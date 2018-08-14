Orange: Strong Business, Stable Dividends

I think that Orange is one of the most attractive European telecom companies to buy.

Orange has greater certainty of sustainable FCF growth among most of its incumbent European peers, given the best regulatory environment in the French telecom market, falling capex from 2019 and the cost-cutting opportunity available for the company.

Company Overview

Orange S.A. provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators. The company was formerly known as France Telecom and changed its name to Orange S.A. in July 2013.

Orange world activities. Source: Wikipedia

Orange currently operates in 28 countries all around the world. The operator is actively exploring Africa with mobile networks in 21 countries on that continent. Thirteen of these markets have fast and reliable 4G networks already and the rest will follow in the next few years.

The company achieved significant progress across all financial metrics in H1 2018. Revenues from all operating segments grew with a strong contribution from Africa & Middle East, which rose 5.7%, and France, which increased 1.4%. The 3.9% growth in adjusted EBITDA in the 1st half confirmed the objective of stronger growth in 2018 compared to that achieved in 2017 with, in particular, double-digit growth in Spain. Adjusted EBITDA for the telecom activities rose 3.9% while the adjusted EBITDA margin improved by 0.6 percentage points.

CAPEX in the 1st half was in line with the objective of 7.4 billion euros in CAPEX for the full year. As of 1H 2018, 4G mobile had more than 50 million customers (up 38% year on year) and over 29 million households were connected to very high-speed fixed broadband (up 26%).

As for the dividend policy, the company sets a minimum threshold for payouts and adjusts them up and down as needed, responding to cash flow trends and upcoming expenses. In the context of the Essentials2020 strategic plan, the company’s objective is to maintain a minimum dividend of 0.60 euros per year until 2018, without excluding the possibility of an increase depending on adjusted EBITDA performance. Over the last five years, Orange's trailing dividend payouts have bounced around between $1.3 billion and $1.8 billion. Also, the company pays dividends on a semi-annual basis.

After the successful 1H2018 period, Orange reaffirms its objectives for 2018:

• Growth in adjusted EBITDA greater than that achieved in 2017 on a comparable basis;

• Increased CAPEX, peaking at 7.4 billion euros in 2018;

• Growth in Operating Cash Flow greater than in 2017 on a comparable basis;

• The ratio of net debt to adjusted EBITDA for the telecom activities to be maintained at about 2x in the medium term to preserve Orange's financial strength and its investment capacity.

For 2019 and 2020, the company expects growth in adjusted EBITDA, a reduction in CAPEX and growth in Operating Cash Flow.

The key concerns about Orange’s attractiveness are cost-cutting potential and capex/regulation clarity. Digitalisation and automation are one of the most underestimated factors considering the telecom industry. Although the cost-cutting has been one of the main topics in the TMT industry for past years, the full potential of the cost-cutting opportunity will be unleashed in the next few years through digitalisation. As a large-scale incumbent operator, Orange also benefits from the digitalized cost-cutting opportunity with a 1.9% cut in labor costs in 2017. Further automation of such areas as customer service, marketing, and network maintenance will boost fixed cost reduction even more. Orange has been rolling out fiber to the home (FTTH) for nearly a decade so it’s unlikely for a negative capex surprise to happen in 2018-2020. France is the only market in Europe where the regulator has required operators to roll out FTTH, incentivizing investment through the market competition without overregulation.

Based on analysts’ estimates Orange should deliver a 5.3%-5.7% unlevered FCF yield (vs. the sector average of 6.1%-6.6%) in 2019 and more than 3% EBITDA CAGR in 2018-2022, along with lower leverage compared to peers. The dividend yield is expected to be around 5.2%-6% in 2019-2020.

As a bonus, the stock has a potential for upside in the case of French market consolidation. Sebastien Soriano, head of French telecoms regulator Arcep, said in an interview with Le Monde that “circumstances had changed” since 2016 when it intervened to block potential consolidation. The regulator said any transaction would need to create value “not just for shareholders, but also for the country” and pointed to the combination of Sprint and T-Mobile in the US, a deal that has been pitched as creating jobs and paving the way for investment in 5G, the next generation wireless technology. Furthermore, Orange chief executive officer Stephane Richard in a conference call with analysts said that in the medium term the economics of the French market will make the conditions of a consolidation unavoidable. Orange is open to discussing potential tie-ups with other operators in its home market but is not likely to be the instigator of consolidation in the sector, though.

Risks

I see the following risks for Orange in the mid-term perspective:

⁃ The fixed-line loss will be a risk to Orange’s revenue. The fixed-line telecommunications market in France is dominated by Orange. France is not particularly exposed to fixed-mobile substitution in the mid-term but with some unlimited offers in mobile from Iliad, SFR, and Bouygues, it is not immune either. As a result, Orange’s wholesale revenue could be lower than expected.

⁃ It's no secret that operating in emerging markets carries its own specific risks. Some of the countries (Iraq, Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and others) Orange operates in have very unstable governments. The region significantly contributes to the company’s revenue growth, but operating risks are also high.

Source: Africa Country Benchmark Report for 2017

Final thoughts

In the medium term, Orange's growth strategy relies on high-speed broadband services and expansion in emerging markets. I believe that the company’s business foundation is strong and expect healthy growth for the 2018-2020 period. Overall, I view Orange as a stable dividend stock with upside potential.

Disclaimer: Use my work as a starting point for your own due diligence, not as a substitute. All investments involve the risk of loss of income as well as the principal. Consider consulting with an investment adviser before making any investment. Author-generated charts are subject to error due to discrepancies in source data or securities being listed on multiple international markets.

