Pier 1 Imports: An Asymmetric Opportunity To Achieve Outsized Returns

Executive Summary

My investment thesis is to buy the stock today at depressed prices and take on the forecasted assumption of lower EBITDA for the next 3 years while management implements their turnaround strategy. Then, once the company’s operations have achieved stabilization, sell our shares of the company to the market, which at that point will have positive base case assumptions seeing as the years of tumultuous turnaround are behind the company and management has proven itself once again. This thesis is supported by longer term tailwinds in consumer spending on household furnishings, which helps to forecast an increase in demand over the next 3 years for Pier 1’s (NYSE:PIR) products.

The Market for Household Furnishing Products

Pulling consumer spending trends and data, we can point towards the growth in consumer spending in the household furnishings category, which fits Pier 1’s product niche. Spending in this category now makes up 3.2% of total annual expenditures per consumer. Compound annual growth rate for consumer spending in this category was 2.97% over the past 5 years. These tailwinds imply future demand for Pier 1’s products and the time for the company to turnaround its operating performance could not be more opportune. This growth in demand is what has led to the success of Wayfair (NYSE:W), which can be considered the darling competitor in the home furnishings space. Wayfair has seen explosive growth in sales given it’s a pure e-commerce play, and that's what the market is buying into. But there’s little reason to believe that Pier 1 cannot threaten to take market share away from Wayfair as it seeks to grow its e-commerce presence.

Operating History

Pier 1’s operations have historically been volatile. Standard deviation for revenue growth has hovered around 11-12% over the past ten years, as seen in the chart above. Management only began paying a dividend once it appeared sustainable to do so starting in 2012, the second consecutive year that EPS had reach above $1. The five consecutive years of EPS declines is what has caused the stock to see its share price fall by approximately 91% from its 5-year high of $23. It’s clear from the numbers that the dividend is not sustainable at today’s EPS levels, which is why management has announced it is cutting the dividend going forward. But I’m not concerned, as my investment thesis doesn’t contemplate any positive variances from cash distributions to investors.

Despite the sales volatility, EBITDA has been positive for 9 out of the past 10 years of operations, which should provide some comfort to the market. However, volatility often causes investors to put a lower multiple on earnings when deciding what price to pay for the stock. Management was previously able to grow EBITDA from a negative $69M to a positive $240M from 2008 to 2012 so I have faith in their ability to implement a turnaround plan.

Management's Plan

Source: Pier 1 Imports Investor Relations Presentations

Management has provided a financial roadmap towards turning the company back towards growth. By bridging both charts above, we can estimate, assuming management hits their forecasts, what the next investor (who we’re going to sell it to in 3 years) will pay us for the stock. We also have the advantage of the market’s often short-sighted approach as to how it estimates a stock’s value. In other words, a few good quarters is enough of a catalyst to unlock value and exit this investment successfully. Estimating the probability of management’s success is the subjective part of this analysis. Obviously, the only way for this investment to pay you the projected return is for management to hit their forecasted EBITDA numbers. I don’t believe it to be incredibly difficult for management to get EBITDA to a level of $135M, given historically, the company has been able to achieve such results. The company surpassed that during 5 out of the past 10 years of operations.

Valuation

Management’s turnaround plan lasts a total of 3 years. This implies that by 2021, operations should stabilize, which makes forecasting cash flow easier. When forecasting cash flow is easier, the market will assign a better value to the company (less uncertainty is worth more to investors). Again, this investment thesis is to take advantage of the delta between the valuation today (discounted due to the uncertainty surrounding the turnaround) and the valuation in 2021 (a premium to today given that investors will forecast cash flow on the presumption that the operations have stabilized). Every institutional investor today who is trying to decide what price they should pay today for this company is looking at the chart above starting in 2018 and forecasting uncertain cash flow over the next few years. My thesis is to look at the company through the lenses of what these same institutional investors are going to carry in their models after the turnaround plan is over in 2021, which is why my analysis starts Year 0 in 2021.

My assumptions:

Assumed the midpoint of management’s projections for EBITDA in 2019, 2020, and 2021.

Revenue of $1.5B given the historical average EBITDA margin of 9%.

Subsequently grew revenue by a flat 2.0% annually (10-year historical average). 2.0% is supportable given the consumer spending data mentioned earlier that supports growth closer to 3%.

Stepped up EBITDA margin to 9% in 2021-2022 and 10% thereafter given these margins were surpassed in 2010-2014.

Discount rate and Exit Multiple assumed to be 10% and 8x, respectively. I also sensitized these (see below).

The resulting present value of all future EBITDA and Exit EV is calculated to be $1.6B. Netting out the debt and cash (more or less even as shown above) gives you an equity value of $1.5B. This is the theoretical value an investor will pay you for the stock in 2021, assuming they’re carrying these assumptions. Given the approx. 80M shares outstanding (assumed not to change in 3 years), the exit price per share of the investment would be $18.85. That's a margin of safety of 89% for today's share price of $2.

Source: Using Management's Projections from latest investor presentation.

This exit price produces an annual rate of return of 109% over the course of 3 years. An investor has the potential to multiply their equity contribution by 9x if management is successful at achieving the EBITDA contemplated in the turnaround plan. Given the uncertainty surrounding the market’s assumptions on value 3 years from now, I also ran a sensitivity analysis which shows how different exit multiples and discount rates affect your total sale value, annual rate of return, and equity multiple. Your worst case scenario here assumes a 15% discount rate and an exit multiple of 5x, which still allows you to sell your shares for 5.9x what you paid for them today.

Company Health

Source: StockRow / 10-K Annual Reports

An investment such as this carries with it the risk of bankruptcy for the equity holders in the company's capital stack. Despite this market wide fear of potential insolvency, the ratios above provide comfort in the company’s longevity. At one point in 2008, interest coverage was negative and debt to equity had surpassed 1x. Management was still able to achieve tremendous growth in EBITDA through the recession. Book value per share has consistently been positive over the past 10 years. Debt to assets is 26%, implying the company isn’t tremendously overlevered. The biggest concern from the figures above is the consistent decline in interest coverage, which is mitigated by a strong current ratio and book value per share.

Expected Value & Conclusion

Source: Using forecasts generated from historical financials in 10-K Annual Reports

Considering the success of this investment depends on results that are virtually binary, I ran an expected value analysis to determine at what probability rate I would be getting a breakeven expected value if I were to continually invest in this opportunity. The analysis yielded a probability of 10.9% of management to be successful for an investor to breakeven on this investment. Said differently, management has to succeed over 11% of the time for this investment to be profitable long term. Now we can compare this breakeven probability to what we believe our confidence level is in management’s abilities. A strong balance sheet, favorable market trends & consumer spending, and history of operating performance (whereby 5 out of the past 10 years showed EBITDA above what management is projecting to achieve) all support a probability of success greater than 11%.

