GNC: Playing Chicken With CFIUS

GNC (GNC) reported a small earnings surprise for the second quarter despite accelerating challenges in physical same store sales performance which were largely, but not entirely, offset by ongoing growth in online sales. The positive premarket reaction quickly evaporated - in our view largely because of the ongoing uncertainly regarding the proposed preferred stock transaction, which we believe is the crux of the valuation issue with respect to the company. In essence, the shares are unlikely to show marked positive performance whatever the interim financial results (barring a truly exceptional reversal in the dynamics or structure of the business) until the proposed preferred stock transaction received regulatory clearance and is consummated by the company.

The Earnings Report

GNC's second quarter performance was marginally positive. The company slightly exceeded earnings estimates (and largely matched our own models) despite a decline in same store sales. The company benefited in the face of sales adversity primarily from ongoing strength in the mix of private label products and the resulting gross margin.

The overall sentiment wasn't helped by the fact that a good part of the earnings "beat" was based on adjusted earnings. Adjusted earnings boosted the reported outperformance although they are in GNC's case (and, for that matter, that of many other companies) little more than a euphemism used primarily to wish away expenses incurred by shareholders due to past management errors, incompetence, or wishful thinking instead of truly uncontrollable exogenous events. However, many of the adjusted expenses strike us as more operational than incidental, especially expenses associated with executive retention bonuses and joint venture organizational expenses which shareholders should hope are indeed more "one-time" than experience would generally suggest. Shareholders, we're sure, would much rather adjust away the errors and incompetence and in doing so avoid the associated expenses and perceived need to adjust earnings.

Regardless, the larger issue is that the earnings outperformance relative to estimates, by whatever measure, was essentially immaterial to the business. The extra $3.5 million or so in net income for the quarter (which, incidentally, fails to account for the likely non-deductibility of corporate interest expense towards the end of the year) isn't going to have a material impact on the company's real problem - it's $1.3 billion of primarily high interest rate debt. Pennies on the street are still pennies, but they won't pay off your mortgage.

Similarly, the company has continued to conveniently define free cash flows by excluded significant fees related to its recent debt refinancing from the stated free cash flow calculation, boosting stated free cash flows by some 40% on a year-to-date basis. We take a rather more practical view of free cash flows - that being that free cash flow should be defined by two critical metrics: first, that it is cash and, second, that it is free. In our more traditional (i.e., unadjusted) definition of free cash flow, the company remains on track to achieve free cash flow for the year of around $80 million to $90 million, depending in part on the actual timing of the closing of the proposed preferred stock transaction.

Interestingly, little of this was really pressed on the earnings call where the handful of questions were primarily related to typically short-term considerations. Nonetheless, on the whole, we're rather unimpressed by the collective obfuscation. The earnings report and the market reaction bring to mind Macbeth: full of sound and fury, signifying (nearly) nothing.

The Short Seller Myth

The lackluster stock price performance must, therefore, originate from another quarter. The conventional wisdom (or rather, perhaps, the popular excuse) for the ongoing share price decline in the face of not altogether terrible operating results has been the prevalence of retail investors and short sellers involved in trading of the company's shares. However, the argument that short sellers control the stock price narrative for GNC strikes us as, at best, a flimsy argument. Indeed, over the same period that the share price fell from around $4.10 to $3.10, short sellers covered almost 7 million shares - nearly 8% of the company's outstanding share float. In that view, short sellers have achieved a truly remarkable feat by depressing the share price while repurchasing large blocks of shares. It's certainly possible to argue that the sell side has been jawboning the shares down, but ultimately deeds are more powerful than words. In the meantime, the potential fuel for the oft speculated short squeeze dwindled by a large margin.

Granted, this trend has reversed recently with the August 9, 2018, short interest report showing a significant increase in the short interest figure after a marginal increase in the prior semi-monthly report. Nonetheless, short interest is still down by some 4 million shares since the peak, and short selling didn't account for the 25% decline in share price while short interest fell by some 20%.

Short selling can be blamed for some real issues, but it is often instead used as a fig leaf to cover the fact that a company's financial condition and operations are less than optimal. In this instance, we're reminded of the unending complaints by Overstock.com's (OSTK) management in the last decade that short sellers were depressing the company's stock price while ignoring the company's persistent inability to generate either cash or profits.

The Real Issue

Instead, the real reason for GNC's depressed valuation has less to do with interim results or short sellers than the unpredictability of the CFIUS (Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States) review process. The ongoing trade disputes between China and the United States present an inherent risk given the unpredictability of the participants even if, as we've stated before, we believe the transaction will ultimately be approved. Indeed, even if the transaction is ultimately approved, there is a corresponding timing risk in that CFIUS has been very so slow in approving even arguably uncontroversial transactions, suggesting it's possible that the GNC transaction review may well drag on until the refinancing of the remaining low interest rate debt due the beginning of next year becomes critical. The case of Cinedigm, a provider of films and television shows, is illustrative of the point. Bison Capital, a Hong Kong based investment company, proposed to purchase a majority interest in the Cinedigm for an insignificant $30 million, and while the transaction was ultimately approved, it took five months from the announcement of the transaction before it received CFIUS approval.

In the meantime, the company continues its inexorable march towards the maturity of the remaining tranche of debt which was not refinanced in the recent transaction. The company has, of course, expressed confidence that it can redeem the unrefinanced portion of the term loan should it become necessary (what company wouldn't?), but doing so would inevitably involve relying on the new line of credit (i.e., much higher rate debt) which will only exacerbate the company's financial challenges and only delay either bankruptcy or repayment. In either case, ongoing delays would potentially become unpalatable for debtholders and shareholders and would certainly sting to some degree.

In the worst case that event CFIUS does not ultimately approve the transaction, however, or it fails for some other reason, GNC looks set to experience an extended stay in financial purgatory. In comments, some have speculated that a failure of the transaction would cause a private equity shop to step in and offer as much as $6.00 a share to take the company private, but there is little rationale for such an outcome, especially when the only truly interested suitors over the last couple years - the Chinese - wouldn't pay that price. Instead, fickle retail shareholders would likely accept a 50% premium over a $2.00 share price and the phantom private equity white knight would ensure is carried minimal risk in the transaction.

We think that outcome is improbable, though, and envision something more like the experience of Rite Aid (RAD) - perpetually marginal, perpetually in debt, perpetually on the cusp of getting the business turned around. However, while Rite Aid has at least been asked to dance - even if it never seems to make it to the floor - we're skeptical that GNC will find so many potential suitors going forward. The company had a challenging time simply selling a large minority stake and its growing China business to a foreign suitor - absent the joint venture partnership, the China business is even less of an attraction.

In our view, all of the underscores that fact that the real valuation issue for GNC is the uncertainty surrounding the proposed preferred stock transaction and GNC is unlikely to experience a significant positive move in its share price until the Harbin transaction is approved and, ultimately, closes and eliminates part of the debt overhang. GNC does have value - the company remains profitable, generates decent cash flows, and can sustain itself barring a recurrence of the sales declines experienced a year ago, but the question is simply whether current shareholders will realize much of that value.

The Denouement

We haven't significantly changed our view - we remain skeptical optimists - and take a sober view of the company's situation and the associated risks. In previous articles, we've repeatedly stated that we projected (for financial modelling purposes) a closing of the preferred stock transaction at the end of the August. However, that schedule appears to be increasingly at risk, and each additional month means significant additional (and non-deductible) interest expense which amounts to around $0.02 per share per month. Indeed, the additional expense far exceeds the company's quarterly earnings outperformance and argues for a further bias towards the lower end of our previously stated valuation range.

We'd previously said that the denouement of the GNC saga would occur in 2018, but notwithstanding the ongoing confidence of management, we may yet still be proven wrong - at least on that count.

