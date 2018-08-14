BlackLine: Strong Quarter With 32% Revenue Growth

The shares are expensive right now. The company is trading at 9x forward sales with other competitors trading at 4x-7x sales.

The Continuous Accounting Revolution

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Woodland Hills, Los Angeles, California, BlackLine (BL) provides a cloud-based software platform, which helps organizations of all types and sizes modernize their accounting and finance operations.

With ERP systems not providing effective solutions for balance sheet account reconciliation and intercompany transaction accounting, many companies need to use multiple independent tools along with costly and labor-intensive processes. When companies have to face increasing regulatory complexity and transaction volumes and automatization become necessary, these old tools are many times another problem, not a solution.

In response to the new requirements of business players, BlackLine offers continuous accounting, a new concept that the company casts with the following words:

“Our approach modernizes what historically has been done through batch processing and manual controls typically applied only during the month, quarter or year-end financial close, and delivers dynamic workflows embedded within a real-time, highly automated framework, a process we refer to as “continuous accounting.” It also enables up-to-date analytics, provides industry-benchmarked metrics and is designed to help customers run more efficiently while achieving greater accuracy, control and transparency.” Source: 10-K

With 2,400 customers in over 150 countries, the company seems to be providing a very valuable tool. Researchers are also noting the success of BlackLine. Due to company’s completeness of vision and ability to execute, Gartner identified the company as a “Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Corporate Performance Management Solutions”.

43% y/y Revenue Growth, 33% Growth In The Last Quarter And FCF positive In The Last Quarter

With 43% revenue growth in 2017 amounting to $177 million and 133% revenue growth in the last two years, BlackLine is signing new deals every year. Like many other software companies, the net income is not positive, which will not matter to the investors. If the revenue line keeps growing at the same pace, the stock price will be pushed up, and net losses will not be an issue.

Source: 10-K

BlackLine’s revenues also grew by 32% y/y, amounting to $55.4 million, in the quarter ended June 30, 2018. With gross profit growing also by 38%, amounting to $43 million, the company continued reporting losses from operations, $8.8 million. As noted in the earnings call, BlackLine was able to close larger deals, which resulted into these better-than-expected results:

Source: 10-Q

In addition, the company seems to be expanding at a high rate outside the United States, especially in the EMEA region. This area contributed to drive international revenue higher, representing 21% of the total, from 19% in the second quarter of 2017. Read the following lines for more detailed information in this regard:

“We added 105 net new customers globally, across both enterprise and mid-market. This brings our total customer count to approximately 2,400, representing 21% growth year-over-year. ” Source: Earnings Call

Finally, the number of users keeps increasing at a high pace as well. In the last quarter, the number of users was equal to over 209,000, representing 17% growth year-over-year.

The cash flow statement is also beneficial. In a period of six months ended June 30, 2018, BlackLine reported CFO of $6.5 million. In addition, with over $3 million in CapEx, the free cash flow for the quarter was also positive, equal to $1 million.

Source: 10-Q

New Additions In Sales And Larger Sales Expenditures

BlackLine seems a very dynamic organization. Even now, with better than expected sales figures, the management is not afraid of adding new personnel in sales. In the last 10-Q, the company noted a new phase of growth that commenced with the addition of a new COO, and a new Senior Vice President of sales in the Asia-Pacific region: Source: Earnings Call

Hiring when you are receiving better than expected results usually means that the companies expect more revenues. BlackLine believes that further growth can be possible. It is hiring sales professionals as well as increasing sales expenditures. In the last quarter, sales and marketing expenses increased by 39% as compared to the same quarter in 2017.

Assets comprise of 47% of Goodwill And Intangibles, It May Be An Opportunity

The balance sheet situation reported in the last quarter shows cash and marketable securities of $114 million, 24% of total assets, which seems quite beneficial. In addition, the balance sheet shows $185 million in goodwill and $34 million in intangibles. These assets originated from previous acquisitions:

“At June 30, 2018, we had goodwill and intangible assets with a net book value of $219.3 million related to the 2013 Acquisition and the Runbook Acquisition.” Source: 10-Q

The goodwill could be an opportunity for BlackLine as well as the shareholders. If the company is able to integrate well the employees of Runbook, profits may arise in the near future. With that, if accountants believe that BlackLine should impair these assets, the stock price could decline as the total amount of assets will diminish.

On the liability front, it is quite beneficial that the company does not seem to have financial debt. The most significant liabilities include deferred revenue, $117 million, and accrued expenses, $19 million:

Source: 10-Q

Finally, the contractual obligations shown in the last 10-Q are not worrying. They are equal to $28 million, which seem small taking into account the cash owned by BlackLine.

Source: 10-Q

Expensive At 9x 2018 Forward Sales

Trading at $48.54, with 53 million shares outstanding, the market capitalization as of today equals $2.5 billion. Deducting $114 million in cash, the enterprise value is $2.3 million. Assuming 2018 revenue growth of 32%, the 2018 forward revenues would be $233 million, and the EV/Forward Revenues is a bit expensive, 9x.

Workiva, Inc. (WK), with 1k employees, enterprise value of 0.9 billion, 71% gross profit margin and 16% revenue growth, trades at 4.23x sales.

Tableau Software, Inc. (DATA), with 3k employees, enterprise value of 7 billion, 87% gross profit margin and 14% revenue growth, trades at 7.18x sales.

Conclusion

BlackLine has delivered a strong quarter. Sales keep growing at a large pace in the United States and outside the U.S. Additionally, the company is increasing sales expenses and hiring new sales executives, which seems quite beneficial for the future revenue line. In addition, the financial situation seems brilliant with a lot of cash, no debt, and small amount of contractual obligations. Furthermore, the goodwill shown in the balance sheet could represent a great opportunity to increase profitability in the future quarters. With all that, the main issue is that the shares are expensive right now. The company is trading at 9x forward sales with other competitors trading at 4x-7x sales.

