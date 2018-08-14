8 Dividend Increases: August 6-10, 2018

In the last week, eight companies on my watch list announced dividend increases.

One way to identify dividend growth stocks for further analysis is to monitor dividend increases.

I monitor dividend increases for stocks on my watch list of dividend growth stocks to identify candidates for further analysis. Companies that regularly increase dividends show confidence in the potential growth of future earnings.

I use the CCC List as a starting point and apply the following screens:

Market cap ≥ $500 million

No stocks that are being acquired

No Over-The-Counter or Pink Sheet stocks

Dividend Yield ≥ 1.5% for Challengers

Dividend Yield ≥ 1.0% for Contenders and Champions

In the past week, eight companies announcing dividend increases passed these screens. The following table provides a summary of these increases.

The table is sorted by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period. 1-yr %Incr is the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend. (Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so this puts the most recent dividend increase in context).

Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR)

BR provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Customers include banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers globally. BR was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Lake Success, New York.

Recently, BR increased its quarterly dividend from 36.5¢ per share to 48.5¢ per share, an increase of 32.88%. The dividend is payable on October 3 to shareholders of record on September 18. BR will trade ex-dividend on September 17.

Manulife Financial (MFC)

MFC and its subsidiaries provide financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. Additionally, the company holds interests in oil and gas properties and royalties, as well as foreign bonds and equities. MFC was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

The company announced an increase of its quarterly dividend of 27.83% to 22¢ per share. The new dividend is payable on September 19 to shareholders of record on August 21. The ex-dividend date will be August 20.

Badger Meter (BMI)

BMI provides flow measurement, control, and communications solutions. The company offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and valves and meters to measure and control materials flowing through pipes and pipelines. The company also provides flow instrumentation technologies to original equipment manufacturers. BMI was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of 15¢ per share, an increase of 15.38% over the prior quarterly dividend. BMI will trade ex-dividend on August 30. The dividend is payable on September 14, to shareholders of record on August 31.

Steris (STE)

STE develops, manufactures, and markets infection prevention, contamination control, microbial reduction, and surgical and gastrointestinal support products and services for healthcare, pharmaceutical, scientific, research, industrial, and governmental customers worldwide. It operates a network of more than 50 facilities. STE was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

The company's board of directors approved an increase in the quarterly dividend of 9.68% to 34¢ per share. The dividend is payable on September 27 to shareholders of record on August 29.

Ritchie Brothers Auctioneers (RBA)

Established in 1958 and headquartered in Burnaby, Canada, RBA is the world’s largest seller of used equipment for the construction, transportation, agricultural, material handling, energy, mining, forestry, marine, real estate and other industries. The company operates a network of auction locations that conduct live and unreserved auctions with on-site and online bidding. Recently, RBA increased its quarterly dividend from 17¢ per share to 18¢ per share, an increase of 5.88%. The new dividend is payable on September 19 to shareholders of record on August 29, with an ex-dividend date of August 28.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG)

SMG manufactures, markets, and sells branded consumer lawn and garden care products worldwide. The company offers its products to home centers, mass merchandisers, warehouse clubs, large hardware chains, independent hardware stores, nurseries, garden centers, and food and drug stores. SMG was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Marysville, Ohio.

Recently, SMG increased its quarterly dividend from 53¢ per share to 55.¢ per share, an increase of 3.77%. The new dividend is payable on September 10 to shareholders of record on August 27. The ex-dividend date will be August 24.

j2 Global (JCOM)

JCOM provides Internet services worldwide. The company’s Business Cloud Services segment provides cloud services to business of all sizes and to government organizations. The company’s Digital Media segment operates a large portfolio of Web properties. JCOM was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

The company announced an increase of its quarterly dividend of 2.41% to 42.5¢ per share. The dividend is payable on September 4 to shareholders of record on August 20. The stock will trade ex-dividend on August 17.

Microchip Technology (MCHP)

MCHP develops, manufactures and sells specialized semiconductor products for a wide range of embedded control applications. The company sells its products through a network of direct sales personnel and distributors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. MCHP was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

On August 9, the board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of 36.4¢ per share. The new dividend represents an increase of 0.14%. The dividend is payable on September 4 to shareholders of record on August 21. The ex-dividend date is August 20.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Below, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, BR, STE, and JCOM.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the timeframe in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

BR's price line (black) is above the primary valuation line (orange) and above the stock's normal P/E ratio (blue). The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in BR in January 2009 would have returned 26.1% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

STE's price line is above the stock's normal P/E ratio and above the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in STE in January 2009 would have returned 18.5% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

JCOM's price line is below the primary valuation line and below the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at a discount to fair value. An investment in JCOM in January 2009 would have returned 16.1% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

As a bonus, here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.

The table is sorted by Ticker, and as before, Next Div is annualized. Please note that Next Div links to the latest dividend declaration announcement.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: Dividend Increases: August 14-27, 2018

Company Ticker Yield Recent Price Yrs 5-Yr DGR Next Div. Ex-Div Date Payable Date Arbor Realty Trust ABR 8.71% $11.48 7 20.40% $1.00 08/14 08/31 Archer Daniels Midland ADM 2.72% $49.32 43 12.80% $1.34 08/15 09/06 Aflac AFL 2.25% $46.30 36 5.40% $1.04 08/21 09/01 Assured Guaranty AGO 1.55% $41.25 7 9.60% $0.64 08/14 08/29 Aspen Insurance Holdings AHL 2.62% $36.70 6 7.30% $0.96 08/16 09/04 Applied Industrial Technologies AIT 1.63% $73.75 9 6.70% $1.20 08/14 08/31 Apartment Investment & Management AIV 3.56% $42.75 8 13.60% $1.52 08/16 08/31 Assurant AIZ 2.10% $106.82 14 21.60% $2.24 08/24 09/18 Allete ALE 2.89% $77.57 8 3.10% $2.24 08/14 09/01 Alaska Air Group ALK 2.07% $61.89 6 N/A $1.28 08/20 09/06 Autoliv ALV 2.63% $94.14 9 4.70% $2.48 08/21 09/06 Amgen AMGN 2.70% $195.61 8 26.10% $5.28 08/16 09/07 Atmos Energy ATO 2.11% $91.82 34 5.80% $1.94 08/24 09/10 American States Water AWR 1.85% $59.34 63 9.40% $1.10 08/14 08/31 Bunge Limited BG 3.25% $61.62 18 11.10% $2.00 08/21 09/05 Black Hills BKH 3.17% $59.97 47 4.10% $1.90 08/17 09/01 Bemis BMS 2.49% $49.70 35 3.70% $1.24 08/15 09/04 Cheesecake Factory CAKE 2.65% $49.78 6 34.60% $1.32 08/14 08/28 Cogent Communications Group CCOI 4.23% $51.05 7 53.70% $2.16 08/16 08/31 Church & Dwight CHD 1.56% $55.89 22 9.60% $0.87 08/14 09/04 Cummins CMI 3.26% $139.70 13 18.50% $4.56 08/21 09/04 CenterPoint Energy CNP 3.93% $28.22 13 5.70% $1.11 08/15 09/13 Cohen & Steers CNS 3.15% $41.87 9 9.20% $1.32 08/15 08/30 Columbia Sportswear COLM 0.98% $89.47 13 10.70% $0.88 08/15 08/30 Cheniere Energy Partners CQH 7.29% $30.72 5 N/A $2.24 08/17 08/28 Carlisle CSL 1.30% $123.45 41 13.60% $1.60 08/17 09/04 Chevron CVX 3.66% $122.44 31 4.20% $4.48 08/16 09/10 Discover Financial Services DFS 2.15% $74.33 8 26.60% $1.60 08/22 09/06 Dun & Bradstreet DNB 1.47% $142.01 12 5.70% $2.09 08/21 09/07 Dunkin' Brands Group DNKN 1.97% $70.51 7 16.50% $1.39 08/24 09/05 Duke Energy DUK 4.58% $80.94 14 2.90% $3.71 08/16 09/17 Consolidated Edison ED 3.62% $79.05 44 2.70% $2.86 08/14 09/17 Emerson Electric EMR 2.64% $73.45 61 3.60% $1.94 08/16 09/10 Enbridge ENB 7.52% $35.70 22 10.50% $2.68 08/14 09/01 First Defiance Financial FDEF 2.14% $31.80 8 38.00% $0.68 08/16 08/24 Griffon GFF 1.65% $17.00 7 24.10% $0.28 08/22 09/20 Gorman-Rupp GRC 1.37% $36.42 45 8.50% $0.50 08/14 09/10 Healthcare Services Group HCSG 1.90% $40.73 16 2.90% $0.78 08/23 09/28 HNI HNI 2.75% $42.86 8 3.50% $1.18 08/16 09/04 Home BancShares HOMB 2.06% $23.31 8 28.90% $0.48 08/14 09/05 Honeywell International HON 1.96% $152.35 7 12.40% $2.98 08/16 09/07 Helmerich & Payne HP 4.57% $62.14 46 58.50% $2.84 08/16 08/31 Hershey HSY 2.95% $98.06 9 10.30% $2.89 08/23 09/14 Summit Hotel Properties INN 5.42% $13.29 5 8.40% $0.72 08/15 08/31 International Paper IP 3.68% $51.60 8 11.60% $1.90 08/14 09/17 Invesco Limited IVZ 4.84% $24.79 9 12.40% $1.20 08/15 09/04 j2 Global JCOM 2.10% $80.79 8 11.80% $1.70 08/17 09/04 Johnson & Johnson JNJ 2.76% $130.22 56 6.70% $3.60 08/27 09/11 KeyCorp KEY 3.21% $21.18 8 16.10% $0.68 08/27 09/14 Kraft Heinz KHC 4.22% $59.28 5 16.10% $2.50 08/16 09/14 KLA-Tencor KLAC 2.58% $116.15 9 8.50% $3.00 08/14 08/31 Kroger KR 1.87% $29.89 13 14.60% $0.56 08/14 09/01 L3 Technologies LLL 1.53% $208.54 15 8.90% $3.20 08/16 09/17 Lindsay LNN 1.40% $88.44 16 23.50% $1.24 08/16 08/31 LTC Properties LTC 5.25% $43.46 8 5.00% $2.28 08/22 08/31 Macerich MAC 5.06% $58.55 8 5.20% $2.96 08/16 09/07 Main Street Capital MAIN 5.66% $40.30 7 5.50% $2.28 08/20 09/14 Microchip Technology MCHP 1.67% $87.03 17 0.60% $1.46 08/20 09/04 Marcus MCS 1.53% $39.15 5 8.00% $0.60 08/24 09/17 Manulife Financial MFC 4.83% $18.22 5 9.50% $0.88 08/20 09/19 Mobile Mini MINI 2.21% $45.25 5 N/A $1.00 08/14 08/29 Marathon Petroleum MPC 2.30% $80.09 8 20.40% $1.84 08/15 09/10 MSA Safety MSA 1.52% $99.82 47 4.60% $1.52 08/17 09/10 Middlesex Water MSEX 1.96% $45.63 45 2.90% $0.90 08/14 09/04 Microsoft MSFT 1.55% $108.21 16 13.90% $1.68 08/15 09/13 Nordson NDSN 1.06% $131.54 54 16.80% $1.40 08/20 09/04 Nielsen Holdings plc NLSN 5.69% $24.62 6 N/A $1.40 08/21 09/05 Neenah Paper NP 1.86% $88.40 8 25.30% $1.64 08/16 09/05 Otter Tail OTTR 2.76% $48.50 5 1.50% $1.34 08/14 09/10 Provident Financial Services PFS 3.35% $25.09 8 8.90% $0.84 08/14 08/31 Prudential Financial PRU 3.73% $96.46 10 13.40% $3.60 08/20 09/13 Phillips 66 PSX 2.63% $121.57 7 43.40% $3.20 08/20 09/04 Ryder System R 2.82% $76.49 14 8.40% $2.16 08/17 09/21 Regency Centers REG 3.53% $62.85 5 2.60% $2.22 08/14 08/29 Robert Half International RHI 1.45% $77.10 15 9.90% $1.12 08/23 09/14 RE/MAX Holdings RMAX 1.65% $48.60 5 N/A $0.80 08/14 08/29 Reliance Steel & Aluminum RS 2.28% $87.81 8 17.60% $2.00 08/16 09/07 Sabra Healthcare REIT SBRA 8.08% $22.29 7 5.60% $1.80 08/16 08/31 Southside Bancshares SBSI 3.43% $35.03 24 11.70% $1.20 08/22 09/06 J.M. Smucker SJM 3.06% $111.10 21 8.90% $3.40 08/16 09/04 Scotts Miracle-Gro SMG 3.00% $73.30 8 10.50% $2.20 08/24 09/10 Standard Motor Products SMP 1.72% $48.89 9 16.10% $0.84 08/14 09/04 Snap-on SNA 1.93% $170.25 8 16.10% $3.28 08/16 09/10 Southern SO 5.17% $46.40 18 3.40% $2.40 08/17 09/06 Simon Property Group SPG 4.58% $174.79 9 13.20% $8.00 08/16 08/31 South State SSB 1.69% $82.75 7 13.90% $1.40 08/16 08/24 Schweitzer-Mauduit International SWM 4.34% $39.65 6 30.30% $1.72 08/23 09/21 Southwest Gas SWX 2.65% $78.46 12 11.00% $2.08 08/14 09/04 TE Connectivity TEL 1.91% $92.37 6 14.20% $1.76 08/23 09/07 Target TGT 3.12% $82.06 51 13.10% $2.56 08/14 09/10 TJX TJX 1.57% $99.35 22 22.20% $1.56 08/15 09/06 Timken (The) TKR 2.32% $48.25 5 3.10% $1.12 08/16 09/05 Thomson Reuters TRI 3.25% $42.46 24 1.50% $1.38 08/15 09/17 Tractor Supply TSCO 1.56% $79.49 9 23.90% $1.24 08/24 09/11 United Parcel Service UPS 3.08% $118.16 9 7.80% $3.64 08/17 09/05 United Technologies UTX 2.12% $132.18 24 6.00% $2.80 08/16 09/10 Vectren VVC 2.52% $71.39 58 4.00% $1.80 08/14 09/04 Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA 2.65% $66.48 43 9.20% $1.76 08/17 09/12 Aqua America WTR 2.36% $37.10 26 8.10% $0.88 08/16 09/01 Zions Bancorp ZION 2.28% $52.57 6 61.50% $1.20 08/15 08/23

Disclosure: I am/we are long AFL, CMI, JNJ, MAIN, MSFT, PFS, TJX, UPS, WBA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.