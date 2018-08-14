Turkey Response Fails To Impress

In the absence of a credible policy response, the Turkey rout continued Monday morning. Emerging markets assets are still affected, but there are now signs of differentiation.

The focus Monday morning was on Turkey's policy responses and emerging markets contagion. So far, there are no indications that the Turkish central bank (CBRT) will go for an orthodox rate hike to stabilize the currency. Instead, the CBRT lowered the reserve requirements, while the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency limited currency swap operations. The announced measures helped to push the Turkish lira below 7 against the U.S. dollar Monday morning, but it was still trading 686bps weaker at 9:36 a.m. ET compared to the Friday close (according to Bloomberg). Minister of Finance Berat Albayrak denied that capital controls were an option, but the risks are rising in the absence of an orthodox rate hike. Turkey's reserves are simply not big enough to support the currency through interventions, while a large external financing gap means that market pressure is likely to persist.

The Turkey rout continues to sap energy from emerging markets assets, albeit there are signs of differentiation. Among currencies, those with the weakest fundamentals (financing gap) or concerns about the policy direction appear to be hit the worst - check the South African rand's 8.8% intraday move. The Argentine peso also dropped by more than 200bps in the opening: we are curious to see whether the International Monetary Fund allowing the use of reserves for intervention - provided the proceeds are used to reduce its stock of short-term central bank debt notes (LEBAC) - will make a difference.

In case you are still interested in "regular" macro news, India's headline inflation surprised to the downside big time, raising the odds that the central bank will stay on hold for a while.

Important Definitions & Disclosures

PMI - Purchasing Managers' Index: economic indicators derived from monthly surveys of private sector companies; ISM - Institute for Supply Management PMI: ISM releases an index based on more than 400 purchasing and supply managers surveys; both in the manufacturing and non-manufacturing industries; CPI - Consumer Price Index: an index of the variation in prices paid by typical consumers for retail goods and other items; PPI - Producer Price Index: a family of indexes that measures the average change in selling prices received by domestic producers of goods and services over time; PCE inflation - Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index: one measure of U.S. inflation, tracking the change in prices of goods and services purchased by consumers throughout the economy; MSCI - Morgan Stanley Capital International: an American provider of equity, fixed income, hedge fund stock market indexes, and equity portfolio analysis tools; VIX - CBOE Volatility Index: an index created by the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE), which shows the market's expectation of 30-day volatility. It is constructed using the implied volatilities on S&P 500 index options.; GBI-EM - JP Morgan's Government Bond Index - Emerging Markets: comprehensive emerging market debt benchmarks that track local currency bonds issued by Emerging market governments.; EMBI - JP Morgan's Emerging Market Bond Index: JP Morgan's index of dollar-denominated sovereign bonds issued by a selection of emerging market countries; EMBIG - JP Morgan's Emerging Market Bond Index Global: tracks total returns for traded external debt instruments in emerging markets.

The information presented does not involve the rendering of personalized investment, financial, legal, or tax advice. This is not an offer to buy or sell, or a solicitation of any offer to buy or sell any of the securities mentioned herein. Certain statements contained herein may constitute projections, forecasts and other forward looking statements, which do not reflect actual results. Certain information may be provided by third-party sources and, although believed to be reliable, it has not been independently verified and its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions, projections, forecasts, and forward-looking statements presented herein are valid as the date of this communication and are subject to change.

Investing in international markets carries risks such as currency fluctuation, regulatory risks, economic and political instability. Emerging markets involve heightened risks related to the same factors as well as increased volatility, lower trading volume, and less liquidity. Emerging markets can have greater custodial and operational risks, and less developed legal and accounting systems than developed markets.

All investing is subject to risk, including the possible loss of the money you invest. As with any investment strategy, there is no guarantee that investment objectives will be met and investors may lose money. Diversification does not ensure a profit or protect against a loss in a declining market. Past performance is no guarantee of future performance.