from weakness in gross margins in the European 3D printing business which Victoria M. Holt once again discussed in the Q2 conference call:

We've got a ways to go to reach what our goals are for that gross margin, so we've got that steps that we want to see taking place really for the next four quarters with projects to continue to optimize our cost structure there. The market's a challenging market. It's different than the North American market. The pricing is a little bit different than here in North America. So, it's a challenge for us to reach the kinds of margins that we see here in North America for 3DP.

These two factors have caused the usually stable gross margins of PRLB to fall slightly from the beginning of the year. Tax reform, however, has boosted the company's profit margin by more than enough to compensate for this slight decline.

Overall, PRLB core business continue to thrive. As I cover an increasing number of additive manufacturer's I have noticed slowing organic revenue growth is an industry wide trend, especially in Europe. Although this trend has slightly affected PRLB the company has been able to mostly avoid the hardships other have faced. Take Materialise(MTLS) for example, whose manufacturing business revenues fell 14% organically in Q2 due to weakness in Europe. While others see revenue declining drastically PRLB faces only a slight decline in organic revenues and has still been able to post double digit organic revenue growth in each major operating segment(excluding the new sheet metal business) while acquiring hundreds of new customers. Q2 did little to change my long-term view of PRLB, however investors must begin to ask themselves, when does this valuation begin to appear over-cooked?

Valuation

As you can see PRLB has long been highly valued by the market. However, it is interesting to note the company is actually more highly prized now than it was back in 2014-16 when revenues almost doubled in just two years. PRLB now trades at over 9.1x sales and 56x earnings. The company's impressive profitability means it does trade at a more reasonable 23x forward earnings, but this is still high for a company in the late stages of what may end up being the longest ever bull market. Perhaps the most outlandish classic valuation figure for PRLB is EV/EBITDA which is now 33.66 vs. a 5 year average of 24.58. Across the board when valuing PRLB we can see the company now trades at an almost all-time high valuation despite slowing organic revenue growth and increased macroeconomic risk.

PRLB Current PRLB 5 Yr. Avg. Price to Sales 9.12 8.21 Price to Earnings 56.97 45.40 Price to Earnings(fwd) 23.64 - Price to Cash Flow 35.86 32.30 EV/EBITDA 33.66 24.58

Conclusion

Given the market's current late cycle activity, along with the on-going trade war, in my opinion the potential for a market correction is more probable than it has been in quite some time. Furthermore, PRLB's organic revenue growth is below what it has been over the past five years, if only slightly, yet its valuation continues to rise. Even if I believe PRLB's strong balance sheet, lack of debt, amazing revenue growth and leading technology makes them a great long-term investment, I also have to admit the valuation is now stretched. Although I will continue to hold some shares of PRLB, I believe after the incredible ~120% returns I have been able to take in over the past year it is now time to take some profit off the board in order to protect my hard-earned capital and I recommend investors in a similar position do the same.

