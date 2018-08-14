Is Activism Enough To Heat Up Campbell's Soup?

On one hand you have Third Point talking up a sale of Campbell’s Soup (NYSE: CPB) and on the other, you have Goldman talking down the value of the underlying business. It’s a messy spot to be in, and exactly why the shares are trading around $40. From the share price alone, it’s clear CPB needs a kick start, but with Third Point's campaign so far being mostly ineffectual, and time still needed on the company’s internal strategic review, there doesn’t seem to be much left in terms of near-term catalysts.

At this point it seems that the best outcome for shareholders is a sale for at least $55. Of course then is the question of who will actually purchase it. The leading candidates on many people’s minds has been Kraft-Heinz, or perhaps even Berkshire standalone although from a synergy perspective pushing it under the Kraft umbrella makes much more sense. What we mean is, standalone synergies are zero, but paired up with another consumer package foods company would let it realize some synergies. Beyond that, perhaps CPB could benefit from a bit of 3G paring down (on expenses), I mean who couldn’t? Although we would argue that across most metrics including SG&A/Sales (moving from 24% a decade ago to 17% in 2017) and net margins remaining at ~10% over the past decade show the company has done a decent job at controlling expenses.

What about that Strategic Review?

Sure, the company is already undertaking a strategic review, but it’s tough to say what will come out of it, which is why the market has mostly brushed it aside making it a show me story.

"The company is currently undertaking a Board-led comprehensive strategy and portfolio review to examine all potential paths forward to maximize shareholder value. Our entire Board of Directors remains dedicated to delivering a go-forward strategy that will drive value for all shareholders. As we stated when we announced the review, we look forward to sharing the details of our plans when the company reports its fourth-quarter and full-year results on August 30 and engaging with our shareholders on our strategic plan."

We’re also looking forward to hearing the results, one in particular that could be interesting would be the sale or spin-off of one or two of the lower margin or lower growth units. In particular the C-Fresh and beverages units could potentially be on the chopping block.

Much Too Much Leverage!

The acquisition of Snyder’s Lance for $6B closed earlier this year pushing Net Debt/EBITDA towards 5.3x up a staggering 3x just on the acquisition. It was actually a conservatively leveraged company prior to that with Net Debt/EBITDA of only 2.1x. Interest coverage continues not to concern us as it’s in the 14x range.

Not only does CPB have more than $8B of long-term debt and it has a bigger more onerous issue in that the another $1.8B of short-term debt maturities are near-dated. They have about $500M due in each of year between 2018 and 2020, and then a huge $2B slug due in 2021. It seems likely the company will need to refinance much of this debt, but with the company’s credit rating under review by Moody’s it’s not clear how easily it will be able to do so, or what the rates will look like.

Source: Company reports, chart created by author.

So what we have so far is a company without a CEO, a blurry strategic review process underway, far too much leverage, and declining profitability. So who on earth would consider buying this thing?

Actually, now that I think about it, I would.

With what feels like the entire world negative on the stock, it’s beginning to feel like an awful lot has been priced in here. Consider the latest string of bearish SA articles:

*Bears added by author for effect

These views echo Wall Street’s negative tone as the number of analyst sell ratings has moved sharply higher from 3 to 6 (out of 18) since the start of the year. And of course target prices have chased the stock lower, surprise surprise.

And yet…

Clearly the stock isn’t a slam dunk, and certainly it can get cheaper from here. But, for me there comes a time when the price becomes attractive enough you can simply plug your nose and take a bite (of soup?).

There are still a few things to like, consider these:

CPB can still do nearly $2B of annual EBITDA While they have had top-line pressure in some segments, overall revenues have been remarkably stable for the past decade The share count is down by 15% over the past decade and sustainable EPS is around $3/sh CPB can generate nearly $1B (post-Snyder’s) of free cash flow which supportive of both the dividend and debt repayments CPB offers investors a 3.4% dividend, CPB has been paying dividends for decades, they may decide to favour debt repayments and cut the dividend, although it seems more likely they just keep it flat for a while meaning it won’t be on our favorite dividend list just yet That activist campaign and strategic review produces may not yield any results, but it may It wouldn’t be completely insane for another company to buy this company, it has huge brand power, solid cash flows, and is a nice bit of cash flow generation if the buyer can finance it cheap enough

The end result is the stock has moved into value territory. You can see below where the analysts revised their forward earnings lower following the rough quarter. The stock is getting cheap and earnings will continue to improve as the company de-levers.

Source: Bloomberg; Author.

Conclusion: A lot has gone wrong with CPB stock and few investors have any love left at all for the name. There is a lot not to like including a company without a CEO, a blurry strategic review process underway, far too much leverage, and declining profitability. But there are also some redeeming factors including a solid dividend yield, decent cash flow generation, potential upside from the strategic overview, and just old fashioned valuation. This stock doesn’t have as big of a margin of safety as we would like to see but it’s too early to write it off altogether.

Idea generation is the best part of Seeking Alpha. By following us you will get exposure to attractive new dividend stocks. You can follow us as well as read our other articles here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.