Iovance Biotherapeutics: Compelling Bet In Metastatic Melanoma

Further clinical data will further validate the potential of TIL therapy becoming standard of care in metastatic melanoma.

Iovance is arising as the clear leader in TIL therapy and is progressing their pipeline in a number of different indications.

TIL-based therapy has long shown to be very effective and safe in patients with metastatic melanoma.

Let The Records Play

It's difficult for a popular thing of the past to make a comeback, but we've seen it before (vinyl records). Perhaps, there's room for immuno-oncology, or IO?. Once the new kid on the block, IO has since taken a backseat on the biotech bus to technologies like CRISPR. Granted, much of the hype surrounding IO was unwarranted (same thing is happening with gene-editing stocks at the moment). However, this doesn't mean IO is totally dead.

The following article will take a look at an up-and-coming IO player, Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA).

Background

Originally, Iovance entered into a 5-year CRADA (cooperative research and development agreement) with the National Cancer Institute, as well as a Patent License Agreement, (and Dr. Rosenberg) to develop adoptive cell immunotherapies that are designed to destroy metastatic melanoma cells using a patient’s own tumor infiltrating lymphocytes. Four years later, the agreement was later amended to include additional indications (bladder, lung, triple-negative breast, and HPV-associated cancers). In 2016, Iovance extended the CRADA until August 2021.

Iovance is required to dish out quarterly payments of $0.5M as long as the CRADA remains effective. Additionally, the CRADA may be terminated for any reason by either party after a 60-day notice.

TIL Historical Prospects

TIL therapy has been extensively studied in metastatic melanoma. In fact, the studies go back as far as 1988. A major upside to TIL therapy is that it appears to provide better efficacy compared to standard of care for metastatic melanoma:

Although currently less-heralded and much less accessible than ipilimumab, TIL therapy is arguably more successful, with response rates of over 50% and durable complete response rates of 20% in patients with metastatic melanoma who have failed other therapies. By comparison, ipilimumab offers long-term disease control for approximately 20% of patients, but complete responses are rare. High-dose IL-2 provides complete responses in only 6%–7% of patients. Standard chemotherapy induces objective responses in less than 20%, rarely leads to CR, and benefits last only months. Thus, the need is urgent to expand the accessibility of TIL therapy so that it becomes a treatment option available to all metastatic melanoma patients.

There are downsides, too, with TIL therapy. For one, it takes time (granted, Iovance has reduced the time from a few weeks to "22 days"), of which these patients are not necessarily blessed with, to generate the T cells before treatment. Second, the costs (again, Iovance has reduced this also) and physical demands associated with TIL therapy will not be all-inclusive. While it may very well become standard of care in metastatic melanoma, it will not be for everyone.

Iovance Data/Pipeline

Iovance revealed data of their own in a phase 2 trial assessing LN-144 (orphan drug designation; fast track) in patients with metastatic melanoma: "Preliminary efficacy data from nine patients in Cohort 2 shows a DCR of 78% including three partial responses and a fourth awaiting confirmation."

The study will enroll ~ 85 participants with an estimated primary completion date of March 2019. The primary endpoint will assess objective response rate at 6 months. I suspect further robust data may be sufficient to achieve accelerated approval in this condition, certainly, at the least, Breakthrough Designation.

Metastatic melanoma impacts over 80,000 patients in the US alone. Clearly, if Iovance can become the leader in TIL-based therapy for metastatic melanoma, this is of incredible value.

Iovance is also targeting other indications:

Source: Iovance 10-K

Competition

Metastatic melanoma is a highly-contested oncology focus. In relation to other TIL-based therapies, CAR-T (genetic engineering) could provide great competition. Additionally, other therapies that activate key parts of the immune system are undergoing trials for the indication. Investors are encouraged to read Iovance's 10-K and do their own research into competition before initiating a position. For purposes of this article, we will not go more in depth into this at this time. (A thorough and heavily-researched article will be written on Iovance in our upcoming marketplace service, The Formula. Stay tuned!)

Risks

Iovance doesn't bring in sufficient revenue to run business. The company may have to resort to diluting shareholders to continue operating. Iovance does, however, have ~ $270M in cash with no debt. Their quarterly cash burn is ~ $20M.

TIL therapy may not prove to be safe and/or effective in one or more indications.

The company has a history of stock promotion and questionable managerial actions. It has undergone a company name change twice within just a few years. Fortunately, the entire present management team is new and was not associated with the sins of the previous management team.

There may arise a treatment that is/appears more effective, safe, accessible, etc. If any Iovance products make it to the market, it will be met with competition and marketing manpower that far exceeds Iovance.

Summary

TIL-based therapy has been widely studied and successful in treating metastatic melanoma. Technological advances are making the therapy a more reasonable option for patients. Further clinical data will serve to validate its potential to become standard of care for this important and underserved indication. Based on its potential in metastatic melanoma and, potentially, other solid tumors, we will initiate a "Buy" rating in shares of Iovance.

Source: StockCharts.com

It's also worth noting that Iovance appears primed, technically-speaking. It bounced off the 200MA and appears ready to explore new 52-week highs. It appears now is a great time to initiate or add to one's position.

