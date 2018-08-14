Now's The Time To Consider The Consumer Mortgage Market

By Jason Callan, Senior Portfolio Manager, Head of Structured Assets, Head of Core and Core Plus

The U.S. consumer is financially healthy and well-positioned to pay a mortgage. This makes consumer mortgage-backed securities an attractive opportunity.

After the financial crisis in 2008, investment-grade corporations were able to progressively issue greater levels of debt and access capital markets at very low interest rates, which increased their overall debt levels. But U.S. consumers didn't have the same access, and they're now in a significantly different spot than corporations. Today, household credit is strong, and that's because we've experienced:

Consistent economic growth for over eight years

Consistent job growth with low unemployment levels

Consistent wage growth of about 3% per year

Low interest rates to allow for refinancing and loan consolidation

These trends, combined with the fact that it became harder to qualify for a mortgage after the financial crisis, means U.S. consumers have significantly reduced their overall debt levels. They now find themselves in a better position to pay back their loans than before the financial crisis.

The U.S. consumer as an investment opportunity

The vast majority of consumer debt, about 75%, is mortgage-related.1 In the securitized products market, consumer debt is bundled together so people can invest in it through agency or non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Agency RMBS are very high-quality government-backed assets and issued through Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae. Since these mortgages have some level of government guarantee associated with them, the risk of U.S. consumers defaulting on their mortgages isn't a top concern.

But the market is very different on the non-agency side. These mortgages don't have the same level of government support, so your investment returns are driven by the U.S. consumer making good on their mortgage payments. You have a greater direct investment exposure to the strength of the U.S. consumer and the underlying strength of the housing market.

So, given that the U.S. consumer has the lowest debt service ratio of the last 40 years and is in a good position to pay their mortgages, we think non-agency mortgages present a good investment opportunity where investors are being compensated appropriately for the risk they're taking. And following the financial crisis, the deal structures of these securitized non-agency mortgages have more transparency, more standardization and more covenants protecting bondholders.

However, even if you employ all the structured credit analysts in the world to find good non-agency investment opportunities, you need to be able to invest in these good ideas with conviction. And here, the supply situation in the non-agency RMBS market presents challenges.

Non-agency RMBS that were issued prior to the financial crisis have been dwindling in dramatic fashion due to liquidations, refinancing and new home purchases. Also, due to post-crisis regulations that have limited new issuance in non-agency RMBS, the new supply isn't nearly enough to replace debt rolling off, as shown in the graphic below. For very large mutual funds or investment products that want to invest in a really good opportunity, these new deals aren't big enough to make a difference in their portfolio. The only investment managers who can invest in non-agency RMBS effectively are those who are big enough to access the deals, but not too big, so that they can still add value through security selection.

Bottom line

The U.S. consumer is very healthy financially, and investors can take advantage of this opportunity by investing in areas of the market supported by consumers, such as mortgage-related structured products. To benefit from this opportunity, look for investment solutions that can invest in the non-agency mortgage market with conviction.

____________________

1 Source: Federal Reserve Bank of New York, March 31, 2018.

Mortgage- and asset-backed securities are affected by interest rates, financial health of issuers/originators, creditworthiness of entities providing credit enhancements and the value of underlying assets.

