Whitehaven Coal Ltd (WHITF) CEO Paul Flynn on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Whitehaven Coal Ltd, (OTCPK:WHITF) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 13, 2018 8:30 PM ET

Executives

Paul Flynn - CEO and Managing Director

Jamie Frankcombe - COO

Kevin Ball - CFO

Analysts

Sam Webb - Credit Suisse

Andrew Hodge - Macquarie

Clarke Wilkins - Citi

Glyn Lawcock - UBS

Tim Hoff - Deutsche Bank

James Smith - Merrill Lynch

Duncan Simmonds - Wavestone Capital

Rahul Anand - Morgan Stanley

Paul Young - Goldman Sachs

Sonali Paul - Reuters

Peter Ker - Australian Financial Review

Matt Chambers - The Australian

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the Whitehaven Coal annual results investor briefing. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. There will be a presentation followed by a question-and-answer session for analysts only. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this conference is being recorded today, Tuesday, 14 of August, 2018.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Mr. Paul Flynn, CEO and Managing Director. Thank you, sir. Please go ahead.

Paul Flynn

Good morning, everyone and welcome. Welcome to Whitehaven Coal’s 2018 full year results presentation. Today, we're going to change the format just slightly of our presentation. We will run through the discussion with analysts and investors through the course of the main body of the discussion. We will then partition off some time at the end of this call for, I know, there is a number of media participants who listen into this call and we thought that we'd open it up at the end of this for media related questions to the extent that they’d like to pose any rather -- the normal direct channels, which they -- many of you use as well. So, I’d just highlight that just for the sake of the mechanics of how we’ll use our time this morning.

I’m joined here this morning with the usual suspects, and with our leadership team here. Jamie Frankcombe, our COO; Kevin Ball, our CFO and Ian McAleese, our GM of Investor Relations.

I will call out the page numbers, just so I can keep you on track, as I turn over my slides. The agenda will look very familiar to you and we’ll cover the same grounds as we normally do under the usual headings.

Now, let me get over to page for, where we focus on our highlights. And our highlights have been many for this year. It's been an outstanding year for us. And I know the operational data was out a month ago. So you will all be familiar with the production stats, but we certainly had a tremendous year that certainly was very rewarding from a shareholder’s perspective and recorded a record full year profit. But, first and foremost, our safety has been very good, so I’ll call that out in particular at the beginning of the presentation because we are doing well and we’ve looked to continue to do well in to ‘19.

Tight backdrop of supply and demand has clearly delivered a record profit for us of $525 million, up 30% on last year and on an underlying basis, up 43% on last year. The EBITDA, relatedly, as you would expect, is also a record 940. That’s 32% up. Gearing for the year is modest at 7%. And this final dividend of $0.14 has been declared. And in addition to that, our special dividend of $0.13 bringing the total to $0.40 for the year. That's obviously including our interim $0.13 that was paid earlier.

Over to safety, as I say, first and foremost, the strides we've made in the year have been very good and very rewarding I think in terms of recovering the momentum of improvement that we've seen in previous years. But we have had a couple of instances during the course of the year, which do remind us that it's not just about a lower number of instances, but we also need to focus on the severity of those instances as well. So that gives us extra motivation to redouble our efforts and in particular given that we are bringing in a lot of people who are new to the industry into our business, the need for training -- intensive training to support them, as they adopt on the Whitehaven safety culture and as they continue to become more experienced through the business, but a solid improvement and a good encouragement for all the workforce.

However, into the financial highlights on page 7. Clearly, as we say, a record profit for the year, which is very gratifying. NPAT of 525, fantastic for the company and NPAT, as I say, $940 million. Operational cash flow was strong and particularly strong, given that the tonnages were similar year-on-year. As I say, the board is showing confidence in the outlook for the company in confirming a total payout of $0.27 as the final dividend, made up of $0.14 as the final and a special dividend of $0.13.

So when aggregated all together, $0.40 a share is about a payout ratio of close to 80% of NPAT for the year, a very good result. There have been some inflationary pressures as we discussed through successive quarters during the course of the year and we've landed at a $62 run rate for the year, which is a reasonable result, considering that there are inflationary pressures exhibiting themselves across much of the aspects of our business and I'm sure we'll talk about that a little later. Debt, as we all know, certainly modest at 7%.

So the record profit for the year and you can see it over on page 8 now, revenue, operating costs are both a little bit higher than you would otherwise expect, but I’ll just remind you that included in both those lines are purchase tonnes during the course of the year. Most of the other lines are consistent with where you would expect to be. Interest costs are down. Income tax obviously, the tax expenses that are recorded, we haven't paid tax yet, but I do highlight that we're likely to be tax paying in the second half of this new year. Earnings per share consequently there at $0.52 per share, certainly a solid result indeed.

I'm over on page 9. Now, we did have a few less tonnes from Narrabri in this year and we have purchased a bit of coal, as I mentioned to fill that void. Equity sales for the year of 16.1 million tonnes. Average revenue for the year at the gross level, $130 a tonne, certainly a good result across all our coal or $121 after royalties is a real and significant premium on the previous year. Cost outcomes, as I say, are being competitive, but it has been a mixed bag. We had less tonnes of Narrabri than we would have liked during the course of the year and that does drive a different weighted average impact on our group costs.

Rising fuel, I noticed this across the whole industry, so not particular to us, but has certainly been noticeable during the course of the year and that's been something, given that we have a largely fuel -- diesel fuel driven fleet. Maules Creek has done very well, but we are starting to now access the deeper seams below the Braymont seam, so there is a graded elevation difference between our current pit flow and the top of obviously our out of pit dump. So that does mean extended holes, which means a couple of extra trucks during the course of this period. But the end result, the EBITDA margins have been underpinned this year and certainly from both results and EBITDA perspective, very, very good and that margin of 59% has driven solid outcomes.

Over on to our balance sheet, as you know, we normally carry about 100 million in cash and you can see that's differed a little bit between those two years, but on average about there, no need to change that given the scale of our businesses currently fits. The senior facility remains there underutilized and the current balance really just reflects the M&A activity with the Tarrawonga interest of 30% and obviously our Winchester South acquisition during this last six months. We have bought a few extra trucks onto the balance sheet, just noting the change in the future that these will have to come on the balance sheet anyway. So we took the opportunity to use finance leases to bring those last trucks on required for the Maules 13 million tonne run rate. And net debt, as we say, modest at $270 million.

However on page 11, this slide is quite useful in the sense it looks at how we deployed the capital during the course of the year. The operational cash flow has been strong at 854 and there is essentially full buckets as I described how we've deployed the capital. This net debt reduction from a lower level to even lower during the course of the year at $84 million deployed there. The M&A is the 298. Dividends and returns in 327 during the course of the year. As you know, there was a capital return and the dividend compound and then of course the interim has gone out as well and we’ve reinvested back into the business to the tune of about $78 million. So I think there's a nice balance here between returns to shareholders, catering to the future of both the operational needs, but also our pipeline and development and maintaining a robust balance sheet at the same time.

Into CapEx, sustaining CapEx is going to be about $40 million. Our guidance for CapEx for our open cuts has ticked up a little bit. So we're $1.40, we're using now for our guidance for our open cut CapEx and the sustaining CapEx for our underground times, we're using 350 and I know that this is -- this won't be a surprise to anyone, given that we’ve talked about the more intensive new support regime we're using at Narrabri. Narrabri North fleet, the Mains developments we talked about do come to an end. So the $30 million that we're highlighting here inclusive of that secondary support required for those Mains, we've got two years left of that. There will of course be more Mains development with Narrabri South with the integration of that, but we’ll speak to you about that in the half year results once we've penned down our plans for the integration of Narrabri South with discussions with our joint venture partners. Growth CapEx for Vickery certainly won't start until calendar 20 and as we said before, $600 million to $700 million at the 100% level is an estimate we think is realistic for the project.

Over into our operational section, I won’t delve on these too much because these numbers are very familiar with having released these numbers to you a month ago. Maules, as you know, has had a very good year, balancing Narrabri who has had a few less tonnes than we would have otherwise liked. Gunnedah has performed very well and done in a very cost competitive basis as well. Coal purchases were a feature of the business during the course of the year and that is really two to limbs to this mitigation strategy that we deployed here. Firstly, to maintain the quality specifications as we haven't had the quality of Narrabri that we would have liked, given we've had a few less tonnes. And secondly, it's really about managing demurrage exposures. So rather than push sales out or make them wait further, if we see there is an opportunity to minimize the demurrage exposure, we do by some tonnes.

I’m over now on page 15 and looking at our sales mix, this continues to evolve quite nicely. The thermal coal reliance on the Japanese market is a great thing, don't get me wrong, that's the highest and best use for the sales of our coal to the Japanese market. We get the strongest premium in that market, but we have spread our wings a little bit further afield. The Taiwanese market has certainly changed and is incrementally closer now to the Japanese standard in terms of coal that they are consuming or requiring for consumption in their power stations. And in our business in particular, Taiwan, as a market, has now taken over South Korea to become our second largest market for our thermal coal. With prices being at cycle highs as you know, demand is strong and the drive for higher quality coal is continuing, as we've been saying for some time, what the commentators have been obviously focused on at this point for some time now.

On the metallurgical side of our business, customer diversity there is actually quite balanced and looking very good and driven by Maules Creek semi soft. The price differential, as you know, those we discussed in a number of quarters between semi and the thermal is not incentivizing us to chase incremental spot based sales. However, for marquee customers who do procure on the JSM quarterly basis, we are continuing to push for more of those sales.

And just over the page gives you a bit of an indication of the sales mix. As I say, we're not chasing incremental sales in the semi at the moment, just because the price differential doesn't warrant chasing that. If you look at the Maules thermal plus its premium relative to the spot, semi, as we discussed previously, in previous quarters, the incentive is just not there at the moment to chase these sales. So we're down at 17% for our met coal sales overall versus 21 for last year. We have re-characterized, just as I want to highlight to you, our other thermal. I don't think it's right to characterize that as low CV because the low CV descriptor usually denotes sales into China and as you all know, we don't sell any thermal coal into that market. So if it's 14% or 15% or 16%, depending on moisture levels or even a little bit more, we generally put that into the other thermal category, but that really wraps up Taiwan and Korean markets, which I think everyone recognizes should be characterized as low CV production.

Rom coal productions as I say, over on 17, I know we've all seen this before, and Maules Creek doing a great job in filling a little bit of a gap created by Narrabri in this current year, but year-on-year, stable production and the outlook will see us step up a little bit further.

Maules Creek really has had a great year, record for it, just under 11 million tonnes of rom and in the second half was certainly demonstrating close to 12 million tonnes on an annualized basis. We are one step away, if you like, from the 13 million tonnes per annum scenario and we will see that run rate in the second half of this year. Maules is going through an interesting transition at, so as the pit widens and deepens, we are obviously now pursuing the seams below the Braymont and we are obviously trying to get to the pit bottom as soon as we can.

So once we get to the pit floor, we will be able to have meaningful in pit dumping opportunities, but we really have about two years of this before we see meaningful in pit dumping opportunities before us. During the course of this year, we’ve taken the exciting step of signing collaboration agreement with the Hitachi Construction Machinery and we are evaluating and ultimately seeking to commercialize their technology for autonomous haulage at Maules Creek, so that's very exciting, as many will have seen and perhaps some have visited their test site at Queensland, it’s ben going on for quite a few years. Maules Creek Craig is -- will be the exclusive site with which they seek to commercialize this product.

So over now on page 19, Maules Creek, as I say, have done well, 26% has been met coal for the production for them, so done very well, although we are off our desire to get to 50-50, which we previously said would be in five years. Clearly, as we say, there is no incentive for us to be chasing spot sales for semi at the moment. So we think the goal remains valid and we think it'll take a few more years to get there, based on what we’re seeing with the pricing dynamics at the moment.

Over to 20 for our Narrabri summary for the year. 6.3 million tonnes does certainly place Narrabri Steel at the top end of production for longwall mines in the country. But as we've talked about, geotechnical requirements have dictated a more intensive roof support pattern during the course of the year. We have suffered a number of unfortunate mechanical issues with our IFC. So that has broken the rhythm at times during the course of longwall panel 7. As a result, the change has slipped from the last quarter of last year into this quarter we're currently in and that has had a related impact on guidance for the production this new year.

During the course of this change out that we're going through though, a number of solutions those mechanical issues are being implemented, also refurbishment is going on, mid change up and we are very satisfied that the secondary support regime that we’ve put in place is delivering real benefits. As a result, our guidance for the year at 6.5 million tonnes to 6.8 million tonnes of rom does take into account the late start in this year, now, as a result of the change out falling in to this year and also contemplates a period of lower cutting rates as we traverse the faulted zone in longwall panel 8.

I’m over on 21 and this graphic is quite good, I think, just in terms of outlying the production sequence for you over the next three production years. So that gives you the year and essentially highlights to you the change outs as well. And as you know, we've got three change outs in the two year period ahead of us, which drives the changes of the guidance that we've given the past. So cascading -- the cascading effect of what I just described does mean at FY20, we do have two change outs and there's, so our guidance relatedly is 5.6 million to 6 million tonnes. FY21 actually benefits from having no change out as a result and so consequently, it's high at 7.7 million to 8.1 million tonnes.

At Gunnedah, our operations have performed exceedingly well during the course of the year, although as you know, Rocglen is coming to the sunset of its life. So you’ll see us exhaust the reserve during the course of the year, although I think it will probably spill over a little bit into the new financial year, but not in a material sense. The acquisition of 30% of Tarrawonga was completed during the course of this last six months and so, in this new year, will account for 100% of the production for the first time. We are looking at opportunities to ramp Tarrawonga up to 3 million tonnes to take full advantage of its current authorized production limit and we’ll speak to you about the decisions around that with the half year results. ROM production guidance here is at 4.6 million tonnes to 5 million tonnes for the year.

The Vickery project has certainly been through, there's been a lot of heavy lifting going on during the course of the last 12 months in particular as we’ve spoken about and we’ve recorded a couple of important milestones. Firstly, in the June quarter, where we highlighted the access arrangements for the rail linkage has now been better down, which is great and just yesterday we launched the EIS with the Department of Planning and the Environment, which is clearly a milestone to get us into the regularly processes now. We do still estimate that there is 18 months of work here in pursuit of that enlarged approval by state and federal level, but of course, the project, as you know, is already approved at the 4.5 million tonne level. So, our desire will be to obviously continue to focus the government by state and federal on the incremental changes between the 4.5 million tonne scenario and the extension project and hopefully as a result, we can push that through even a little bit sooner.

Winchester South, as you know, has been a very positive addition to our development pipeline, diversifies our Bowen basis, and it's sitting at the heart of an area we believe will be the precinct that sees the next wave of met coal mines developed in the Bowen basis. So it's a very handy addition for us and we look forward to pursuing it. We have finalized terms for the appointment of someone to drive this project for us in Queensland, so that's very positive and we look forward to create some momentum and me getting on the ground and conducting the evaluation, feasibility and approvals related work as quickly as possible.

Over to the community side of things, as you know, Whitehaven is very focused on ensuring that we have a strong community footprint that supports our business. That means that the whole community has to benefit from the work that we're doing and these items here are really just a summary of some of the ways in which we seek to strengthen the support for us in the community. And that goes through infrastructure built wages, royalties paid, quite significant, goods and services procured, local business is certainly compelling and as you know, as a regional employer, 75% of our employees are actually based in the region. So this is certainly something -- and the strong support that we receive on a day to day will be something that we seek to harness and leverage as part of the Vickery approval process.

I’m over on the outlook for coal and just quickly on page 28. Just note that the Paris 21 forum, COP 21 forum did actually register -- it was actually really interesting inventory fi you like of countries that are using coal as part of their NDCs. There are 24 of them in total and they cover about half of the world’s CO2 emissions. So, there are certainly -- many countries have expressly confirmed that they will use coal as part of their NDC. As we all know, there are many, many, many other countries who are using coal who didn't characterize that way, Australia being one of those actually. But certainly, the Center of Coal

Consumption, as highlighted by the IEA is in our backyard, which is very positive. So however on 29, we know that Asia is the growth center for coal consumption over the next 25 years. Based on the new policy scenario, which is as if all indices were enacted, the IEA is predicting that coal consumption will go up by 560 million tonnes annually. Sorry, annual, by the time we get to the end of the outlook period of 2040. The IEA does, as you note in the blue bar, the light blue bar at the bottom there, forecasted coal consumption does decrease, but I do notice their forecasts haven't necessarily been entirely reflective of what might be going on in the ground and I don’t know this year again, the coal consumption year-on-year has gone up in China again.

Of course, the most relevant part to us is that part of Asia with whom we deal. And even if you exclude the large mature market, coal in that, China, Japan and Korea, there's still going to be 89 gigawatts of additional installed capacity going into the region after 2022, which is a very short timeline and that's going to require another 220 million tonnes per annum of production, which is roughly the size of Australia’s entire thermal exports as we stand today, quite significant.

Over on page 31, as we know, growth forecasts in our backyard are going to be quite extraordinary. The demand generally for electricity is going to be huge and to give us some context, when we look at that graph, what we're saying here is that from 2016 to 2030, that is going to go from essentially 10000 terawatt hours of electricity demand to 16000, which is quite extraordinary. But when you think about it in terms of scale, it actually represents six new Japans, economies of size of Japan coming online during that outlook period, which is quite extraordinary and of course other forms of energy will form part of the mix in order to meet that step-up. But as the IEA notes, certainly coal fired generation will increase its share of that expanded pie from 35% to 40% by 2030. And in Southeast Asia, there are new markets that are doing exactly the same, growing again and in this instance, we're talking about another two Japans if I can call it, two markets the size of Japan, coming online during that same period. So, certainly lots of growth potential for us as an organization.

So I'm over on 34, so with that backdrop, we do feel confident enough to continue to grow and invest in our business because we can see a wave of demand coming at us and we sit approximate to all these markets and with the right quality coal, Australia is uniquely positioned and Whitehaven has a subset of that, uniquely positioned to take advantage of that opportunity. And of course because we have Vickery and Winchester South, we are very unique in the sense that we, as a resources company, but a coal company in particularly, we not only have a fabulous production base, which still has some incremental growth, we've got actually two more projects, which represent a strong pipeline and sets us apart from our peers in that regard.

So targets for FY19. Our immediate focus, as you know, was always to make sure that we continue with our safety drive and this year will be no different from that. Our guidance will be 22 million to 23 million tonnes for the year and our cost guidance will be paid at the $64 level, consistent with our second half run rate. The last ever Maules Creek will happen during the course of this year, it’s up to 13 million tonnes. And as I say, the trial at autonomous haulage should actually appear in the second half of this year in a limited form, but certainly the start of it will occur.

The approval of the Vickery will be something we'll be pursuing vigorously during the course of the year and also holding discussions with interested parties in the formation of a joint venture. From a financial perspective, surplus capital, as we have done in this year, will be returned to shareholders in the absence of any other need to deploy the capital. At the same time, maintaining a strong balance sheet, considering the development options that we have before us.

Of course, cost control has to be front in line for us, given that the inflationary environment that we find ourselves in at the moment. But overall, we certainly recorded a number of records and we've been doing that for a number of years now, but certainly from a financial perspective, very pleasing to recall this is a very good year for Whitehaven and its shareholders. We delivered good safety results, shareholders have seen strong returns and I thank the shareholders for their continued support and commit our team to another strong year in FY19.

So with that, operator, I’ll thank everyone and hand over to the Q&A session for analysts and brokers.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] From JP Morgan, Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Paul, my question is around CapEx. Just wondering if you could provide a bit of a breakdown for the spend that happened in FY18. Just trying to split up that 143. And then with FY19, could we get an aggregated guidance number there, so am I just adding the 40 of sustaining, 30 for the Mains at Narrabri, is that a lot or are there other bits and pieces that we need to think about?

Paul Flynn

During the quarter here, there were a number of different projects that were going on around the business. And I’ll just call out a few of them, just as Kevin's going through a couple of numbers here. In the year, we did put in place the permanent workshops at Maules Creek. So that was obviously something that we said we were always going to do a couple of years until we understood what the ongoing footprint would be for the expanded mine. So we have taken a look at and redesigned the mine infrastructure footprint. And as part of that, have constructed now the permanent workshops for just in time obviously for the major maintenance for the first parts of the fleet that started in 2014. So that was certainly a project that was done during the course of the year. We have been, as we've talked about also, thinking of ventilation shaft at Narrabri and that's been an ongoing project which has been ongoing for probably six months now and is nearing the final stages of completion.

Kevin, if you how – how are you going with those?

Kevin Ball

Yeah. I’m good. Look, the 143 is the addition to sustaining CapEx on slide 11 in the pack of $44 million. So growth CapEx is $34 million. And on top of that, you also see that we brought $65 million of financing, so I think that 65 and the 78 gets you to 143 off the top of my head.

Paul Flynn

Yeah. So that is a change in what we previously done, just in anticipation of these accounting changes, as everybody knows, is coming. Rather than taking on operating leases for that final fleet of Maules, there was an opportunity actually for funding to take on a finance lease because the different rich profile of that. So given, I’m going to come on the balance sheet anyway, we have done that.

Kevin Ball

And when you look at slide 11 and you look at page 45 of the annual report, those numbers, you can reconcile those yet pretty simply. Give me a call back and we’ll sort it out.

Unidentified Analyst

And for FY19, are you able to sort of just summarize everything into one number?

Paul Flynn

FY19 is going to see us – you’re going to see that the adoption of the IFRS, so that’s going to give us a little bit of noise on the numbers. So we think in there, there is about 200 million that comes on the balance sheet for assets and liabilities out of that. So you'll see that and a bit of noise. I think going forward, you'll see a bit of sustaining capital about $40 million, $45 million across all of the open cuts. Okay. And then, you'll see a little bit of work on the mains for about 30 million.

Kevin Ball

$3.50 for the underground tonnes we've mentioned.

Paul Flynn

So that's about that number. And there will be a bit of dribs and drabs and bibs and bobs, things about Vickery where we’ve got a little bit of work to do there, there will also be some CapEx, which we’ve given you guidance there on Winchester South. And I think that's about the end of it.

Unidentified Analyst

Sorry to be a broken record, but is there just a total number we can work with?

Paul Flynn

45, we said $45.30 on the project, we said about 5 million of Winchester South. So that’s $75.80, given another 10 for everything else and you’re probably around the 80 million to 90 million.

Kevin Ball

Which is consistent in previous years, about four of those finance leases obviously this past year that we brought on.

Unidentified Analyst

And sorry I'm just confused, the 200 million, what am I doing with that in terms of the --?

Kevin Ball

Well, it’s that going to be noise. I think generally not just obviously for Whitehaven, but on industry more generally, those are the accounting changes, which require people to bring operating leases on to their balance sheet. So you're essentially just grossing up assets and liabilities to the extent that you bring those now and present them on your balance sheet. So it's not a cash.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Sam Webb from Credit Suisse.

Sam Webb

Just a few quick ones if I can. At Rocglen, are there any restructuring costs plus closure that we should be achieving in our numbers? And Vickery, just can you gives a sense of the CapEx profile, and just assuming everything goes the way you think it or hope it will with approvals, is it a pretty even stint from 2020 to 2024? And then just one last question on dividends and capital management, is the 20% to 50% payout ratio still relevant or should we just assume that 50% of your earnings will go out in ordinary dividends and anything beyond this, pending no other means of the capital will be returned as a special dividend. So just thinking in the back of my mind a return to a cash tax paying position at the start of next year?

Paul Flynn

Rocglen, look, there is nothing material there you need to be concerned about there. So, I mean, we've been providing along the way for rehabilitation there and actually been conducting rehabilitation as part of operations there. So in terms of the final wash up there, it's not material at any level to be concerned about there. Vickery, the $600 million to $700 million that we've highlighted that we think is required there to build the project, in our minds, we've allocated that 50-50, and these are 100% numbers obviously. So let's just assume on that basis, no joint venture at this, just for the sake of the discussion. Our view is that you will essentially spend 50% of that in calendar year in ’20 and the balance will go out in calendar year ‘21.

In terms of payout ratio, yes, you're absolutely right. The 25 to 50 is the space we should be thinking about in terms of our normal payout ratio range, but to the extent as we say there are no other needs for that capital, we will be returning it as we have done in this instance via the special. Clearly, this year ’19, subject to something else change, all things being equal, we're going to be in a position where again you would say there will be surplus capital that would be the target for further returns for shareholders.

Crossing over into 20 though, obviously then you've got Vickery to consider, a CapEx required for that, but by the time we get to the end of calendar ’19, not just would we have liked to have received our approvals to be able to get a start in early 20 on the construction, but we'd also like to, by that time, have a joint venture ready for formation and then obviously there will be cash inflows as a result of the sale down of potentially say two 10% slices of the Vickery project. So, -- those -- again that puts us in a very solid position, so that our thoughts are that even during the time that we are returning to a tax planning status and with the cash that we can liberate from the sale down of the Vickery project, that we will be able to continue to pay dividends in that range during the course of that transition.

Sam Webb

Can I just add maybe just further to that point, how advanced are you in those discussions with potential JV parties?

Paul Flynn

Look, we've had, if you like a list of people who have been here and in the last twelve months in particular, that list has expanded even further who have been expressing strong desires to participate. We’ve been pushing them off, I have to say, until, as we've said publicly, until we enter the regulatory process, then we're not really going to talk seriously about the joint venture question. Obviously, the reason for that is obviously we want to demonstrate our intent of pushing forward this thing, but also we’re not talking about the 4.5 million scenario, we’re talking about the 10 million tonne scenario. And so that’s the base from which the joint venture would be formed. So I would say there is serious intent on the part of interested parties to join with us. Some people have come on their own, others have come on with other players they think are compatible to the joint venture formation. So, look, we've got 18 months essentially. I think that's probably right in terms of time because that I work in -- that these people just generally work to their own rhythm and 18 months I think should be enough to be outlandish by the time the approval comes. And clearly, the approval is central to liberating the right dollar per percentage point of equity for the 10 million tonne case.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Andrew Hodge from Macquarie.

Andrew Hodge

[Technical Difficulty]

Paul Flynn

Andrew, we’re struggling to hear you there. Can you speak a bit closer to the phone?

Operator

He will dial back in. So we’ll go to the next question. Your next question comes from the line of Clarke Wilkins from Citi.

Clarke Wilkins

Listen two questions. First on Vickery. You had the lead for growth projects, we check this out acquisition, so why the need to sell down pre-existing or a stake in the joint venture. Clearly from a balance sheet perspective, you don't need it. What does the joint venture partner bring to that project? And also just in regard to the tax side, you made a comment that you will stop paying tax in second half fiscal year ’19, is that actually a cash out in second half fiscal year ’19 or you use out the tax losses in second half ’19 and fiscal year ’20 effectively, the timing of the first tax payment?

Paul Flynn

Vickery, look, you’re absolutely right. The question isn't about funding capacity for Vickery, the real question here is about, as you say, what a joint ventures add to a joint venture to the project itself. Our view is there are a number of particular benefits we like to harness by doing that. Firstly is offtake. And if you do that offtake with the right caliber parties, it validates the quality of the project and the quality of the coal. And which is very important to the market when we're trying to market the balance of the coal that's not committed through those offtake arrangements that are normally customary with the joint venture showdown.

Obviously relatedly, it obviously does harvest cash proceeds from the sale of those two stakes and in our view, that does allow us, given that we've got other things to do, Winchester South being one of them, other things to do to redeploy our capital to other projects as well. And it is a way of -- depending on the price of coal that you're selling a piece as an equity raising, it's very, very lucrative to do it that way. And so it does as I say, allow us to retain obviously a significant exposure to project wherever you’re keen to develop, but then also it takes many of the time to redeploy it and spread it across our business into other areas and we are keen to obviously bring Winchester South on as quickly as we can. So we think joint ventures do add very good value to the project, despite the fact that we can fund it all ourselves.

Clarke Wilkins

Sorry, just obviously we have Maules Creek, you’re not wrapping up the sale as quickly as expected, because of the penetration to the market. So in terms of the verification of the quality and getting to the market, are you primarily talking about thermal coal rather than the products, because I doesn’t think it would be benefiting us much on Maules Creek in terms of getting that penetration to the market, even though you have a joint venture partner there.

Paul Flynn

Both those joint venture partners are thermal based people essentially. I mean one is a marketer actually and the other one is an end consumer to thermal. So, yes, you're quite right. Our orientation in terms of what we might look for the Vickery, I would say, one thermal, one semi soft in terms of offtake, participants in that joint venture would be nicely balanced, you’re quite right.

I do note that the issue that we see now today with just the spread between the thermal and the semi is really a point in time observation -- was the hard coke as we thought about it, ad nauseam is running hard. Clearly, there is an incentive in steel prices today to run steel production as high as you can. And whilst that's the case, hard coke is the input fuel of choice.

So that’s obviously making it less exciting for the semi side of things for us. Having said that, I did mention it earlier, I did mention that we are going below the same at Maules and we do know that coking property has step up materially there in those lower seam. So we have published for customers revised specifications for the semi soft products, which is, they’re being very enthusiastic about. So, we do see that as being another opportunity to push further into the semi market to the extent that the prices are right.

As it relates to Vickery, we know that the coking properties at Victory are actually stronger than Maules. So we think that that offers further optionality for the future. The thermal will be as good as Maules. No real change in that one. I hope that's helpful.

Kevin, on the tax side of things?

Kevin Ball

Happy to talk. If I take you to page 52 on the annual report, you'll see that there is about $330 million of tax losses, which is the gross up of the $100 million in [indiscernible]. So we've got about – our expectations will be that we will be booking a tax filing in the year end, 30 June ’19. And that tax will be paid in the first half of fiscal year 20, so in calendar year ’19 would be when we will be stop paying tax. So you’re absolutely right in your observation and your statement.

Operator

Your next question comes from Andrew from Macquarie.

Andrew Hodge

The question that I just wanted to ask was about Narrabri production, you’ve pulled back the production forecast that you previously had for Narrabri from 7.7 to 6.5 to 6.8 and then also for ’20 and ’21. And I guess as a broader question as well, how should we be thinking about sort of longer term Narrabri production. Are you still expecting to get more productivity and lower costs as you start to sort of go through the change outs and running consistently with 400 meter around long panel?

Paul Flynn

I’ll just make a couple of remarks and Jamie can follow up with some more of the detail. Look, generally, our challenge here with – and what we've represented to you this time is really just a step to the right if you like, because that delay of getting into the change out and we were supposed to be out of the change out now, but because you've got delayed and spilled into this year. What you've seen is in the production or the effect of the change out slide to the right in each of those subsequent years. And so in fact, what it was is this year, it was actually supposed to be less than this year, even it's benefited in some way. But you can obviously see, in the case of 2020, where we've got the dark and in the change out in relatively short order.

That does cause us to have a lower production year than what we would otherwise like. Then of course when you get into 2021 and you see us at the 7.7 to 8.1 level, that's obviously a year without a change out, but we still are -- there is a period there where we do need to slow down as we have done in this past year in ’07, as we traverse that faulted zone. So those numbers there, good step back up again, but also do include those lower production weeks, as we go through that faulted area.

In terms of further – where should we be parking our sites as far as annualized production going forward, I think, we feel quite confident that the work we're doing on the secondary support certainly will support production rates akin to what you're seeing in 2021? And obviously as we go through and evaluate Narrabri South, there's always the opportunity for that even to grow further as we look to integrate Narrabri South into the southern panels of Narrabri North and look at the opportunity to go for obviously multiple years without a change out, being the real prize that we seek on that southern side.

Jamie, further comments?

Jamie Frankcombe

No. Look, I think, Paul, you've covered it very well. I mean, FY19 is more about FY18. I mean we should have, as Paul already indicated, we completed 107 through the change out and we had already had a production in longwall 108. So when you look at FY19, you've got to take into consideration that we might start production at Narrabri in the longwall until mid-September. So you’re seeing it, those tonnages in FY19 really only being over some 10 months.

And then essentially the why we think about Narrabri is that the assumptions that we make for the scheduling and the sequencing of mining operations essentially haven’t changed in terms of the production levels that we forecast on a weekly basis in the different working areas and the impacts that we now introduce are obviously, de-rating production where we're driving through the faults that we’re encountering in 108 and 109, the additional step around and longwall relocation in FY20 as a back end of longwall 108.

But in terms of focus on upside, that's really all about trying to get additional cutting hours per week, which is what everybody in the industry focuses on. So at the moment, we've got our existing assumptions, which haven’t changed, other than the additional assumptions that have been made around the cutting through the fault. But going forward, probably the best guidance I can give you is FY21 where there is no longwall relocation and 7.7 to 8.1. So that's it. We would hope is a more typical year with obviously focusing on doing better with additional cutting hours.

Andrew Hodge

The other question I just wanted to ask is just about Maules Creek. Just I guess is there a potential for upside, just given you said before that quarterly, that you had the kit on site for 13 million tons rom and just I guess when we should get – or when you guys will get an indication how it’s operating to work that’s out there, you could be getting higher than those numbers?

Jamie Frankcombe

Well, higher than those numbers requires a change in our approval. So at the moment, the equipment we have on site is what we know is required to allow us to ramp up to that approval limit, but there is work being done, looking at the potential to increase annual production at Maules Creek above that currently approved level of 13 million tonnes. But that, as I say, requires a full approval to be able to move above that level.

Paul Flynn

I think Andrew, the upside there, which as you can see, where this is pointing, I think you're highlighting the opportunity here is that, as we know, once we widen out the pit and get to the pit flow, then our trucking requirements actually diminish, because once you've got meaningful in pit dumping, then obviously, there's -- your exposure to those long hauls as you’re going to the out of pit dumps comes off. So as Jamie is saying, the capacity we have in place today is reflective of our planned 30 million tonne rate knowing that we’ve got a period of longer hauls before us.

So as that exposure to those longer hauls diminishes, then we'll have surplus tracking capacity essentially. And so we're working, as Jamie was saying on the opportunity to expand the Maules Creek authorization to something more significant, say 15 million or 16 million tonnes. So for instance, as we talked in the past, and then when you overlay the opportunity for autonomous haulage, and then the efficiency benefit that we believe is possible with an IHS system, then a real win for us would be being able to move to a higher level production, 15 to 16 with no extra fleet.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Glyn Lawcock from UBS.

Glyn Lawcock

Look, just a couple of quick ones. Just firstly, the FY19 open cut guidance for Gunnedah. It's down sort of 12% to 19% year-on-year. That doesn't seem like it can all be Rocglen. What are some of the issues Tarrawonga and Werris, if that’s the way I should interpret it? And then just secondly on your cost guidance of 64, that's pretty much flat on the last six months. So just wondering what’s sort of inherent in your mind behind that, in terms of oil price, obviously you got hopefully some better volume at Narrabri and other cost inflations, so just wondering where the 64 was and what needs to get right to make sure that happens.

Paul Flynn

Look, some of those things were interrelated.

Jamie Frankcombe

So, the Gunnedah open cut operations, I mean when you compare FY18 to FY19, I guess FY18 was -- with the issues at Narrabri, we pushed all of those operations as hard as we possibly could. And so when you look at the comparison between ’18 to ’19, you’re seeing Gunnedah operations moving back to the more, production models. A couple of things that are happening as well. You may remember on prior calls, we’ve talked about the haulage rate being increased to 4 million tonnes [indiscernible] about Tarrawonga and Rocglen, that drops back to 3.5. So all of those things come into play in terms of us managing rom production, stockpile levels of the end of FY18 and so therefore, the budget if you like or the guidance for Gunnedah open cuts is, as I say, more typical of what we'd expect out of those mines on an annual basis.

Glyn Lawcock

Jamie, that's right, but could you split that out then by the three mines possibly?

Paul Flynn

No. So the cost guidance, Glyn, as you point to, yes, that rate at which we're guiding to this year is consistent with that second half, absolutely spot on. As you pointed out, there are a number of factors working there. I mean, diesel obviously a very obvious one and as I mentioned in the presentation, exposure to the diesel, given that the diesel nature of our fleet, but for Narrabri is quite unique. And so particularly, at Maules, as those elevation difference between the pit floor and obviously the top of our dumps gets higher, or wider I should say that difference, consumption of diesel has gone up and then obviously the cost per liter has gone up quite materially.

So in fact, if I'm looking at it year-on-year, you look at where we were last year, we're not far off double the impact of fuel per ton, if you look into it that way, quite a big change. Tarra, as Jamie has mentioned, Tarra, we are actually going back into that section that you had a little bit nibbling around it, but now, the hill in front of us is meaningful and we need to chip away at that. So there's low volume there, little bit of extra cost as a result of the higher strip ratio. Tarra has probably been a while since you've been out there and had a look at it, but other hill still sits there, looking at you and its life of mine strip ratio is 10 to 1. And so we'll see this year creep up closer to that, which does require that extra caution embedded in that and without any extra equipment, actually slightly less coming as a result.

Going the other way of course, is yes, we are expecting Narrabri’s tonnes to step up a little bit here and so that gives you back some of the benefit you normally get with the weighted average impact of having more of our lowest cost tonnes in the mix, but we are seeing inflation right across the board in every service that we're seeing there, there are fewer opportunities now to drive cost down, not no opportunities, but there are fewer where most of these input costs are heading in the northerly direction rather than southerly. So I think $64 in that environment is going to require some work, but I think we can do it.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Tim Hoff from Deutsche Bank.

Tim Hoff

I was just having a look at the Mains CapEx spend at Narrabri, how many more years do you expect this sort of level to be continuing, 30 mil?

Paul Flynn

Tim, there is just two more in Narrabri North. So we'll get to our western boundary and these obviously are two lots of 30 million essentially, so this year and next and then that will be complete. These are obviously life of mine assets that we've been amortizing over every tonne. Of course, Mains development won't finish there, because by the time we get to half year results in this year, we will be talking to you about our plans for Narrabri South. And that means the exploration license that we have to the south of our current operations, we're looking to integrate those in. So there will be further CapEx on Mains that's required to incorporate that into our program of work, but in terms of the existing mining license and our current mine plan, the Mains development, that 30 million will stop at the end of 2020.

Tim Hoff

And for that, for South, what's the timeline on what you're looking to convert that into a mining license?

Jamie Frankcombe

We're looking to have that complete in that 2.5 to 3 years’ time. guess it's -- as we say, it’s the expiration license that sits immediately to the south of the currently approved mining lease, which incorporates the longwall blocks, which have planned to be mined south in the existing mains. So when you look at the existing Mains finishing in a couple of years' time, you’d then be able to, if you incorporate the exploration license tonnes as one contiguous block south of the existing Mains, which is one of the options we’re looking at, you need to have that ready to be out across that line as a sign of about three years’ time.

Paul Flynn

Tim, this has got an approval -- a large approval requirement as you would imagine converting expiration losses to mining lease. So there is -- as we just talked about with Vickery, there is 18 months involved in that. And that one is already obviously approved in a smaller form. So there is a lot of work. There's a number different scenarios as Jamie was saying that we're working through with our joint ventures in terms of how to optimize the integration of Narrabri South into Narrabri North. But looking at the timelines as we just highlighted back on those previous slides on Narrabri, we've got the time to be able to do that, but obviously we'd like to get it done as soon as possible, so that we can actually plan for the deployment of development assets, continues mining has obviously been the most important thing. Given the lead times associated with what might be 6 or 8 kilometer long panels. If we're able to integrate Narrabri South into Narrabri North, the way we would like to.

Tim Hoff

Yeah. Absolutely. I mean, there are some good gains if you can extend those panels

Paul Flynn

Yeah. It will be a huge benefit for us, if we can go a couple of years without a change out. I mean, there is obviously maintenance in the middle of all that of course, but that would be a big change.

Tim Hoff

Around costs at Narrabri, specifically, are we seeing sort of -- obviously the last half, you had a couple of issues that you worked through. Given that the next year looks okay and then you go to a double change out, would we expect to see costs maintained at around this level for the next couple of years and then fall back towards where it was?

Paul Flynn

I would say this year, we expect cost out counts to be better than where we were this year. This year, we had a lot of mechanical issues as much as anything else, which has been frustrating, so down time cost you deal in this type of business as you know. 2020 year is the one where we will probably -- that will be the higher cost of the years I think, lower tonnes, it's just a leveraging obviously that fixed cost base with lower tonnes, even though they're not too full change outs in that year, you’ve got a mini-change out as we step around the dock and then a full relocation once you get to the end of panel 8. But then you move into 2021 and you're back at the run rate that we would all like to see. And when the -- just from a guidance perspective, when you're running at those sorts of levels, low 50 type dollar, when you're running at, there are low levels as 2020, then you're closer to the $60 coal and that's the range that we're in.

Tim Hoff

And just finally, I guess given the drought situation that's out there, have you guys got contingencies in place for order. I mean obviously you’ve got your allocations. But I guess extreme situations might call for change to that. What's your place at the moment to handle that?

Paul Flynn

Generally, I mean, we're mindful of the continuity of water supply in the same way that all the other people out there are. I mean, our situation, as you say, we've got our licenses and therefore, for the time being, we're fine. The main dam that feeds our operations, they say at the current levels, they have two years of supply still available, but that is predicated on average rainfall turning up, those next two years. And of course if you're looking at the long range forecast for the next few months, there doesn't seem to be any relief coming that way. So we're fine, but we're also cautious about the dam’s plans or average rainfall returning such that the dams full two years at its current level today is something you can rely on.

Tim Hoff

And is that just mainly, obviously, your plants are going to be impacted, so could you just turn those off, is that an option?

Paul Flynn

That's certainly part, dust suppression is a big user of water too. I mean, where for instance doesn’t have wash plants, that's not an issue, it's not a big user. So, but dust suppression is important for us. The washing facilities generally recycle a good proportion of the water they use. So that's less of a draw although it's not insignificant. But as these releases have been coming down, we've been taking the water that’s necessary and storing it on site. As I know, many of the farmers in the regions have been doing as well and it’s not to underplay the significance of this dry spell that the region is in, but if I have to say as a general statement, it's probably not as severe as some other locations in the state are. But, we shouldn't take any of that for granted.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of James Smith from Merrill Lynch.

James Smith

Just a quick question on the cost please. So guidance for FY19 is $64 a tonne. And then just looking at it, the long term production charts are, we can see production falling in FY20 due to see – obviously, the two longwall changes at Narrabri, but also start ramping of Vickery. So I'm just wondering, is it fair to assume we’re going to see higher costs again in FY20, assuming everything is constant with regards to diesel prices. And I also just want to understand also the dynamics of the increase in steel price here and longwall distances at Maules Creek are they going to tick up over the next few years as well?

Paul Flynn

Look, the cost guidance of 64, we’re confident with that number that we can hold that. So that's reflecting all those different moving parts that you just described. We haven't given any guidance for 2020, but as you note, there will be fewer times there from Narrabri, more consistent with where we are in this year in fact. So I think that's probably a decent range to be in. Overall, there's no real meaningful Vickery tonnes in 2020. So they'll be just really early coal coming out of there and that will be largely a balance sheet related aspect, as you’re constructing the box cut itself. So nothing material to the -- factored into your equation as far as your cost estimates go.

James Smith

Because I'm just looking at the presentation six months ago and I remember Vickery is a lot slower, materially slower. And therefore, so slide 34, it looks like production in FY20 is going to be about 20.5 million tonnes, down from this 22 or 23 range that you’ve got for this year. So that’s quite a job. So, I’m just thinking, it can be quite challenging to reduce your cash costs, keeping it constant with 2 million tonne drop in overall production for the group. Is that fair?

Paul Flynn

You certainly got less tonnes from Narrabri, as we've talked about. I mean, Rocglen obviously rolls off and that does take out of the equation some tonnes, which are not necessary the cheapest tonnes we have in our arsenal.

Kevin Ball

And the Vickery costs will end up being high on the balance sheet. You’re really talking about compares Maules and Narrabri.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Duncan Simmonds from Wavestone Capital.

Duncan Simmonds

I’m just going to pick up on guidance. I’m curious on the $64 a tonne. Is that adjusted for the change in license, looking at the accounts, you've got about $57 of license expense in the year, which is about 340 a tonne. So is that like for like a $67 number versus 62, how should we think about that? And I guess following on from that, what's the breakdown of the split between that operating lease going forward into a financial lease from interest, just trying to get a sense of that?

Kevin Ball

The $64 is after having accounted for the IFRS 16 conversion for the adoption of IFRS 16 and the net impact of IFRS 16 is about as you say about $3 a tonne at the group level. So the break up between EBITDA, the DA side of that, and interest, the interest is typically at the 4.5% to 5.5% level. So it’s literally going to be 10 million bucks on or $8 million to $10 million on that 16 million, 17 million tonnes in equity coal. So that’s probably about $0.70.

And the depreciation side of that will typically be, divide that over, probably leave a residual and divide it by 5 years, and you’re going to get to that price that’s going to come through. So that's not going to be -- that’s probably going to be another $2. Yeah. But on the impact line, it doesn’t really change much at all. It’s just an accounting allocation between operating lease costs and there is also, between operating lease costs and the interest in that.

Duncan Simmonds

I guess I was just looking at the 64 a tonne versus 62 for this year, and you've really got to add $3 to that. Is that correct? That's the way to think about it though, isn’t it?

Paul Flynn

I think at the impact level, there is no real change. The classification between operating lease costs coming through the P&L, yet, it's going to cause some of those costs to move out of EBITDA or make down the level of it.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Rahul Anand from Morgan Stanley.

Rahul Anand

First one is around Narrabri. Cognizant everyone has asked a fair few questions on that. So apologies in advance. But circling back to FY20 production, I guess, the key change for the lower production is probably going around that, rather than mining through it. I just wanted to connect it back to sort of the product mix that we can expect on the back of that. Does that mean that sort of the quality of thermal would improve, now that you're doing this as opposed to the lower grade stuff trickling in as we’re seeing at the moment? And I have a second one after that.

Paul Flynn

No. FY20, the step around there is a step around a dyke. So in terms of your thinking around quality, that doesn't come into effect at all, won’t make any difference I guess in terms of Narrabri quality as to what we would typically see mining in that end of the block or those zones, because you’ve got the back end of 108 and the start of 109. But as I said, the step around is around the dyke, not stepping around the forward.

Rahul Anand

And then the second one is on Vickery. Considering where sort of going from 4.5 million tonnes per annum to the 10 million tonnes per annum approval, just wanted to understand firstly, there's probably a lot of learnings from that procedure for the 4.5. Does it in any way improve your chances of getting the approval? And then secondly, if the 10 million tonnes per annum does not come through, does the 4.5 still stand or are there changes to that to be taken into account as well.

Paul Flynn

I think Vickery is an interesting and unique project compared to others that are seeking approval from time to time in the sense that it's obviously been mined in the past. And as you know, it's currently approved for the 4.5 million tonne rate to road haul that’s down to our Gunnedah plant, as our operations currently stand in that area. And so acknowledging all that, the 10 million tonne is the ceiling and over the life of the 25 years of the operation of that, you're probably going to see an average run rate there of more 7.5 million to 8 million tonnes per annum over the 25 years, if you're averaging it out.

The key changes there, which we think are additive and incrementally better for everybody concerned, community, in particular is the fact that we do commission our Gunnedah plant, which with a growing talent, we think in another five years, will be quite – may end up being a point of contention with an expanding town, arriving approximate to the Gunnedah plant, the way they are. So our view is, let's take the opportunity with the greatest scale of the project, de-commission that site and put a modern plant, such as Maules on the side of Vickery. That lowers the costs of processing there quite substantially compared to what's been very good for us, but quite manual and trucking intensive arrangement around the Gunnedah plant.

The other benefit is that by doing that, you can also then afford to have a raw linkage for the Vickery project and relatedly, Tarrawonga will also benefit from that as well. Tarrawonga will go through the Vickery site onto the rail. And as a result, that removes all trucking of coal down any public roads from that business again. A significant point as far as the community is concerned. So lots of learnings, there's no doubt about it during the course of the work that we've done over the last 18 months on Vickery, You saw us take out, we excise a small area called the Blue Vale pit, which was some remnant coal closer to the Namoi River them people were comfortable with, despite all the scientific evidence saying that there was no issues with connectivity there in any way, but it didn't pass the significant test with the community at large and we were never going to be able to convince them.

So we’ve just removed it and a small concession in order to ensure that we took away a point of some contingent and which the feedback from that community has actually been very positive since we've done that. There's been quite positive feedback, okay, you've heard our concerns and you've adjusted accordingly. That's taken away the concern in that regard. So, we’re quite enthused as what we see. Certainly, our interactions with the government are saying, bring it on and deposit it sooner rather than later, which we now have done.

So our focus now is shifting it through the regulatory hoops by the state and federal, but I think it's eminently approvable, given that it's relatively low quality land, there is no high grade agricultural land in its footprint. It's been mined obviously extensively before, it is -- it actually looks quite nice to start, because the rehab looks pretty good, but that's just reflective of what good rehab looks like, with not just the previous rehab, but our own in our Canyon mine area as well. So I think if we're -- if people are starting to get excited about protecting rehab, I think that's an exciting day.

Rahul Anand

And I mean if you don’t get the approval for the 10 million tonne, does that mean we can still expect for that 4.5 million tonne per annum approval to stay.

Paul Flynn

You certainly don't lose just because you've asked for a bigger one and had a difficult time, but I don't think that will be the case, but in any event, the fallback is 4.5.

Rahul Anand

And just finally I guess going back to Clarke’s initial question, I understand the benefit of bringing to partner on and you guys have done that several times before. In the event that you actually don’t have an interest part of your revaluation that sort of suits your appetite so to speak, does that mean, I mean, is it fair to assume that you’re still funded through your balance sheet, considering there is going to be plenty of flexibility there.

Paul Flynn

There's plenty of opportunity to fund it, if we decided not to proceed with a joint venture.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Paul Young from Goldman Sachs.

Paul Young

An hour and 15 minutes. Sorry for extending the call a further bit. First question is on Vickery. Paul, the CapEx range you provided of 600 million to 700 million, is that a PFS level? And then also, considering the industry cost inflation we’re now seeing, what gives you the level of confidence that you can actually stay within that band?

Paul Flynn

It’s a good question. No, it’s not PF level detail. It’s quite high level. So the detailed design now takes place, now that we've gone on and launched the EIS. We have looked at it quite seriously though this number, because obviously, we've made the number public. We do think it's a solid number. The key differences here, of course, some people are going to look it and say, well, it’s close to Maules and that was built at a different point in the cycle and that's a very relevant and obvious point to make. But the infrastructure footprint for the Vickery project is far less complicated and so there are a number of different areas of savings that result there.

There is no way near, so for instance, say the large cuttings are required that went through to build the Maules Creek spur. Although in the case of the Vickery spur, there is some more to elevate it in certain areas where it traverses the floodplain exposed areas. So, the challenge for us obviously is to hold those numbers in these times, when things are running a little bit more excitedly, and -- but as far as we're concerned, we think that that range is still – we’ll sharpen up that range as the detailed design work gets done, but that's our target between those two.

Paul Young

And when will we have a definitive feasibility study number on CapEx, Paul for us?

Paul Flynn

Look, after we go through the various processes with -- we need to obviously get some validation of obviously the AIS that we've just launched just yesterday. So that will take a little bit of time. And I think in the new year, when we're getting closer to the half year results is when we will probably talk about what our plans are and we’ll certainly by that time have sharper estimates as to where we think the build costs goes. PFS type numbers, they will be a little bit further on from that because that would be potential joint ventures, we are very interested in those estimates, because not only will we be asking for a piece across the equity, obviously, they'll need to fund their portion of construction costs and they will want to see those numbers as part of that process.

Paul Young

And then on Narrabri, probably a question for Jamie. Just looking at panel one, I like Jamie and looking at the block of coal south of the intrusion, how many tonnes are actually in that little block and did you guys -- may be asked this way, what does the study or the cost benefit analysis look like and actually just leaving that coal there and sterilizing it and just doing one longwall change, considering that coal prices are pretty high at the moment.

Jamie Frankcombe

Look, you're on the ball there Paul. I mean, we have had a look at that option. They are just slightly over 1 million tonnes and that remaining block in 108. So we certainly have looked at the option of leaving that in situ and moving on to 109. Obviously, that's very much dependent on float in terms of development for 109, but at the moment, that's comfortable, if we were to do that. It’s just then how we think about that remaining tonnes in terms of do you sterilize it, as you suggest. I would think not. It's whether you come back at some point in the future or the longwall there, or you block that out somehow with continuous miners. But those options are both being looked at, we’ll make that decision at the right time.

Paul Young

So how much more compelling just conceptually to the two longwall changes versus the one?

Jamie Frankcombe

Well, it's a net benefit at this point in time. So the pit becomes a net negative, we will do something different.

Operator

There no more questions from the equity side. We will now take questions from the media. [Operator Instructions] We have a question from the line of Sonali Paul from Reuters.

Sonali Paul

I just wanted to follow up what you had said in the release about chasing external growth opportunities. Does that mean you're looking at more acquisitions and given the difficulties of developing new mines here, would you be looking to buy an existing mine or would you be looking overseas.

Paul Flynn

Look, we're in an interesting phase where we've got a decent pipeline here now of development assets. So, our focus will be on bringing both Vickery and then Winchester South online. As far as our track record goes, I mean, we create the greatest value for our shareholders when we use our skills of getting projects through the regulatory hoops, building them cheaply and then operating them cheaply as well. So, we create the greatest value for our shareholders when we do that. To the extent that something came up of interest that fitted within the criteria that we would have for an acquisition, we would look at things, but it's not front of mind at the moment. No.

Operator

Your next question is from the line of Peter Ker from Australian Financial Review.

Peter Ker

If we look at the last 2.5 years or so, your market caps swelled dramatically. In the context of all the talk about divestment from fossil fuels, I'm wondering can you tell me a bit about how your share register has changed over that time, and have you seen any particular types of investors coming in, has the growth come from Australian investors or is mostly offshore?

Paul Flynn

Look, I want to say that, some of that timeline that you’ve mentioned, if I go back four years, rather than the 2.5 you mentioned when that serious growth has occurred, it was North American players which came into our register, perceiving the industry to perhaps be oversold and came in early. So they were actually positioned themselves before that 2.5 year swing you’ve just mentioned. But during the last little while and the last 18 months to two years in particular, I would have said, having been under owned from an Australian -- Aussie in store perspective, we are more normalized in that sense.

So we've actually seen quite broad based ownership signed or merged across Aussie in stores now, to the extent that we have a lot of the traditional holders in our registers you would imagine for a company of this size. So, we're not seeing a lot, not seeing a lot obviously from a divestment perspective playing out in our register, but obviously that was there -- those who take that view aren’t there anyway, so our line of sight of that perhaps might be limited, but certainly I would say, we've had a swelling of the number of Aussie in stores in our register, which is very positive.

Peter Ker

And just on a kind of broader theme, the AAC recently recommended the government should underwrite new base load power and it sounds like that might get adopted today with the National Energy guarantee, do you reckon that’s a good things and does that feel to you like these sorts of initiatives are bringing close to the day where we see new coal-fired power stations built in Australia.

Paul Flynn

Look, as you know, we don't sell any coal domestically for power station purposes, but we do observe the obvious, the very obvious examples in Asia where we sell our premium quality coal to fuel high efficiency, low emission power station development and it's a logical question to ask, why aren’t we considering that here domestically, given that we've got a volatile and increasingly more expensive wholesale electricity price and perhaps a stronger and faster penetration of our renewables and what people have planned for. So, I think it's a logical question to be considered and I think it's a positive thing that the government has brought about this discussion on that. I note that there's probably been less of a policy contribution made by the other side. So the government's on their own in a sense, I think, pursuing this discussion, but it probably would be a richer discussion if we had both sides contributing to that debate.

Peter Ker

And just on pricing, we saw last year, the big surge in met coal prices, kind of undermine the traditional quarterly contract system, wondering did the sharp rise in Newcastle thermal coal prices this year, is there any change that could undermine the traditional annual contract coal pricing structure with the Japanese.

Paul Flynn

I don't think so, Peter. I think the end users value both bases for striking their purchase arrangements. They like to have a mix of spot exposure and they like to have some certainty in their portfolios. As I have to say, producers also benefit from. So despite the gyrations that you’ve seen over the last 18 months and two years in particular, with the setting of those prices and at times, they certainly look like anomalies relative to what might have occurred within a month later after we settle. I think both sides of that equation continue to have a commitment to maintain both pricing regimes.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Matt Chambers from The Australian.

Matt Chambers

I might have missed this in the call before. But I just – looking at your long term profit, the 9-year profile on page 34. It looks like, when you get out to 2026, 2027, it's a couple of million tonnes less than it was when you presented the same graph up in Brisbane. And it looks like Maules Creek is the major mine that’s taken a hit there. I’m just wondering what's happening there?

Paul Flynn

No. I don’t think Maules Creek is certainly producing this. [Technical Difficulty] Yeah. That very dark blue one on that slide, it might be a little bit difficult, maybe we should use more contrasting color. But yeah, look, Werris Creek will come to the end of its life. So in 2025, it’s no longer there.

Matt Chambers

Yeah. But I think what was in the graph when you had presented up in Brisbane too, but you were sort of closer to 40 million tonnes than 35 in Brisbane and it looks to have come down to about 35 now or sorry, 36, 37?

Paul Flynn

36, 37. Yeah. We’ll have to go back and have a look at that.

Matt Chambers

It looks like Maules Creek is about 10 million to 11 million, where it’s probably 12 or 13 up in Brisbane.

Paul Flynn

Yeah. Look we’ll have to -- the slide remains the same. No change in our aspirations at Maules Creek at all.

Operator

Thank you. There are no further questions. I will now hand back to Mr. Flynn for any closing remarks. Please go ahead, sir.

Paul Flynn

Well, thank you, all. I appreciate you spending the time. It's been a very good years I say, records all round, which is very positive, but let's focus on this New Year. It looks like it's going to be one typified by solid supply demand balance here. So, the outlook looks very positive. In fact, I think it looks positive for the next few years, which is really good. As I say, focus on keeping our costs under control in an inflationary environment, pursuing this approval for Vickery and delivering on our guidance for the year. So thanks for your time and if you’ve got any further questions, you know where to find us. Thanks, operator.

Operator

Thank you, sir. Ladies and gentlemen, that does conclude our teleconference for today. Thank you for participating. You may all disconnect. Thank you.