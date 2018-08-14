U.S. Calendar: The Week Ahead

Semiconductor companies Lam Research, KLA Tencor, NVIDIA and Applied Materials will be among the attendees at the KeyBanc Capital Markets 20th Annual Technology Leadership Forum, which runs from August 12-14.

Fresh retail sales figures may shed some light on companies such as Home Depot (HD), Macy’s (M) and Walmart (WMT), who are each set to release their earnings results.

As earnings season winds down, investors will likely refocus their attention on the latest incoming economic data, which in the week ahead includes a fresh report on retail sales.

Interactive Brokers senior market analyst Steven Levine provides some highlights for what to look for in the week beginning August 13.

[Note: This video was originally published on IBKR Traders' Insight on August 13, 2018.]

The analysis in this material is provided for information only and is not and should not be construed as an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security. To the extent that this material discusses general market activity, industry or sector trends or other broad-based economic or political conditions, it should not be construed as research or investment advice. To the extent that it includes references to specific securities, commodities, currencies, or other instruments, those references do not constitute a recommendation by IB to buy, sell or hold such investments. This material does not and is not intended to take into account the particular financial conditions, investment objectives or requirements of individual customers. Before acting on this material, you should consider whether it is suitable for your particular circumstances and, as necessary, seek professional advice.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

Business relationship disclosure: I am receiving compensation from my employer to produce this material.