Norwegian Cruise Line Has Better Growth - Cramer's Lightning Round (8/13/18)

|
Includes: CCL, GSKY, MTW, NCLH, OLED, TR
by: SA Editor Mohit Manghnani

Summary

Manitowoc doesn't deserve to be this low.

Tootsie Roll doesn't have growth catalyst.

Universal Display is too volatile.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Monday, August 13.

Bullish Calls

Carnival Cruise Lines (NYSE:CCL): It's good but Norwegian (NASDAQ:NCLH) has better growth.

Manitowoc Company (NYSE:MTW): This stock should not be so low.

Bearish Calls

Tootsie Roll (NYSE:TR): They don't have much growth left without a takeover bid.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY): While this seems like an ideal fintech name, the stock is going lower. Cramer needs to work more on it to opine.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED): It falls and rallies with Apple. Don't buy as it's too hard.

::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::

Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS: Check out Cramer's multi-million dollar charitable trust portfolio and uncover the stocks he thinks could be HUGE winners. Start your FREE 14-day trial now!

Get Cramer's Picks by email - it's free and takes only a few seconds to sign up