Venator Materials: Down Over 40% But Still Not A Compelling Investment Opportunity

In August 2017 Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) spun off its titanium dioxide (TiO 2 ) and specialty chemicals business into a new entity called Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR), where the stock initially started trading at $22.50 per share. Today however, the stock now trading below $12 due to some major setbacks in VNTR’s business. This represents over 40% reduction since the IPO and an EV/EBITDA multiple of 4.5. Some believe that this drastic drop and the low valuation of VNTR has created a compelling buying opportunity for an industry leader operating in an established industry. I however would suggest that investors look elsewhere and avoid VNTR due to specific headwinds facing the company in the coming year.

Company Summary

In 2017 VNTR had revenues of $2.2 billion which was earned from the following two divisions that make up their company (Source: VNTR 2017 10-K SEC Filing):

Titanium Dioxide – VNTR is a leading producer of Titanium Dioxide (TiO 2 ) which is a naturally occurring oxide that is used as a pigment in a variety of industries such as plastics, paints, cosmetics and paper. As of December 31, 2017, VNTR’s Titanium Dioxide segment had eight manufacturing facilities operating in seven countries with a total nameplate production capacity of approximately 782,000 metric tons per year (Source: VNTR 2017 10-K SEC Filing). TiO 2 can be derived from many different sources, however some sources such as Ilmenite have historically much less price volatility than other feedstocks like Rutile. In 2017, the TiO 2 division contributed $1.6 billion of revenue to the company or 72% of the total and produced EBITDA of $387 million.

(Source: VNTR Q2 2018 Presentation)

Performance Additives – This division of VNTR is sub divided into 4 categories which are Functional Additives, Color Pigments, Timber Treatment and Water Treatment. As of December 31, 2017, the Performance Additives segment had 18 manufacturing facilities operating in seven countries with nameplate production capacity of approximately 530,000 metric tons per year (Source: VNTR 2017 10-K SEC Filing). In 2017, the Performance Additives division contributed $620 million of revenue to the company or 28% of the total and produced EBITDA of $72 million.

(Source: VNTR Q2 2018 Presentation)

Historical TiO 2 Global Pricing

Like most commodities, pricing for TiO 2 is very cyclical. Profitability for VNTR’s TiO 2 unit reached a peak in 2011, which was the result of a combination of high TiO 2 prices and controlled raw material costs. These economic conditions attracted a lot of new global production capacity which flooded the TiO 2 market and eventually led to declining prices and margins for producers. In recent years the market for TiO 2 has recovered marginally along with asset utilization slowly picking up at plants.

(Source: VNTR Q2 2018 Presentation)

(Source: VNTR Q2 2018 Presentation)

Pori Production Facility and Questionable Acquisition Strategy

One of the biggest issues hanging over VNTR stock today is the reconstruction timeline and costs for their Pori, Finland production facility. On January 30, 2017 this facility experienced significant fire damage which reduced production to 20% of its normal capacity. Pori is a very important site for VNTR as it has historically contributed up to 75% of EBITDA and 17% (130,000 metric tons per year) of the total TiO 2 companywide production (Source: VNTR 2017 10-K SEC Filing). Up until the most recent quarter VNTR has been receiving insurance payments that compensated for their loss from the fire damage which has helped pad their reported EBITDA. In the next quarter however, these same metrics will look much worse as there will be a negative impact to earnings from the loss of any further insurance proceeds (Q2 Conference Call Transcript). Initially this profitable part of the business was going to be prioritized during the reconstruction, but based on comments made by management on the last quarterly call, it may be a few more years until these margins are being produced again due to cost overruns and overall difficulties of adhering to construction timelines. There is also the risk of VNTR losing many of their traditional customers due to this lengthy outage.

Another big twist to the VNTR saga is that during this time they have agreed to purchase another facility from TiO 2 competitor, Tronox (NYSE: TROX). VNTR has agreed to buy TROX’s European Paper Laminates business for an undisclosed amount as well as securing the exclusive rights to purchase a TiO 2 plant in Ashtabula, Ohio for between $900 million and $1.1 billion, if U.S. antitrust regulators require TROX to sell the asset as part of another acquisition they are pursuing (Source: Venator Investor Relations 2018). A purchase of this size would be quite significant for VNTR to take on financially considering their current market capitalization is only $1.3 billion. The potential of finalizing the deal for this purchase has started to confuse many in the investing community as it would put financial pressure on VNTR’s ability to finance the reconstruction of Pori. Something now that they admit they may not ever rebuild if this acquisition goes through. Currently VNTR has approximately $750 million of long term debt with shareholders equity of $1.3 billion and is reviewing options within their existing manufacturing network for producing Pori specialty and differentiated product elsewhere at one of their existing facilities rather than rebuilding Pori (Source: VNTR 2017 10-K SEC Filing).

Conclusion

I don’t believe the TiO 2 industry is primed for exponential growth anytime soon so should only attract a multiple on their cyclical adjusted earnings in the range of 10 -12. Given today’s market cap of $1.3 billion I would be looking for their cyclical adjusted FCF or earnings to be in the range of $115 million to $140 million.

(Source: VNTR 2017 10-K SEC Filing)

VNTR will experience a large drop in earnings and EBITDA in the next 12 months due to the loss of production at Pori and any further insurance proceeds, so $115 million seems fairly difficult for VNTR to achieve given their 5-year, $528 million combined loss from continuing operations. To make up for this loss to justify the current stock price, VNTR is going to have to earn at least $220 million per year for the next 5 years.

Another concern I have is with VNTR management’s transparency. For a very capital-intensive business I am uncomfortable with their overwhelming focus on EBITDA reporting in their quarterly presentations. Obviously, depreciation is a critical component to understanding the true profitability of their business which would make you think they would also routinely report a few metrics that would highlight this cost a bit more.

At this point of time I do not feel it is at all likely that the intrinsic value of VNTR is anywhere near where it is trading today and would recommend investors avoid purchasing this stock at current levels even when you consider the over 40% drop from its 52-week high.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.