STOXX 600 Earnings Roundup - Week Ending August 10, 2018

By Tajinder Dhillon

18Q2 earnings season is underway with 34 companies reporting last week ending August 10, 2018. Exhibit 1 provides a summary of reporting results.

Exhibit 1: Earnings Season Results

Overall Recap

Of the companies that reported last week, 44% beat EPS expectations and 56% missed EPS expectations. In addition, 66% beat revenue expectations and 32% missed revenue expectations.

The company which beat EPS expectations by the largest amount was Genmab A/S (OTCPK:GMXAY) with a positive 45.7% surprise. The company which missed EPS expectations by the largest amount was ThyssenKrupp AG (OTCPK:TKAMY) with a negative -122.5% surprise.

The company which beat revenue expectations by the largest amount was Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCPK:RAIFY) with a positive 12.4% surprise. The company which missed revenue expectations by the largest amount was Sampo Oyj (OTCPK:SAXPY) with a negative -24.8% surprise.

Adidas AG (OTCQX:ADDYY) - Stepping in the right direction

Adidas AG had a strong 18Q2, experiencing YoY EPS and revenue growth of 150.0% and 4.4%, respectively. "On the strength side, we saw double-digit growth in North America, in Asia-Pacific, in Latin America and in Russia. We saw a strong growth in our Sport Performance and double-digit increases in Training, Running and Football. Football, of course, due to the World Championships in Russia," according to CEO Kasper Bo Rorsted.

Gross Margin was at 52.3%, whilst operating margin also increased 120 basis points to 11.3%, despite making a substantial increase to marketing investment. "We expect the current business trend from the second quarter to be largely unchanged for the second half as we are sticking to our disciplined approach. Secondly, with the - [we see less] of an operation leverage masked by investments, investments into our scale of the business, but of course, also into our brand."

Looking at the StarMine Earnings Quality Model, Adidas has significantly addressed its operating profit margin, which is nearly at the Industry median level of 14%.

Exhibit 2: Operating Profit Margin

"When we look upon our strategic growth areas: adidas North America, 17% on a very strong to previous years; Greater China, 27%; and e-commerce 26%. So all elements outgrowing the market and gaining market share in these areas. The FIFA World Cup was a showcase in the power of our brand. There is no doubt that the World Cup is the biggest brand event, the single biggest sporting event over a 3-week period. And we were, from a brand and social media standpoint, the most visible media when you measure that. We were very active when it came to stadium advertising, which helped us drive the adidas downloads on our adidas App," as mentioned by Rorsted. We can see a detailed view of segment level estimates for Adidas in Exhibit 3, which shows strong expected growth across all regions, with particular strength in North America (14%) and China (15%).

Exhibit 3: Segment Revenue Estimate Data

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.