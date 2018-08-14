Norwegian Cruise Line Has Better Growth - Cramer's Lightning Round (8/13/18)

Manitowoc doesn't deserve to be this low.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Monday, August 13.

Bullish Calls

Carnival Cruise Lines (NYSE:CCL): It's good but Norwegian (NASDAQ:NCLH) has better growth.

Manitowoc Company (NYSE:MTW): This stock should not be so low.

Bearish Calls

Tootsie Roll (NYSE:TR): They don't have much growth left without a takeover bid.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY): While this seems like an ideal fintech name, the stock is going lower. Cramer needs to work more on it to opine.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED): It falls and rallies with Apple. Don't buy as it's too hard.

::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::

Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS: Check out Cramer's multi-million dollar charitable trust portfolio and uncover the stocks he thinks could be HUGE winners. Start your FREE 14-day trial now!

Get Cramer's Picks by email - it's free and takes only a few seconds to sign up