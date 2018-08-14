Nabors Industries - A Look At Second Quarter Earnings Results

It seems that the situation is now bottoming out slowly and accumulating the stock below $6 for a long-term investment can possibly be a winning strategy.

Results for the second quarter included a loss of $63.7 million on the sale of offshore rigs (three of our Saudi Arabia jack-ups.).

On July 31, Nabors Industries reported second-quarter 2018 operating revenue of $761.92 million, compared to operating revenue of $734.19 million in the first quarter.

Investment Thesis

Nabors Industries (NBR) was founded in 1952 and is based in Bermuda. It is a drilling contracting company serving the oil & gas industry that owns and operates land-based and offshore drilling rigs in international markets.

The onshore drilling sector has been struggling for years with dismal margins and a dwindling activity despite oil prices reaching multi-year highs. Nonetheless, it seems that the situation is now bottoming out slowly and accumulating the stock below $6 for a long-term investment can be a possible winning strategy. However, it is still hazardous due to dismal day rates and faulty margins.

The total fleet counts 442 drilling rigs with an average utilization of 48%, down 3% sequentially.

As said in my preceding article, Nabors Industries is not inspiring total confidence with this weak second-quarter results, despite some encouraging words from Anthony G. Petrello on the conference call about the strengthening of the onshore drilling situation, supported by oil prices now well above $70 per barrel:

Our results took another significant step forward this quarter in terms of revenue and adjusted EBITDA led by the U.S. Drilling and Rig Technologies segments. The main drivers of the improvement included, first, the favorable oil price environment, which is conducive to growing drilling activity; second, the successful commencement on full day rate of our deepwater platform rig in the Gulf of Mexico. Third, a combination of higher pricing and additional revenue opportunities in the Lower 48. And fourth, better performance in our Rig Technologies segment.

Nabors Industries indicated that it intends to strengthen its balance sheet and modernize its fleet, and it is slowly happening now. The rig fleet is unbalanced with a large number of legacy rigs (96) that are obsolete and underused, with a utilization just above 10%, which lower average utilization to 48%.

Another recurring concern for the company is the debt, which is still high.

Nabors Industries is struggling, and It is not specific to the company. We see the same situation playing with Helmerich & Payne (HP) as well and even worse with Parker Drilling (NYSE:PKD). At the end of the day, the company must find quickly a way to produce enough profit to turn around financially, and it looks like a tough challenge.

Nabors Industries - Balance Sheet in 2Q 2018: The Raw Numbers

Nabors Industries 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 Total Revenues in $ Million 738.87 597.57 571.59 519.73 538.95 562.55 631.36 662.10 708.28 734.19 761.92 Net Income in $ Million -163.65 -398.29 -184.65 -111.21 -335.59 -148.98 -132.95 -148.53 -116.34 -144.20 -204.43 EBITDA $ Million - - - - - 87.65 128.42 138.31 133.86 155.35 107.43 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 EPS diluted in $/share -0.57 -1.41 -0.65 -0.39 -1.18 -0.52 -0.46 -0.52 -0.39 -0.46 -0.61 Operating cash flow in $ Million - - - - - -57.99 48.46 -26.58 98.87 -81.68 159.04 CapEx in $ Million - - - - - 183.43 132.34 133.10 125.60 94.03 115.45 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 128.49 31.63 111.81 -23.62 16.63 -241.42 -83.88 -159.67 -26.74 -175.71 43.60 Total Cash $ Million 274.6 221.5 255.9 200.7 295.2 228.6 232.0 220.3 365.4 393.6 636.55 Long term Debt in $ Million 3661.7 3590.3 3503.3 3476.1 3578.3 3662.0 3740.4 3958.8 4027.9 4256.5 3818.9 Dividend per share in $ 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 Shares outstanding (Basic) in Million 276.37 275.85 276.55 276.71 276.79 277.78 278.92 279.31 286.60 308.79 328.37

Balance Sheet Snapshot

1 - Revenues

Nabors Industries reported second-quarter 2018 operating revenue of $761.92 million compared to operating revenue of $734.19 million in the prior quarter.

Net income for the quarter was a loss of $204.43 million or $0.61 per share compared to a loss of $144.20 million or $0.46 per share during the first quarter of 2018. The company indicated in its press release:

Results for the second quarter included a loss on the sale of Middle East offshore rigs of $63.7 million (or $0.20 per share, after tax) and transaction charges of $5.9 million ($0.02 per share, after tax).

The company missed the analysts' estimate on EPS but came up with a better revenue. However, the company managed an 11% increase in EBITDA on a 4% increase in revenue sequentially.

During the second quarter, the company averaged 215.4 rigs operating at an average gross margin of $12,262 per rig day. It compares to 228 rigs at $11,470 per rig day in the first quarter of 2018.

Conversely, international margins were $16,349 per day as compared to $16,619 in the prior quarter.

International drilling is the most critical part of the revenues again this quarter. It represents 49.6% of the total revenues for the second quarter.

Operating revenues have been rising steadily from increased drilling activity which is encouraging. The company's high-specification rigs show an excellent utilization rate (for its U.S.-based high-spec rigs) of 81%, up from 80% the preceding quarter, which is impressive, whereby the company's revenues continue to be affected by low utilization of its legacy fleet and offshore averaging less than 18%.

The company noticed lower income this quarter from Canada and its international segment. The international part includes its SANAD 50/50 joint venture with Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) which commenced operations in early December 2017.

Nabors and Saudi Aramco have made contributions of equal value consisting of cash and/or assets into the entity. Additionally, Nabors and Saudi Aramco have agreed that SANAD will purchase and operate 50 locally-sourced newly constructed rigs over a 10-year period, at defined contracted economics

However, the recently completed acquisition of the rig services company Tesco is showing some signs of improvements this quarter after a difficult transition. Petrello said in the conference call:

Rig Technologies improved from the first quarter when it experienced delays in shipment of equipment, those items shipped during the second quarter. We believe the quarter's financial results and the success of our marketing activity demonstrate the value proposition of our advanced rig fleet and our expanded technology offering.

The daily margin for the U.S. segment grew 15% sequentially to nearly $9,400/ day.

Petrello, the CEO, indicated in the conference call:

Globally, we continue to see a growing contracting interests and prospects for higher drilling activity from our clients. We already have additional rig contracts in hand in the U.S. and commitments for more. Outside of the U.S., we have rigs deploying in coming quarters. Tendering activity remains strong.

2 - Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow is not showing a bright picture. Free cash flow on a yearly basis is now minus $319 million. NBR is paying annually $74 million to its shareholders that it cannot afford to pay after looking at the free cash flow. However, the company managed a positive FCF this second quarter.

NBR is failing the FCF test.

3 - Net Debt

Net debt decreased substantially ($681 million) in the second quarter and is now $3.182 billion (from $3.863 billion the previous quarter) with net debt-to-EBITDA of 5.95 which is still high. Interest expense increased from $60.592 million in the 2Q'18 from $54.688 million the second quarter of 2017.

The recent equity offering allowed the company to paid down the revolver and then subsequently redeemed the remaining $303 million of the 9.25% notes.

One reason that could explain this slow recovery is that margin is still insufficient to help the company to support its balance sheet yet but we start to see some improvements.

However, the company exceeded its expectation in the second quarter, which was to increase the Lower 48 margin to the low 7,000s. The company is now confident to expand the previous daily margin target for the fourth quarter from $8,000 to near $9,000. In the conference call:

Our average contract duration in the Lower 48 is stretching out gradually. Clients are willing to discuss longer-term contracts. At this point, we do not believe it make sense to lock in current rates for a large portion of the fleet. About 25% of our Lower 48 working fleet is currently contracted on term beyond 6 months. We expect this percentage and the average duration of our contracts to progressively expand in the coming quarters.

Technical Analysis (short-term)

I see NBR forming a steep descending channel pattern not indicated above. The line resistance is the $8.60 in May and $6.80 early August; the line support is low on May 1 and the low at $5.65 in late July. The descending channel patterns are considered bearish short-term but often experience a decisive breakout on the upside. I expect NBR to re-test $5.50 (I recommend a buy at this level) before undergoing a decisive breakout that could retest the range $7-$7.50 (where I recommend a partial sell at this level).

