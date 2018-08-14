Sogou: Be More Cautious Ahead

Sogou Overview

Sogou Inc. (SOGO) is a leading search engine and has grown to become the second largest search engine (smaller than Baidu BIDU) by mobile queries and the fourth largest Internet company (smaller than Baidu, Shenma and 360) based on monthly active users (MAU) in September 2017. Sogou has two major products and services, Sogou input method and search engine. Sogou input method is the largest Chinese language input software (63% market share) by MAU for both mobile and PC, however, Baidu is catching up very quickly, as Baidu's language input recorded 335 million queries per day versus 300 million queries per day for Sogou during Q2 2018.

Through a robust ecosystem built and shared with Tencent and Sohu (SOHU), SOGO delivers differentiated content to users, including search access to the vast content from Tencent's (TCEHY) Weixin Official Accounts, Zhihu (Chinese version of Quora) and other professional information platforms. Sogou Search is the default general search engine in Tencent's Mobile QQ Browser and qq.com. The partnership between Sogou and Tencent is expected to end 2021, which post potential risks to the company.

What about the AI development? Sogou's focus is natural interaction and knowledge computing. Sogou has historically been an internet/software company and does not have any advantage in manufacturing, marketing and selling hardware. Sogou's game plan is to sell hardware that has embedded software apps and subsequently charge users for software usage (Razor and Blade business model). Due to the competitive landscape in China's hardware market, it could be difficult for Sogou to make money on the hardware. As a result, one should expect lower 2H18 and 2019 profit margin.

High traffic acquisition cost, Google's threat and reliance on Tencent

During Q2 2018, Sogou reported 43% YoY sales improvement while operating cost increased 70% YoY. More specifically, traffic acquisition cost increased 91% YoY. During the same quarter, Baidu's traffic acquisition cost only increased by 9%. Sogou incurred significant acquisition costs to maintain its revenue growth, which signals its weakness in the search engine space.

There has not been one dominant search engine successfully upset the market leader historically - neither for Google (GOOGL) (GOOG) nor for Yandex (YNDX). In the meantime, Google has disclosed its plan to re-enter into the China market. While Baidu might be confident in beating Google one more time, investors should be wary about the weaker players as they are more likely to be threatened by Google, which is a better search engine, has a better team and is much better capitalized. The only advantage domestic players have over Google is more restrictive regulations placed by the government. One way or the other, Google posted a serious threat to Sogou.

Another key point to notice is that Tencent accounts for 37% of the total traffic and Sogou's agreement with Tencent will end in 2021. As a long-term investor, I would not be very comfortable with the risk associated with search engine traffic decline.

Relative weak competitive position

While Sogou is the largest language input method in China, it has not been very effective in converting Sogou input users to search engine loyalty users to improve its competitive position and market share in the search engine space. Although the company has grown its market share over the past 26 consecutive quarters, it seems like the latest quarter has been hard for Sogou as the Company incurred 91% YoY traffic acquisition cost to grow traffic.

AI strategy - would Sogou be competitive?

Sogou's strategy will probably involve selling hardware at break-even or even loss and try to makes money selling embedded software. This strategy is predicated on Sogou's ability to design, manufacture and distribute hardware products effectively to a wide range of consumers. Sogou has historically been a software/internet company, which does not have a well built-out hardware manufacture and distribution platform. Moreover, hardware manufacturing and distribution could come at a net loss because of the competitive landscape in the Chinese market. Below is an example of the price discount that you are expecting to witness for home control speaker:

$99.99 for Amazon Echo (AMZN)

$130 for Google Home

$349 for Apple HomePod (AAPL)

Approximately $300 Galaxy Home from Samsung (OTC:SSDIY) (OTC:SSNLF) (OTC:SSNNF).

ONLY $45 for Xiaomi AI speaker!

Xiaomi's (XI) price tag is a manifestation of Chinese competitive dynamics for hardware and companies strategy - companies flood the market with cheap hardware products to capture market share and expect to make money through software. While Sogou has close to $1 billion in cash and short-term investment, selling hardware will probably lower its profitability in 2H18 and 2019, as a result of incremental hardware manufacturing cost, additional hardware distribution cost, and software development cost, just to name a few. Moreover, these costs are not quantifiable at this point in time as we are expecting more guidance from the management team.

To sum up, Sogou is a relatively weak player in the search engine market. While the company is attempting to take advantage of its technological strength, pivoting into an AI-oriented company may prove challenging as the company does not have prior experiences upsetting dominate, better-capitalized player while designing, manufacturing and distributing hardware product effectively. Given the uncertainty, I would be cautious about investing in Sogou.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.