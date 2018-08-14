Tracking Allan Mecham's Arlington Value Capital Portfolio - Q2 2018 Update

The top three positions are Alliance Data Systems, Cimpress NV, Berkshire Hathaway and they add up to ~50% of the portfolio.

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Allan Mecham’s 13F stock portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Mecham’s regulatory 13F Form filed on 8/13/2018. Please visit our Tracking Allan Mecham’s Arlington Value Capital Portfolio article for an idea on his investment philosophy and our last update for the fund’s moves during Q1 2018.

This quarter, Mecham’s 13F portfolio value increased ~6% from $1.21B to $1.28B. The number of holdings remained steady at 20. The top three holdings are at ~50% while the top five are at two-thirds of the 13F assets: Alliance Data Systems, Cimpress NV, Berkshire Hathaway, Interactive Brokers, and Molson Coors.

Stake Decreases:

Interactive Brokers (IBKR): IBKR is a 8.41% stake purchased in Q4 2014 at prices between $24 and $29. The following quarter saw a roughly one-third increase at prices between $28 and $34. The stock currently trades well above those ranges at $61.30. Last quarter saw a ~6% trimming and that was followed with a ~4% trimming this quarter. Mecham is starting to harvest gains.

Advance Auto Parts (AAP): AAP was a minutely small position established in Q3 2017. The following quarter saw the position built up to a ~5% portfolio stake at prices between $79 and $104. There was a ~18% stake increase last quarter at prices between $100 and $124. This quarter saw an about turn: ~20% reduction at prices between $104 and $140. The stock currently trades at ~$145.

MSC Industrial Direct (MSM): MSM is a 1.48% of the portfolio stake established in Q1 2015 and almost doubled the following quarter at prices between $69 and $81. Q3 2015 saw another ~35% increase at prices between $61 and $72. The pattern reversed in Q1 2016: ~20% reduction at prices between $56 and $76. Q4 2016 saw another one-third selling at prices between $70 and $95 and that was followed with a ~30% reduction in the following quarter at prices between $91 and $106. The stock currently trades at $84.69. Last four quarters have seen a ~50% reduction at prices between $67 and $100.

Bank of America (BAC): BAC is a 1.19% of the portfolio position established in Q1 2016 at prices between $12 and $15 and increased by ~28% in Q3 2016 at prices between $12.74 and $16.19. Q4 2016 saw an about turn: ~55% selling at prices between $15.50 and $23 and that was followed with another ~20% reduction the following quarter at prices between $22 and $25.50. Q4 2017 also saw a ~55% selling at prices between $25.50 and $30. Mecham is harvesting gains. The stock currently trades at $30.48. Last two quarters have seen marginal trimming.

Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII): RCII was a ~3% portfolio stake established in Q1 2017 at prices between $8 and $11.76. There was a ~85% increase the following quarter at prices between $8.50 and $13. H2 2017 had also seen a ~50% increase at prices between $11 and $13.75. The position was almost eliminated this quarter at prices between $9 and $15. The stock is now at $14.69.

Note: RCII is getting acquired by Vintage Capital for $15 per share cash in a transaction announced in June.

Stake Increases:

Alliance Data Systems (ADS): ADS is now the largest position at ~18% of the portfolio. It was first purchased in Q3 2017 at prices between $210 and $265. There was a ~25% increase in the following quarter at prices between $220 and $252 and that was followed with a whopping ~400% increase last quarter at prices between $213 and $276. This quarter also saw a ~24% stake increase at prices between $195 and $237. The stock is now at $227. For investors attempting to follow Mecham, ADS is a good option to consider for further research.

Cimpress NV (CMPR): CMPR is Arlington Value Capital’s second-largest individual stock position at ~17% of the portfolio. It is a long-term stake that has been in the portfolio since the firm’s first 13F filing in Q4 2012. The bulk of the original stake was purchased in Q1 & Q2 2013 at prices between $32 and $49. The next significant buying was in Q3 2015 when there was a ~90% increase at prices between $64.50 and $84.50. Q2 & Q3 2016 saw a ~40% reduction at prices between $81 and $102. Q1 2017 saw another about turn: ~20% increase at prices between $79.50 and $98 and that was followed with another similar increase the following quarter at prices between $82 and $95. The stock currently trades at $139. Q4 2017 saw a ~17% selling at prices between $97.50 and $123 and that was followed with a ~14% reduction last quarter at prices between $120 and $171. There was a marginal increase this quarter.

Note: Arlington Value Capital has a ~5% ownership stake in the business.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B): BRK.B is a long-term holding that has been in the portfolio for many years. It is currently the third-largest position at ~15% of the portfolio. The vast majority of the stake was purchased during the five quarters thru Q1 2016 at prices between $124 and $152. The stock is currently at ~$205. There was a ~17% trimming in Q4 2016 at prices between $143 and $167 and that was followed with a similar reduction in the following quarter at prices between $159 and $177. Last two quarters had seen marginal trimming while this quarter saw a ~7% increase.

Note: Mecham has had a previous very successful round-trip with Berkshire Hathaway.

Molson Coors Brewing (TAP): The large (top five) 7.59% TAP position was established last quarter at prices between $72 and $85 and increased by ~135% this quarter at prices between $59 and $74. The stock is now at $65.44. For investors attempting to follow Arlington Value Capital, TAP is a good option to consider for further research.

Note: Molson Coors has had a previous round-trip: it was a 1.73% position purchased in Q2 2017 at prices between $86 and $97 and increased by ~400% the following quarter at prices between $81 and $92. The position was disposed in Q4 2017 at prices between $76.50 and $84.50.

Monro Inc. (MNRO) previously Monro Muffler Brake: MNRO is a large 7.48% portfolio stake established in Q2 2017 at prices between $41 and $55 and increased by ~55% in the following quarter at prices between $40 and $56. The stock currently trades well above those ranges at $69. There were minor increases in the last three quarters.

AutoNation Inc. (AN): The large ~7% AutoNation stake was first purchased in Q4 2016 at prices between $40 and $50 and increased by ~60% in the following quarter at prices between $42 and $53. Q2 2017 saw a 285% stake increase at prices between $39 and $44. The stock currently trades at $45.80. H2 2017 had seen a ~17% selling at prices between $38.50 and $56. This quarter saw a ~7% increase.

Jefferies Financial Group (JEF) previously Leucadia: JEF was a very small ~1% position in 2013. During the last two quarters of 2014, the original position was increased by a whopping 15x at prices between $22 and $24.50. Q4 2015 saw a ~60% increase at prices between $16 and $21 and that was followed with a ~35% increase the following quarter at prices between $14.50 and $17.50. Q4 2016 saw a ~30% reduction at prices between $18 and $24 and that was followed with a ~12% selling in the following quarter. The stock currently trades at $23.27 and the stake is at 6.35% of the portfolio. Last four quarters have seen only minor adjustments.

Spirit Airlines (SAVE): SAVE is a ~3% portfolio positon established in Q3 2017 at prices between $32 and $54 and the stock currently trades at $43.80. There was a 24% selling in Q4 2017 at prices between $33.50 and $45.50. This quarter saw a ~5% increase.

Armstrong World Industries (AWI), Copart Inc. (CPRT), Dentsply Sirono (XRAY), Heico Corp. (HEI), and Raven Industries (RAVN): These are very small positions (less than ~1% of the portfolio each) that saw increases this quarter.

Kept Steady:

Deswell Industries (DSWL) and Liberty Global (LBTYK): These are minutely small positions (less than ~0.1% of the portfolio each) kept steady this quarter.

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Mecham’s 13F stock holdings in Q2 2018:

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAC, TAP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.