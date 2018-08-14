While The S&P 500 Is Close To An All-Time High, There Are So Many Assets At Record Lows

Here you can find the good, the bad, the ugly and the fairest of them all. Trade wisely!

We can argue about valuations till the end of days. Nonetheless, there is no doubt that value stocks are cheap.

On the other hand, there are plenty of markets and assets that trade at multi-year lows and have suffered tremendous losses. Turkey, anyone?

The S&P 500 is trading around its all-time high. So are Apple and Amazon.

Introduction

The divergence we are witnessing across many markets and/or assets is nothing short of stunning. We already showed that it's all in the numbers, but now we wish to demonstrate that it's also in the right/wrong

On one hand, we have the S&P 500 (SPY) near an all-time high:

^SPX data by YCharts

On the other hand, we have so many markets and assets that are trading at record lows. Be it a 52-week or a multi-year low, investors mustn't ignore the warning signals that the following set of well-diversified securities are sending.

The Good: S&P 500

It's hard to say anything against the S&P 500 trading that high. Almost anywhere you look, the data looks great:

1. Profit Margins rose to 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, their highest level in history.

2. S&P 500 Sales up 11% year over year, the highest growth rate since Q2/2011.

3. S&P 500 Quarterly Earnings (Operating and As-Reported) hit all-time record highs in Q2/2018.

4. With over 90% of companies reported, S&P 500 Q2/2018 EPS is up 27% Y/Y, matching Q1/2018 for strongest growth since 2010.

The Bad

"The Bad" contains examples of securities that are either at between 1- to 2-year lows and/or recording double-digit loss since their recent peak.

Let's start this section with precious metals.

Gold (GLD, IAU) and silver (SLV) are already sitting on over 1-year lows. Palladium (PALL, SPPP) is very close to hitting a fresh 52-week low too.

As a matter of fact, the iShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV) is at a 28-month low and underperforming gold (GLD) for over two years now.

As for gold itself, it's not only the SPDR S&P Gold Trust ETF (GLD) that is at 52-week lows, but gold miners (GDX) are following through, just hitting a 19-month low.

Total Returns since inception of the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) in May 2006: S&P 500: +182.3% Gold Miners: -42%

SPY Total Return Price data by YCharts

Now, if you think that that's bad, wait until you see how bad platinum looks like (under the following section)

Now, let's take a closer look at Emerging Markets ("EM") (VWO, IEMG, EEM).

The VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (HYEM), containing EM high-yield debts, is at a 29-month low.

HYEM data by YCharts

Furthermore, EM high-yield debts spreads are at 491 bps, their widest levels in 19 months.

If that isn't enough (suffering) for EM, local currency-denominated bonds (EMHY, EMLC) just hit an 18-month low.

And of course, how can we forget EM currencies (CEW) hitting a 17-month low.

Now, let's take a closer look at few specific stocks.

US Steel (X) isn't (yet?) at a 52-week low. However, it's down no less than 37% since Trump's tariff announcement on March 1st!

If you think that the recent downtrend is solely hitting EM, you're wrong. South Korean equities (EWY), for example, also hit a 52-week low, down 14% YTD and 19% from their January 2018 high.

Although Greek equities (GREK) are "only" at an 8-month low, they are down 16% YTD and 26% from their January 2018 high.

Last but not least for the "bad" selection - China (FXI), or more accurately, Chinese Internet. Not only that the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is trading at 52-week low, but when you put it next to the First Trust DJ Internet Index ETF (FDN), the divergence is almost inconceivable.

FDN Total Return Price data by YCharts

Looking at 2018 returns alone, US Internet Stock ETF (FDN): +28%, China Internet Stock ETF (KWEB): -11%. Making for a fantastic pair trade!

The Real Ugly

Here we can find markets and securities that are either trading at multi-year lows and/or are way off their peaks.

Remember the platinum we've mentioned above? The platinum ETF (PPLT) is now trading at an all-time low, down 60% from its peak in August 2011.

There are few specific stocks worthwhile mentioning here.

Greenlight Capital Re (GLRE) is at 9-year low, down 63% from its peak in September 2014.

General Electric (GE) is at 6-year low, down 60% from its peak in 2016.

Indeed, it's hard to believe, but GE traded at an over-decade peak just two years ago. Nonetheless, it's worthwhile noting that GE never got closer to its all-time high (right at the dot-com peak), and also still has plenty of room to reach its subprime crisis low.

GE data by YCharts

I've already picked on Tesla (TSLA) recently, so I'll let this one off the hook this time round. Instead, let's look at another, veteran, car maker: Ford (F). This stock is certainly not driving smoothly, just hitting a 5-year low.

Of course, how can an article covering the markets get published these days without mentioning Turkey? It's would be a sin not to touch upon "The Turkish Hamam," so unlike Tesla, I won't let Turkey off the hook...

TUR data by YCharts

Few fun facts regarding the iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (TUR):

Down 27% in past 3 days, worst 3-day decline in its history.

Down 71% from the 2013 peak.

Closed at its lowest level since March 2009

Over 12 million shares traded yesterday (August 13th), the 2nd-highest volume for a single trading day (the highest was last Friday, August 10th).

The 27% 3-day decline is an equivalent of a six-sigma event. Sigma is another way of saying standard deviation, so the greater the number of standard deviations, the more unlikely the event to occur. As you may well understand, a six-sigma event is an extremely rare phenomenon. Assuming a normal distribution, a six-sigma event is only supposed to occur once every 4,039,906 years. Therefore, statistically/theoretically, we shouldn't see another decline like this until the year 4041924. Does anyone wish to bet a six-sigma event will happen again sooner?...

The Fairest of Them All

While Turkey is looking like a bazaar you wish/need to avoid, guess who is making new all-time highs?

True, not all the FAANG are at record highs, but Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN) - the two stocks with the largest market caps on the planet - are!

Perhaps it's no coincidence that the story of Snow White (including the famous "Who is the fairest of them all?" question) put so much focus on an apple...

However, as we all know, there are beautiful apples and there are rotten - let alone poisonous - ones. Sticking to the good-beautiful ones and avoiding the rotten-poisonous ones is, in the investing world, the equivalent of doing your homework, i.e., proper due diligence and risk management.

The "Big-4 indicator", measuring the total combined market cap of the four largest companies on the planet, is 11x larger today (i.e. 8/8/2018) than it was on March 9th, 2009.

Source: Bloomberg, Thomson Reuters, Author data

Although Google (GOOGL) and Microsoft (MSFT) aren't at all-time highs (though not too far off; see below), this is nothing short of stunning - especially when you look around and see so many multi-year/all-time lows.

GOOGL Market Cap data by YCharts

Should you be worried? Not necessarily. I guess this has a lot to do with what your portfolio looks like and how defensive you are.

Some think that more gains are coming for the broader market following a sell-off and then a bounce for growth stocks:

Source: Bespoke Investment Group

Others, yours truly included, think that when value stocks are so depressed and growth stocks are so hyped, you may wish to reconsider pulling aside from the herd.

Momentum stocks (MTUM) are recently coming under some pressure, while value stocks (IWD) are showing some signs of strength, for the first time in a long time. Reversal of this trade would be painful for many!

Bottom Line

We can talk about highs and lows as much as we want, but the fact remains that we are still witnessing a very strong and consistent bull market. So much so that in about one week's time, we are going to make history.

Don’t look down below now (as you may feel dizzy), but in one week (on August 22nd 2018), the current bull market will top the 1990s bull market as the longest ever (since WWII)!

Nevertheless, when the large-cap growth (SCHG)-to-large cap value (SCHV) ratio is at 17-year high (the highest level since 2001), you certainly know which part of the market is less expensive...

Invest wisely! Stick to the good/best, avoid the bad and run away from the ugly as if it's a plague. Bear in mind that a plague, just like a hurricane, can spread out very quickly and may take down with it many victims/assets along the way.

Remember: When you have to shoot*, shoot. Don't talk**!!!*Sell**Hold

