Best And Worst Performing S&P 500 Stocks On Earnings

Below is a look at the 30 best and 30 worst performing S&P 500 stocks on their earnings reaction days this season. DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) posted a one-day gain of 14.53% on August 3rd following earnings, and that has held up as the best performer in the S&P 500 this season. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) ranks second with a one-day gain of 14.33%.

Other notables on the list of earnings season winners include Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS), Corning (NYSE:GLW), Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE), and Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC).

To rank in the top 30, a stock needed to have gained at least 7.75% on its earnings reaction day. Notice that none of the FAANG stocks made the list of biggest winners this earnings season.

While no FAANG stocks made the list of biggest earnings season winners, one of them made the list of worst performers. As shown, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) posted a decline of 18.96% on its earnings reaction day following its report on July 25th, which was the fourth biggest drop of any S&P 500 stock this earnings season. Not to be outdone, social media competitor Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) fell even more than Facebook when it reported two days later, dropping 20.54% for the 2nd worst decline on earnings this season.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) - the consumer engagement ratings company - has seen the biggest drop on earnings this season with a one-day decline of 25% on July 26th. Other notables on the list of earnings season losers include eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY), News Corp. (NASDAQ:NWSA), Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR), TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), and Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).