Monetary Policy May Have Been Overly Aggressive

Martin Sandbu's characterization of world central bank policy since 2008 as timid sits most uncomfortably with the facts ("The devastating cost of central bank inaction," August 8).

Never before have the world's major central banks kept interest rates so low for so long as they have done over the past decade. More importantly yet, never before have these banks increased their balance sheets on anything like the scale that they have done since 2008 by their aggressive bond-buying programmes. Indeed, since 2008, the size of the combined balances sheet of the Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank, the Bank of Japan and the Bank of England has increased by a mind-boggling US$10tn.

On the upcoming 10-year anniversary of Lehman's collapse, it is surprising that Mr. Sandbu makes no mention of the possibility that, in recent years, if anything central bank monetary policy might have been overly aggressive. By causing global asset price inflation as well as the serious mispricing and misallocation of global credit, the seeds might have been sown for another Lehman-style economic and financial market crisis down the road.

It is even more surprising that Mr. Sandbu seems to believe that it is monetary policy alone that must be deployed to stabilize output. This blinds him to the greater likelihood that since 2008 it was fiscal rather than monetary policy that has been too timid. It also blinds him to the all too likely possibility that, by having overburdened monetary policy with the task of stabilizing output, advanced country governments might very well have set us up for the next global boom-bust economic cycle.