Chipotle Still Moving Forward

We like new management, the looming positive catalyst of a breakfast daypart, and the idea that private equity may be looking.

By The Valuentum Team

Even after the latest food scandal, we continue to like the prospects of Chipotle (CMG) making a big comeback. We think the company has the right people at the top to make it happen, and new CEO Brian Niccol is already making a positive impact, in our view. We can't forget about the "private-equity put" either, meaning that private equity has been all over the restaurant arena in recent years. We think that "positive" will remain in the back of many investors' minds as they think about the price private equity might be willing to pay for Chipotle's equity and potential growth "story." If you think about Tesla's (TSLA) reasons for going private, the same reasons might resonate with Chipotle. In Chipotle's case, it may serve it well if food scares were not also magnified across the equity markets.

We think the operational bar has been set rather low at Chipotle, too, with investors not expecting a "hockey-stick" inflection in comparable store sales, something that McDonald's (MCD) has shown can happen with all-day breakfast, for example. If Chipotle does expand into the breakfast daypart, we think that would be a huge catalyst for shares. New CEO Brian Niccol was a driving factor behind Taco Bell's success in breakfast, and we see no reason why his leadership won't translate into success at Chipotle, particularly as the company eventually considers expanding into the breakfast daypart. Even if this long-anticipated catalyst won't happen for some time (until the team sorts out foodborne-illness issues), it is a looming positive.

Chipotle At a Glance

Image Source: Special Investor Presentation (2018)

• Chipotle serves a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls (a burrito without the tortilla) and salads, made using fresh ingredients. It prides itself on trying to find the highest-quality ingredients ('Food With Integrity') and providing an exceptional restaurant experience. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

• Chipotle continues to expand its restaurant count. As of the end of 2017, the firm's total restaurant count was 2,363, and it expects to add 130-150 new restaurants in 2018. The company is also working to accelerate its high-growth online, mobile, and catering businesses.

• While new CEO Brian Niccol is deservedly attracting attention for his pushes in menu innovation and a potential expansion into breakfast, digital initiatives are offering another potentially meaningful growth avenue. Digital sales leapt 33% in the second quarter of 2018 on a year-over-year basis, which accelerated from 20% growth in the first quarter of 2018, and now account for 10.3% of sales. Management believes this is a multi-billion dollar opportunity, suggesting material growth is in store as its current annual digital sales run-rate is estimated at $0.5 billion, which should be enhanced by the roll out of digital pickup shelves as such a feature remains in certain test markets. Mr. Niccol also noted that, “mobile and delivery orders are in that $16 to $17 range versus our traditional check is in the $12 range.”

• Chipotle has been on a roller-coaster ride in the past few years--beginning with the food safety scandal that caused substantial drops in same-store sales beginning in late 2015--and the restaurant is facing strengthening competition from Yum! Brands' (YUM) Taco Bell, which lost its CEO to Chipotle, and Qdoba (JACK). Though top-line growth is back on track, the trajectory of menu price hikes has been disrupted by negative headlines that seemingly won't go away. As recently as late July 2018, Chipotle encountered food-safety concerns in Ohio.

• Chipotle is a fantastic company and a great concept with tons of potential growth ahead of it. However, consumer confidence was shattered in the wake of food safety issues. We think Chipotle is on the road to survival, but it may not come out of this completely unscathed. The company plans to close 55-65 underperforming locations in a restructuring plan. On a related note, investors should be aware of the generosity in our modeling assumptions that drive our intrinsic value estimate. Not only are we expecting mid- to high-single digit revenue growth through 2022, but we assume significant operating margin expansion over the period. Achieving these will be an uphill climb, but are not unrealistic for the reinvigorated company.

• Chipotle still has its work cut out for it. The fast casual burrito restaurant’s second quarter results, released July 26, showed a continued decline in traffic (comparable restaurant transactions fell 1.8% from the year-ago period), but a 4% menu price increase helped drive average check growth and ultimately a 3.3% year-over-year increase in comparable restaurant sales in the period. Total revenue advanced 8.3% from the second quarter of 2017 thanks in large part to new restaurant openings, and the company has more room to run in expanding its store base.

• Through the first six months of 2018, Chipotle’s free cash flow generation has been solid, growing more than 28% from the year-ago period to $167 million. As of the end of the second quarter, the company held no debt on the books compared to a cash balance of nearly $226 million. We love the fact that the company has been able to fund its growth with internally-generated cash flows.

Conclusion

Image shown: Our base-case valuation results in a fair value estimate of $459, but the upside to our fair value estimate range implies nearly $600 per share.

We continue to like shares of Chipotle, and comparable restaurant sales have the potential to turn even higher should the company make a successful entrance into the breakfast market and digital initiatives continue to gain steam. Strong execution in these areas coupled with solid margin performance, which is outside management’s control to a degree as it relates to food and wage costs, could push Chipotle towards the upper end of our fair value range (nearly $600) as our current fair value estimate sits at $459 per share. We weren't happy with the latest food-related setback in Ohio last month, but we do think the worst is behind Chipotle. We still like the company a lot and think it is moving forward to recovery.

