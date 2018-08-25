Syndax: IOMachine Says Breast Cancer Trial Data Should Be A Major Catalyst

Recently, a TPT member asked us to run Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) through our IOMachine. IOMachine is a TPT initiative that produces quick and dirty opinion on biopharma stocks. So we ran it through the machine, and the following is the result.

The stock went down drastically following less than satisfactory data from the ENCORE 601 trial of entinostat in combination with Keytruda in an array of cancers like NSCLC and melanoma. However, entinostat has a number of trials ongoing in various indications, with the most advanced being the ER2112 301 trial in HR+, HER+ advanced 2nd/3rd line metastatic breast cancer. This trial will release PFS data very soon, by end-2018 or earlier. The interesting thing is that entinostat, in combo with aromasin (exemestane), did very well in the earlier phase 2 trial.

Also noteworthy is that although there are some treatment options in this 2nd and higher line breast cancer, entinostat with its novel MOA and competitive trial data so far can easily find a niche in this multi-billion dollar market. Therefore, it may be wrong to give up on this microcap, and a small position ahead of the trail results (PFS now, OS possibly next year) is warranted.

The MOA of entinostat

Entinostat is a synthetic benzamide derivative histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitor, which inhibits class I and IV HDAC enzymes with high potency and selectivity. Entinostat works by downregulating EGFR (epidermal growth factor receptor) signalling where this pathway remains active, and upregulating estrogen receptor-alpha (ER) where ER is scarce in breast cancer cells. How does this help augment the efficacy of aromatase inhibitors like aromasin? Well, studies have shown that where EGFR signalling is high and ER is low, resistance to aromatase inhibition occurs. Entinostat’s ability to target these dual mechanisms of resistance makes it highly interesting in this area of breast cancer research.

The core biotechnology behind this MOA is epigenetic modulation. Entinostat is an oral small molecule - easier to build than biologics- and it works by inhibiting class I histone deacetylases which are responsible for altering chromatin structure, thus regulating and controlling gene expression. Entinostat is highly selective, which also produces a better safety profile, as studied in over 600 cancer patients “where objective tumor responses have been observed in both solid and hematologic malignancies.”

The Catalyst

The major catalyst up ahead is PFS data from the phase 3 trial ER2112 in end-2018, with OS data due in early-2019. Both PFS and OS are dual primary endpoints of this study, which is a positive sign because phase 2 had PFS as primary and OS as a secondary endpoint. This change in endpoints happened because entinostat demonstrated strong OS data from that trial as well; which shows the positive attitude of the sponsor, doubtless. OS is, of course, the gold standard, especially in this advanced stage of the disease, so having it as a primary endpoint is a deal clincher.

The Previous trial

Although a phase 2 is never an absolute confirmation of efficacy or even safety - otherwise why bother with a larger phase 3 trial - but it is an indicator, and so it makes sense to draw conclusions of a tentative nature from the phase 2 to the phase 3. Here we have the following data from the previous phase 2 trial: “A significant improvement in PFS was noted in the entinostat arm versus placebo (median 4.3 vs. 2.3 months, respectively, HR: 0.73; 95% CI: 0.50–1.07; p = 0.055). OS, an exploratory end point, was also significantly longer in the entinostat arm versus the placebo arm (28.1 vs. 19.8 months, respectively, HR: 0.59; 95% CI: 0.36–0.97; p = 0.036).”

As we can see, purely from the numbers, that the OS endpoint actually worked out “better” for entinostat than the PFS endpoint. The hazard ratio is lower in the OS arm, and the CI < 1 is also good. P-value is also lower, although, technically speaking, it doesn’t work like that. As to the HR in OS, a lower HR here means the hazard at any time for entinostat patients is 59% that of patients on placebo. Well, these things cannot be directly compared, but overall, the OS endpoint does look quite positive.

As for safety, the selectivity of entinostat made sure that Exemestane + Entinostat was generally well tolerated. “Most frequent AEs with higher incidence (>20%) in the Exemestane + Entinostat group compared to the Exemestane + Placebo group included fatigue (46% vs. 26% respectively) and uncomplicated neutropenia (25% vs. 0% respectively). Treatment discontinuation was higher in the Exemestane + Entinostat group vs. the Exemestane + Placebo group (11% vs. 2%).”

In comparison, exemestane and everolimus for endocrine-treatment resistant breast cancer had moderately better PFS but no OS benefit compared to SNDX. There is also palbociclib from Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) which is a CDK 4/6 inhibitor, but entinostat will find a place in the 2nd and higher line disease because of its competitive data and novel MOA.

The Market potential

There are about 207,000 American women who are diagnosed with breast cancer every year. Around 20,000 of them develop metastatic breast cancer (MBC). 14,000 of them will have advanced or metastatic ER+ breast cancer. Firstline treatment for these patients is through blocking estrogen activity with aromatase inhibitors. However, as the disease acquires drug resistance, the disease progresses beyond this effective therapy, and chemotherapy is required. Inhibiting this resistance, as entinostat essays to do, is a novel and theoretically effective approach.

There are some options available for blocking ER; these are called estrogen receptor modulators; for example, Tamoxifen. Fulvestrant is another, an IV ER downregulator. Another approach in a firstline setting is Pfizer’s palbociclib, a CDK 4/6 inhibitor, in combination with letrozole. Trial data has shown pronounced improvement in PFS observed for the combination arm compared with letrozole alone (median PFS: 20.2 and 10.2 months, respectively; HR: 0.488; 95% CI: 0.319–0.748; p = 0.0004) in the PALOMA-1 trial. HOWEVER, there’s no OS benefit observed in this trial.

Entinostat is another approach; however, there are a few differentiators beside the fact that novel and working approaches are always welcome in a complex disease. These benefits are, one, that its novel HDAC MOA gives it a dual-mechanism, as we have discussed earlier. Two, it has clear OS benefit, at least in the phase 2 trial, which one hopes will be replicated in the phase 3. Three, it is an oral small molecule, easier to make, and to take, and also to pay for.

Cash position and investibility

The company has strong IP behind it, with its “intellectual property is based on work from scientific founder Ronald Evans, Ph.D., recipient of the 2004 Albert Lasker Prize for Basic Medical Research, a Member of the National Academy of Sciences, a professor at the Salk Institute for Biological Studies and a Howard Hughes Medical Institute Investigator. Syndax has worldwide rights to develop and commercialize entinostat and is backed by top-tier Venture Capital firms: Domain Associates, MPM Capital, Avalon, Pappas and Forward Ventures.”

SNDX has about $120M cash, $45M annual burn, and last fund raise was more than a year ago. So, I expect a dilution if there’s good news. A solid idea would be to buy/sell before PFS data, then buy again on dilution, and hold for the longer term, assuming PFS data is satisfactory. Stock is down significantly since relatively poor phase 2 data from the Keytruda combo trial 601 (but this trial was in other cancers). This is a good time to enter the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.