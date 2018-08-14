Mimecast: Strong Quarterly Results And Pullback Provide Great Opportunity

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) recently reported strong quarterly Q1 results on top of two recent acquisitions. Being among the leaders in the email security market, MIME has over 31,000 customers who utilize its next-generation cloud-based security, archiving and continuity services to protect email. Email has become the largest vector for hackers to gain access into an enterprise’s architecture, with employees being the main access point. This market remains competitive with the perceived market leader Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) and CyberArk (NASDAQ:CYBR).

After strong Q1 results and recent positive acquisitions, MIME continues to bridge the gap between itself and PFPT. These two are widely seen as the top two leaders in the email security market, and both trade at mid-single digit forward revenue multiples. However, after this strong quarter, MIME should be even closer to bridging the gap between its own and PFPT's valuation levels as both companies look to further penetrate the market. The recent pullback in the stock provides a great entry point for investors looking to build a position.

Though up nearly 35% year to date, the recent ~10% pullback provides a great entry point for investors looking to gain exposure to this area of the email security market. With Q1 revenue growing 35%, a revenue retention rate of 110% and MIME adding 900 new customers this past quarter, the company continues to be on the path towards market leadership and is deserving of a higher valuation multiple.

Recent Acquisitions

Earlier in July, MIME announced its acquisition of Ataata, a leader in cybersecurity training and awareness. This acquisition was well needed, as PFPT recently acquired Wombat Security for $225 million. Wombat is another leader in the cybersecurity training and awareness market as email security companies look to transition their focus on employee training.

As hackers continually transform their process of getting into an enterprise’s infrastructure, there continues to remain one weak point: employees. Email has become the largest vector of attack for hackers, utilizing methods such as phishing and spoofing in order to breach into data. Employees are also becoming more mobile though cell phones, laptops, tablets and more, which places a greater emphasis on being able to properly train employees on the basics of email security.

After PFPT acquired Wombat, it was inevitable that MIME would need to replicate an entry into the cybersecurity training and awareness platform in order to remain competitive in this market. The acquisition of Ataata did just that. MIME believes the TAM related to cybersecurity training and awareness could grow to more than $1.5 billion by 2021, a significant area of growth potential (Source: Company Press Release).

The more recent acquisition MIME made was with Solebit for ~$88 million. Solebit is a leader in threat detection technology, enhancing security for customers to be able to detect and prevent cyberattacks, zero-day threats and malware across email and the web in real time. This acquisition will further enhance MIME’s product offering platform; customers now on average utilize 3.0 offerings compared to 2.8 offerings last year. MIME also noted that “more than 80% of organizations have been both targeted and untargeted phishing attacks increase or stay the same over the last year” (Source: Company Press Release). This acquisition will provide another layer of protection against these attacks, as hackers constantly adapt their methods and look for alternative ways to breach an enterprise’s security defense system.

Q1 Results

Revenue for Q1 grew 35% to $78 million. This compares to F18 revenue growth of 40% to $262 million. Since 2015, MIME’s revenue has grown from $116 million to $262 million, representing a 35% CAGR. It continues to remain impressive - the company is able to consistently grow revenue by 35%, while maintaining >70% gross margins. It is able to do this because 98% of its revenue is recurring, thus making guidance highly visible and attainable. In addition, customers on average use 3.0 products from MIME, up from 2.8 products a year ago. The increase in the number of products used, combined with the highly recurring business model, enables MIME to generate consistently high revenue growth, while maintaining strong gross margins.

Adjusted EBITDA grew to $10 million, representing a 12.7% margin, up from 8.8% a year ago. As MIME continues to grow its top line and maintain its gross/operating margins, adjusted EBITDA will continue to grow. This gives the company additional flexibility when it comes to acquisitions. The email security market is constantly changing in order to match hackers’ adaptions. These two forces constantly battle against each other, and successful email security companies have the ability to invest in their company to improve their underlying technology and security platform.

MIME also added another 900 customers, increasing its total customer count to 31,300 across the world. It continues to expand its business internationally, which represents a large portion of the company's addressable market. The international market is much less penetrated than the US market, thus providing an area of growth opportunity for the company.

Management also provided guidance for both Q2 and F19. For the second quarter, management sees revenue growing 28-29% in constant currency to $80.4-81.2 million (this takes into account a $0.2 million currency headwind). Without this headwind, guidance would be for ~30% revenue growth. Adjusted EBITDA is forecasted to be $9.6-10.6 million, representing a 12.5% adjusted EBITDA margin at the midpoint.

For the full year, management is expecting revenue to grow 26-29% in constant currency to $329.0-335.9 million (this takes into account a $1.2 million currency headwind). Without this headwind, guidance would be for ~27-30% revenue growth. Though this is slightly below the company’s 35% revenue growth CAGR since 2015, F19 faces tougher comps due to F18’s growth of 40%. Adjusted EBITDA is forecasted to be in the range of $47.7-49.7 million, representing a ~14.5% adjusted EBITDA margin.

In addition, management provided a sneak peek into MIME's long-term model. This includes revenue of $350-450 million during the next 3-5 year span, gross margins of 72-75%, and adjusted EBITDA of 20-22%. With F19 revenue guidance of $329.0-335.9 million, the long-term revenue model does not seem terribly difficult to achieve. In addition, gross margins have historically remained in that 72-75% range. Adjusted EBITDA margin will continue to expand as the company’s revenue growth matures and S&M expenses begin to go down.

Valuation

MIME’s 98% recurring revenue, along with its 70%+ gross margins, gives investors great insight into future revenue growth and cash flow. Its two other main competitors, PFPT and CYBR, have similar qualities, which gives all of them a valuation based on forward revenue. Though MIME did report adjusted EBITDA margin of 12.7% in Q1, its level of profitability is not high or consistent enough to warrant an appropriate P/E or cash flow multiple valuation.

F18 revenue was $262 million. Using the low end of management’s F19 guidance range of $329 million would result in a growth rate of 26%. Given Monday’s closing price of $38.63, Q1 shares outstanding of 62.6 million, and net cash of $149.5 million, MIME currently has an enterprise value of $2.3 billion. If we use management’s low-end guidance of $329 million, MIME trades at a F19 revenue multiple of 6.9x. To further extrapolate this, let’s say its revenue growth decelerates to 20% y/y. This would mean F20’s revenue would be ~$400 million, which is also within management’s long-term model’s revenue range of $350-450 million over the next 3-5 years. This would mean MIME is trading at a 5.7x F20 revenue multiple.

Given MIME’s two largest competitors, the company seems to consistently trade in the middle of the two. The perceived leader of the group, PFPT, has traded at a premium for a long time. However, MIME recently began trading at the lowest multiple among the three companies, though it continues to stay very competitive in this market and its two recent acquisitions further expand the company’s TAM. Using a conservative forward revenue multiple of 7.5x, the share price would be $42 based on F19 revenue. A conservative F20 multiple of 6.0x would give MIME a target price of $41, representing ~8% upside from Monday's closing price. Both of these conservative estimates imply only a slight multiple expansion over time and are still well below the market leader, PFPT. A majority of this price target is based on the assumption that MIME will remain competitive and hold onto its current revenue multiple valuation.

Risks to MIME include increased competition among not only PFPT and CYBR, but any new entrants into the market. The company noted that over 30% of its customers use O365, which could present another risk if Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) built its own email security platform to be embedded within Office 365. Another risk for MIME is its valuation. Since it trades at a premium revenue multiple compared to the market, a correction in the technology sector for premium names could cause increased adversity.

