Ardea Resources: A Partner Is Needed To Push The Share Price Higher

The share price is low due to the falling cobalt price; however, the cobalt market weakness should be only a short-term issue, as the long-term fundamentals are very good.

Several months have passed since my first article about Ardea Resources (OTCPK:ARRRF). Despite various positive developments, especially the completion of a positive 2.25 Mtpa expansion study, Ardea's share price has declined by 14%, mainly due to the falling cobalt prices. As a result, the company still offers a significant upside potential. However, there are also some risks related especially to the way Ardea's future financial needs will be covered.

Ardea Resources prepared an expansion study for its Goongarrie nickel-cobalt project. As stated by the company, the expansion study is more advanced than a simple PEA, as it is based on some of the work undertaken for the PFS; however, it is not advanced enough to support a new reserves estimate.

Right now, the Goongarrie project has three development scenarios, envisaging a 1 Mtpa, 1.5 Mtpa and 2.25 Mtpa operation. According to the PFS, the 1 Mtpa operation is considered as the base-case scenario. The 2.25 Mtpa scenario obviously promises higher annual cobalt sulphate (22.046 million lb, containing 4.63 million lb cobalt) as well as nickel sulphate (178.574 million lb, containing 39.683 million lb nickel) production. Compared to the base-case scenario, the cobalt sulphate production should be by 82% higher and the nickel sulphate production should be even by 95% higher. Due to the higher production volumes, the C1 cash cost and AISC should be much lower. The C1 cash cost is projected at $-0.34/lb nickel, which is by $0.76 lower compared to the base-case scenario. The AISC should be lower by $0.8, as it is projected at $0.2/lb nickel.

Source: own processing, using data of Ardea Resources

The problem is that the initial CAPEX should be higher by 95%. The 1 Mtpa operation is projected to cost $472 million, while the 2.25 Mtpa operation should cost $918 million to build. The difference is very big for a company like Ardea, with a market capitalization of only $65 million. The higher CAPEX is compensated by a higher after-tax NPV (8%) that stands at $1.81 billion compared to $0.82 billion, and also a slightly higher after-tax IRR (27% vs. 25%) (using a cobalt sulphate price of $41.63/lb and nickel sulphate price of $8.84/lb). But a price tag of $472 million is much more affordable for Ardea right now.

However, the company indicates that there are several parties interested in the project. Also, the timetable included in the latest corporate presentation shows that Ardea expects to find a strategic partner by the end of Q1 2019 (picture below). The choice of a development scenario will most probably depend on interests of the potential partner heavily. As stated by Ardea's executive chairman Katina Law:

The primary goal of the Company is to determine a cost-effective startup scenario and also provide an upside case more suited to a financier or partner seeking a long life, lower cost, sustainable production base in a stable jurisdiction.

Source: Ardea Resources

The project keeps on moving ahead. The feasibility study is underway right now. The works include also a demonstration-scale pilot plant that should provide first production and marketing samples this quarter. Also, an updated resource estimate is expected by the end of this quarter. In order to improve the economics of the project further, scandium production is being evaluated. The results of the scandium study are expected in Q4. If everything goes well, the feasibility study should be completed by the end of Q3 2019 and all of the permits should be obtained by the end of 2019, with construction start-up expected in 2020 and first production in 2021 or 2022.

The main issue is that as of the end of Q2, Ardea held cash of only A$19.2 million ($14 million) which is hardly enough to complete the feasibility study. If there is no strategic partner soon, Ardea will need to raise more money probably by the end of 2018 or in early 2019. It is not a good news for the shareholders, at the current depressed share price.

ARRRF data by YCharts

Ardea's share price has declined by more than 50% since late March and it is back at the August-September 2017 levels, despite various positive developments. The main reason is the recent weakness in metals prices, caused by the U.S. trade wars and the uncertainty regarding the future direction of the global economy. But from the long-term point of view, the cobalt market fundamentals look great. It is expected that the global cobalt demand related to the electric vehicles alone should grow to 215,000 tonnes by 2025. However, in 2017, the global cobalt production was only 110,000 tonnes. If the estimate is correct, 50 Goongarrie 2.25 Mtpa-size operations will be needed to fill the gap.

Source: CleanTeq

Despite the above-mentioned long-term outlook, the cobalt price has declined from $42/lb in early 2018, to the current level of approximately $30/lb. The price decline was accompanied by an increase of cobalt LME warehouse levels from 500 to 650 tonnes (chart below).

On the other hand, the situation is much better on the nickel market. For now. As can be seen (chart below), the nickel LME warehouse levels have been declining steeply since the beginning of 2018. It provides a support to the nickel price that is up by more than 20% year-to-date. Given the growing nickel demand (partially driven by the growing electric vehicle demand, similar to cobalt) and lack of new advanced-stage world-class nickel projects, the nickel prices should be headed higher in the long term, although a short-term weakness can't be excluded.

Conclusion

The Goongarrie project is a world-class nickel-cobalt project. Its main advantages are the size, the shallowness of the deposit and its localization in a safe and mining-friendly jurisdiction of Australia. The project seems very good and its economics should improve further, after the scandium production and some other improvements are included. Also, the permitting process shouldn't present a major issue. The biggest risk is related to the financing of further development. At the current share price of $0.58 and the market capitalization of $61 million, any equity financing will be painful for the current shareholders. On the other hand, if a strategic partner is found and good terms are negotiated, a major part of the risk will disappear, pushing the share price notably higher. Further support to the share price may be provided by a positive resource estimate update, positive scandium study results or higher nickel and cobalt prices.

