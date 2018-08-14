Turkey Is Caput But The U.S. May Be Its Own Victim

The Turkish financial crisis is a typical case of a nation and/or its banks and businesses borrowing in dollars to finance a domestic boom and welfare largesse. I have written frequently about this phenomenon, including in my Seeking Alpha articles here, here and here. I went back over my Seeking Alpha articles, and I see nothing about Turkey, even though had I looked at the data on Turkey, I think I would have seen that it was a typical case that leads to financial crisis. I guess that although Turkey is not a small country, its data were not large enough to jump out of the cacophony of international capital flows.

So now that I am looking at the data on Turkey, is it scary? No, at least by itself, it is not scary. Turkish banks’ foreign indebtedness is listed as $140 billion and its GDP is less than 1% of the world’s total. See here. Although $140 billion or so is not a small sum, in global terms, it is not large. A few European banks likely will be challenged by their losses (when will they ever learn, as Peter, Paul and Mary used to sing), many American and other well-to-do international investors will suffer some losses, but a cascade effect does not appear likely. (Yes, in May 2007 Ben Bernanke said that subprime was too small to cause a crisis, but that does not mean that all similar judgments are wrong.)

Is It Nobody’s Business But The Turks’?

Turkey is scary for the Turks, however. There may be no way to stop the slide of the Turkish economy and the insolvency of its banks. The Erdogan regime was built on loose money and welfare largesse. To tighten would make the Turkish people feel cheated. Thus inflation likely will prevail, and dollar debts likely will be repudiated. Steps will be taken to lessen the crisis, but they likely will fail.

What about contagion? In 1997, Thailand’s crisis set off a series of lookalike crises in Indonesia, Malaysia and Korea (Asian contagion, it was called), and in 2008, contagion played a significant role in the implosion of the U.S. financial markets. Thus we know that financial contagion is a real phenomenon: When a nation or major institution suffers a financial crisis, investors the world over ask “What else looks like that one?” And they are likely to reach hasty conclusions and to sell all at once if they identify similar situations.

Therefore, we should ask whether there are similar situations in other countries. The basic answer is that many emerging market economies look similar in that they have borrowed in dollars to fund domestic investments. Turkey looks like an outlier in terms of the percentage of its economy that is based on dollar borrowing (see the NYT article cited below), but such niceties often mean little. Therefore many emerging economies are at risk if the dollar rises significantly against their currencies, as it did in Turkey. (Emerging market currencies already are at an historic low versus the dollar - see here - but they can go lower - much lower.) It is hard to know which emerging markets may be hit by a diagnosis of Turkish similarity. Even China can be seen as similar.

One should pause here to note, however, that the Asian contagion of 1997 did not stop the raging U.S. stock market or cause a global recession. The affected nations were very badly affected indeed, and most of them have taken steps to assure that the same thing does not happen to them again. But the contagion petered out and no debt cascade ensued.

Will It Be Different This Time?

One might note also that, according to Landon Thomas Jr. in The New York Times, “Turkey relies on such foreign-currency debt more than any other major emerging market.” And although the Thomas article about Tim Lee, who predicted a Turkish financial crisis as far back as 2011, also includes Lee’s prediction that the Turkish crisis will lead to a global financial crisis through contagion, it offers only a general idea of gradual market contagion:

[Lee] is doubling down on his doomsday message: The river of global cash will dry up, the dollar will spike and there will be a series of financial seizures. Investors, he thinks, will flee developing economies, then Europe and eventually the American stock and bond markets. ’It won’t be a banking crisis this time around — it will be a financial market crisis,’ Mr. Lee said. ‘And I am very confident that it will happen.’”

One never should say “never” in the financial world, but one can say “never before.” The history of financial crises has none that did not include a banking crisis. See This Time Is Different, Reinhart and Rogoff’s seminal history of financial crises.

Financial markets eventually reach equilibrium. They do overshoot before doing so. But if a default cascade does not occur, market participants remain solvent and begin to recover when equilibrium is restored. That even was true following the crisis of 2007-2009. Investors who were not leveraged and who continued to be investors flourished in the long run.

It is true that financial markets have never been as large and as deep as they are today, regardless of how one chooses to measure them. Therefore, history may not be an accurate guide. But the question for global contagion is whether leverage is market-wide. If it is, then debt defaults cascade. If it is not, then investors who have bet their own money will take losses but will not cause another round of defaults.

I am betting that leverage does not pervade the capital markets generally. I say that because the savings glut and the quantitative easing that most savvy commentators say have led to the global tendency to invest in dollar-denominated emerging market debt and other low-rated debt are not based on pyramiding debts. Savings are equity. QE is central bank leverage—they never have to default in their own currencies. (Yes, Russia defaulted on the Ruble debt of the USSR, but that was a political decision, not a decision based on inability to pay.) Last fall I discussed the global leverage question in the series of articles linked at the beginning of this article.

Global financial crises are caused by debt cascades, where risky debt is supported by apparently sounder debt, often through several levels of debt. Thus, when the risky debt defaults, the apparently sounder debt that supports it also comes under pressure, and so on down the line. Derivatives can make this Ponzi-like structure quite opaque because who is exposed to the various levels of debt can be very hard to determine. In a financial world of that kind of complexity, one cannot rule out a cascade of defaults coming from surprising sources.

Will The Dollar’s Strength Continue?

There is a risk that I have not seen discussed in the context of the Turkey crisis. That is the risk that U.S. Government debt, now the most highly valued debt, whose increasing value relative to other currencies has been causing problems for many nations, might itself become a source of weakness. That could happen if the U.S. fiscal deficits continue to increase, U.S. inflation continues to rise (current U.S. Government policy is designed to cause inflation and seems to be succeeding), and the Fed responds to those events in textbook fashion by continuing to raise interest rates, thereby causing the U.S. economy, already burdened by slowing global markets and uncertainties surrounding the impact of beggar-thy-neighbor policies, to sputter and go backwards. In that situation, where does money want to go? It wants to go into mattresses and “real” assets. That is a recipe for true global contagion - coming from America, not from Turkey or China.

Potential Global Realignment

The Turkish situation also offers another form of risk that we have not seen before. That is the risk that may flow from the U.S. engaging in economic warfare against Turkey at a time when Turkey is most vulnerable. As far as I know, that kind of action by a major power is unprecedented. To impose tariffs against a country that is fighting a financial crisis cannot lead to good global relations for the major power. In this case, the same major power is waging economic warfare against Russia, China and Iran as well. The combination of Turkey, Russia and Iran is a logical one. Add in Iraq, now a likely Iranian ally, and Afghanistan, as it gradually falls out of the American orbit, and one can see a fairly powerful bloc of nations that may go its own way. China may see its own interests as being to promote that set of alliances as well, as it looks for ways to find replacements for U.S. markets. Even Europe may see benefits to encouraging trade with these nations as it sees the U.S. as an increasingly unreliable partner. And one should not forget that the biggest political battle in Europe concerns refugees and that Turkey is holding back the flood of refugees from Syria. Instead, Turkey might increase that flood by turning the screws on the Kurds, previously American allies but now perhaps abandoned to their own devices. The standard political recipe for responding to a financial crisis is to blame it on enemies - for which the U.S. and the Kurds are sitting ducks. The U.S. may not be directly vulnerable, but the Kurds are. Nothing happens in a vacuum.

These U.S.-centric risks may not come to pass - and admittedly, they are not likely - but they are present for the first time, at least since the Great Depression. And it is possible that the Turkish crisis could be the catalyst. Thus, although I do not think it likely that Turkey’s economics will set off a global financial crisis, I think it possible that its political position may do so.

On a Brighter Note

