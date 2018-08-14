Mexico: Signs Of A Honeymoon Emerge

AMLO’s resounding victory and large Congressional majority suggest that the new president is likely to take over with ample power, backed by an impressive popular mandate. He will face a weakened opposition and (likely) sufficient support from other left-leaning Congressmen to clear the 2/3rd threshold necessary for the approval of controversial constitutional changes.

The positive reception by financial markets also suggests the new administration should have some leeway in implementing new policies, with investors arguably inclined to give the new president the benefit of the doubt.

Avoiding the temptation of sharply expanding the state presence in the economy, jeopardising Mexico’s fiscal and growth outlook, is the main risk to watch. Apart from the changes to energy sector policies, investor scepticism is centred on the feasibility of social and public investment policy, with the upcoming budget negotiations providing a first glimpse into how deep a departure the new team will attempt.

The potential new initiatives that may pressure fiscal accounts include a new initiative aimed at keeping fuel prices stable (in real terms), an effort to increase public sector investment and the new social/entitlement programmes for the elderly and unemployed youth. No new taxes are planned to fund these initiatives, which are expected to be funded by an estimated 2% of GDP in fiscal savings.

There is growing scepticism, however, that planned initiatives such as the reduction of public sector salaries/personnel, tighter administrative cost controls and the elimination of corruption and waste will be sufficient to generate these savings.

A potential silver lining is that strict fiscal constraints and the focus on new social and security policy priorities should result in a more pragmatic stance vis-à-vis the state presence in productive sectors, especially with respect to the future of the energy sector.

Without vibrant private sector support, the prospects for Mexico’s medium-term macro outlook would be much diminished, marked by low growth and lingering vulnerabilities on the fiscal and external side. In the longer term, the risk is that policy failure and ample political power, thanks in part to an electorate beholden to the new MORENA party signature entitlement programmes, would pave the way for increasing policy radicalisation, as seen in Brazil during the Workers' Party (PT) years.