Nothing Should Surprise Current Southern Company Shareholders

Investing in Southern Company today makes sense if you fall into one of three categories: index fund, speculator, or long-term believer in nuclear power.

Company continues to bet its future on nuclear power, and be defined by this project, even if it requires asset sales and stock dilution.

Southern Company has added another $1.1 billion to the cost of completing its nuclear plant project, whose share of construction costs is now estimated to be $8.4 billion.

Nothing in the Southern Company’s (NYSE:SO) second-quarter financial report should have surprised investors and those who have done their homework on the company. For the second quarter of 2018, it reported a loss of $154 million, or 15 cents per share, compared with a loss of $1.38 billion, or $1.38 per share, in the second quarter of 2017.

For the six months ended June 30, 2018, Southern Company reported earnings of $784 million, or 77 cents per share, compared with a loss of $723 million, or 73 cents per share, for the same period in 2017.

While this quarter’s financial report looks better when compared to the second quarter of 2017, the 2017 quarter included $3 billion in losses attributed to the abandonment of the Kemper coal gasification project in Mississippi. According to the company, “earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017 and for the six months ended June 30, 2018 included charges related to Mississippi Power Company's integrated coal gasification combined cycle facility project in Kemper County, Mississippi (Kemper IGCC).”

The good news is that the majority of losses of Kemper have now been accounted for except that “additional pre-tax cancellation costs of up to $25 million for Mississippi Power Company's Kemper IGCC are expected to occur during the remainder of 2018 and 2019.”

Plant Vogtle costs continue to mount

The bad news is that costs for Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 continue to rise and are reflected in the second-quarter financial report even as construction progress continues.

According to the current earnings report, “earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 also include a $1.1 billion charge ($0.8 billion after tax) for an estimated probable loss on Georgia Power Company's construction of Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4.” The company states that further charges for Georgia Power Company's Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such charges is uncertain.

On the second-quarter earnings call, President and CEO Tom Fanning explained:

“Although we believe the increased projected costs are reasonable and necessary to complete the project we have made the judgment that it's in the best long-term interests of investors, customers and other stakeholders that we not disrupt project momentum by seeking approval of the base capital cost increase so soon after receiving PSC approval to continue with the project. Therefore when Georgia Power files the increased cost estimate with the PSC as part of VCM 19 later this month, Georgia Power will not request recovery of the $700 million in base capital cost increase and precluding these costs from increasing customer rates. Therefore the customer impacts contemplated in VCM 17 remain the same in VCM 19.”

It is understandable that Southern Company was reluctant to ask the Georgia Public Service Commission for another increase so soon, and with an important election coming in November, where Public Service Commission incumbent commissioners are facing questions about mounting costs for Plant Vogtle. Whether SO will attempt to pass these costs along to ratepayers at some future date after the election remains to be seen.

Although Georgia Power has decided to accept the increased costs, the decision also requires approval by Georgia Power’s partners in the construction project, including Oglethorpe Power and MEAG Power.

Oglethorpe Power is a power generation not-for-profit corporation owned by 38 electric cooperatives. MEAG Power is a nonprofit, statewide generation and transmission organization that provides wholesale electricity to its 49-member municipalities.

The company continues to shed assets

Southern Company’s large amount of debt ($49 billion), its total debt-to-equity ratio (+200%), and continuing high costs to complete its nuclear project are forcing it to continue to shed assets.

The fact that Southern Company chose to sell a small but well-run regulated utility in a growing area tells you its commitment to complete the Vogtle nuclear project. Gulf Power had been a part of the larger company since its incorporation in 1925.

In addition, the company continues to issue stock to support its operations. According to Southern Company’s Andrew Evans, “in recognition of our commitment to the credit quality of both Georgia Power and Southern Company, we plan to issue approximately $800 million in incremental common equity through the remainder of 2018. Likewise, Southern Company will contribute this equity down to Georgia Power to maintain its target capital structure and credit profile consistent with the Georgia PSC's Tax Reform Order earlier this year.”

Moody’s downgrade

After conference call, Moody’s downgraded the ratings of Georgia Power Company from A3 to Baa1.

The agency cited “ongoing challenges and execution risk” associated with the nuclear project and expressed concern as to risks from announcing increased costs so soon after the Georgia Public Service Commission had approved the earlier $7.3 billion estimate.

Southern Company itself remains rated Baa2. Moody’s does not have it on watch but maintains a negative outlook on its debt.

Operating companies continue to perform as expected

If it weren't for the costs of the failure of the Kemper project and the continuing commitment to nuclear power, the company would look in better shape.

For the six months ending in June, Southern Company's operating revenues rose 7.1% to almost $12 billion compared to the same period in 2017. Mississippi Power showed 4% revenue growth, Alabama Power reported a revenue increase of 3.8%, and Georgia Power posted a 3.3% rise in revenue. Southern Company Gas had an increase of 4.1%.

Overall, Southern Company reported net income of $784 million for the six months ending in June. Net income can be attributed primarily to three subsidiaries: Alabama Power ($484 million), Southern Company Gas ($248 million), and Southern Power ($143 million), its unregulated subsidiary.

Mississippi Power’s net income was a modest $39 million for the six months, while the subsidiary being sold to NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), Gulf Power, posted net income of $84 million. Georgia Power posted a loss of $44 million.

Sticking with Southern Company means sticking with nuclear energy

On the positive side, Southern Company continues to serve a growing part of the country, so electricity and gas sales should continue to do as well as, if not better than, the national average going forward.

The dividend is currently around 5.2%, and that alone will keep some investors on board, even though the stock price has been volatile and its 52-week performance is down around 4.7%.

The stock has consistently underperformed the broader market as well as its peers.

The downside is that if it wasn’t for the Kemper and Vogtle projects, the utility would be a much better opportunity, but the Kemper failure is mainly behind the company now and there is little chance for a retreat from nuclear at this point. Even though nuclear power accounts for less than a quarter of Southern Company's electrical generation, Plant Vogtle Units 3 & 4 have come to define the company in the medium term.

The nuclear construction project effectively puts a cap on Southern Company stock price, as investors skeptical of the decision to proceed will continue to avoid the stock in favor of other large southern utilities such as Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) and NextEra Energy.

Stock dilution remains a question

The challenge is to balance debt, asset sales, and stock dilution against rising costs. Even with a compliant PSC, there are only so many times Southern Company can go back to regulators and ask for rate increases, no matter if they are technically justified or not.

In its first-quarter earnings presentation, the company indicated that stock issuance could occur up to a maximum of $7 billion over the next five years.

Company Chairman and CEO Thomas Fanning has reiterated his belief that even with additional equity, he expects 4-6% growth.

“From an EPS standpoint, the effect this year and we've increased the equity in the EPS range from $2.80-$2.95 now to $2.95-$3.05. We think the dilutive effect of this action today is only about a $0.01 this year, but within the $2.95 to $3.05, $0.02 in 2019 and $0.05 kind of thereafter. And what we also said is we will undertake plans to reduce, eliminate that effect”.

I have no doubt he believes he can reach those numbers over the next several years, but unanticipated activities resulting in a sharp downturn in revenues or a surprise jump in expenses (such as sharply higher interest rates) could make that tight-wire act more difficult.

Unlikely but possible events

There are two possible bur improbable events that could change the picture for Georgia Power.

It needs the approval of its construction partners to add costs to the nuclear construction project. There is the threat that Georgia Power’s partners, including Oglethorpe Power and MEAG Power, will veto the additional costs.

On the earnings call, an analyst pressed Fanning about the likelihood that any of the partners would veto an increase in costs.

“If the joint owners chose not to move forward and Southern Company chose to move forward, mechanically, how is that handled like a little rusty own how that would sort of mechanically work its way through?"

He replied, “Yeah. So the technical answer there is that the project would be deemed to be cancelled, I believe. And then, of course, you could take a variety of different paths beyond that. But the technical answer is, if you don't get the 90% vote the project is cancelled. Then you have to figure out how or whether to proceed beyond that. There is no prescription per se beyond that action. Of course, we could all negotiate whatever but that would also require Public Service Commission approval and a variety of other things.”

While in my opinion this is unlikely at this time, it is a small threat.

The other threat is the possibility that the two current PSC members up for election in November will lose their seats to challengers who will be more hostile to Georgia Power and nuclear energy, in particular.

Like the possible veto of the increase project costs, this is a possibility, but not a probability at this time. It is more likely that the Georgia Public Service Commission in January will look a lot like it does now and will continue to be supportive.

Where does that leave investors?

For investors, while the fundamentals of the company and the geographic area it serves remain strong, the decision to continue to hold Southern Company stock comes down to three types of investors:

Index funds who must continue to include the stock in their portfolio. With a market cap of more than $46 billion, Southern Company continues to command a position in funds that provide a broad market exposure to utility stocks.

Speculators who believe that the company’s costs will be passed along to ratepayers eventually, while shareholders reap the rewards. They expect Southern Company to pass along costs to ratepayers as a necessary cost of business, and expect regulators to continue to be lenient towards the company.

Long-term investors who believe that by 2025, nuclear power will be cheaper than alternatives forms of energy, including those such as storage and distributed generation, which are barely on the radar screen at present. If the Units 3 & 4 can prove themselves superior to other forms of power, such as renewables, or if nuclear power receives a cost advantage through government subsidies, then Southern Company’s commitment to nuclear will pay dividends.

By now, investors in Southern Company should fall into one these three camps. The company's nuclear strategy will cause some investors shy away from the stock, at least between now and 2021, when Unit 3 is scheduled to go on-line. Others will argue that this creates an opportunity to buy into a basically sound company with a good dividend yield.

Southern Company has been consistent in its approach, so it is up to investors to decide whether to agree with the current management’s strategy and stick with the stock.

Those finding themselves in one of the three categories of shareholders listed above should increase their investment in the company, take advantages of any downturns in the stock price to increase their holdings, and enjoy its current high dividend yield.

